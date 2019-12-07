ARK
Western Kentucky hands Arkansas its first loss, 86-79 in OT

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Taveion Hollingsworth scored 23 points and had a dunk in the final seconds to put the finishing touches on Western Kentucky’s 86-79 overtime win over previously unbeaten Arkansas on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers (7-3) pulled away in the extended period as Arkansas (8-1) made just 2-of-7 shots from the field in the final five minutes. The Razorbacks entered the night receiving votes in the last top 25 poll.

Arkansas was outscored 13-6 in overtime and committed four of its 16 turnovers in the extra period. The Razorbacks’ loss leaves Auburn as the last unbeaten team in the Southeastern Conference.

“You can’t play well on the road and in a building that’s full like this and turn the ball over 16 times,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “Certainly not happy about tonight.”

Hollingsworth also added nine points and six rebounds while Jared Savage (14 points), Josh Anderson (15 points), Camron Justice (12 points) and Charles Bassey (10 points) joined him in double figures��in front of 6,862 in attendance at E.A. Diddle Arena, the largest crowd of the season.

Hollingsworth credited the arena noise for helping Western Kentucky knock off the first SEC team to visit Bowling Green since Ole Miss in 2013.

The Hilltoppers are now 8-4 since the 2017-18 season against Power Five opponents.

Western Kentucky entered the game with two straight losses against No. 1 Louisville and a road defeat at Wright State on Tuesday.

“They were a really big part of how we came back in that game,” Hollingsworth said of the crowd. “Even though we’ve been through a couple of games we should’ve won, for them to all come out and support us tonight, it means a lot.”

Bassey left the game with under four minutes to play with an apparent left leg injury and the Razorbacks capitalized by building a five-point lead in a game that was otherwise separated by no more than one possession until overtime.

Desi Sills led Arkansas with 20 points and Isaiah Joe added 18 on 5-of-14 shooting from the 3-point line.

Arkansas moved into the lead in the first half on a 3-pointer from Joe at 24-23 but made just two field goals over the last six minutes of the half and trailed the Hilltoppers 33-28 at the break.

The Razorbacks came out firing in the second half by making seven consecutive shots to move into a 44-39 lead.

Neither team separated by more than one possession until the Sills’ wide open 3-pointer at the 1:39 mark to make it a 68-63 lead for Arkansas.

The Hilltoppers mounted a rally with Jared Savage’s 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining to force overtime.

“I thought we showed a lot of grit,” Hilltoppers coach Rick Stansbury said. “Down five late in that game after we lost Charles, you can very easily let some emotion leave your body but we didn’t do it. I thought our guys took their emotion to another level and found ways to go make plays.”

BIG PICTURE

Western Kentucky: Sophomore center Charles Bassey left the game late in the second half with a left knee injury. He was assisted off the court without putting pressure on his left leg. The Hilltoppers’ top professional prospect entered the night averaging 15.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks entered the night one of 16 undefeated teams in the nation after their best start since 1997-98. The Razorbacks handed WKU a $1.5 million check for a three-game package in men’s basketball and football. The Hilltoppers won all three contests.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Hosts Tulsa next Saturday in Fayetteville.

Western Kentucky: Has over a week off before hosting Kentucky Wesleyan in an exhibition on Dec. 17.

Key Players
I. Joe
T. Hollingsworth
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
12.1 Pts. Per Game 12.1
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
35.5 Field Goal % 51.3
33.7 Three Point % 25.0
78.8 Free Throw % 81.8
  Defensive rebound by Jared Savage 0.0
  Adrio Bailey missed jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey 3.0
  Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 2 Taveion Hollingsworth made dunk 7.0
  Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Taveion Hollingsworth 14.0
+ 1 Jared Savage made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Jared Savage made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr. 19.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey 36.0
Team Stats
Points 79 86
Field Goals 28-67 (41.8%) 31-67 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 9-30 (30.0%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 19-28 (67.9%)
Total Rebounds 39 44
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 28 30
Team 2 4
Assists 10 11
Steals 4 7
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
D. Sills G
20 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
11
T. Hollingsworth G
23 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
12OTT
away team logo Arkansas 8-1 2845679
home team logo W. Kentucky 7-3 33401386
E. A. Diddle Arena Bowling Green, KY
E. A. Diddle Arena Bowling Green, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Arkansas 8-1 72.1 PPG 36.9 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo W. Kentucky 7-3 79.6 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
3
D. Sills G 9.3 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.5 APG 39.0 FG%
11
T. Hollingsworth G 12.4 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.0 APG 50.6 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Sills G 20 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
11
T. Hollingsworth G 23 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
41.8 FG% 46.3
30.0 3PT FG% 26.3
70.0 FT% 67.9
Arkansas
Starters
D. Sills
I. Joe
J. Whitt Jr.
M. Jones
A. Bailey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Sills 20 1 0 7/11 3/7 3/3 4 36 2 0 3 0 1
I. Joe 18 4 2 6/15 5/14 1/3 1 42 0 1 5 1 3
J. Whitt Jr. 17 12 4 8/18 0/0 1/3 5 44 1 0 1 3 9
M. Jones 8 9 1 1/9 0/4 6/6 3 36 0 0 3 1 8
A. Bailey 7 4 0 3/6 0/1 1/2 4 30 0 1 0 2 2
Starters
D. Sills
I. Joe
J. Whitt Jr.
M. Jones
A. Bailey
W. Kentucky
Starters
T. Hollingsworth
J. Savage
C. Justice
C. Bassey
C. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hollingsworth 23 9 6 8/14 1/3 6/8 4 43 2 0 2 2 7
J. Savage 14 6 0 4/10 3/8 3/3 0 39 2 0 2 0 6
C. Justice 12 4 1 5/12 1/5 1/2 4 31 2 0 4 0 4
C. Bassey 10 6 1 4/6 0/0 2/2 3 23 0 1 4 4 2
C. Williams 8 7 1 3/6 0/0 2/3 2 33 0 2 1 1 6
Starters
T. Hollingsworth
J. Savage
C. Justice
C. Bassey
C. Williams
