Marshall scores 31, Xavier beats rival Cincinnati 73-66
CINCINNATI (AP) Naji Marshall opened Xavier's scoring with a no-hesitation 3. He hit a floater and a fade-away jumper, all in the opening minutes.
From every spot on the floor, he dominated the city's annual crosstown rivalry.
The junior forward tied his career high with 31 points, and Xavier regained the city's bragging rights on its home court Saturday, beating Cincinnati 73-66 for its ninth win in the last 13 games of the crosstown rivalry.
''He was ready for it, man,'' Xavier coach Travis Steele said. ''He just kind of had that flow tonight. Overall he was the best player on the floor. I don't think it was even close.''
The annual rivalry game is a chance for players to write their legacy. Marshall's 31 points, eight rebounds and career-high five steals will go down among the most notable performances.
''It was just an unbelievable feeling,'' said Marshall, who made 12 of his 22 shots.
Marshall had the biggest plays on both ends of the floor during a run that pushed Xavier's lead to 16 in the second half. The Musketeers (9-1) were never seriously threatened the rest of the way, leading by no fewer than seven points.
''Marshall really took over the game,'' first-year Cincinnati coach John Brannen said. ''He did that the majority of the game, not just the first half. It really was an unbelievable game.''
Cincinnati (6-3) beat the Musketeers 62-47 at home last season under Mick Cronin. The Bearcats haven't gotten back-to-back wins in the series since 1994-95.
Tyrique Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds in only 23 minutes for Xavier after being limited by fouls in the first half. Keith Williams scored 15 for Cincinnati.
Marshall made the difference on both ends of the floor. He also guarded Cincinnati's Jarron Cumberland, the American Athletic's player of the year who had a sore hip and wasn't much of a factor. Cumberland went 4 of 14 and finished with 11 points and four turnovers.
''I can't speak for another man's pain, but I know he was hurting and he gutted it out,'' Brannen said. ''If he wants to be out there, we're going to ride him.''
Marshall had 17 points in the first half, when Xavier led by as many as eight points. Cumberland managed only four points with three turnovers in 15 minutes.
Marshall led a 15-4 run in the second half that put Xavier ahead 51-35. Marshall had a steal and dunk, a 3-pointer, another steal and a reverse layup during the spurt.
''Give him the ball and let him go to work,'' said point guard Quentin Goodin, who had eight assists. ''We were playing off Naj. He did a great job creating for others and himself, and he was also playing great defense.''
BIG PICTURE
Cincinnati: Cumberland has been limited this season by ankle and hip injuries and a one-game benching by Brannen. He played only 11 minutes during an 82-73 win over Vermont on Tuesday, when he hurt the hip. He was tentative Saturday, especially on defense.
Xavier: The Musketeers overcame first-half foul troubles and went on the decisive run in the second half. Jones got his second foul only 4:20 into the game and went to the bench for the rest of the half, costing Xavier its best front-line player. Paul Scruggs also got his second foul midway through the first half. Scruggs finished with a season-low seven points.
HOME SWEET HOME
The Musketeers have won their last eight against Cincinnati at the Cintas Center, where they're 8-1 all-time against the Bearcats. The home team has won nine of the last 11 in the series.
SERIES-LY
Cincinnati leads the series 51-36. The schools separated by only a couple of miles first met in the 1927-28 season. They've played annually since the 1945-46 season.
ON THE BOARDS
Cincinnati lost despite a 41-36 edge on the boards. The Bearcats made 12 of 19 free throws while the Musketeers were 11 of 15 from the line.
GETTING TECHNICAL
Williams and Jones each got a technical foul for exchanging words with 13 seconds left in the game.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati hosts Colgate next Saturday.
Xavier plays at Wake Forest next Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|15.4
|Pts. Per Game
|15.4
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|5.8
|Reb. Per Game
|5.8
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|45.2
|15.4
|Three Point %
|25.9
|85.0
|Free Throw %
|72.3
|+ 2
|Chris McNeal made layup
|9.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Goodin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Goodin made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Keith Williams
|13.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tyrique Jones
|13.0
|Personal foul on Jaevin Cumberland
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin
|21.0
|Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Tre Scott
|23.0
|+ 3
|Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland
|23.0
|Offensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|73
|Field Goals
|24-60 (40.0%)
|28-60 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-24 (25.0%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-19 (63.2%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|36
|Offensive
|13
|6
|Defensive
|28
|27
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|9
|17
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|22
|17
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Cincinnati 6-3
|75.9 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Xavier 9-1
|73.7 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|K. Williams G
|12.8 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|2.3 APG
|46.7 FG%
|
13
|N. Marshall F
|15.4 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|3.8 APG
|43.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Williams G
|15 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|N. Marshall F
|31 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|63.2
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|15
|9
|1
|6/14
|1/4
|2/4
|5
|33
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|Ja. Cumberland
|11
|5
|4
|4/14
|1/8
|2/2
|4
|31
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|C. Vogt
|10
|8
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|29
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|T. Scott
|2
|6
|0
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|35
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|C. McNeal
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|15
|9
|1
|6/14
|1/4
|2/4
|5
|33
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|Ja. Cumberland
|11
|5
|4
|4/14
|1/8
|2/2
|4
|31
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|C. Vogt
|10
|8
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|29
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|T. Scott
|2
|6
|0
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|35
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|C. McNeal
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Cumberland
|14
|3
|3
|2/10
|2/8
|8/10
|3
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Adams-Woods
|10
|3
|0
|4/4
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Diarra
|2
|6
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|J. Davenport
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Sorolla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|41
|9
|24/60
|6/24
|12/19
|22
|200
|5
|5
|15
|13
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Marshall
|31
|8
|3
|12/22
|4/11
|3/4
|3
|39
|5
|1
|3
|0
|8
|T. Jones
|10
|9
|1
|4/10
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|22
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|P. Scruggs
|7
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Q. Goodin
|6
|4
|8
|2/7
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Carter
|5
|3
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Marshall
|31
|8
|3
|12/22
|4/11
|3/4
|3
|39
|5
|1
|3
|0
|8
|T. Jones
|10
|9
|1
|4/10
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|22
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|P. Scruggs
|7
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Q. Goodin
|6
|4
|8
|2/7
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Carter
|5
|3
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Freemantle
|9
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Moore
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Tandy
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Schrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Swetye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Singh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bishop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Cody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|33
|17
|28/60
|6/19
|11/15
|17
|200
|8
|3
|11
|6
|27
-
COLOST
BOISE55
64
2nd 7:24
-
WCLIFF
WEBER33
63
2nd 10:50
-
SACST
CSFULL40
37
2nd 9:44
-
ARKPB
UTEP45
52
2nd 7:45
-
MARQET
KSTATE45
42
2nd 13:59 ESP2
-
PORT
SEATTLE20
24
1st 8:37
-
SIENA
CPOLY13
9
1st 11:51
-
GRAM
LOYMRY18
30
1st 7:54
-
CALBPTST
UCIRV17
19
1st 7:20
-
HOLY
USD11
11
1st 10:50
-
GTOWN
SMU49
29
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
LALAF
ARIZST26
38
1st 0.0 PACN
-
FLA
24BUTLER62
76
Final
-
NJTECH
UCF65
78
Final
-
PSU
6OHIOST74
106
Final
-
12ARIZ
18BAYLOR58
63
Final
-
WVU
STJOHN68
70
Final
-
CUSE
GATECH97
63
Final
-
STETSON
VMI61
88
Final
-
LAFAY
CORN62
59
Final
-
MAINE
CCTST66
64
Final
-
IUPUI
BALLST54
102
Final
-
LIU
ARMY85
72
Final
-
CARVER
CIT40
108
Final
-
EMICH
DTROIT55
51
Final
-
FIU
KENSAW84
81
Final
-
STFRAN
MASLOW63
94
Final
-
SFTRPA
UMBC63
60
Final
-
UMASS
HARV55
89
Final
-
BC
ND73
72
Final
-
NCAT
BRAD52
83
Final
-
INDST
WRIGHT84
77
Final/OT
-
YOUNG
WMICH64
66
Final
-
BU
BING79
84
Final/OT
-
QUIN
LOYCHI59
90
Final
-
CSBAK
MISS67
83
Final
-
NCST
WAKE91
82
Final
-
PRESBY
SCST68
80
Final
-
LSALLE
DREXEL71
63
Final
-
MANH
FORD54
53
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
MORGAN65
73
Final
-
CHARLO
NCWILM76
57
Final
-
MIAOH
EVAN87
101
Final
-
NEVADA
AF100
85
Final
-
HOFSTRA
STBON45
73
Final
-
NEB
CREIGH76
95
Final
-
ARKST
TULSA66
63
Final
-
UNLV
BYU50
83
Final
-
UCSB
TXARL72
68
Final
-
RICE
LAMAR60
73
Final
-
23NOVA
STJOES78
66
Final
-
NMEXST
WASHST54
63
Final
-
SILL
USM69
72
Final
-
OAK
BGREEN65
68
Final
-
UTVALL
SUTAH72
73
Final
-
DAVID
NEAST70
63
Final
-
NCASHV
WCAR77
78
Final
-
NMEX
WYO79
65
Final
-
DEL
GWASH56
66
Final
-
FDU
8UK52
83
Final
-
CONTX
TEXSO47
85
Final
-
LOYMD
MOUNT64
48
Final
-
NCGRN
RADFRD60
58
Final
-
IPFW
ILLCHI49
62
Final
-
WISGB
EILL80
93
Final
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC53
81
Final
-
GAST
MERCER73
61
Final
-
IND
WISC64
84
Final
-
NH
QUINN67
75
Final
-
TXSA
TEXST77
71
Final
-
UNF
PEAY83
90
Final
-
JAXST
ALAM62
67
Final/OT
-
CARK
UTAH67
98
Final
-
ILL
3MD58
59
Final
-
CAL
SNCLRA52
71
Final
-
CINCY
XAVIER66
73
Final
-
15MEMP
UAB65
57
Final
-
NCCU
CHARSO53
58
Final
-
FRESNO
25UTAHST70
77
Final/OT
-
SEMO
DRAKE73
78
Final
-
BCU
JVILLE60
82
Final
-
NORFLK
HAMP53
64
Final
-
ARKLR
NTEXAS53
76
Final
-
ROBERT
FGC64
59
Final
-
GWEBB
WOFF77
81
Final
-
BROWN
STNYBRK63
79
Final
-
CSTCAR
WINTHR92
88
Final
-
MOREHD
ILLST50
61
Final
-
UOP
LNGBCH65
46
Final
-
MARIST
NAVY51
53
Final/OT
-
YALE
LEHIGH78
65
Final
-
ALBANY
BUCK64
65
Final
-
AMER
GMASON53
68
Final
-
CLEVST
KENTST59
81
Final
-
HAWAII
13OREG64
89
Final
-
20COLO
2KANSAS58
72
Final
-
TOWSON
UVM38
55
Final
-
ARK
WKY79
86
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
TEMPLE64
54
Final
-
ODU
VCU57
69
Final
-
DALCHRI
ABIL34
102
Final
-
MTSU
MURYST52
85
Final
-
NILL
UCDAV57
66
Final
-
TRNTX
UIW65
101
Final
-
ETNST
NDAKST68
78
Final
-
SAMFORD
HOUBP113
90
Final