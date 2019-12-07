CINCY
Marshall scores 31, Xavier beats rival Cincinnati 73-66

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) Naji Marshall opened Xavier's scoring with a no-hesitation 3. He hit a floater and a fade-away jumper, all in the opening minutes.

From every spot on the floor, he dominated the city's annual crosstown rivalry.

The junior forward tied his career high with 31 points, and Xavier regained the city's bragging rights on its home court Saturday, beating Cincinnati 73-66 for its ninth win in the last 13 games of the crosstown rivalry.

''He was ready for it, man,'' Xavier coach Travis Steele said. ''He just kind of had that flow tonight. Overall he was the best player on the floor. I don't think it was even close.''

The annual rivalry game is a chance for players to write their legacy. Marshall's 31 points, eight rebounds and career-high five steals will go down among the most notable performances.

''It was just an unbelievable feeling,'' said Marshall, who made 12 of his 22 shots.

Marshall had the biggest plays on both ends of the floor during a run that pushed Xavier's lead to 16 in the second half. The Musketeers (9-1) were never seriously threatened the rest of the way, leading by no fewer than seven points.

''Marshall really took over the game,'' first-year Cincinnati coach John Brannen said. ''He did that the majority of the game, not just the first half. It really was an unbelievable game.''

Cincinnati (6-3) beat the Musketeers 62-47 at home last season under Mick Cronin. The Bearcats haven't gotten back-to-back wins in the series since 1994-95.

Tyrique Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds in only 23 minutes for Xavier after being limited by fouls in the first half. Keith Williams scored 15 for Cincinnati.

Marshall made the difference on both ends of the floor. He also guarded Cincinnati's Jarron Cumberland, the American Athletic's player of the year who had a sore hip and wasn't much of a factor. Cumberland went 4 of 14 and finished with 11 points and four turnovers.

''I can't speak for another man's pain, but I know he was hurting and he gutted it out,'' Brannen said. ''If he wants to be out there, we're going to ride him.''

Marshall had 17 points in the first half, when Xavier led by as many as eight points. Cumberland managed only four points with three turnovers in 15 minutes.

Marshall led a 15-4 run in the second half that put Xavier ahead 51-35. Marshall had a steal and dunk, a 3-pointer, another steal and a reverse layup during the spurt.

''Give him the ball and let him go to work,'' said point guard Quentin Goodin, who had eight assists. ''We were playing off Naj. He did a great job creating for others and himself, and he was also playing great defense.''

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: Cumberland has been limited this season by ankle and hip injuries and a one-game benching by Brannen. He played only 11 minutes during an 82-73 win over Vermont on Tuesday, when he hurt the hip. He was tentative Saturday, especially on defense.

Xavier: The Musketeers overcame first-half foul troubles and went on the decisive run in the second half. Jones got his second foul only 4:20 into the game and went to the bench for the rest of the half, costing Xavier its best front-line player. Paul Scruggs also got his second foul midway through the first half. Scruggs finished with a season-low seven points.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Musketeers have won their last eight against Cincinnati at the Cintas Center, where they're 8-1 all-time against the Bearcats. The home team has won nine of the last 11 in the series.

SERIES-LY

Cincinnati leads the series 51-36. The schools separated by only a couple of miles first met in the 1927-28 season. They've played annually since the 1945-46 season.

ON THE BOARDS

Cincinnati lost despite a 41-36 edge on the boards. The Bearcats made 12 of 19 free throws while the Musketeers were 11 of 15 from the line.

GETTING TECHNICAL

Williams and Jones each got a technical foul for exchanging words with 13 seconds left in the game.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati hosts Colgate next Saturday.

Xavier plays at Wake Forest next Saturday.

---

Key Players
T. Scott
13 F
N. Marshall
13 F
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
43.9 Field Goal % 45.2
15.4 Three Point % 25.9
85.0 Free Throw % 72.3
+ 2 Chris McNeal made layup 9.0
+ 1 Quentin Goodin made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Quentin Goodin made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Keith Williams 13.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tyrique Jones 13.0
  Personal foul on Jaevin Cumberland 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin 21.0
  Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
  Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Tre Scott 23.0
+ 3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 23.0
  Offensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland 27.0
Team Stats
Points 66 73
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 28-60 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 41 36
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 28 27
Team 0 3
Assists 9 17
Steals 5 8
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
2
K. Williams G
15 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
N. Marshall F
31 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Cincinnati 6-3 293766
home team logo Xavier 9-1 324173
Cintas Center Cincinnati, OH
Cintas Center Cincinnati, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Cincinnati 6-3 75.9 PPG 42.4 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Xavier 9-1 73.7 PPG 43.6 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
2
K. Williams G 12.8 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.3 APG 46.7 FG%
13
N. Marshall F 15.4 PPG 5.8 RPG 3.8 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
K. Williams G 15 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
13
N. Marshall F 31 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
40.0 FG% 46.7
25.0 3PT FG% 31.6
63.2 FT% 73.3
Cincinnati
Starters
K. Williams
Ja. Cumberland
C. Vogt
T. Scott
C. McNeal
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Williams 15 9 1 6/14 1/4 2/4 5 33 1 0 2 3 6
Ja. Cumberland 11 5 4 4/14 1/8 2/2 4 31 0 0 4 2 3
C. Vogt 10 8 0 5/8 0/0 0/1 4 29 0 2 0 4 4
T. Scott 2 6 0 1/7 0/1 0/0 4 35 3 3 2 2 4
C. McNeal 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 16 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
Ja. Cumberland
M. Adams-Woods
M. Diarra
J. Davenport
J. Sorolla
J. Koz
S. Martin
T. Moore
P. Toyambi
Z. Harvey
R. Banks
A. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Cumberland 14 3 3 2/10 2/8 8/10 3 24 1 0 1 0 3
M. Adams-Woods 10 3 0 4/4 2/2 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 3
M. Diarra 2 6 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 1 7 0 0 2 2 4
J. Davenport 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Sorolla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 41 9 24/60 6/24 12/19 22 200 5 5 15 13 28
Xavier
Starters
N. Marshall
T. Jones
P. Scruggs
Q. Goodin
J. Carter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Marshall 31 8 3 12/22 4/11 3/4 3 39 5 1 3 0 8
T. Jones 10 9 1 4/10 0/0 2/4 3 22 0 1 3 3 6
P. Scruggs 7 3 1 3/7 1/2 0/0 3 26 1 1 2 0 3
Q. Goodin 6 4 8 2/7 0/3 2/2 2 37 2 0 2 0 4
J. Carter 5 3 4 1/4 0/1 3/4 1 27 0 0 0 2 1
Bench
Z. Freemantle
B. Moore
D. James
K. Tandy
L. Schrand
M. Hanson
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
D. Miles
D. Ramsey
D. Bishop
S. Cody
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Freemantle 9 4 0 4/5 0/0 1/1 2 20 0 0 0 1 3
B. Moore 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 3 22 0 0 1 0 1
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Tandy 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swetye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Singh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Cody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 33 17 28/60 6/19 11/15 17 200 8 3 11 6 27
