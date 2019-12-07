PSU
OHIOST

No Text

Wesson, No. 6 Ohio State cruise past Penn State 106-74

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Penn State pulled within eight points of Ohio State just 8 minutes into the second half, and it looked like the game was on.

The Buckeyes had other plans.

Kaleb Wesson scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds for his ninth career double-double, and No. 6 Ohio State scored 43 points in the game's final 12 minutes to rout Penn State 106-74 on Saturday.

The Buckeyes scored 100 points against a Big Ten rival for the first time since 1991.

''I hit some shots today,'' Wesson said. ''My teammates found me in the right spots, which makes for easy basketball.''

Four players hit double figures for Ohio State (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who shot 57.4 percent from the field. Andre Wesson scored 15, and sophomores Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad each had 14.

''What makes Kaleb different and special, I believe, is his ability to play out on the perimeter, to play through him some as a passer in the high post or outside the 3, to pick and pop with him,'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. ''That's his strength. That's who he is a player. He is unique in that sense.''

Izaiah Brockington scored 19 points and Seth Lundy added 10 for the Nittany Lions (7-2, 0-1), who lost for the second time in four games and gave up 100 points for the first time since 2017. Penn State managed just 25 rebounds, far below its average of 44.

Senior Lamar Stevens, Penn State's leading scorer averaging 17.9 points, managed just 11 against the Buckeyes and fouled out after getting a technical with 13:26 left in the second half.

Ohio State started the first half 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, but started draining 3-pointers in the second half, hitting 14 of 26 for 53.8 percent for the game. The Buckeyes were led by Washington, who hit four straight. Kaleb Wesson shot 4 for 6 from long range, including three straight in the second half. Ohio State now has back-to-back games with 10 or more 3-pointers.

''I thought in the second half we were playing much better, obviously until Lamar picked up his fifth foul,'' Penn State coach Patrick Chamber said. ''Even so there were a couple of minutes where we competed and we did some good things.

''Wesson was terrific today. He was making 1.5 (3 pointers) per game. We wanted to see if he could make 1 or 2 before we had to adjust. Obviously, he was feeling pretty good out there.''

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: After showing early promise, Lions ran into Ohio State's potent offense.

Ohio State: Solidified its standing as a Top 10 team, dominating every facet of the game and dispatching Penn State with ease.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

If enough voters saw Saturday's game, Ohio State could move up a slot or two.

HOW ABOUT THAT?

Ohio State is the fourth team in AP poll history to beat two top-10 teams by at least 25 points in the same season, joining Villanova (2015-2016), Duke (2000-2001) and UCLA (1967-1968). Each of the previous three went on to win the national championship.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Nittany Lions have opened Big Ten play on the road for seven of the past nine seasons.

LEAGUE LEADER

Ohio State leads the NCAA in biggest scoring margin over its opponents. In nine games, the Buckeyes have outscored their opponents by an average of 26.3 points.

UP NEXT

Penn State: At Maryland Tuesday.

Ohio State: At Minnesota Dec. 15.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Stevens
11 F
K. Wesson
34 F
25.3 Min. Per Game 25.3
12.4 Pts. Per Game 12.4
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.1 Reb. Per Game 9.1
45.8 Field Goal % 46.3
24.1 Three Point % 44.8
72.3 Free Throw % 81.6
+ 2 Trent Buttrick made layup 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Trent Buttrick 12.0
  Kyle McCloskey missed free throw 12.0
  Personal foul on D.J. Carton 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Penn State 12.0
  Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell 43.0
  Seth Lundy missed free throw 43.0
  Personal foul on Alonzo Gaffney 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy 39.0
  D.J. Carton missed layup 41.0
Team Stats
Points 74 106
Field Goals 25-59 (42.4%) 31-54 (57.4%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 14-26 (53.8%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 30-37 (81.1%)
Total Rebounds 25 37
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 11 25
Team 6 6
Assists 7 15
Steals 5 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 26 18
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
12
I. Brockington G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
34
K. Wesson F
28 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Penn State 7-2 353974
home team logo 6 Ohio State 9-0 4660106
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Penn State 7-2 80.6 PPG 47.6 RPG 16.1 APG
home team logo 6 Ohio State 9-0 77.8 PPG 45.3 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
12
I. Brockington G 8.6 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.0 APG 49.1 FG%
34
K. Wesson F 12.4 PPG 9.1 RPG 2.0 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
12
I. Brockington G 19 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
34
K. Wesson F 28 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
42.4 FG% 57.4
34.5 3PT FG% 53.8
70.0 FT% 81.1
Penn State
Starters
L. Stevens
M. Jones
M. Watkins
M. Dread
J. Wheeler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Stevens 11 3 1 4/8 1/3 2/2 5 18 1 0 1 0 3
M. Jones 9 2 0 3/7 2/5 1/1 1 25 0 0 1 1 1
M. Watkins 6 3 0 3/8 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 1 3 2 1
M. Dread 5 2 1 1/6 1/6 2/2 2 23 1 0 1 1 1
J. Wheeler 2 2 2 0/1 0/0 2/4 3 25 0 0 2 1 1
Starters
L. Stevens
M. Jones
M. Watkins
M. Dread
J. Wheeler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Stevens 11 3 1 4/8 1/3 2/2 5 18 1 0 1 0 3
M. Jones 9 2 0 3/7 2/5 1/1 1 25 0 0 1 1 1
M. Watkins 6 3 0 3/8 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 1 3 2 1
M. Dread 5 2 1 1/6 1/6 2/2 2 23 1 0 1 1 1
J. Wheeler 2 2 2 0/1 0/0 2/4 3 25 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
I. Brockington
S. Lundy
C. Jones Jr.
T. Buttrick
J. Harrar
K. McCloskey
G. Hazle
T. Nussbaum
P. Kelly
S. Beattie
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Brockington 19 1 1 7/13 2/5 3/4 3 30 3 0 2 1 0
S. Lundy 10 1 0 3/4 2/3 2/4 3 21 0 1 0 0 1
C. Jones Jr. 8 1 0 2/8 2/7 2/2 1 17 0 1 0 0 1
T. Buttrick 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0
J. Harrar 2 3 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 1 2
K. McCloskey 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beattie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 19 7 25/59 10/29 14/20 26 200 5 3 10 8 11
Ohio State
Starters
K. Wesson
L. Muhammad
D. Washington Jr.
C. Walker
K. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wesson 28 10 2 9/16 4/6 6/6 3 25 1 1 0 0 10
L. Muhammad 14 2 3 4/6 4/5 2/2 3 26 1 0 1 1 1
D. Washington Jr. 14 2 0 5/7 4/6 0/0 0 30 0 0 1 0 2
C. Walker 9 2 7 2/5 0/2 5/6 2 24 1 0 0 0 2
K. Young 9 6 0 3/3 0/0 3/4 2 24 0 0 1 2 4
Starters
K. Wesson
L. Muhammad
D. Washington Jr.
C. Walker
K. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wesson 28 10 2 9/16 4/6 6/6 3 25 1 1 0 0 10
L. Muhammad 14 2 3 4/6 4/5 2/2 3 26 1 0 1 1 1
D. Washington Jr. 14 2 0 5/7 4/6 0/0 0 30 0 0 1 0 2
C. Walker 9 2 7 2/5 0/2 5/6 2 24 1 0 0 0 2
K. Young 9 6 0 3/3 0/0 3/4 2 24 0 0 1 2 4
Bench
A. Wesson
D. Carton
E. Liddell
J. Ahrens
D. Hummer
A. Gaffney
I. Diallo
J. Sueing
M. Jallow
H. Hookfin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wesson 15 5 1 5/9 1/3 4/6 2 31 0 0 1 2 3
D. Carton 8 0 2 1/3 0/0 6/7 4 20 0 0 4 0 0
E. Liddell 5 4 0 1/3 0/2 3/4 0 11 1 1 0 1 3
J. Ahrens 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Hummer 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
A. Gaffney 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
I. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sueing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jallow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hookfin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 31 15 31/54 14/26 30/37 18 200 5 2 8 6 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores