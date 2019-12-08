Graves, Buffalo hand DePaul first loss 74-69
CHICAGO (AP) Jayvon Graves hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Buffalo beat DePaul 74-69 on Sunday, handing the Blue Demons their first loss of the season.
Graves sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor for the Bulls (6-3), who shot just 37% overall. Ronaldo Segu came off the bench to score 14 with five boards and two steals, while Davonta Jordan filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block. Buffalo's bench outscored DePaul's reserves 25-5.
Jalen Coleman-Lands led DePaul (9-1) with 17 points, but he made just 7 of 18 shots, including 3 of 10 from 3-point range. Paul Reed notched his seventh double-double of the season with 15 points and 18 rebounds. He added four steals and blocked five shots. Romeo Weems and Jaylen Butz scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Blue Demons shot 41.5% overall but made just 7 of 18 foul shots (39%).
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|15.9
|Pts. Per Game
|15.9
|7.0
|Ast. Per Game
|7.0
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|45.6
|Field Goal %
|39.0
|38.3
|Three Point %
|35.3
|60.7
|Free Throw %
|79.4
|Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Ronaldo Segu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Ronaldo Segu made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.
|5.0
|+ 2
|Paul Reed made layup
|6.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jayvon Graves, stolen by Paul Reed
|7.0
|+ 3
|Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Josh Mballa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Josh Mballa made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Charlie Moore
|17.0
|Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Josh Mballa
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|69
|Field Goals
|26-70 (37.1%)
|27-65 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-31 (32.3%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|40
|Offensive
|13
|8
|Defensive
|34
|27
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|16
|11
|Steals
|12
|11
|Blocks
|4
|11
|Turnovers
|18
|18
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Graves G
|16.6 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.6 APG
|44.1 FG%
|
5
|J. Coleman-Lands G
|10.3 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|1.4 APG
|38.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Graves G
|21 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|J. Coleman-Lands G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|37.1
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|32.3
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|38.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Graves
|21
|7
|1
|8/14
|3/7
|2/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|D. Jordan
|12
|9
|8
|4/13
|2/7
|2/5
|2
|32
|2
|1
|2
|0
|9
|A. Johnson
|9
|0
|1
|3/11
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|24
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|5
|3
|3
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|J. Mballa
|2
|14
|1
|0/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|27
|2
|0
|4
|6
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Graves
|21
|7
|1
|8/14
|3/7
|2/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|D. Jordan
|12
|9
|8
|4/13
|2/7
|2/5
|2
|32
|2
|1
|2
|0
|9
|A. Johnson
|9
|0
|1
|3/11
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|24
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|5
|3
|3
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|J. Mballa
|2
|14
|1
|0/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|27
|2
|0
|4
|6
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Segu
|14
|5
|0
|5/9
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|22
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|G. Grant
|5
|6
|0
|2/9
|1/5
|0/1
|1
|23
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|L. Hardnett
|4
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Nickelberry
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Bertram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bivens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fagan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skogman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Gallion
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|47
|16
|26/70
|10/31
|12/16
|18
|200
|12
|4
|18
|13
|34
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Coleman-Lands
|17
|4
|0
|7/18
|3/10
|0/1
|2
|32
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|P. Reed
|15
|18
|2
|6/15
|0/3
|3/5
|2
|39
|4
|5
|2
|5
|13
|R. Weems
|13
|3
|0
|4/8
|3/3
|2/4
|2
|30
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|J. Butz
|11
|6
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|33
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|C. Moore
|8
|1
|6
|3/14
|1/6
|1/2
|5
|38
|1
|0
|8
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Coleman-Lands
|17
|4
|0
|7/18
|3/10
|0/1
|2
|32
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|P. Reed
|15
|18
|2
|6/15
|0/3
|3/5
|2
|39
|4
|5
|2
|5
|13
|R. Weems
|13
|3
|0
|4/8
|3/3
|2/4
|2
|30
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|J. Butz
|11
|6
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|33
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|C. Moore
|8
|1
|6
|3/14
|1/6
|1/2
|5
|38
|1
|0
|8
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jacobs
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/2
|1
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Hall
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|15
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|O. Lopez Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N. Ongenda
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D. Gage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Shreiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Menard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Favre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|35
|11
|27/65
|8/23
|7/18
|17
|200
|11
|11
|18
|8
|27
-
RUT
11MICHST39
43
2nd 11:04 BTN
-
EKY
NKY48
56
2nd 8:44
-
9GONZAG
22WASH65
60
2nd 8:06 ESP2
-
HOU
SC76
56
Final
-
COLG
NIAGARA82
93
Final/OT
-
TENWES
CHATT51
99
Final
-
TULANE
STLOU62
86
Final
-
SALAB
RICH57
75
Final
-
CMICH
VALPO55
77
Final
-
WICHST
OKLAST80
61
Final
-
USCUP
FURMAN72
84
Final
-
TNTECH
OHIO54
81
Final
-
COKER
CHARLS50
76
Final
-
STHRN
AKRON57
72
Final
-
WMMARY
FAIR62
58
Final
-
SACHRT
HARTFD79
62
Final
-
MRSHL
TOLEDO72
82
Final
-
CLEM
17FSU53
72
Final
-
SJST
SDGST57
59
Final
-
TEXAS
TEXAM60
50
Final
-
HSKLINDN
ORAL55
95
Final
-
BIRMSO
NALAB50
78
Final
-
BBC
UMES39
85
Final
-
7UNC
5UVA47
56
Final
-
NWST
LSU59
109
Final
-
19DAYTON
MARYCA78
68
Final
-
TRVC
LPSCMB72
96
Final
-
DENVER
UCLA62
81
Final
-
NWEST
PURDUE44
58
Final
-
BUFF
DEPAUL74
69
Final
-
NEBOM
NAU65
73
Final
-
LATECH
SAMHOU68
71
Final
-
NDAK
EWASH82
98
Final
-
LIB
GC70
61
Final
-
16SETON
IOWAST0
0151 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP2