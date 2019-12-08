BUFF
Graves, Buffalo hand DePaul first loss 74-69

  • Dec 08, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Jayvon Graves hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Buffalo beat DePaul 74-69 on Sunday, handing the Blue Demons their first loss of the season.

Graves sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor for the Bulls (6-3), who shot just 37% overall. Ronaldo Segu came off the bench to score 14 with five boards and two steals, while Davonta Jordan filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block. Buffalo's bench outscored DePaul's reserves 25-5.

Jalen Coleman-Lands led DePaul (9-1) with 17 points, but he made just 7 of 18 shots, including 3 of 10 from 3-point range. Paul Reed notched his seventh double-double of the season with 15 points and 18 rebounds. He added four steals and blocked five shots. Romeo Weems and Jaylen Butz scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Blue Demons shot 41.5% overall but made just 7 of 18 foul shots (39%).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Graves
C. Moore
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
45.6 Field Goal % 39.0
38.3 Three Point % 35.3
60.7 Free Throw % 79.4
  Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Ronaldo Segu made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Ronaldo Segu made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Oscar Lopez Jr. 5.0
+ 2 Paul Reed made layup 6.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jayvon Graves, stolen by Paul Reed 7.0
+ 3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Josh Mballa made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Josh Mballa made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Charlie Moore 17.0
  Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Josh Mballa 18.0
Team Stats
Points 74 69
Field Goals 26-70 (37.1%) 27-65 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Total Rebounds 53 40
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 34 27
Team 6 5
Assists 16 11
Steals 12 11
Blocks 4 11
Turnovers 18 18
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
Buffalo
Starters
J. Graves
D. Jordan
A. Johnson
J. Williams
J. Mballa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Graves 21 7 1 8/14 3/7 2/2 2 33 0 0 2 3 4
D. Jordan 12 9 8 4/13 2/7 2/5 2 32 2 1 2 0 9
A. Johnson 9 0 1 3/11 1/6 2/2 2 24 3 2 0 0 0
J. Williams 5 3 3 2/6 1/2 0/0 2 18 0 1 2 0 3
J. Mballa 2 14 1 0/5 0/0 2/2 3 27 2 0 4 6 8
Bench
R. Segu
G. Grant
L. Hardnett
D. Nickelberry
B. Bertram
J. Bivens
G. Davis
T. Fagan
P. Moore
D. Skogman
S. Gallion
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Segu 14 5 0 5/9 2/3 2/2 2 22 2 0 3 1 4
G. Grant 5 6 0 2/9 1/5 0/1 1 23 1 0 4 2 4
L. Hardnett 4 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 13 1 0 1 0 1
D. Nickelberry 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 8 1 0 0 1 1
B. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Skogman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Gallion - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 47 16 26/70 10/31 12/16 18 200 12 4 18 13 34
DePaul
Starters
J. Coleman-Lands
P. Reed
R. Weems
J. Butz
C. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Coleman-Lands 17 4 0 7/18 3/10 0/1 2 32 3 0 1 1 3
P. Reed 15 18 2 6/15 0/3 3/5 2 39 4 5 2 5 13
R. Weems 13 3 0 4/8 3/3 2/4 2 30 0 2 1 0 3
J. Butz 11 6 2 5/7 0/0 1/3 1 33 1 1 1 2 4
C. Moore 8 1 6 3/14 1/6 1/2 5 38 1 0 8 0 1
Bench
M. Jacobs
D. Hall
O. Lopez Jr.
N. Ongenda
D. Gage
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
M. Sullivan
L. Shreiner
S. Menard
B. Favre
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jacobs 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/2 1 9 1 0 1 0 0
D. Hall 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 15 1 0 4 0 3
O. Lopez Jr. 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 1 0 0 0
N. Ongenda 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 2 0 0 0
D. Gage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shreiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Menard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Favre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 35 11 27/65 8/23 7/18 17 200 11 11 18 8 27
