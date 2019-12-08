CMICH
Valparaiso downs C. Michigan behind Freeman-Liberty

  • AP
  • Dec 08, 2019

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Javon Freeman-Liberty had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists as Valparaiso romped past Central Michigan 77-55 on Sunday.

Eron Gordon had 14 points for Valparaiso (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick Robinson added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Donovan Clay had 10 points for the home team.

Central Michigan scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Kevin McKay had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Chippewas (7-3). Devontae Lane added 11 points. Travon Broadway had six rebounds.

Dallas Morgan, who was second on the Chippewas in scoring heading into the matchup with 15 points per game, had only 2 points (0 of 12).

Valparaiso plays Charlotte on the road next Monday. Central Michigan plays Texas on the road on Saturday.

+ 1 PJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 PJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
  PJ Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Zion Morgan 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Corey Redman 50.0
  Luke Morrill missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
+ 1 Romelo Burrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Romelo Burrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
  Romelo Burrell missed 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Personal foul on Brock Pappas 57.0
  Lost ball turnover on Zion Morgan, stolen by Romelo Burrell 1:01
Team Stats
Points 55 77
Field Goals 21-62 (33.9%) 31-61 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 1-17 (5.9%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 12-21 (57.1%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 37 42
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 22 29
Team 4 6
Assists 6 24
Steals 9 10
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 15 22
Technicals 1 0
20
K. McKay G
16 PTS, 10 REB
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G
19 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
away team logo C. Michigan 7-3 223355
home team logo Valparaiso 6-4 344377
away team logo C. Michigan 7-3 93.9 PPG 44.1 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Valparaiso 6-4 78.1 PPG 38.8 RPG 15.8 APG
20
K. McKay G 15.6 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.4 APG 62.5 FG%
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G 22.7 PPG 6.1 RPG 2.9 APG 48.1 FG%
20
K. McKay G 16 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G 19 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
33.9 FG% 50.8
5.9 3PT FG% 31.8
57.1 FT% 61.5
K. McKay
D. Lane
R. Montgomery
D. DiLeo
D. Morgan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McKay 16 10 0 8/12 0/0 0/0 2 26 3 0 3 4 6
D. Lane 11 2 3 4/8 0/1 3/6 0 26 1 0 3 1 1
R. Montgomery 7 4 0 3/7 0/1 1/3 3 26 1 0 2 1 3
D. DiLeo 3 2 0 1/7 1/5 0/0 2 27 1 0 1 1 1
D. Morgan 2 4 3 0/12 0/6 2/2 3 23 0 0 3 1 3
T. Broadway
K. Hamlet
D. Winston
R. Burrell
P. Mitchell
C. Redman
M. Kemp
M. Smith
M. Beachler
D. Jergens
C. Hodgson
P. Enloe
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Broadway 8 6 0 2/9 0/3 4/4 2 22 0 0 1 2 4
K. Hamlet 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 1
D. Winston 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 2
R. Burrell 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/4 1 12 2 1 0 1 0
P. Mitchell 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
C. Redman 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
M. Kemp 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beachler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jergens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Enloe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 33 6 21/62 1/17 12/21 15 200 9 1 15 11 22
J. Freeman-Liberty
N. Robinson
D. Clay
M. McMillan
D. Sackey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Freeman-Liberty 19 6 6 7/16 2/7 3/4 1 31 2 1 3 0 6
N. Robinson 13 9 6 5/10 2/4 1/2 3 26 0 0 1 3 6
D. Clay 10 3 0 5/8 0/2 0/0 0 27 1 1 1 0 3
M. McMillan 4 2 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 3 12 0 2 3 1 1
D. Sackey 2 2 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 3 20 0 0 4 0 2
E. Gordon
B. Krikke
J. Kiser
E. Freese-Vilien
S. Lorange
Z. Morgan
L. Morrill
B. Pappas
R. Fazekas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Gordon 14 1 2 4/4 2/2 4/4 3 20 0 0 0 0 1
B. Krikke 9 5 1 4/5 1/2 0/0 3 19 2 1 1 1 4
J. Kiser 2 3 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 25 2 0 2 0 3
E. Freese-Vilien 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Lorange 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Morgan 0 4 1 0/2 0/1 0/3 2 10 3 0 1 2 2
L. Morrill 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Pappas 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 1
R. Fazekas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 36 24 31/61 7/22 8/13 22 200 10 5 16 7 29
