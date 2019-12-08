Valparaiso downs C. Michigan behind Freeman-Liberty
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Javon Freeman-Liberty had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists as Valparaiso romped past Central Michigan 77-55 on Sunday.
Eron Gordon had 14 points for Valparaiso (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick Robinson added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Donovan Clay had 10 points for the home team.
Central Michigan scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Kevin McKay had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Chippewas (7-3). Devontae Lane added 11 points. Travon Broadway had six rebounds.
Dallas Morgan, who was second on the Chippewas in scoring heading into the matchup with 15 points per game, had only 2 points (0 of 12).
Valparaiso plays Charlotte on the road next Monday. Central Michigan plays Texas on the road on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|PJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|PJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|PJ Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Zion Morgan
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Corey Redman
|50.0
|Luke Morrill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|+ 1
|Romelo Burrell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|+ 1
|Romelo Burrell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Romelo Burrell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Personal foul on Brock Pappas
|57.0
|Lost ball turnover on Zion Morgan, stolen by Romelo Burrell
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|77
|Field Goals
|21-62 (33.9%)
|31-61 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|1-17 (5.9%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-21 (57.1%)
|8-13 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|42
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|22
|29
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|6
|24
|Steals
|9
|10
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|16
|Fouls
|15
|22
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|C. Michigan 7-3
|93.9 PPG
|44.1 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Valparaiso 6-4
|78.1 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|K. McKay G
|15.6 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.4 APG
|62.5 FG%
|
0
|J. Freeman-Liberty G
|22.7 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|2.9 APG
|48.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. McKay G
|16 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|J. Freeman-Liberty G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|6 AST
|
|33.9
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|5.9
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McKay
|16
|10
|0
|8/12
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|3
|0
|3
|4
|6
|D. Lane
|11
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|3/6
|0
|26
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|R. Montgomery
|7
|4
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|1/3
|3
|26
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|D. DiLeo
|3
|2
|0
|1/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Morgan
|2
|4
|3
|0/12
|0/6
|2/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Freeman-Liberty
|19
|6
|6
|7/16
|2/7
|3/4
|1
|31
|2
|1
|3
|0
|6
|N. Robinson
|13
|9
|6
|5/10
|2/4
|1/2
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|D. Clay
|10
|3
|0
|5/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|27
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|M. McMillan
|4
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|D. Sackey
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Gordon
|14
|1
|2
|4/4
|2/2
|4/4
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Krikke
|9
|5
|1
|4/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|19
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|J. Kiser
|2
|3
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|E. Freese-Vilien
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Lorange
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Morgan
|0
|4
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/3
|2
|10
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|L. Morrill
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Pappas
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Fazekas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|36
|24
|31/61
|7/22
|8/13
|22
|200
|10
|5
|16
|7
|29
