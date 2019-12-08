Winston scores 23 points, No. 11 Michigan State tops Rutgers
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Cassius Winston had 23 points and seven assists, helping No. 11 Michigan State pull away to beat Rutgers 77-65 on Sunday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
The Spartans (6-3) led by just two points midway through the second half before outscoring the Scarlet Knights 16-7 to take control.
Michigan State's Gabe Brown scored a season-high 14 points, starting in place of Rocket Watts, who is expected to be out for about a week with a leg injury. Xavier Tillman had 14 points and 10 rebounds while Aaron Henry added 12 points on 2 of 10 shooting from the field and 7 of 8 at the line.
The Scarlet Knights (6-3) were competitive despite their leading scorers struggling to make shots. Ron Harper Jr. scored nine points on 4 of 12 shooting and Geo Baker had just four points on 1 of 7 shooting. Both players entered the game averaging 13 points as the team's only double-digit scorers.
Rutgers' Akwaski Yeboah scored a season-high 17 points and Jacob Young had a season-high 12 points off the bench.
The Spartans shot 43.6% overall and made just 7 of 21 3-pointers, failing to find a groove on offense after looking lost with the ball in an 87-75 loss against No. 10 Duke on Tuesday night at home against.
BIG PICTURE
Rutgers: Steve Pikiell potentially has his best team in his fourth season with the Scarlet Knights, who haven't had a winning record since the 2005-06 season in coach Gary Waters' last season. Rutgers doesn't have much depth in the post, but perimeter play and defensive intensity should help it pull off some upsets. The Scarlet Knights entered the game third in the Big Ten in blocks, steals and turnovers forced and showed Michigan State those statistics were legitimate.
Michigan State: The top-ranked team in the preseason is in a funk. The Spartans are not having fun during and away from games because they're still reeling from the death of Winston's brother a month ago. They also have not made up for the loss of injured senior Joshua Langford or a trio of key players from last year's team: Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins and Nick Ward.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: Hosts Wisconsin on Wednesday night.
Michigan State: Plays Oakland on Saturday in Detroit.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|17.1
|Pts. Per Game
|17.1
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|42.2
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|26.0
|Three Point %
|37.3
|86.4
|Free Throw %
|87.5
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|9.0
|Jacob Young missed floating jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Jacob Young
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Malik Hall
|31.0
|Paul Mulcahy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Aaron Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Personal foul on Montez Mathis
|41.0
|+ 1
|Jacob Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|77
|Field Goals
|24-60 (40.0%)
|24-55 (43.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|22-27 (81.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|40
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|22
|28
|Team
|4
|7
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|23
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Rutgers 6-3
|73.9 PPG
|44.1 RPG
|14.8 APG
|11 Michigan State 6-3
|80.1 PPG
|43 RPG
|18.8 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|A. Yeboah F
|9.0 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|0.8 APG
|44.2 FG%
|
5
|C. Winston G
|17.1 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|6.1 APG
|41.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Yeboah F
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|C. Winston G
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|7 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|43.6
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|81.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Harper Jr.
|9
|4
|1
|4/12
|1/4
|0/2
|4
|29
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|M. Mathis
|9
|5
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|2/5
|1
|24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|G. Baker
|4
|3
|5
|1/7
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. McConnell
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Johnson
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|15
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Harper Jr.
|9
|4
|1
|4/12
|1/4
|0/2
|4
|29
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|M. Mathis
|9
|5
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|2/5
|1
|24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|G. Baker
|4
|3
|5
|1/7
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. McConnell
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Johnson
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|15
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Yeboah
|17
|4
|1
|6/9
|2/3
|3/3
|3
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Young
|12
|4
|3
|3/10
|0/1
|6/7
|3
|19
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|S. Carter
|6
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|P. Mulcahy
|2
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Doucoure
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|P. Kiss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Downes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nathan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lobach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|28
|14
|24/60
|4/14
|13/19
|23
|200
|3
|2
|11
|6
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|23
|3
|7
|8/17
|2/4
|5/6
|2
|36
|3
|0
|5
|0
|3
|X. Tillman
|14
|10
|3
|6/8
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|38
|1
|1
|3
|1
|9
|G. Brown
|14
|6
|0
|2/6
|2/6
|8/8
|1
|34
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|A. Henry
|12
|4
|3
|2/10
|1/5
|7/8
|4
|36
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. Bingham Jr.
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|23
|3
|7
|8/17
|2/4
|5/6
|2
|36
|3
|0
|5
|0
|3
|X. Tillman
|14
|10
|3
|6/8
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|38
|1
|1
|3
|1
|9
|G. Brown
|14
|6
|0
|2/6
|2/6
|8/8
|1
|34
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|A. Henry
|12
|4
|3
|2/10
|1/5
|7/8
|4
|36
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. Bingham Jr.
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Kithier
|6
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|K. Ahrens
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Hall
|3
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|20
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|F. Loyer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoiberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hauser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Izzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Watts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Marble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|33
|17
|24/55
|7/21
|22/27
|16
|200
|8
|3
|11
|5
|28
-
16SETON
IOWAST59
67
2nd 59.0 ESP2
-
HOU
SC76
56
Final
-
TENWES
CHATT51
99
Final
-
COLG
NIAGARA82
93
Final/OT
-
TULANE
STLOU62
86
Final
-
SALAB
RICH57
75
Final
-
WICHST
OKLAST80
61
Final
-
USCUP
FURMAN72
84
Final
-
CLEM
17FSU53
72
Final
-
CMICH
VALPO55
77
Final
-
TNTECH
OHIO54
81
Final
-
STHRN
AKRON57
72
Final
-
COKER
CHARLS50
76
Final
-
WMMARY
FAIR62
58
Final
-
MRSHL
TOLEDO72
82
Final
-
SACHRT
HARTFD79
62
Final
-
TEXAS
TEXAM60
50
Final
-
SJST
SDGST57
59
Final
-
BIRMSO
NALAB50
78
Final
-
HSKLINDN
ORAL55
95
Final
-
7UNC
5UVA47
56
Final
-
19DAYTON
MARYCA78
68
Final
-
NWST
LSU59
109
Final
-
BBC
UMES39
85
Final
-
TRVC
LPSCMB72
96
Final
-
DENVER
UCLA62
81
Final
-
NWEST
PURDUE44
58
Final
-
BUFF
DEPAUL74
69
Final
-
NEBOM
NAU65
73
Final
-
LATECH
SAMHOU68
71
Final
-
NDAK
EWASH82
98
Final
-
LIB
GC70
61
Final
-
EKY
NKY57
76
Final
-
9GONZAG
22WASH83
76
Final
-
RUT
11MICHST65
77
Final