Jimerson's 22 PTs fuels hot Saint Louis past Tulane
PHOENIX (AP) Gibson Jimerson had 22 points as Saint Louis routed Tulane 86-62 on Sunday.
Demarius Jacobs had 18 points for Saint Louis (8-1), which earned its fifth straight victory. Hasahn French added 18 points. Jordan Goodwin had 12 points for Saint Louis.
K.J. Lawson had 18 points for the Green Wave (7-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Nic Thomas added 16 points. Teshaun Hightower had 12 points.
Saint Louis plays Auburn on Saturday. Tulane matches up against Alcorn State at home next Monday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Madani Diarra
|3.0
|Buay Koka missed layup
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker
|11.0
|Saint Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
|22.0
|Kevin Zhang missed dunk
|24.0
|Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang
|31.0
|Jordan Walker missed jump shot
|33.0
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Walker
|44.0
|Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|46.0
|Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|86
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|33-60 (55.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|17-28 (60.7%)
|Free Throws
|6-16 (37.5%)
|3-7 (42.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|42
|Offensive
|13
|10
|Defensive
|17
|32
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|7
|20
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|11
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Tulane 7-2
|75.4 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Saint Louis 8-1
|72.3 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|K. Lawson G
|15.8 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|2.6 APG
|53.8 FG%
|
24
|G. Jimerson G
|10.0 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|0.4 APG
|45.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Lawson G
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|G. Jimerson G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|55.0
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|60.7
|
|
|37.5
|FT%
|42.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. French
|18
|11
|5
|8/12
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|36
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6
|D. Jacobs
|18
|4
|2
|6/7
|6/7
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Goodwin
|12
|16
|5
|5/13
|2/4
|0/1
|3
|36
|2
|0
|2
|3
|13
|Y. Collins
|6
|1
|6
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|J. Bell Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
