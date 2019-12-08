TULANE
STLOU

No Text

Jimerson's 22 PTs fuels hot Saint Louis past Tulane

  • Dec 08, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) Gibson Jimerson had 22 points as Saint Louis routed Tulane 86-62 on Sunday.

Demarius Jacobs had 18 points for Saint Louis (8-1), which earned its fifth straight victory. Hasahn French added 18 points. Jordan Goodwin had 12 points for Saint Louis.

K.J. Lawson had 18 points for the Green Wave (7-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Nic Thomas added 16 points. Teshaun Hightower had 12 points.

Saint Louis plays Auburn on Saturday. Tulane matches up against Alcorn State at home next Monday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Madani Diarra 3.0
  Buay Koka missed layup 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker 11.0
  Saint Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs 22.0
  Kevin Zhang missed dunk 24.0
  Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang 31.0
  Jordan Walker missed jump shot 33.0
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Walker 44.0
  Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
  Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang 50.0
Team Stats
Points 62 86
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 33-60 (55.0%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 17-28 (60.7%)
Free Throws 6-16 (37.5%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Total Rebounds 33 42
Offensive 13 10
Defensive 17 32
Team 3 0
Assists 7 20
Steals 6 4
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 11 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
K. Lawson G
18 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
G. Jimerson G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Tulane 7-2 283462
home team logo Saint Louis 8-1 444286
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Tulane 7-2 75.4 PPG 34.9 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 8-1 72.3 PPG 45.5 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
1
K. Lawson G 15.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.6 APG 53.8 FG%
24
G. Jimerson G 10.0 PPG 1.6 RPG 0.4 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
K. Lawson G 18 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
24
G. Jimerson G 22 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
39.3 FG% 55.0
40.0 3PT FG% 60.7
37.5 FT% 42.9
Tulane
Starters
K. Lawson
T. Hightower
C. Thompson
J. Walker
N. Days
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lawson 18 8 1 8/15 2/4 0/0 0 35 0 0 1 2 6
T. Hightower 12 3 1 4/13 1/2 3/6 2 31 1 0 3 2 1
C. Thompson 5 5 4 2/6 0/1 1/4 2 32 3 0 2 1 4
J. Walker 4 2 0 2/7 0/2 0/0 1 21 1 0 2 1 1
N. Days 1 2 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 17 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
N. Thomas
R. McGee
K. Zhang
B. Koka
C. Russell Jr.
G. Quinn
R. Ona Embo
C. Galic
I. Ali
A. Zaccardo
T. Pope
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Thomas 16 2 0 5/10 5/9 1/3 0 20 0 0 0 1 1
R. McGee 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 2 1
K. Zhang 2 5 1 1/5 0/1 0/1 3 24 0 0 0 4 1
B. Koka 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. Russell Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zaccardo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pope - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 30 7 24/61 8/20 6/16 11 200 6 0 8 13 17
Saint Louis
Starters
H. French
D. Jacobs
J. Goodwin
Y. Collins
J. Bell Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. French 18 11 5 8/12 0/0 2/5 3 36 1 1 1 5 6
D. Jacobs 18 4 2 6/7 6/7 0/0 3 18 0 0 1 0 4
J. Goodwin 12 16 5 5/13 2/4 0/1 3 36 2 0 2 3 13
Y. Collins 6 1 6 2/3 2/2 0/0 2 32 0 0 4 0 1
J. Bell Jr. 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 1 3
Bench
G. Jimerson
J. Perkins
T. Weaver
M. Diarra
T. Hargrove Jr.
J. Raboin
F. Thatch Jr.
K. Hankton
B. Courtney
J. Hightower
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Jimerson 22 2 1 8/15 6/12 0/0 1 30 0 0 1 0 2
J. Perkins 5 2 0 2/7 0/1 1/1 2 24 1 0 1 1 1
T. Weaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
T. Hargrove Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Thatch Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hankton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hightower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 42 20 33/60 17/28 3/7 18 193 4 1 11 10 32
NCAA BB Scores