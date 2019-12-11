BOISE
TULSA

No Text

Hill scores 14 to carry Tulsa over Boise St. 69-56

  • AP
  • Dec 11, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Freshman Isaiah Hill, a backup guard, had 14 points as Tulsa defeated Boise State 69-56 on Wednesday night.

Darien Jackson had 12 points for Tulsa (8-2). Lawson Korita, another backup, added 11 points. Brandon Rachal had 10 points for the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa dominated the first half and led 43-22 at the break. The Golden Hurricane shot 56% in the first half compared to 28% for the Broncos, who made just seven field goals and were 2 for 15 from 3-point distance. Tulsa finished at 51%; Boise State at 38%.

Tulsa led 69-48 with 3 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the second half before Boise State scored the game's final eight points.

RJ Williams had 19 points for the Broncos (5-4). Derrick Alston Jr. added 10 points.

Tulsa takes on Arkansas on the road on Saturday. Boise State plays Alabama State at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Alston Jr.
B. Rachal
27.3 Min. Per Game 27.3
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
39.4 Field Goal % 56.8
35.0 Three Point % 31.3
83.9 Free Throw % 80.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill 11.0
  Max Rice missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Max Rice made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Jeriah Horne 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Max Rice 15.0
  RJ Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Jeriah Horne 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Max Rice 22.0
  Brandon Rachal missed layup 24.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal 25.0
Team Stats
Points 56 69
Field Goals 19-50 (38.0%) 30-59 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 6-29 (20.7%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Total Rebounds 30 39
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 21 28
Team 3 2
Assists 10 12
Steals 5 9
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 14 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
R. Williams F
19 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
I. Hill G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Boise State 5-4 223456
home team logo Tulsa 8-2 432669
Donald W. Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Donald W. Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Boise State 5-4 81.0 PPG 38 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Tulsa 8-2 70.9 PPG 41.1 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
23
R. Williams F 13.1 PPG 8.1 RPG 0.4 APG 68.9 FG%
4
I. Hill G 5.6 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.0 APG 32.3 FG%
Top Scorers
23
R. Williams F 19 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
4
I. Hill G 14 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
38.0 FG% 50.8
20.7 3PT FG% 26.7
66.7 FT% 45.5
Boise State
Starters
R. Williams
D. Alston Jr.
A. Hobbs
M. Dickinson
J. Jessup
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Williams 19 10 1 7/9 0/0 5/8 2 30 1 1 1 2 8
D. Alston Jr. 10 7 2 3/11 2/7 2/4 2 37 0 0 3 2 5
A. Hobbs 9 0 3 3/9 1/5 2/2 3 27 1 0 1 0 0
M. Dickinson 5 1 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 0 1
J. Jessup 3 3 1 1/7 1/6 0/0 0 31 1 0 2 1 2
Starters
R. Williams
D. Alston Jr.
A. Hobbs
M. Dickinson
J. Jessup
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Williams 19 10 1 7/9 0/0 5/8 2 30 1 1 1 2 8
D. Alston Jr. 10 7 2 3/11 2/7 2/4 2 37 0 0 3 2 5
A. Hobbs 9 0 3 3/9 1/5 2/2 3 27 1 0 1 0 0
M. Dickinson 5 1 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 0 1
J. Jessup 3 3 1 1/7 1/6 0/0 0 31 1 0 2 1 2
Bench
R. Dennis
R. Abercrombie
M. Rice
R. Jorch
E. Akot
M. Armus
A. Kigab
M. Shaver Jr.
B. Huang
C. Berry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Dennis 6 2 1 2/6 0/4 2/2 2 20 1 0 2 0 2
R. Abercrombie 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 2 0 1
M. Rice 1 2 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 2 13 0 0 2 1 1
R. Jorch 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 1
E. Akot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Armus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kigab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shaver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 27 10 19/50 6/29 12/18 14 200 5 1 14 6 21
Tulsa
Starters
D. Jackson
B. Rachal
M. Igbanu
R. Jones
E. Joiner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jackson 12 7 3 5/9 0/2 2/2 1 28 1 0 2 3 4
B. Rachal 10 6 2 5/12 0/2 0/3 1 32 3 2 0 2 4
M. Igbanu 6 2 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 5 15 0 0 3 0 2
R. Jones 5 5 1 2/6 1/2 0/2 1 19 0 0 0 0 5
E. Joiner 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 19 0 1 3 0 2
Starters
D. Jackson
B. Rachal
M. Igbanu
R. Jones
E. Joiner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jackson 12 7 3 5/9 0/2 2/2 1 28 1 0 2 3 4
B. Rachal 10 6 2 5/12 0/2 0/3 1 32 3 2 0 2 4
M. Igbanu 6 2 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 5 15 0 0 3 0 2
R. Jones 5 5 1 2/6 1/2 0/2 1 19 0 0 0 0 5
E. Joiner 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 19 0 1 3 0 2
Bench
I. Hill
L. Korita
J. Horne
E. Ugboh
J. Earley
C. Haywood II
K. Embery-Simpson
G. Christopoulos
R. Gendron
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Hill 14 5 1 6/10 1/3 1/2 1 25 2 0 3 0 5
L. Korita 11 2 2 5/6 1/2 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 0 2
J. Horne 7 3 1 3/8 1/3 0/0 4 23 2 1 0 1 2
E. Ugboh 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 2 0
J. Earley 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 2
C. Haywood II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Embery-Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Christopoulos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gendron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 37 12 30/59 4/15 5/11 18 200 9 4 13 9 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores