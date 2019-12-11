Hill scores 14 to carry Tulsa over Boise St. 69-56
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Freshman Isaiah Hill, a backup guard, had 14 points as Tulsa defeated Boise State 69-56 on Wednesday night.
Darien Jackson had 12 points for Tulsa (8-2). Lawson Korita, another backup, added 11 points. Brandon Rachal had 10 points for the Golden Hurricane.
Tulsa dominated the first half and led 43-22 at the break. The Golden Hurricane shot 56% in the first half compared to 28% for the Broncos, who made just seven field goals and were 2 for 15 from 3-point distance. Tulsa finished at 51%; Boise State at 38%.
Tulsa led 69-48 with 3 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the second half before Boise State scored the game's final eight points.
RJ Williams had 19 points for the Broncos (5-4). Derrick Alston Jr. added 10 points.
Tulsa takes on Arkansas on the road on Saturday. Boise State plays Alabama State at home on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
|27.3
|Min. Per Game
|27.3
|15.9
|Pts. Per Game
|15.9
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|39.4
|Field Goal %
|56.8
|35.0
|Three Point %
|31.3
|83.9
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill
|11.0
|Max Rice missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Max Rice made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Jeriah Horne
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Max Rice
|15.0
|RJ Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Jeriah Horne
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Max Rice
|22.0
|Brandon Rachal missed layup
|24.0
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|69
|Field Goals
|19-50 (38.0%)
|30-59 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-29 (20.7%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|39
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|21
|28
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|14
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boise State 5-4
|81.0 PPG
|38 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Tulsa 8-2
|70.9 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|R. Williams F
|13.1 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|0.4 APG
|68.9 FG%
|
4
|I. Hill G
|5.6 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|32.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Williams F
|19 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|I. Hill G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|38.0
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|20.7
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|45.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Williams
|19
|10
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|5/8
|2
|30
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8
|D. Alston Jr.
|10
|7
|2
|3/11
|2/7
|2/4
|2
|37
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|A. Hobbs
|9
|0
|3
|3/9
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Dickinson
|5
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Jessup
|3
|3
|1
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Dennis
|6
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Abercrombie
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Rice
|1
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|R. Jorch
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Akot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Armus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kigab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shaver Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|27
|10
|19/50
|6/29
|12/18
|14
|200
|5
|1
|14
|6
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jackson
|12
|7
|3
|5/9
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|B. Rachal
|10
|6
|2
|5/12
|0/2
|0/3
|1
|32
|3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|M. Igbanu
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|R. Jones
|5
|5
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|E. Joiner
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Hill
|14
|5
|1
|6/10
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|25
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|L. Korita
|11
|2
|2
|5/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Horne
|7
|3
|1
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|23
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|E. Ugboh
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|J. Earley
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Haywood II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Embery-Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Christopoulos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gendron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|37
|12
|30/59
|4/15
|5/11
|18
|200
|9
|4
|13
|9
|28
