Hinton carries Houston past UT Arlington 71-63

  • AP
  • Dec 11, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Nate Hinton had a career-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Houston beat Texas-Arlington 71-63 on Wednesday night.

Caleb Mills had 17 points off the bench for Houston (6-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Quentin Grimes added 10 points.

Brian Warren scored a season-high 27 points for the Mavericks (4-7). David Azore added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jabari Narcis had 10 points.

Houston plays Oklahoma State at home on Sunday. Texas-Arlington matches up against Georgia State on the road next Thursday.

Key Players
D. Azore
Q. Grimes
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
41.1 Field Goal % 49.0
40.0 Three Point % 34.2
83.1 Free Throw % 71.8
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills 18.0
  Sam Griffin missed jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Quentin Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
  Quentin Grimes missed 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Phillips 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes 40.0
  Brian Warren missed jump shot 42.0
+ 1 DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
+ 1 DeJon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws 56.0
  Personal foul on Nicolas Elame 56.0
+ 3 Jabari Narcis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Azore 1:08
Team Stats
Points 63 71
Field Goals 17-60 (28.3%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 21-27 (77.8%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 31 49
Offensive 11 14
Defensive 14 32
Team 6 3
Assists 10 13
Steals 4 1
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 5 16
Fouls 20 24
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
0
B. Warren G
27 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
N. Hinton G
25 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Texas-Arlington 4-7 303363
home team logo Houston 6-2 363571
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Texas-Arlington 4-7 69.6 PPG 40.7 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Houston 6-2 82.0 PPG 45.1 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
0
B. Warren G 11.1 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.8 APG 36.9 FG%
11
N. Hinton G 12.0 PPG 9.1 RPG 1.6 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
B. Warren G 27 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
11
N. Hinton G 25 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
28.3 FG% 44.6
28.6 3PT FG% 40.0
77.8 FT% 68.4
Texas-Arlington
Starters
B. Warren
D. Azore
J. Narcis
J. Phillips
S. Griffin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Warren 27 2 2 8/19 5/10 6/8 3 29 0 0 0 0 2
D. Azore 13 8 2 3/14 1/4 6/7 4 38 0 0 1 3 5
J. Narcis 10 4 2 3/8 2/6 2/2 3 24 0 0 1 3 1
J. Phillips 5 4 0 1/7 0/2 3/4 2 35 1 0 1 1 3
S. Griffin 3 2 1 1/8 0/5 1/2 1 29 2 0 1 1 1
Houston
Starters
N. Hinton
Q. Grimes
D. Jarreau
F. White Jr.
C. Harris Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hinton 25 10 2 9/15 4/8 3/3 2 31 0 0 3 3 7
Q. Grimes 10 4 0 4/8 1/3 1/2 4 26 0 0 2 0 4
D. Jarreau 9 5 6 2/6 0/2 5/8 3 22 0 1 2 4 1
F. White Jr. 7 8 0 3/10 0/0 1/1 1 31 0 2 1 4 4
C. Harris Jr. 0 5 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 1 4
Bench
C. Mills
B. Gresham
J. Gorham
C. Alley Jr.
M. Sasser
C. Broodo
C. Tyson
J. Roberts
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Mills 17 3 0 6/11 3/5 2/3 2 23 1 0 4 0 3
B. Gresham 2 4 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 2 1 1 3
J. Gorham 1 7 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 3 15 0 0 0 1 6
C. Alley Jr. 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 0 0
M. Sasser 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 4 17 0 0 2 0 0
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 46 13 25/56 8/20 13/19 24 200 1 6 16 14 32
