Hinton carries Houston past UT Arlington 71-63
HOUSTON (AP) Nate Hinton had a career-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Houston beat Texas-Arlington 71-63 on Wednesday night.
Caleb Mills had 17 points off the bench for Houston (6-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Quentin Grimes added 10 points.
Brian Warren scored a season-high 27 points for the Mavericks (4-7). David Azore added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jabari Narcis had 10 points.
Houston plays Oklahoma State at home on Sunday. Texas-Arlington matches up against Georgia State on the road next Thursday.
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|71
|Field Goals
|17-60 (28.3%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-28 (28.6%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-27 (77.8%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|49
|Offensive
|11
|14
|Defensive
|14
|32
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|4
|1
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Turnovers
|5
|16
|Fouls
|20
|24
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas-Arlington 4-7
|69.6 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Houston 6-2
|82.0 PPG
|45.1 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|28.3
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hinton
|25
|10
|2
|9/15
|4/8
|3/3
|2
|31
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|Q. Grimes
|10
|4
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. Jarreau
|9
|5
|6
|2/6
|0/2
|5/8
|3
|22
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1
|F. White Jr.
|7
|8
|0
|3/10
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|31
|0
|2
|1
|4
|4
|C. Harris Jr.
|0
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hinton
|25
|10
|2
|9/15
|4/8
|3/3
|2
|31
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|Q. Grimes
|10
|4
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. Jarreau
|9
|5
|6
|2/6
|0/2
|5/8
|3
|22
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1
|F. White Jr.
|7
|8
|0
|3/10
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|31
|0
|2
|1
|4
|4
|C. Harris Jr.
|0
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mills
|17
|3
|0
|6/11
|3/5
|2/3
|2
|23
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|B. Gresham
|2
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|J. Gorham
|1
|7
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|C. Alley Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M. Sasser
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|46
|13
|25/56
|8/20
|13/19
|24
|200
|1
|6
|16
|14
|32
