Sharpe carries N. Kentucky over Illinois St. 79-64
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) Tyler Sharpe had a career-high 30 points as Northern Kentucky got past Illinois State 79-64 on Sunday.
Dantez Walton had 19 points, a career-high seven assists and six rebounds for the Norse (8-3). Leading 43-46 at the half, they held Illinois State to a season-low 28 points in the second half.
Rey Idowu had 14 points for the Redbirds (4-6). Zach Copeland added 13 points.
Northern Kentucky shot 61% in the first half and finished at 53%, the fourth time in five games the Norse shot 50%. Going 11 of 25 from 3-point range was a season-best 44%, with Sharpe going 5 of 8.
A 13-0 run in the second half pushed the lead to 18.
---
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|8.3
|Pts. Per Game
|8.3
|6.3
|Ast. Per Game
|6.3
|5.7
|Reb. Per Game
|5.7
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|41.0
|Three Point %
|25.0
|71.9
|Free Throw %
|42.9
|Defensive rebound by David Wassler
|22.0
|Antonio Reeves missed layup
|24.0
|Turnover on Bryant Mocaby
|28.0
|Offensive foul on Bryant Mocaby
|28.0
|+ 2
|Lijah Donnelly made driving layup
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga
|56.0
|Adrian Nelson missed jump shot
|58.0
|Offensive rebound by Northern Kentucky
|1:08
|Karl Harris missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye
|1:10
|Offensive rebound by Karl Harris
|1:10
|Bryson Langdon missed layup
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|79
|Field Goals
|28-57 (49.1%)
|28-53 (52.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-14 (35.7%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-7 (42.9%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|29
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|21
|21
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|12
|19
|Steals
|1
|7
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|16
|12
|Fouls
|13
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Illinois St. 4-6
|69.1 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|13.3 APG
|N. Kentucky 8-3
|76.5 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|15.1 APG
|
|49.1
|FG%
|52.8
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|42.9
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Idowu
|14
|4
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Z. Copeland
|13
|0
|1
|5/10
|2/5
|1/1
|2
|29
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|K. Fisher III
|4
|6
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/4
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|D. Horne
|4
|5
|4
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Hillsman
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Boyd
|8
|0
|1
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Reeves
|7
|3
|0
|3/8
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|M. Chastain
|4
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|R. Torres
|4
|4
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|L. Donnelly
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Bruninga
|0
|5
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|A. Ndiaye
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H. Beard
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Sissoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|29
|12
|28/57
|5/14
|3/7
|13
|200
|1
|1
|16
|8
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Sharpe
|30
|2
|4
|10/17
|5/8
|5/6
|1
|33
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Walton
|19
|6
|7
|7/10
|3/6
|2/3
|1
|35
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|T. Faulkner
|9
|3
|2
|4/9
|1/3
|0/1
|3
|31
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|S. Adheke
|8
|4
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|1/1
|2
|11
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|B. Langdon
|7
|3
|5
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nelson
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/5
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Harris
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|P. Djoko
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Mocaby
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Wassler
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Eleeda
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Cobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|27
|19
|28/53
|11/25
|12/18
|12
|200
|7
|0
|12
|6
|21
-
SC
CLEM57
46
2nd 6:00 ESP2
-
WILEY
SAMHOU41
71
2nd 10:10
-
3OHIOST
MINN16
22
1st 7:52 BTN
-
LNGBCH
USC17
22
1st 8:40 PACN
-
CSN
UOP26
39
1st 0.0
-
TXAMCC
TEXAM31
24
1st 0.0
-
BETHKS
TEXST36
55
1st 0.0
-
GOUCH
WMMARY30
90
Final
-
QUINN
MAINE81
61
Final
-
CCTST
BC55
74
Final
-
GWEBB
VATECH46
73
Final
-
TEXPA
NEBOM82
92
Final
-
COPPST
UMBC77
86
Final
-
NORFLK
LOYCHI45
64
Final
-
TNST
FORD66
61
Final
-
SACHRT
UCF65
76
Final
-
CONCORD
AKRON50
100
Final
-
MVSU
MIAOH67
79
Final
-
ILLST
NKY64
79
Final
-
MLLGN
ETNST41
97
Final
-
OKLAST
HOU61
55
Final
-
NCST
NCGRN80
77
Final
-
UTPB
TXSA55
98
Final
-
DREXEL
SFLA61
81
Final
-
LONGWD
STETSON76
72
Final
-
WOFF
17UNC68
64
Final
-
CLEVST
BGREEN58
72
Final
-
SILL
MIZZOU48
64
Final
-
TROY
CHATT80
84
Final/OT
-
PURDUE
NEB56
70
Final
-
SIUE
NWEST54
72
Final
-
UCRIV
WASHST56
70
Final
-
GASOU
BRAD51
81
Final
-
MOST
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
SEMO
YOUNG0
0137 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SAMFORD
HAWAII0
0144 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm