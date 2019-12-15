ILLST
Sharpe carries N. Kentucky over Illinois St. 79-64

  • Dec 15, 2019

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) Tyler Sharpe had a career-high 30 points as Northern Kentucky got past Illinois State 79-64 on Sunday.

Dantez Walton had 19 points, a career-high seven assists and six rebounds for the Norse (8-3). Leading 43-46 at the half, they held Illinois State to a season-low 28 points in the second half.

Rey Idowu had 14 points for the Redbirds (4-6). Zach Copeland added 13 points.

Northern Kentucky shot 61% in the first half and finished at 53%, the fourth time in five games the Norse shot 50%. Going 11 of 25 from 3-point range was a season-best 44%, with Sharpe going 5 of 8.

A 13-0 run in the second half pushed the lead to 18.

Key Players
Z. Copeland
J. Tate
11 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
8.3 Pts. Per Game 8.3
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
44.4 Field Goal % 42.9
41.0 Three Point % 25.0
71.9 Free Throw % 42.9
  Defensive rebound by David Wassler 22.0
  Antonio Reeves missed layup 24.0
  Turnover on Bryant Mocaby 28.0
  Offensive foul on Bryant Mocaby 28.0
+ 2 Lijah Donnelly made driving layup 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga 56.0
  Adrian Nelson missed jump shot 58.0
  Offensive rebound by Northern Kentucky 1:08
  Karl Harris missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye 1:10
  Offensive rebound by Karl Harris 1:10
  Bryson Langdon missed layup 1:12
Team Stats
Points 64 79
Field Goals 28-57 (49.1%) 28-53 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 3-7 (42.9%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 29
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 21 21
Team 2 2
Assists 12 19
Steals 1 7
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
R. Idowu F
14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
15
T. Sharpe G
30 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois St. 4-6 362864
home team logo N. Kentucky 8-3 433679
BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky Highland Heights, KY
BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky Highland Heights, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois St. 4-6 69.1 PPG 37.9 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo N. Kentucky 8-3 76.5 PPG 41.1 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
13
R. Idowu F 6.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.0 APG 52.3 FG%
15
T. Sharpe G 12.8 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.3 APG 38.2 FG%
Top Scorers
13
R. Idowu F 14 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
15
T. Sharpe G 30 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
49.1 FG% 52.8
35.7 3PT FG% 44.0
42.9 FT% 66.7
Illinois St.
Starters
R. Idowu
Z. Copeland
K. Fisher III
D. Horne
J. Hillsman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Idowu 14 4 1 6/7 0/0 2/2 2 26 0 0 1 2 2
Z. Copeland 13 0 1 5/10 2/5 1/1 2 29 0 0 5 0 0
K. Fisher III 4 6 3 2/4 0/0 0/4 3 21 0 0 0 3 3
D. Horne 4 5 4 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 28 0 0 1 0 5
J. Hillsman 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
D. Boyd
A. Reeves
M. Chastain
R. Torres
L. Donnelly
T. Bruninga
A. Ndiaye
H. Beard
H. Sissoko
M. Miller
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Boyd 8 0 1 3/9 2/4 0/0 2 20 0 0 1 0 0
A. Reeves 7 3 0 3/8 1/2 0/0 0 22 0 0 2 2 1
M. Chastain 4 0 1 2/7 0/0 0/0 0 13 1 0 2 0 0
R. Torres 4 4 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 0 4
L. Donnelly 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Bruninga 0 5 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 14 0 0 2 1 4
A. Ndiaye 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0
H. Beard 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
H. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 29 12 28/57 5/14 3/7 13 200 1 1 16 8 21
N. Kentucky
Starters
T. Sharpe
D. Walton
T. Faulkner
S. Adheke
B. Langdon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Sharpe 30 2 4 10/17 5/8 5/6 1 33 3 0 2 0 2
D. Walton 19 6 7 7/10 3/6 2/3 1 35 0 0 2 2 4
T. Faulkner 9 3 2 4/9 1/3 0/1 3 31 3 0 3 1 2
S. Adheke 8 4 0 3/3 1/1 1/1 2 11 0 0 2 2 2
B. Langdon 7 3 5 2/5 1/2 2/2 1 37 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
A. Nelson
K. Harris
P. Djoko
B. Mocaby
D. Wassler
A. Eleeda
T. Cobbs
J. Tate
J. Harge
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Nelson 6 3 0 2/3 0/0 2/5 1 17 1 0 1 0 3
K. Harris 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 1 2
P. Djoko 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Mocaby 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
D. Wassler 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
A. Eleeda 0 2 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 0 2
T. Cobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 27 19 28/53 11/25 12/18 12 200 7 0 12 6 21
