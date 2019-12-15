Simms scores 11 to lift VCU over Missouri St. 61-51
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Mike'L Simms had 11 points as VCU extended its home win streak to eight games, beating Missouri State 61-51 on Sunday night.
De'Riante Jenkins had 10 points for VCU (8-2).
After VCU outscored Missouri State 35-25 in the first half, both teams scored 26 in the second as the home team clinched the victory. The Rams' 26 second-half points marked a season low for the team.
Isiaih Mosley had 15 points for the Bears (6-6). Keandre Cook added 12 points. Gaige Prim had 10 points.
VCU takes on College of Charleston on the road on Wednesday. Missouri State matches up against Oral Roberts on the road on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|26.0
|Min. Per Game
|26.0
|13.7
|Pts. Per Game
|13.7
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|8.9
|Reb. Per Game
|8.9
|40.3
|Field Goal %
|61.2
|37.3
|Three Point %
|83.7
|Free Throw %
|59.6
|+ 3
|Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|Offensive rebound by Keandre Cook
|37.0
|Keandre Cook missed jump shot
|39.0
|Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|50.0
|+ 2
|Marcus Santos-Silva made hook shot, assist by Marcus Evans
|1:03
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|1:22
|Tyrik Dixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:24
|Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|1:41
|Defensive rebound by Missouri State
|2:10
|Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:12
|Out of bounds turnover on Lamont West
|2:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|61
|Field Goals
|20-50 (40.0%)
|19-56 (33.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|14-20 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|27
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|24
|18
|Team
|8
|1
|Assists
|5
|12
|Steals
|6
|16
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|26
|8
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Missouri State 6-6
|69.0 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|11.7 APG
|VCU 8-2
|73.1 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|12.9 APG
|40.0
|FG%
|33.9
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|100.0
|FT%
|70.0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cook
|12
|7
|0
|5/16
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|38
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|T. Dixon
|5
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|T. Da Silva
|4
|10
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|33
|3
|1
|6
|4
|6
|L. West
|3
|1
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Black
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Mosley
|15
|4
|1
|6/7
|3/3
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|G. Prim
|10
|5
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|23
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|J. Hall
|2
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|F. Cooper Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|R. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ridder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mohammed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|34
|5
|20/50
|7/17
|4/4
|16
|200
|6
|3
|26
|10
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Simms
|11
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Jenkins
|10
|6
|2
|1/12
|1/6
|7/8
|1
|30
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|M. Santos-Silva
|9
|6
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|26
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|M. Evans
|6
|1
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|4/5
|2
|22
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Vann
|5
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/2
|0/1
|4
|28
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Curry
|9
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|2/4
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Douglas
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|V. Williams
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Clark III
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Hyland
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Crowfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Henderson VI
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McAllister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|26
|12
|19/56
|9/23
|14/20
|13
|200
|16
|3
|8
|8
|18
GOUCH
WMMARY30
90
Final
QUINN
MAINE81
61
Final
CCTST
BC55
74
Final
GWEBB
VATECH46
73
Final
TEXPA
NEBOM82
92
Final
COPPST
UMBC77
86
Final
NORFLK
LOYCHI45
64
Final
ILLST
NKY64
79
Final
MLLGN
ETNST41
97
Final
MVSU
MIAOH67
79
Final
SACHRT
UCF65
76
Final
TNST
FORD66
61
Final
CONCORD
AKRON50
100
Final
OKLAST
HOU61
55
Final
NCST
NCGRN80
77
Final
PURDUE
NEB56
70
Final
SIUE
NWEST54
72
Final
UTPB
TXSA55
98
Final
SILL
MIZZOU48
64
Final
DREXEL
SFLA61
81
Final
TROY
CHATT80
84
Final/OT
WOFF
17UNC68
64
Final
CLEVST
BGREEN58
72
Final
LONGWD
STETSON76
72
Final
UCRIV
WASHST56
70
Final
GASOU
BRAD51
81
Final
SC
CLEM67
54
Final
WILEY
SAMHOU58
91
Final
BETHKS
TEXST65
117
Final
CSN
UOP73
79
Final
TXAMCC
TEXAM60
63
Final
LNGBCH
USC76
87
Final
3OHIOST
MINN71
84
Final
MOST
VCU51
61
Final
SEMO
YOUNG50
65
Final
SAMFORD
HAWAII73
94
Final