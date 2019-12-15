MOST
Simms scores 11 to lift VCU over Missouri St. 61-51

  • Dec 15, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Mike'L Simms had 11 points as VCU extended its home win streak to eight games, beating Missouri State 61-51 on Sunday night.

De'Riante Jenkins had 10 points for VCU (8-2).

After VCU outscored Missouri State 35-25 in the first half, both teams scored 26 in the second as the home team clinched the victory. The Rams' 26 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Isiaih Mosley had 15 points for the Bears (6-6). Keandre Cook added 12 points. Gaige Prim had 10 points.

VCU takes on College of Charleston on the road on Wednesday. Missouri State matches up against Oral Roberts on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
K. Cook
1 G
M. Santos-Silva
14 F
26.0 Min. Per Game 26.0
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
8.9 Reb. Per Game 8.9
40.3 Field Goal % 61.2
37.3 Three Point %
83.7 Free Throw % 59.6
+ 3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
  Offensive rebound by Keandre Cook 37.0
  Keandre Cook missed jump shot 39.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva 50.0
+ 2 Marcus Santos-Silva made hook shot, assist by Marcus Evans 1:03
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva 1:22
  Tyrik Dixon missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:24
  Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva 1:41
  Defensive rebound by Missouri State 2:10
  Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:12
  Out of bounds turnover on Lamont West 2:36
Team Stats
Points 51 61
Field Goals 20-50 (40.0%) 19-56 (33.9%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 27
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 24 18
Team 8 1
Assists 5 12
Steals 6 16
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 26 8
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
I. Mosley F
15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
M. Simms G
11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Missouri State 6-6 252651
home team logo VCU 8-2 352661
Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Missouri State 6-6 69.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo VCU 8-2 73.1 PPG 35.7 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
11
I. Mosley F 3.1 PPG 1.9 RPG 0.6 APG 52.2 FG%
1
M. Simms G 7.1 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.0 APG 36.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
I. Mosley F 15 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
1
M. Simms G 11 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
40.0 FG% 33.9
41.2 3PT FG% 39.1
100.0 FT% 70.0
Missouri State
Starters
K. Cook
T. Dixon
T. Da Silva
L. West
J. Black
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cook 12 7 0 5/16 2/6 0/0 4 38 1 0 3 4 3
T. Dixon 5 2 3 2/7 1/3 0/0 3 25 1 0 4 0 2
T. Da Silva 4 10 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 33 3 1 6 4 6
L. West 3 1 0 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 24 0 0 3 0 1
J. Black 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
I. Mosley
G. Prim
J. Hall
F. Cooper Jr.
R. Owens
D. Scott
J. Ridder
K. Mohammed
S. Brown
T. Freeman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Mosley 15 4 1 6/7 3/3 0/0 2 25 0 0 2 0 4
G. Prim 10 5 0 4/5 0/0 2/2 3 23 0 1 3 2 3
J. Hall 2 3 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 9 0 1 1 0 3
F. Cooper Jr. 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 13 1 0 3 0 2
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ridder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mohammed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 34 5 20/50 7/17 4/4 16 200 6 3 26 10 24
VCU
Starters
M. Simms
D. Jenkins
M. Santos-Silva
M. Evans
I. Vann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Simms 11 3 2 4/7 3/6 0/0 0 27 0 0 0 0 3
D. Jenkins 10 6 2 1/12 1/6 7/8 1 30 3 0 1 2 4
M. Santos-Silva 9 6 1 4/6 0/0 1/2 5 26 1 2 2 2 4
M. Evans 6 1 3 1/6 0/2 4/5 2 22 2 0 0 0 1
I. Vann 5 2 2 2/6 1/2 0/1 4 28 4 0 4 2 0
Bench
K. Curry
C. Douglas
V. Williams
J. Clark III
N. Hyland
M. Crowfield
A. Henderson VI
H. Ward
J. McAllister
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Curry 9 4 1 3/6 1/2 2/4 0 22 0 0 0 0 4
C. Douglas 5 2 0 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 14 1 1 0 1 1
V. Williams 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 13 3 0 1 0 0
J. Clark III 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 7 2 0 0 0 0
N. Hyland 0 2 0 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 1 1
M. Crowfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Henderson VI - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McAllister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 26 12 19/56 9/23 14/20 13 200 16 3 8 8 18
