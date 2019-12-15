NORFLK
Hall’s 21 PTs sends Loyola Chicago past Norfolk St. 64-45

  • AP
  • Dec 15, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Tate Hall had 21 points and Loyola of Chicago beat Norfolk State 64-45 on Sunday.

Jalon Pipkins had 14 points for the Ramblers (7-4), which earned their fourth consecutive win. Cameron Krutwig added 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first 20 minutes. After leading 24-21 entering the locker room at the half, Loyola of Chicago kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Ramblers' 24 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Devante Carter had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (3-9), who now have lost eight straight. Joe Bryant Jr. added 11 points.

Jermaine Bishop, who led the Spartans in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game, finished with six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Loyola of Chicago plays Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Norfolk State plays Bowling Green on Friday.

Key Players
J. Bishop
C. Krutwig
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
40.5 Field Goal % 61.0
40.9 Three Point % 0.0
84.0 Free Throw % 83.3
+ 2 Tate Hall made layup 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Tate Hall 17.0
  Tate Hall missed dunk 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig 28.0
  Joe Bryant Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
+ 2 Jalon Pipkins made dunk, assist by Cameron Krutwig 43.0
  Offensive rebound by Tate Hall 1:02
  Cameron Krutwig missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
+ 1 Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws 1:02
  Personal foul on Efstratios Kalogerias 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig 1:02
Team Stats
Points 45 64
Field Goals 17-45 (37.8%) 21-50 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 30
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 26 21
Team 3 3
Assists 12 16
Steals 5 13
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 21 12
Fouls 19 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
D. Carter G
12 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
24
T. Hall G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Norfolk State 3-9 212445
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 7-4 244064
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, IL
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Norfolk State 3-9 70.5 PPG 40.5 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 7-4 73.0 PPG 33 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
14
D. Carter G 10.1 PPG 4.9 RPG 3.1 APG 54.3 FG%
24
T. Hall G 13.7 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.8 APG 48.9 FG%
Top Scorers
14
D. Carter G 12 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
24
T. Hall G 21 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
37.8 FG% 42.0
26.1 3PT FG% 42.1
55.6 FT% 60.9
Norfolk State
Starters
D. Carter
J. Bryant Jr.
J. Bishop
S. Whitley
E. Kalogerias
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Carter 12 8 4 5/7 1/1 1/3 4 36 2 0 3 1 7
J. Bryant Jr. 11 2 4 4/11 2/8 1/2 2 29 1 0 1 0 2
J. Bishop 6 5 2 2/10 2/6 0/0 2 32 0 1 5 1 4
S. Whitley 5 5 1 1/5 0/2 3/4 0 33 0 0 6 2 3
E. Kalogerias 3 0 1 1/5 1/5 0/0 4 26 1 0 3 0 0
Bench
D. Carter
J. Bryant Jr.
J. Bishop
S. Whitley
E. Kalogerias
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Carter 12 8 4 5/7 1/1 1/3 4 36 2 0 3 1 7
J. Bryant Jr. 11 2 4 4/11 2/8 1/2 2 29 1 0 1 0 2
J. Bishop 6 5 2 2/10 2/6 0/0 2 32 0 1 5 1 4
S. Whitley 5 5 1 1/5 0/2 3/4 0 33 0 0 6 2 3
E. Kalogerias 3 0 1 1/5 1/5 0/0 4 26 1 0 3 0 0
Bench
C. Ford
K. Chavis
S. Ricks
Y. Sidibe
D. Anderson
K. Hicks
C. Dawkins
J. White
N. Chambers
T. Jenkins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ford 6 2 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 2 0 0 2
K. Chavis 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 14 1 0 1 1 0
S. Ricks 0 5 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 2 0 5
Y. Sidibe 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 2
D. Anderson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 1
K. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dawkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Chambers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 31 12 17/45 6/23 5/9 19 200 5 3 21 5 26
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
T. Hall
C. Krutwig
K. Clemons
L. Williamson
A. Uguak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hall 21 5 2 7/12 3/6 4/8 1 32 5 0 3 2 3
C. Krutwig 14 11 6 5/12 0/0 4/7 3 37 2 1 3 3 8
K. Clemons 8 1 2 2/5 2/3 2/3 3 29 0 0 0 0 1
L. Williamson 5 5 0 1/7 1/4 2/2 1 31 3 1 2 1 4
A. Uguak 0 3 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
T. Hall
C. Krutwig
K. Clemons
L. Williamson
A. Uguak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hall 21 5 2 7/12 3/6 4/8 1 32 5 0 3 2 3
C. Krutwig 14 11 6 5/12 0/0 4/7 3 37 2 1 3 3 8
K. Clemons 8 1 2 2/5 2/3 2/3 3 29 0 0 0 0 1
L. Williamson 5 5 0 1/7 1/4 2/2 1 31 3 1 2 1 4
A. Uguak 0 3 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
J. Pipkins
M. Kennedy
T. Welch
P. Wojcik
J. Baughman
B. Skokna
W. Alcock
F. Agunanne
C. Kaifes
B. Norris
S. Ismail
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pipkins 14 1 1 6/9 2/4 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 0 1
M. Kennedy 2 0 1 0/3 0/1 2/3 0 14 3 0 2 0 0
T. Welch 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
P. Wojcik 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 0
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Skokna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Agunanne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kaifes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Norris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ismail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 27 16 21/50 8/19 14/23 10 200 13 2 12 6 21
