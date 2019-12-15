Hall’s 21 PTs sends Loyola Chicago past Norfolk St. 64-45
CHICAGO (AP) Tate Hall had 21 points and Loyola of Chicago beat Norfolk State 64-45 on Sunday.
Jalon Pipkins had 14 points for the Ramblers (7-4), which earned their fourth consecutive win. Cameron Krutwig added 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first 20 minutes. After leading 24-21 entering the locker room at the half, Loyola of Chicago kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Ramblers' 24 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.
Devante Carter had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (3-9), who now have lost eight straight. Joe Bryant Jr. added 11 points.
Jermaine Bishop, who led the Spartans in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game, finished with six points on 2-of-10 shooting.
Loyola of Chicago plays Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Norfolk State plays Bowling Green on Friday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
|30.2
|Min. Per Game
|30.2
|16.6
|Pts. Per Game
|16.6
|4.6
|Ast. Per Game
|4.6
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|40.5
|Field Goal %
|61.0
|40.9
|Three Point %
|0.0
|84.0
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|+ 2
|Tate Hall made layup
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Tate Hall
|17.0
|Tate Hall missed dunk
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|28.0
|Joe Bryant Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|+ 2
|Jalon Pipkins made dunk, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|43.0
|Offensive rebound by Tate Hall
|1:02
|Cameron Krutwig missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:02
|+ 1
|Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:02
|Personal foul on Efstratios Kalogerias
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|45
|64
|Field Goals
|17-45 (37.8%)
|21-50 (42.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|5-9 (55.6%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|30
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|26
|21
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|5
|13
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|21
|12
|Fouls
|19
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Norfolk State 3-9
|70.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Loyola-Chicago 7-4
|73.0 PPG
|33 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|37.8
|FG%
|42.0
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Carter
|12
|8
|4
|5/7
|1/1
|1/3
|4
|36
|2
|0
|3
|1
|7
|J. Bryant Jr.
|11
|2
|4
|4/11
|2/8
|1/2
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Bishop
|6
|5
|2
|2/10
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|S. Whitley
|5
|5
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|33
|0
|0
|6
|2
|3
|E. Kalogerias
|3
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ford
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|K. Chavis
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|S. Ricks
|0
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Y. Sidibe
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Anderson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dawkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Chambers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|45
|31
|12
|17/45
|6/23
|5/9
|19
|200
|5
|3
|21
|5
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hall
|21
|5
|2
|7/12
|3/6
|4/8
|1
|32
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|C. Krutwig
|14
|11
|6
|5/12
|0/0
|4/7
|3
|37
|2
|1
|3
|3
|8
|K. Clemons
|8
|1
|2
|2/5
|2/3
|2/3
|3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Williamson
|5
|5
|0
|1/7
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|31
|3
|1
|2
|1
|4
|A. Uguak
|0
|3
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pipkins
|14
|1
|1
|6/9
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Kennedy
|2
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|14
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T. Welch
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Wojcik
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Baughman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Skokna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Alcock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Agunanne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kaifes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Norris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ismail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|27
|16
|21/50
|8/19
|14/23
|10
|200
|13
|2
|12
|6
|21
