Smith scores 14 to lead UCF over Sacred Heart 76-65
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Collin Smith had 14 points as Central Florida beat Sacred Heart 76-65 on Sunday.
Darin Green Jr. had 12 points for UCF (8-2), which earned its fifth straight win. Ceasar DeJesus added 11 points. Dre Fuller Jr. had 10 points for the home team.
Sacred Heart scored 28 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Jare'l Spellman had 14 points for the Pioneers (6-5), whose four-game winning streak was broken. E.J. Anosike added 12 points. Cameron Parker had 10 points.
Central Florida takes on Bethune-Cookman at home on Wednesday. Sacred Heart matches up against Holy Cross on the road next Sunday.
---
|29.6
|Min. Per Game
|29.6
|10.3
|Pts. Per Game
|10.3
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|6.8
|Reb. Per Game
|6.8
|51.5
|Field Goal %
|41.6
|17.4
|Three Point %
|27.3
|79.4
|Free Throw %
|70.8
|+ 3
|Kinnon LaRose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jare'l Spellman
|5.0
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Dazon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ceasar DeJesus
|15.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Koreem Ozier
|15.0
|Shooting foul on E.J. Anosike
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|37.0
|E.J. Anosike missed layup
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman
|52.0
|Dazon Ingram missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|52.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|76
|Field Goals
|26-67 (38.8%)
|28-65 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-27 (14.8%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|9-10 (90.0%)
|14-20 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|44
|Offensive
|10
|13
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|5
|6
|Assists
|15
|16
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|20
|13
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Sacred Heart 6-5
|79.7 PPG
|45.8 RPG
|16.2 APG
|UCF 8-2
|73.4 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|J. Spellman F
|8.4 PPG
|8.4 RPG
|0.5 APG
|57.4 FG%
|
35
|C. Smith F
|14.8 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|2.4 APG
|56.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Spellman F
|14 PTS
|10 REB
|3 AST
|C. Smith F
|14 PTS
|10 REB
|3 AST
|
|38.8
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|14.8
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Spellman
|14
|10
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|23
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7
|E. Anosike
|12
|7
|2
|6/15
|0/6
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|C. Parker
|10
|5
|6
|5/11
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|38
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|K. Ozier
|9
|0
|0
|3/11
|0/4
|3/4
|5
|29
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|K. LaRose
|8
|6
|3
|3/11
|2/8
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Smith
|14
|10
|3
|4/10
|0/2
|6/10
|0
|32
|1
|1
|2
|6
|4
|D. Green Jr.
|12
|3
|0
|5/13
|2/9
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|C. DeJesus
|11
|2
|3
|5/11
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Fuller Jr.
|10
|5
|0
|4/10
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|25
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|D. Ingram
|8
|5
|5
|2/3
|0/1
|4/6
|3
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Bertz
|7
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Diggs
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Mahan
|5
|3
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|19
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|M. Milon
|3
|5
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|S. Mobley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Alok
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|38
|16
|28/65
|6/23
|14/20
|13
|200
|4
|4
|11
|13
|25
