Smith scores 14 to lead UCF over Sacred Heart 76-65

  • Dec 15, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Collin Smith had 14 points as Central Florida beat Sacred Heart 76-65 on Sunday.

Darin Green Jr. had 12 points for UCF (8-2), which earned its fifth straight win. Ceasar DeJesus added 11 points. Dre Fuller Jr. had 10 points for the home team.

Sacred Heart scored 28 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jare'l Spellman had 14 points for the Pioneers (6-5), whose four-game winning streak was broken. E.J. Anosike added 12 points. Cameron Parker had 10 points.

Central Florida takes on Bethune-Cookman at home on Wednesday. Sacred Heart matches up against Holy Cross on the road next Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
E. Anosike
D. Ingram
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
51.5 Field Goal % 41.6
17.4 Three Point % 27.3
79.4 Free Throw % 70.8
Team Stats
Points 65 76
Field Goals 26-67 (38.8%) 28-65 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 4-27 (14.8%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 44
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 23 25
Team 5 6
Assists 15 16
Steals 5 4
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 1 1
25
J. Spellman F
14 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
35
C. Smith F
14 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
12T
Sacred Heart
Starters
J. Spellman
E. Anosike
C. Parker
K. Ozier
K. LaRose
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Spellman 14 10 3 5/8 0/0 4/4 4 23 0 2 2 3 7
E. Anosike 12 7 2 6/15 0/6 0/0 3 33 1 0 1 3 4
C. Parker 10 5 6 5/11 0/2 0/0 0 38 0 0 3 0 5
K. Ozier 9 0 0 3/11 0/4 3/4 5 29 3 0 4 0 0
K. LaRose 8 6 3 3/11 2/8 0/0 3 35 1 0 0 2 4
UCF
Starters
C. Smith
D. Green Jr.
C. DeJesus
D. Fuller Jr.
D. Ingram
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Smith 14 10 3 4/10 0/2 6/10 0 32 1 1 2 6 4
D. Green Jr. 12 3 0 5/13 2/9 0/0 1 30 0 0 2 3 0
C. DeJesus 11 2 3 5/11 1/2 0/0 3 33 0 0 1 1 1
D. Fuller Jr. 10 5 0 4/10 0/0 2/2 2 25 1 2 2 2 3
D. Ingram 8 5 5 2/3 0/1 4/6 3 20 0 0 2 0 5
