Young leads Northwestern over SIU-Edwardsville 72-54

  • AP
  • Dec 15, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Ryan Young had career-highs with 25 points and 12 rebounds, Pat Spencer had 15 points and Northwestern overcame a sluggish offensive performance for a 72-54 victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Sunday.

Young, a redshirt freshman, was 11 for 15 from the field in topping his previous high of 19 points against Norfolk State last month.

Overall, the Wildcats (5-4) were 26 for 64 (40.6%) from the field, including 3 for 19 on 3-pointers.

Zeke Moore had 18 points to lead SIU-Edwards (2-8).

Northwestern was playing without starter Pete Nance, who was serving a team-issued one-game suspension for ''failure to adhere to program standards.''

The sophomore forward is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds this season. He had 14 points and six rebounds in the Wildcats' 58-44 loss last week at Purdue.

The Wildcats had a slim 31-25 halftime lead mainly because they couldn't find any consistency on the offensive end - especially from beyond the 3-point arc where they were 2 for 10.

At the start of the second half, Northwestern put together its best offensive stretch to that point with a 16-6 run in the first five minutes to open a 47-31 lead.

But then the Wildcats suddenly went cold again and were held scoreless for 3:16 as SIU-Edwardsville ran off eight stretch to make it 47-39.

Young ended the drought with a basket inside with 11:46 to play. Shamar Wright answered with a 3-pointer at the other end to trim the lead to seven, but the Wildcats then ran off the next nine points for a 58-42 edge with just under seven minutes to go.

BIG PICTURE

SIU-Edwardsville: The Cougars had one of their better efforts of the season, especially on the defensive end. The difference was they had no answer for Young inside.

Northwestern: For whatever reason, the Wildcats have struggled against lower-level Division I programs, and this game was no exception. They just don't seem to play loose and free when facing a team they are expected to beat.

UP NEXT

SIU-Edwardsville at Winthrop on Tuesday.

Northwestern hosts No. 16 Michigan State on Wednesday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 54 72
Field Goals 22-48 (45.8%) 26-64 (40.6%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 3-19 (15.8%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 17-28 (60.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 38
Offensive 2 13
Defensive 24 20
Team 3 5
Assists 16 20
Steals 2 10
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 16 6
Fouls 24 10
Technicals 0 0
SIUE
Starters
Z. Moore
T. Williford
K. Duling
A. Uzuegbunem
M. Adewunmi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Moore 18 7 2 8/13 2/6 0/0 4 29 0 0 1 1 6
T. Williford 12 4 2 3/10 1/6 5/6 3 30 1 0 5 0 4
K. Duling 5 1 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 4 26 1 0 2 0 1
A. Uzuegbunem 4 4 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 35 0 2 2 1 3
M. Adewunmi 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 1 1 0 3
Bench
B. Jackson
S. Wright
J. Benton
I. James
L. Wright
D. Applewhite
E. Eze
C. Williams
T. Martin
B. Lindenmeyer
J. Best
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Jackson 10 3 1 5/10 0/1 0/0 4 24 0 3 2 0 3
S. Wright 5 3 3 2/2 1/1 0/0 4 19 0 0 2 0 3
J. Benton 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
I. James 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
L. Wright 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
D. Applewhite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Eze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lindenmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Best - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 26 16 22/48 5/17 5/6 24 200 2 6 16 2 24
Northwestern
Starters
R. Young
P. Spencer
A. Gaines
R. Beran
M. Kopp
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Young 25 12 4 11/15 0/1 3/7 0 31 2 0 0 6 6
P. Spencer 15 4 4 4/9 1/3 6/8 3 31 4 0 2 1 3
A. Gaines 13 4 2 4/10 2/4 3/4 0 29 1 1 1 3 1
R. Beran 4 11 0 1/6 0/1 2/2 2 27 0 1 0 3 8
M. Kopp 0 1 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 20 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
B. Buie
A. Turner
R. Greer
J. Jones
T. Malnati
P. Nance
C. Audige
R. Dixon III
E. Zalewski
D. Sandhu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Buie 5 0 6 2/13 0/4 1/3 2 22 0 0 1 0 0
A. Turner 4 0 1 2/5 0/3 0/0 0 20 0 0 0 0 0
R. Greer 4 0 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 1 10 1 0 0 0 0
J. Jones 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/2 2 10 1 0 1 0 1
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Nance - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Audige - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dixon III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Zalewski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sandhu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 33 20 26/64 3/19 17/28 10 200 10 2 6 13 20
