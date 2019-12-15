Young leads Northwestern over SIU-Edwardsville 72-54
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Ryan Young had career-highs with 25 points and 12 rebounds, Pat Spencer had 15 points and Northwestern overcame a sluggish offensive performance for a 72-54 victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Sunday.
Young, a redshirt freshman, was 11 for 15 from the field in topping his previous high of 19 points against Norfolk State last month.
Overall, the Wildcats (5-4) were 26 for 64 (40.6%) from the field, including 3 for 19 on 3-pointers.
Zeke Moore had 18 points to lead SIU-Edwards (2-8).
Northwestern was playing without starter Pete Nance, who was serving a team-issued one-game suspension for ''failure to adhere to program standards.''
The sophomore forward is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds this season. He had 14 points and six rebounds in the Wildcats' 58-44 loss last week at Purdue.
The Wildcats had a slim 31-25 halftime lead mainly because they couldn't find any consistency on the offensive end - especially from beyond the 3-point arc where they were 2 for 10.
At the start of the second half, Northwestern put together its best offensive stretch to that point with a 16-6 run in the first five minutes to open a 47-31 lead.
But then the Wildcats suddenly went cold again and were held scoreless for 3:16 as SIU-Edwardsville ran off eight stretch to make it 47-39.
Young ended the drought with a basket inside with 11:46 to play. Shamar Wright answered with a 3-pointer at the other end to trim the lead to seven, but the Wildcats then ran off the next nine points for a 58-42 edge with just under seven minutes to go.
BIG PICTURE
SIU-Edwardsville: The Cougars had one of their better efforts of the season, especially on the defensive end. The difference was they had no answer for Young inside.
Northwestern: For whatever reason, the Wildcats have struggled against lower-level Division I programs, and this game was no exception. They just don't seem to play loose and free when facing a team they are expected to beat.
UP NEXT
SIU-Edwardsville at Winthrop on Tuesday.
Northwestern hosts No. 16 Michigan State on Wednesday night.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|6.9
|Reb. Per Game
|6.9
|33.3
|Field Goal %
|39.7
|9.1
|Three Point %
|33.3
|90.9
|Free Throw %
|90.9
|Lost ball turnover on Zeke Moore
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Zeke Moore
|5.0
|Kenyon Duling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Ryan Greer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Ryan Greer made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Zeke Moore
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran
|16.0
|Tyresse Williford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Gaines made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Gaines made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Brandon Jackson
|29.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|72
|Field Goals
|22-48 (45.8%)
|26-64 (40.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|3-19 (15.8%)
|Free Throws
|5-6 (83.3%)
|17-28 (60.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|38
|Offensive
|2
|13
|Defensive
|24
|20
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|16
|20
|Steals
|2
|10
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|6
|Fouls
|24
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SIUE 2-8
|61.8 PPG
|33.8 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Northwestern 5-4
|65.3 PPG
|39 RPG
|12.8 APG
|
|45.8
|FG%
|40.6
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|15.8
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|60.7
|
|Z. Moore
|18
|7
|2
|8/13
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|T. Williford
|12
|4
|2
|3/10
|1/6
|5/6
|3
|30
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4
|K. Duling
|5
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Uzuegbunem
|4
|4
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|M. Adewunmi
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Jackson
|10
|3
|1
|5/10
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|3
|2
|0
|3
|S. Wright
|5
|3
|3
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Benton
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. James
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Wright
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Applewhite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Eze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lindenmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Best
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|26
|16
|22/48
|5/17
|5/6
|24
|200
|2
|6
|16
|2
|24
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Buie
|5
|0
|6
|2/13
|0/4
|1/3
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Turner
|4
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Greer
|4
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Nance
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Audige
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Dixon III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Zalewski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sandhu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|33
|20
|26/64
|3/19
|17/28
|10
|200
|10
|2
|6
|13
|20
