Ross scored 31, Pepperdine surges past Portland State, 77-71

  • AP
  • Dec 18, 2019

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Colbey Ross scored seven of his 31 points in the final minutes as Pepperdine surged past Portland State, 77-71 on Tuesday night.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak to the Vikings.

Ross hit a 3 with 3:10 left to put Pepperdine (6-6) in front for good, then hit a pair of jumpers in the final 1:13 to seal the win.

Still just a junior, Ross set the Pepperdine record for assists Saturday and dished five more against the Vikings to get to 500 for his career. Kameron Edwards added 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while his brother Kessler added 12 points, grabbed nine boards and made three steals.

Holland Woods hit 4 of 9 from deep and finished with 23 points for Portland State (5-6). Matt Hauser added 14 points and Alonzo Walker grabbed 10 rebounds.

Team Stats
Points 71 77
Field Goals 23-60 (38.3%) 28-67 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 12-26 (46.2%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 43
Offensive 12 15
Defensive 25 21
Team 3 7
Assists 15 13
Steals 9 10
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 25 17
Technicals 1 1
Portland State
Starters
H. Woods
M. Hauser
R. Goolsby
A. Walker
M. Golder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Woods 23 2 4 7/17 4/9 5/5 4 33 1 0 3 0 2
M. Hauser 14 6 4 5/16 4/7 0/0 2 37 2 0 2 3 3
R. Goolsby 5 5 2 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 31 1 2 0 3 2
A. Walker 4 10 0 1/3 0/0 2/6 3 25 1 2 2 2 8
M. Golder 0 4 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 4 1 3
Bench
K. Greeley
L. Hamrick
S. Nuhu
I. Burke
T. Wood
C. Whitaker
D. Giannosa
J. Nielsen-Skinner
K. Binder
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Greeley 9 4 0 3/3 3/3 0/0 1 12 1 1 0 0 4
L. Hamrick 7 1 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 3 1 0
S. Nuhu 4 3 0 0/3 0/0 4/4 5 10 1 1 0 0 3
I. Burke 3 2 3 1/4 0/3 1/2 4 13 1 0 1 2 0
T. Wood 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Whitaker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 1 0 0
D. Giannosa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nielsen-Skinner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Binder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 37 15 23/60 12/26 13/19 25 200 9 6 16 12 25
Pepperdine
Starters
C. Ross
Ka. Edwards
Ke. Edwards
S. Altman
D. Polk Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ross 31 1 5 10/22 2/7 9/10 2 40 3 1 3 0 1
Ka. Edwards 20 12 1 8/19 0/3 4/6 3 38 0 0 3 4 8
Ke. Edwards 12 9 2 4/7 1/1 3/6 4 33 3 1 2 4 5
S. Altman 6 4 2 3/12 0/2 0/0 2 34 1 0 1 3 1
D. Polk Jr. 3 3 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 4 36 3 0 2 2 1
Bench
J. Zidek
V. Ohia Obioha
K. Smith
J. Smith
M. Wexler
A. Ball
J. Yoon
J. Stormo
E. Perrot
M. Deng
S. Chavez
R. Skead
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Zidek 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
V. Ohia Obioha 2 7 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 1 2 2 5
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stormo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Chavez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Skead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 36 13 28/67 5/16 16/22 17 200 10 3 14 15 21
