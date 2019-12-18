Ross scored 31, Pepperdine surges past Portland State, 77-71
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Colbey Ross scored seven of his 31 points in the final minutes as Pepperdine surged past Portland State, 77-71 on Tuesday night.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak to the Vikings.
Ross hit a 3 with 3:10 left to put Pepperdine (6-6) in front for good, then hit a pair of jumpers in the final 1:13 to seal the win.
Still just a junior, Ross set the Pepperdine record for assists Saturday and dished five more against the Vikings to get to 500 for his career. Kameron Edwards added 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while his brother Kessler added 12 points, grabbed nine boards and made three steals.
Holland Woods hit 4 of 9 from deep and finished with 23 points for Portland State (5-6). Matt Hauser added 14 points and Alonzo Walker grabbed 10 rebounds.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Rashaad Goolsby
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|3.0
|Holland Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 2
|Colbey Ross made jump shot
|12.0
|+ 3
|Holland Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ian Burke
|42.0
|Offensive rebound by Matt Hauser
|52.0
|Matt Hauser missed jump shot
|54.0
|+ 2
|Colbey Ross made jump shot
|1:13
|Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|1:42
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|77
|Field Goals
|23-60 (38.3%)
|28-67 (41.8%)
|3-Pointers
|12-26 (46.2%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|16-22 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|43
|Offensive
|12
|15
|Defensive
|25
|21
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|15
|13
|Steals
|9
|10
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|14
|Fouls
|25
|17
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Portland State 5-6
|80.4 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Pepperdine 6-6
|79.2 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|15.1 APG
|
|38.3
|FG%
|41.8
|
|
|46.2
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Woods
|23
|2
|4
|7/17
|4/9
|5/5
|4
|33
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|M. Hauser
|14
|6
|4
|5/16
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|R. Goolsby
|5
|5
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|31
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|A. Walker
|4
|10
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|25
|1
|2
|2
|2
|8
|M. Golder
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Woods
|23
|2
|4
|7/17
|4/9
|5/5
|4
|33
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|M. Hauser
|14
|6
|4
|5/16
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|R. Goolsby
|5
|5
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|31
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|A. Walker
|4
|10
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|25
|1
|2
|2
|2
|8
|M. Golder
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Greeley
|9
|4
|0
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|L. Hamrick
|7
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|S. Nuhu
|4
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|4/4
|5
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|I. Burke
|3
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/3
|1/2
|4
|13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|T. Wood
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Whitaker
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Giannosa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nielsen-Skinner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Binder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|37
|15
|23/60
|12/26
|13/19
|25
|200
|9
|6
|16
|12
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ross
|31
|1
|5
|10/22
|2/7
|9/10
|2
|40
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Ka. Edwards
|20
|12
|1
|8/19
|0/3
|4/6
|3
|38
|0
|0
|3
|4
|8
|Ke. Edwards
|12
|9
|2
|4/7
|1/1
|3/6
|4
|33
|3
|1
|2
|4
|5
|S. Altman
|6
|4
|2
|3/12
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|D. Polk Jr.
|3
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|36
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ross
|31
|1
|5
|10/22
|2/7
|9/10
|2
|40
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Ka. Edwards
|20
|12
|1
|8/19
|0/3
|4/6
|3
|38
|0
|0
|3
|4
|8
|Ke. Edwards
|12
|9
|2
|4/7
|1/1
|3/6
|4
|33
|3
|1
|2
|4
|5
|S. Altman
|6
|4
|2
|3/12
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|D. Polk Jr.
|3
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|36
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Zidek
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|V. Ohia Obioha
|2
|7
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stormo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Perrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Chavez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Skead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|36
|13
|28/67
|5/16
|16/22
|17
|200
|10
|3
|14
|15
|21
-
SIUE
WINTHR73
93
Final
-
IONA
PRINCE86
90
Final/OT
-
STETSON
NCASHV76
78
Final
-
UMBC
GTOWN55
81
Final
-
AMER
MOUNT82
76
Final
-
FRAN
SFTRPA66
115
Final
-
KENTST
NCAT85
71
Final/OT
-
MVSU
WRIGHT50
92
Final
-
ELON
CAMP46
60
Final
-
UMES
ECU57
71
Final
-
NEAST
EMICH55
60
Final
-
SEMO
5OHIOST48
80
Final
-
NTEXAS
13DAYTON58
71
Final
-
CMICH
ROBERT79
83
Final
-
PROV
FLA51
83
Final
-
TNTECH
LPSCMB60
78
Final
-
NCCU
LATECH60
69
Final
-
GRAM
MARQET72
93
Final
-
TOLEDO
UMKC57
72
Final
-
MARYVMO
STLOU69
82
Final
-
NLAND
NDAK50
109
Final
-
ORAL
CHIST97
59
Final
-
MCKEN
PEAY61
80
Final
-
NALAB
UAB56
63
Final
-
MMC
DRAKE74
92
Final
-
ALAM
SALAB79
89
Final
-
UNF
19FSU81
98
Final
-
OKLA
CREIGH73
83
Final
-
JWUCO
AF42
99
Final
-
DENVER
NCOLO64
86
Final
-
SANFRAN
STNFRD56
64
Final
-
GC
NMEX71
91
Final
-
PURDUE
OHIO69
51
Final
-
NEBOM
EWASH56
97
Final
-
BTHSDA
WEBER62
109
Final
-
UCIRV
UTEP61
67
Final
-
TEMPLE
MIAMI77
78
Final
-
PORTST
PEPPER71
77
Final
-
SEATTLE
22WASH59
81
Final