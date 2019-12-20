AKRON
TULANE

No Text

Jackson scores 15 to carry Akron over Tulane 62-61

  • Dec 20, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Loren Cristian Jackson had 15 points and Xeyrius Williams made two 3-pointers in the final three minutes as Akron narrowly beat Tulane 62-61 on Friday in the DC Holiday Hoops Fest.

Williams tied it at 58 on a 3-pointer with 2:26 left and capped the scoring with 18 seconds remaining with shot from distance. Tulane called a timeout with 4.7 seconds left, and Christion Thompson's shot didn't go down.

Channel Banks had 14 points for Akron (9-2), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Williams finished with 13 points.

Akron used a 10-0 run to build an early 24-12 lead but Tulane rallied to get within 31-27 at halftime.

Teshaun Hightower had 18 points for the Green Wave (8-3). K.J. Lawson added 14 points, and Kevin Zhang had 11 points.

Akron matches up against UMass at home on Dec. 30. Tulane plays No. 11 Memphis on Dec. 30.

Key Players
L. Jackson
K. Lawson
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
44.7 Field Goal % 48.4
30.6 Three Point % 38.3
81.8 Free Throw % 73.7
  Offensive rebound by K.J. Lawson 0.0
  Christion Thompson missed jump shot, blocked by Deng Riak 2.0
+ 3 Xeyrius Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Cheese 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Xeyrius Williams 35.0
  K.J. Lawson missed free throw 35.0
  Personal foul on Deng Riak 35.0
  Lost ball turnover on Loren Cristian Jackson, stolen by Christion Thompson 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Xeyrius Williams 46.0
  Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker 1:16
  Tyler Cheese missed layup 1:18
Team Stats
Points 62 61
Field Goals 21-56 (37.5%) 26-64 (40.6%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 9-19 (47.4%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 41
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 31 31
Team 2 2
Assists 17 9
Steals 3 9
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
X. Williams F
16 PTS, 15 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
T. Hightower G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Akron 9-2 313162
home team logo Tulane 8-3 273461
St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Washington, DC
St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Akron 9-2 77.7 PPG 44.2 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo Tulane 8-3 73.3 PPG 36 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
20
X. Williams F 14.4 PPG 10.0 RPG 1.4 APG 35.9 FG%
5
T. Hightower G 16.3 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.9 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
20
X. Williams F 16 PTS 15 REB 2 AST
5
T. Hightower G 18 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
37.5 FG% 40.6
35.5 3PT FG% 25.0
47.4 FT% 50.0
Akron
Starters
X. Williams
L. Jackson
C. Banks
C. Reece
A. Ali
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Williams 16 15 2 6/17 4/13 0/0 1 33 0 0 1 3 12
L. Jackson 15 5 6 5/11 3/8 2/4 3 37 0 0 4 2 3
C. Banks 14 3 2 4/8 3/6 3/5 1 32 3 0 1 0 3
C. Reece 8 3 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 2 1
A. Ali 3 5 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 19 0 0 2 0 5
Bench
T. Cheese
D. Riak
G. Tribble
M. McIntyre
M. Dailey
J. Sayles
B. Trimble Jr.
S. Walter
L. Toles
T. Edwards
E. Freeman
M. Dawson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Cheese 3 1 3 0/8 0/1 3/6 4 22 0 0 5 0 1
D. Riak 2 7 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 20 0 4 0 2 5
G. Tribble 1 1 2 0/3 0/1 1/4 1 18 0 0 2 0 1
M. McIntyre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sayles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Trimble Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Walter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Toles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 40 17 21/56 11/31 9/19 15 200 3 4 15 9 31
Tulane
Starters
T. Hightower
K. Lawson
K. Zhang
C. Thompson
J. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hightower 18 6 1 8/13 1/3 1/2 0 37 2 0 1 0 6
K. Lawson 14 9 1 7/21 0/4 0/1 1 37 2 1 0 4 5
K. Zhang 11 4 1 4/7 3/5 0/0 4 21 0 0 1 2 2
C. Thompson 10 9 2 3/9 0/1 4/4 3 36 2 2 2 1 8
J. Walker 4 4 1 2/6 0/2 0/2 4 27 1 0 2 0 4
Bench
N. Days
N. Thomas
R. McGee
G. Quinn
B. Koka
C. Galic
I. Ali
A. Zaccardo
T. Pope
C. Russell Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Days 4 4 1 2/4 0/1 0/1 2 21 1 0 1 1 3
N. Thomas 0 3 2 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 20 1 0 2 0 3
R. McGee 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zaccardo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pope - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Russell Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 39 9 26/64 4/16 5/10 15 200 9 3 10 8 31
