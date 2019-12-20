Jackson scores 15 to carry Akron over Tulane 62-61
WASHINGTON (AP) Loren Cristian Jackson had 15 points and Xeyrius Williams made two 3-pointers in the final three minutes as Akron narrowly beat Tulane 62-61 on Friday in the DC Holiday Hoops Fest.
Williams tied it at 58 on a 3-pointer with 2:26 left and capped the scoring with 18 seconds remaining with shot from distance. Tulane called a timeout with 4.7 seconds left, and Christion Thompson's shot didn't go down.
Channel Banks had 14 points for Akron (9-2), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Williams finished with 13 points.
Akron used a 10-0 run to build an early 24-12 lead but Tulane rallied to get within 31-27 at halftime.
Teshaun Hightower had 18 points for the Green Wave (8-3). K.J. Lawson added 14 points, and Kevin Zhang had 11 points.
Akron matches up against UMass at home on Dec. 30. Tulane plays No. 11 Memphis on Dec. 30.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.1
|Min. Per Game
|35.1
|15.2
|Pts. Per Game
|15.2
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|44.7
|Field Goal %
|48.4
|30.6
|Three Point %
|38.3
|81.8
|Free Throw %
|73.7
|Offensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
|0.0
|Christion Thompson missed jump shot, blocked by Deng Riak
|2.0
|+ 3
|Xeyrius Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Cheese
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Xeyrius Williams
|35.0
|K.J. Lawson missed free throw
|35.0
|Personal foul on Deng Riak
|35.0
|Lost ball turnover on Loren Cristian Jackson, stolen by Christion Thompson
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Xeyrius Williams
|46.0
|Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker
|1:16
|Tyler Cheese missed layup
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|61
|Field Goals
|21-56 (37.5%)
|26-64 (40.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-31 (35.5%)
|4-16 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-19 (47.4%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|41
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|31
|31
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|17
|9
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
20
|X. Williams F
|14.4 PPG
|10.0 RPG
|1.4 APG
|35.9 FG%
|
5
|T. Hightower G
|16.3 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|2.9 APG
|40.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|X. Williams F
|16 PTS
|15 REB
|2 AST
|T. Hightower G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|40.6
|
|
|35.5
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|47.4
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Williams
|16
|15
|2
|6/17
|4/13
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|3
|12
|L. Jackson
|15
|5
|6
|5/11
|3/8
|2/4
|3
|37
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|C. Banks
|14
|3
|2
|4/8
|3/6
|3/5
|1
|32
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Reece
|8
|3
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A. Ali
|3
|5
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Williams
|16
|15
|2
|6/17
|4/13
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|3
|12
|L. Jackson
|15
|5
|6
|5/11
|3/8
|2/4
|3
|37
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|C. Banks
|14
|3
|2
|4/8
|3/6
|3/5
|1
|32
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Reece
|8
|3
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A. Ali
|3
|5
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Cheese
|3
|1
|3
|0/8
|0/1
|3/6
|4
|22
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|D. Riak
|2
|7
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|4
|0
|2
|5
|G. Tribble
|1
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|1/4
|1
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. McIntyre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dailey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sayles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Trimble Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Walter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Toles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|40
|17
|21/56
|11/31
|9/19
|15
|200
|3
|4
|15
|9
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hightower
|18
|6
|1
|8/13
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|37
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|K. Lawson
|14
|9
|1
|7/21
|0/4
|0/1
|1
|37
|2
|1
|0
|4
|5
|K. Zhang
|11
|4
|1
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|C. Thompson
|10
|9
|2
|3/9
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|36
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|J. Walker
|4
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/2
|4
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hightower
|18
|6
|1
|8/13
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|37
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|K. Lawson
|14
|9
|1
|7/21
|0/4
|0/1
|1
|37
|2
|1
|0
|4
|5
|K. Zhang
|11
|4
|1
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|C. Thompson
|10
|9
|2
|3/9
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|36
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|J. Walker
|4
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/2
|4
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Days
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|N. Thomas
|0
|3
|2
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|R. McGee
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Zaccardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Russell Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|39
|9
|26/64
|4/16
|5/10
|15
|200
|9
|3
|10
|8
|31
-
CCTST
23PSU34
60
2nd 14:51 BTN
-
ECCL
ALCORN27
51
1st 1:42
-
MAINE
UMASS10
8
1st 15:57
-
LPSCMB
UVM2
12
1st 14:59
-
NALAB
ALAM0
2
1st 19:29
-
BGREEN
NORFLK5
5
1st 15:18
-
DEL
LIU10
9
1st 14:31
-
BING
PITT5
0
1st 15:52
-
JMAD
FORD5
4
1st 15:31
-
SMU
UGA8
7
1st 15:52 SECN
-
MOUNT
NAVY48
59
Final
-
AKRON
TULANE62
61
Final
-
DREXEL
QUINN72
63
Final
-
LIB
TOWSON66
54
Final
-
FURMAN
MERCER0
0145.5 O/U
+9.5
7:30pm
-
NCOLO
SDAK0
0138.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UCIRV
ILLCHI0
0136.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
NDAKST
MARQET0
0142 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm FS1
-
JVILLE
CLEM0
0128 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
IUPUI
FRESNO0
0132 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
STHRN
UCSB0
0135.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm
-
MVSU
SNCLRA0
0154 O/U
-26.5
10:00pm