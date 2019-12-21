IUPUI
FRESNO

No Text

Williams scores 24 points, Fresno State downs IUPUI 95-64

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) New Williams scored a season-high 24 points with six 3-pointers, Nate Grimes added 12 points and Fresno State beat IUPUI 95-64 on Friday night after holding the Jaguars to 25 first-half points.

Grimes' go-ahead layup put the Bulldogs up 13-12 and sparked a 21-3 run for a 34-15 lead with 6:03 left in the first half. Fresno State led 52-25 at halftime after the Jaguars committed more turnovers (11) than made field goals (9).

Niven Hart scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Orlando Robinson scored 11 points with nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-7), who outshot the Jaguars from the field 43% to 31% and made 15 of 39 3-pointers (35%).

Grant Weatherford scored 16 points with five 3-pointers and Jaylen Minnett added 13 points for IUPUI (4-9). Isaiah Williams and Jamil Jackson Jr. scored 10 apiece.

IUPUI hosts Youngstown State on Sunday. The Bulldogs host San Francisco on Monday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Minnett
N. Blackwell
55 G
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
8.3 Pts. Per Game 8.3
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
1.8 Reb. Per Game 1.8
35.5 Field Goal % 37.0
34.5 Three Point % 26.5
68.2 Free Throw % 58.3
+ 2 Brandon Kenyon made layup, assist by Zo Tyson 26.0
+ 2 Assane Diouf made hook shot, assist by Mustafa Lawrence 42.0
+ 1 Brandon Kenyon made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:03
+ 1 Brandon Kenyon made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:03
+ 1 Brandon Kenyon made 1st of 3 free throws 1:03
  Personal foul on Lazaro Rojas 1:03
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Kenyon 1:04
  Lazaro Rojas missed dunk 1:06
  Offensive rebound by Lazaro Rojas 1:13
  Assane Diouf missed hook shot 1:15
  Bad pass turnover on Mike DePersia 1:30
Team Stats
Points 64 95
Field Goals 21-50 (42.0%) 32-71 (45.1%)
3-Pointers 9-20 (45.0%) 15-39 (38.5%)
Free Throws 13-22 (59.1%) 16-17 (94.1%)
Total Rebounds 27 46
Offensive 5 19
Defensive 20 27
Team 2 0
Assists 8 21
Steals 7 11
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 17 10
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
G. Weatherford G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
N. Williams G
24 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo IUPUI 4-9 253964
home team logo Fresno State 4-7 524395
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Team Stats
away team logo IUPUI 4-9 65.2 PPG 38.8 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo Fresno State 4-7 72.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
23
G. Weatherford G 7.2 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.6 APG 50.0 FG%
0
N. Williams G 11.7 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.0 APG 38.4 FG%
Top Scorers
23
G. Weatherford G 16 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
0
N. Williams G 24 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
42.0 FG% 45.1
45.0 3PT FG% 38.5
59.1 FT% 94.1
IUPUI
Starters
G. Weatherford
J. Minnett
I. Williams
E. Goss
M. Burk
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Weatherford 16 3 1 5/8 5/5 1/2 2 35 2 1 3 1 2
J. Minnett 13 2 2 4/10 2/7 3/4 2 38 1 0 1 0 2
I. Williams 10 5 0 4/8 0/1 2/3 2 14 1 0 1 2 3
E. Goss 6 7 0 2/2 0/0 2/6 2 29 1 0 1 2 5
M. Burk 2 2 0 1/10 0/2 0/0 1 16 1 0 1 0 2
Starters
G. Weatherford
J. Minnett
I. Williams
E. Goss
M. Burk
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Weatherford 16 3 1 5/8 5/5 1/2 2 35 2 1 3 1 2
J. Minnett 13 2 2 4/10 2/7 3/4 2 38 1 0 1 0 2
I. Williams 10 5 0 4/8 0/1 2/3 2 14 1 0 1 2 3
E. Goss 6 7 0 2/2 0/0 2/6 2 29 1 0 1 2 5
M. Burk 2 2 0 1/10 0/2 0/0 1 16 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
J. Jackson Jr.
B. Kenyon
J. Kemp
Z. Tyson
M. DePersia
S. Stoltz
T. White
M. Taylor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jackson Jr. 10 1 1 3/9 2/5 2/3 3 24 0 0 2 0 1
B. Kenyon 7 2 0 2/2 0/0 3/3 1 6 0 0 0 0 2
J. Kemp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/1 4 14 0 1 2 0 2
M. DePersia 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 24 1 0 5 0 1
S. Stoltz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 25 8 21/50 9/20 13/22 19 200 7 2 17 5 20
Fresno State
Starters
N. Williams
N. Grimes
O. Robinson
A. Agau
M. Lawrence
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Williams 24 5 2 9/15 6/11 0/0 3 27 5 0 0 1 4
N. Grimes 12 7 1 4/7 2/3 2/2 2 22 1 1 1 4 3
O. Robinson 11 9 2 2/9 0/1 7/7 2 23 0 0 2 6 3
A. Agau 9 3 0 3/6 1/2 2/2 2 13 0 0 1 2 1
M. Lawrence 3 3 9 1/7 1/7 0/0 1 38 3 0 1 1 2
Starters
N. Williams
N. Grimes
O. Robinson
A. Agau
M. Lawrence
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Williams 24 5 2 9/15 6/11 0/0 3 27 5 0 0 1 4
N. Grimes 12 7 1 4/7 2/3 2/2 2 22 1 1 1 4 3
O. Robinson 11 9 2 2/9 0/1 7/7 2 23 0 0 2 6 3
A. Agau 9 3 0 3/6 1/2 2/2 2 13 0 0 1 2 1
M. Lawrence 3 3 9 1/7 1/7 0/0 1 38 3 0 1 1 2
Bench
N. Hart
A. Diouf
A. Holland
L. Rojas
N. Blackwell
C. Seeley
A. Hickman
J. Campbell
C. Gray
J. Hyder
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hart 16 6 2 6/11 4/9 0/0 1 23 0 0 4 2 4
A. Diouf 9 2 0 4/7 0/0 1/2 4 15 0 0 1 0 2
A. Holland 9 8 3 2/6 1/5 4/4 3 29 2 0 0 1 7
L. Rojas 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 2 1
N. Blackwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hickman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 46 21 32/71 15/39 16/17 20 196 11 1 10 19 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores