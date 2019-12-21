Williams scores 24 points, Fresno State downs IUPUI 95-64
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) New Williams scored a season-high 24 points with six 3-pointers, Nate Grimes added 12 points and Fresno State beat IUPUI 95-64 on Friday night after holding the Jaguars to 25 first-half points.
Grimes' go-ahead layup put the Bulldogs up 13-12 and sparked a 21-3 run for a 34-15 lead with 6:03 left in the first half. Fresno State led 52-25 at halftime after the Jaguars committed more turnovers (11) than made field goals (9).
Niven Hart scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Orlando Robinson scored 11 points with nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-7), who outshot the Jaguars from the field 43% to 31% and made 15 of 39 3-pointers (35%).
Grant Weatherford scored 16 points with five 3-pointers and Jaylen Minnett added 13 points for IUPUI (4-9). Isaiah Williams and Jamil Jackson Jr. scored 10 apiece.
IUPUI hosts Youngstown State on Sunday. The Bulldogs host San Francisco on Monday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|8.3
|Pts. Per Game
|8.3
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|1.8
|Reb. Per Game
|1.8
|35.5
|Field Goal %
|37.0
|34.5
|Three Point %
|26.5
|68.2
|Free Throw %
|58.3
|+ 2
|Brandon Kenyon made layup, assist by Zo Tyson
|26.0
|+ 2
|Assane Diouf made hook shot, assist by Mustafa Lawrence
|42.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Kenyon made 3rd of 3 free throws
|1:03
|+ 1
|Brandon Kenyon made 2nd of 3 free throws
|1:03
|+ 1
|Brandon Kenyon made 1st of 3 free throws
|1:03
|Personal foul on Lazaro Rojas
|1:03
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Kenyon
|1:04
|Lazaro Rojas missed dunk
|1:06
|Offensive rebound by Lazaro Rojas
|1:13
|Assane Diouf missed hook shot
|1:15
|Bad pass turnover on Mike DePersia
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|95
|Field Goals
|21-50 (42.0%)
|32-71 (45.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|15-39 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|13-22 (59.1%)
|16-17 (94.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|46
|Offensive
|5
|19
|Defensive
|20
|27
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|8
|21
|Steals
|7
|11
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|17
|10
|Fouls
|19
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|IUPUI 4-9
|65.2 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Fresno State 4-7
|72.0 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|G. Weatherford G
|7.2 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|2.6 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
0
|N. Williams G
|11.7 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|38.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Weatherford G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|N. Williams G
|24 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.0
|FG%
|45.1
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|59.1
|FT%
|94.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Weatherford
|16
|3
|1
|5/8
|5/5
|1/2
|2
|35
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|J. Minnett
|13
|2
|2
|4/10
|2/7
|3/4
|2
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Williams
|10
|5
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|E. Goss
|6
|7
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|M. Burk
|2
|2
|0
|1/10
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Williams
|24
|5
|2
|9/15
|6/11
|0/0
|3
|27
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|N. Grimes
|12
|7
|1
|4/7
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|22
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|O. Robinson
|11
|9
|2
|2/9
|0/1
|7/7
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|A. Agau
|9
|3
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. Lawrence
|3
|3
|9
|1/7
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|38
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hart
|16
|6
|2
|6/11
|4/9
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4
|A. Diouf
|9
|2
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Holland
|9
|8
|3
|2/6
|1/5
|4/4
|3
|29
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|L. Rojas
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|N. Blackwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Seeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hickman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|95
|46
|21
|32/71
|15/39
|16/17
|20
|196
|11
|1
|10
|19
|27
