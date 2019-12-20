MAINE
Mitchell propels Massachusetts to 74-53 victory over Maine

  • Dec 20, 2019

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Tre Mitchell had 23 points as Massachusetts cruised to a 74-53 victory over Maine easily defeated Maine 74-53 on Friday night.

Mitchell buried 9 of 17 shots from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Minutemen (6-6), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Mitchell added seven rebounds. Carl Pierre had 14 points, Sean East II added 12 points, six assists and five boards and C.J. Jackson scored 10.

Nedeljko Prijovic led the Black Bears (3-9) with 14 points. Sergio El Darwich, who was second on the Black Bears in scoring heading into the matchup with 10 points per game, shot only 18 percent for the game (2 of 11).

UMass plays Akron on the road next Monday. Maine plays Hawaii on the road next Sunday.

Key Players
S. El Darwich
S. East II
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
10.2 Pts. Per Game 10.2
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
38.8 Field Goal % 44.8
28.1 Three Point % 38.1
81.3 Free Throw % 87.0
+ 1 Stephane Ingo made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Stephane Ingo made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Massachusetts 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Stephane Ingo 14.0
  Peter Stumer missed layup 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish 24.0
  Massachusetts missed jump shot 26.0
  Bad pass turnover on Nedeljko Prijovic, stolen by Davonte Higginbottom 36.0
+ 3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keon Clergeot 48.0
  Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre 1:04
  Sean East II missed layup, blocked by Stephane Ingo 1:06
Team Stats
Points 53 74
Field Goals 19-48 (39.6%) 29-65 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 35 36
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 25 22
Team 3 7
Assists 12 19
Steals 11 13
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 21 13
Fouls 11 17
Technicals 0 0
5
N. Prijovic F
14 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
33
T. Mitchell C
23 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Maine 3-9 282553
home team logo Massachusetts 6-6 373774
Team Stats
away team logo Maine 3-9 57.7 PPG 35.5 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Massachusetts 6-6 70.3 PPG 33.2 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
5
N. Prijovic F 8.8 PPG 6.8 RPG 2.1 APG 41.3 FG%
33
T. Mitchell C 13.4 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.8 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
5
N. Prijovic F 14 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
33
T. Mitchell C 23 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
39.6 FG% 44.6
25.0 3PT FG% 37.9
61.1 FT% 71.4
Maine
Massachusetts
Starters
T. Mitchell
C. Pierre
S. East II
K. Clergeot
S. Diallo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mitchell 23 7 1 9/17 3/6 2/2 1 31 1 1 4 2 5
C. Pierre 14 3 4 5/13 4/10 0/0 1 32 1 0 1 2 1
S. East II 12 5 6 5/14 1/3 1/1 3 36 1 0 5 1 4
K. Clergeot 4 3 7 1/3 0/2 2/3 4 24 2 0 1 0 3
S. Diallo 2 7 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 27 2 0 1 0 7
Bench
C. Jackson
D. Baptiste
P. Santos
D. Higginbottom
S. Chatman
D. Walker
K. Mitchell
J. Buggs III
T. Weeks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jackson 10 2 1 4/9 2/6 0/0 2 24 3 0 1 2 0
D. Baptiste 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/1 1 10 0 1 0 0 2
P. Santos 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 3 13 2 0 0 0 0
D. Higginbottom 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
S. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Buggs III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Weeks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 29 19 29/65 11/29 5/7 17 198 13 2 13 7 22
