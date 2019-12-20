Mitchell propels Massachusetts to 74-53 victory over Maine
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Tre Mitchell had 23 points as Massachusetts cruised to a 74-53 victory over Maine easily defeated Maine 74-53 on Friday night.
Mitchell buried 9 of 17 shots from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Minutemen (6-6), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Mitchell added seven rebounds. Carl Pierre had 14 points, Sean East II added 12 points, six assists and five boards and C.J. Jackson scored 10.
Nedeljko Prijovic led the Black Bears (3-9) with 14 points. Sergio El Darwich, who was second on the Black Bears in scoring heading into the matchup with 10 points per game, shot only 18 percent for the game (2 of 11).
UMass plays Akron on the road next Monday. Maine plays Hawaii on the road next Sunday.
---
---
|+ 1
|Stephane Ingo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Stephane Ingo made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Massachusetts
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Stephane Ingo
|14.0
|Peter Stumer missed layup
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish
|24.0
|Massachusetts missed jump shot
|26.0
|Bad pass turnover on Nedeljko Prijovic, stolen by Davonte Higginbottom
|36.0
|+ 3
|Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keon Clergeot
|48.0
|Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|1:04
|Sean East II missed layup, blocked by Stephane Ingo
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|74
|Field Goals
|19-48 (39.6%)
|29-65 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|11-29 (37.9%)
|Free Throws
|11-18 (61.1%)
|5-7 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|36
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|25
|22
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|12
|19
|Steals
|11
|13
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|21
|13
|Fouls
|11
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Maine 3-9
|57.7 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Massachusetts 6-6
|70.3 PPG
|33.2 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|N. Prijovic F
|8.8 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|2.1 APG
|41.3 FG%
|
33
|T. Mitchell C
|13.4 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|1.8 APG
|46.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Prijovic F
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|T. Mitchell C
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.6
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|37.9
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Prijovic
|14
|3
|1
|6/11
|0/3
|2/3
|0
|31
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|V. Larsson
|9
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. El Darwich
|6
|8
|4
|2/11
|2/4
|0/1
|1
|35
|3
|0
|4
|0
|8
|M. Yagodin
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Fleming
|4
|5
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|26
|3
|2
|3
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ingo
|4
|5
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|19
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|J. Wright-McLeish
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|P. Stumer
|3
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Antoms
|2
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|P. Okoh
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Iluyomade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Turgut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Radakovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Schildroth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kizilkaya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|32
|12
|19/48
|4/16
|11/18
|11
|200
|11
|4
|21
|7
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mitchell
|23
|7
|1
|9/17
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|31
|1
|1
|4
|2
|5
|C. Pierre
|14
|3
|4
|5/13
|4/10
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|S. East II
|12
|5
|6
|5/14
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|36
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|K. Clergeot
|4
|3
|7
|1/3
|0/2
|2/3
|4
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Diallo
|2
|7
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jackson
|10
|2
|1
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|24
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|D. Baptiste
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|P. Santos
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Higginbottom
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Buggs III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Weeks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|29
|19
|29/65
|11/29
|5/7
|17
|198
|13
|2
|13
|7
|22
