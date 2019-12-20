NDAKST
MARQET

No Text

Howard leads Marquette past North Dakota State 82-68

  • AP
  • Dec 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) Markus Howard poured in 32 points, hitting five 3-pointers along the way, and Marquette outlasted North Dakota State 82-68 on Friday night.

Howard, who came into the game second in the nation in scoring average at 25.2 points per game, sank 10 of 24 shots overall, including 5 of 11 from distance. He added four rebounds and four assists for the Golden Eagles (9-2). Howard trails only UTSA's Jhivvan Jackson (25.5) in the scoring race. Sacar Anim had 14 points and six boards, while Coby McEwen made all eight of his free throws and scored 12.

Tyson Ward scored a season-high 25 points with nine rebounds for the Bison (8-5). Rocky Kreuser had 12 points but made just 4 of 15 shots.

Marquette led by two points at halftime before outscoring the Bison 44-32 after intermission. Ward's dunk pulled NDSU within 63-60 with 8:26 left in the game, but Howard had a layup and a 3-pointer to ignite a 9-0 run and the Golden Eagles never looked back.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
V. Shahid
K. McEwen
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
31.4 Field Goal % 31.8
35.0 Three Point % 31.9
66.7 Free Throw % 93.5
  Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen 17.0
  Vinnie Shahid missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
  Offensive rebound by North Dakota State 21.0
  Cameron Hunter missed jump shot 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid 32.0
  Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
+ 2 Chris Quayle made jump shot 1:04
+ 2 Markus Howard made jump shot 1:18
  Defensive rebound by Theo John 1:32
  Vinnie Shahid missed jump shot 1:34
+ 1 Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:41
Team Stats
Points 68 82
Field Goals 26-67 (38.8%) 26-61 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 21-26 (80.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 45
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 24 31
Team 3 3
Assists 14 14
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 10
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 20 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
T. Ward G
25 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
M. Howard G
32 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo N. Dak. St. 8-5 363268
home team logo Marquette 9-2 384482
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo N. Dak. St. 8-5 69.3 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Marquette 9-2 75.8 PPG 41.9 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
24
T. Ward G 12.7 PPG 7.6 RPG 2.8 APG 44.1 FG%
0
M. Howard G 25.2 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.9 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
24
T. Ward G 25 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
0
M. Howard G 32 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
38.8 FG% 42.6
40.0 3PT FG% 37.5
60.0 FT% 80.8
N. Dak. St.
Starters
T. Ward
R. Kreuser
V. Shahid
C. Hunter
T. Eady
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Ward 25 9 1 9/14 2/3 5/7 2 34 1 0 1 2 7
R. Kreuser 11 5 3 4/15 2/7 1/1 4 26 1 0 1 3 2
V. Shahid 9 3 0 3/12 3/5 0/1 3 29 2 0 2 0 3
C. Hunter 7 2 3 3/10 1/2 0/1 1 34 0 0 3 0 2
T. Eady 4 3 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 31 0 0 3 1 2
Starters
T. Ward
R. Kreuser
V. Shahid
C. Hunter
T. Eady
Bench
C. Quayle
J. Knotek
T. Witz
M. Harden-Hayes
J. Samuelson
O. Wilson
J. Cook
S. Griesel
N. Christensen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Quayle 5 1 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 1
J. Knotek 5 2 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 4 11 0 1 0 0 2
T. Witz 2 5 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 1 0 1 4
M. Harden-Hayes 0 2 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 1 1
J. Samuelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Griesel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Christensen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 32 14 26/67 10/25 6/10 20 200 4 2 10 8 24
Marquette
Starters
M. Howard
S. Anim
K. McEwen
B. Bailey
T. John
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Howard 32 4 4 10/24 5/11 7/7 2 35 2 0 5 0 4
S. Anim 14 6 2 6/10 2/3 0/2 1 38 1 0 0 1 5
K. McEwen 12 7 3 2/7 0/4 8/8 3 30 0 0 2 0 7
B. Bailey 8 4 1 3/5 2/4 0/0 2 25 1 5 0 0 4
T. John 5 6 2 2/4 0/0 1/3 1 23 1 3 1 1 5
Starters
M. Howard
S. Anim
K. McEwen
B. Bailey
T. John
Bench
J. Cain
G. Elliott
J. Johnson
E. Morrow
S. Torrence
I. Eke
T. Gardiner
D. Akanno
M. Kennedy
B. Carney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cain 4 5 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 17 1 2 0 4 1
G. Elliott 4 1 0 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
J. Johnson 3 4 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 9 0 0 0 3 1
E. Morrow 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 2 2
S. Torrence 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akanno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Carney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 42 14 26/61 9/24 21/26 12 200 6 10 9 11 31
