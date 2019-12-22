HOU
HONOLULU (AP) Quentin Grimes had 18 points and six assists as Houston breezed past Portland 81-56 in the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.

Grimes knocked down 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Cougars (8-3). He added five rebounds and two steals. Chris Harris Jr. came off the bench to score 13 on 5-of-8 shooting with five rebounds and three blocks. Fabian White Jr. scored 10.

Malcolm Porter was the only Pilot to score in double figures with 11. Portland (8-5) had just 26 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

The Pilots shot 35% from the floor and 29% from beyond the arc (7 of 24). Houston hit half of its 64 shots but made just 8 of 22 from distance and 9 of 18 at the free-throw line.

Key Players
N. Hinton
C. Adams
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
6.2 Pts. Per Game 6.2
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
44.1 Field Goal % 31.6
46.8 Three Point % 18.8
72.3 Free Throw % 69.4
Team Stats
Points 81 56
Field Goals 32-64 (50.0%) 17-49 (34.7%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 9-18 (50.0%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 40 27
Offensive 13 4
Defensive 25 19
Team 2 4
Assists 19 11
Steals 12 5
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Houston 8-3 77.7 PPG 46.2 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Portland 8-5 71.2 PPG 38.1 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
24
Q. Grimes G 13.9 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.5 APG 44.1 FG%
1
M. Porter G 10.2 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.4 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
24
Q. Grimes G 18 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
1
M. Porter G 11 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 34.7
36.4 3PT FG% 29.2
50.0 FT% 71.4
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Grimes 18 5 6 7/11 4/7 0/2 2 29 2 0 3 1 4
F. White Jr. 10 3 0 4/6 0/0 2/2 3 16 0 0 1 0 3
N. Hinton 9 10 3 3/6 2/3 1/2 1 26 3 1 0 3 7
C. Mills 9 5 1 3/11 2/6 1/2 1 28 2 0 2 0 5
B. Gresham 4 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/2 2 10 0 1 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Harris Jr. 13 5 2 6/8 0/0 1/2 1 23 1 3 1 4 1
D. Jarreau 7 4 2 2/4 0/0 3/4 3 18 2 0 1 2 2
J. Gorham 5 3 1 2/8 0/2 1/2 1 22 1 0 0 1 2
M. Sasser 4 2 3 2/5 0/3 0/0 3 18 0 0 1 1 1
C. Alley Jr. 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 9 1 0 1 0 0
C. Broodo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 38 19 32/64 8/22 9/18 19 200 12 5 10 13 25
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Porter 11 2 0 2/6 2/4 5/6 2 23 0 0 1 0 2
I. White 9 2 1 4/13 1/6 0/1 2 23 1 0 2 1 1
T. Diabate 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 17 1 1 1 1 0
J. Tryon 2 1 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 16 1 1 1 0 1
C. Adams 2 2 3 0/3 0/1 2/2 4 19 1 0 2 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Fahrensohn 8 1 0 2/6 2/5 2/2 1 20 0 1 0 0 1
T. Akwuba 6 5 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 3 19 0 1 2 0 5
L. Harewood 5 1 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. Walker 4 2 2 1/6 1/5 1/2 0 24 0 0 1 0 2
H. Hogland 3 5 1 1/4 0/1 1/2 2 16 1 0 3 2 3
Q. Ferebee 2 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/4 1 17 0 0 2 0 1
W. Watson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 23 11 17/49 7/24 15/21 16 200 5 4 15 4 19
