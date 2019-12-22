Grimes powers Houston to 81-56 victory over Portland
HONOLULU (AP) Quentin Grimes had 18 points and six assists as Houston breezed past Portland 81-56 in the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.
Grimes knocked down 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Cougars (8-3). He added five rebounds and two steals. Chris Harris Jr. came off the bench to score 13 on 5-of-8 shooting with five rebounds and three blocks. Fabian White Jr. scored 10.
Malcolm Porter was the only Pilot to score in double figures with 11. Portland (8-5) had just 26 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
The Pilots shot 35% from the floor and 29% from beyond the arc (7 of 24). Houston hit half of its 64 shots but made just 8 of 22 from distance and 9 of 18 at the free-throw line.
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|56
|Field Goals
|32-64 (50.0%)
|17-49 (34.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|9-18 (50.0%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|27
|Offensive
|13
|4
|Defensive
|25
|19
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|19
|11
|Steals
|12
|5
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|50.0
|FG%
|34.7
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Grimes
|18
|5
|6
|7/11
|4/7
|0/2
|2
|29
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|F. White Jr.
|10
|3
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|N. Hinton
|9
|10
|3
|3/6
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|26
|3
|1
|0
|3
|7
|C. Mills
|9
|5
|1
|3/11
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|B. Gresham
|4
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Porter
|11
|2
|0
|2/6
|2/4
|5/6
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. White
|9
|2
|1
|4/13
|1/6
|0/1
|2
|23
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|T. Diabate
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J. Tryon
|2
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. Adams
|2
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
