Stefanovic scores 23, Purdue tops Central Michigan 97-62
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Sasha Stefanovic set the tone early for a Purdue squad which had been lacking offensive firepower in recent games.
Stefanovic scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-10 3-point shooting to help propel Purdue to a 97-62 romp over Central Michigan on Saturday.
Stefanovic, a sophomore guard, hit 8 of 13 shots and delivered five assists. He hit 6 of 7 3-pointers in the first half, including two 3s in the first three minutes.
''I tried to come out aggressive and be really confident in my shot,'' said Stefanovic, who was a combined 3 of 14 on 3-pointers in the previous three games.
''Trevion (Williams) was making a lot of good passes and he draws so much attention, it made it a lot easier,'' he said.
Purdue coach Matt Painter said it's a game-changer when Stefanovic shoots that well.
''He's had a couple games at home when he's shot that way and we've had big wins,'' Painter said.
Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Boilermakers (8-5). Eric Hunter Jr. contributed 16 points and six assists. Matt Haarms and Isaiah Thompson each scored 11 for Purdue.
The inside tandem of Haarms (5 of 7 shots) and Williams (5 of 8) helped give Purdue a 42-28 edge in points in the paint.
It was the first time Purdue had topped 70 points since Nov. 23.
David DiLeo scored 12 points for the Chippewas (7-6). Rob Montgomery and Travon Broadway Jr. each had 10 points.
The Boilermakers shot 53% in the first half en route to a 51-21 halftime lead. Purdue sank 10 of 17 3-pointers in the opening half.
Purdue, which was shooting just under 42% entering the game, shot even better in the second half, finishing at 54%.
Central Michigan shot 38% overall and 14% on 3-point shots (3 of 22). The Chippewas committed 22 turnovers, seven more than the Boilermakers.
''I think we're a pretty good defensive team and we're able to turn people over,'' Haarms said. ''Our success in points off turnovers is a good sign.''
Purdue led by as many as 40 at 84-44.
The 7-foot-3 Haarms returned to action after missing the previous two games with a concussion. Haarms hit the floor hard with about six minutes left in a loss to Nebraska. Haarms didn't start but came in with 16:40 left in the opening half. Haarms had an immediate impact, scoring seven points in the next four minutes, delighting the crowd.
''I wouldn't say I played awesome, there's a lot of stuff I could do better at,'' Haarms said. ''I feels good to be back. I was tired after a minute of running, but I got to run myself back into shape.''
Painter said Haarms' return went smooth.
''It was a perfect game for Haarms to come back, play 11 minutes and get some confidence and hopefully he's ready to go (against Minnesota),'' Painter said.
BIG PICTURE
Central Michigan: The Chippewas, who scored 134 points in a romp over Mississippi Valley State, were averaging 87.5 points entering the game. Kevin McKay, who was averaging a team-high 15.8 points, was limited to seven points.
Purdue: The Boilermakers, playing their final nonconference game, got a lift from returning home after a 20-day stint between home games, the longest stint in Coach Matt Painter's 15 seasons. With a season high in points, Purdue topped its previous high of 93. ''We have to be able to string together consistent play for a two to three week period,'' Painter said. ''We have to get more consistent shooting from our guards.''
NICE EFFORT
Purdue freshman Isaiah Thompson scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting and grabbed three steals in 24-plus minutes.
''I like Thompson's effort,'' Painter said. ''He came up and guarded the basketball and gave us 100% each time. He wasn't casual. It's hard for those young guys when they first start to know how hard they need to play. I thought he played a good all-around game.''
UP NEXT
Central Michigan opens Mid-American Conference play at home against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
Purdue plays host to Minnesota on Thursday.
-----
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|10.4
|Pts. Per Game
|10.4
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|33.3
|Field Goal %
|43.9
|0.0
|Three Point %
|40.0
|40.0
|Free Throw %
|84.0
|Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Dowuona
|13.0
|Romelo Burrell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Romelo Burrell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Tommy Luce
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by PJ Mitchell
|25.0
|Tommy Luce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|+ 1
|PJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|PJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Personal foul on Emmanuel Dowuona
|46.0
|Defensive rebound by PJ Mitchell
|48.0
|Jared Wulbrun missed 3-pt. jump shot
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|97
|Field Goals
|22-58 (37.9%)
|37-68 (54.4%)
|3-Pointers
|3-22 (13.6%)
|14-32 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|9-11 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|37
|Offensive
|10
|13
|Defensive
|17
|23
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|10
|24
|Steals
|6
|11
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|22
|15
|Fouls
|15
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|C. Michigan 7-6
|87.9 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Purdue 8-5
|67.2 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|D. DiLeo F
|14.0 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.7 APG
|43.3 FG%
|
55
|S. Stefanovic G
|8.1 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.2 APG
|38.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. DiLeo F
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|S. Stefanovic G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|
|37.9
|FG%
|54.4
|
|
|13.6
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. DiLeo
|12
|3
|1
|4/9
|0/3
|4/4
|1
|29
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|R. Montgomery
|10
|1
|1
|4/11
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|K. McKay
|7
|6
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|D. Morgan
|7
|5
|2
|2/8
|1/6
|2/2
|4
|25
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|D. Winston
|4
|1
|4
|2/9
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. DiLeo
|12
|3
|1
|4/9
|0/3
|4/4
|1
|29
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|R. Montgomery
|10
|1
|1
|4/11
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|K. McKay
|7
|6
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|D. Morgan
|7
|5
|2
|2/8
|1/6
|2/2
|4
|25
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|D. Winston
|4
|1
|4
|2/9
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Broadway
|10
|2
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|3/3
|0
|20
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|R. Burrell
|8
|5
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|1/4
|1
|16
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|K. Hamlet
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|P. Mitchell
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Redman
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Kemp
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Beachler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jergens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hodgson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Enloe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|27
|10
|22/58
|3/22
|15/19
|15
|200
|6
|4
|22
|10
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Stefanovic
|23
|4
|5
|8/13
|7/10
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|E. Hunter Jr.
|16
|0
|6
|5/10
|3/6
|3/4
|2
|24
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|T. Williams
|12
|12
|2
|5/8
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|4
|8
|N. Eastern
|6
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|23
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Proctor
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Stefanovic
|23
|4
|5
|8/13
|7/10
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|E. Hunter Jr.
|16
|0
|6
|5/10
|3/6
|3/4
|2
|24
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|T. Williams
|12
|12
|2
|5/8
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|4
|8
|N. Eastern
|6
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|23
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Proctor
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Haarms
|11
|2
|0
|5/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|I. Thompson
|11
|0
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|25
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E. Boudreaux
|8
|3
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|T. Luce
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Dowuona
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. Frost
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Wheeler
|0
|7
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|2
|2
|0
|7
|J. Wulbrun
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Gillis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Newman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|97
|36
|24
|37/68
|14/32
|9/11
|19
|200
|11
|4
|15
|13
|23
