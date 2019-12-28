EMICH
UNLV

Diong, Hamilton boost UNLV past E. Michigan 64-49

  • AP
  • Dec 28, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Cheikh Mbacke Diong scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Bryce Hamilton scored 13 off the bench and UNLV beat Eastern Michigan 64-49 on Saturday.

Donnie Tillman scored 12 for the Rebels who now have won back-to-back contests for the first time this season.

Eastern Michigan built a 10-2 lead before the Rebels went on a 19-6 run in an eight-minute span and led 21-16 when Hamilton threw down a dunk with 5:38 before halftime. UNLV led 28-20 at intermission.

The Rebels (6-8) took control when they outscored Eastern Michigan 23-9 within the first 12 minutes of the second half and led 50-29 when Hamilton made a layup and three-point play with 8:14 remaining.

Ty Groce scored 12 for the Eagles (9-3) and Boubacar Toure grabbed 11 rebounds.

Eastern Michigan hosts NAIA-member Concordia (MI) on Monday before starting Mid-American Conference play when it hosts Akron on Jan. 4.

UNLV hosts Utah State on New Year's Day.

Key Players
T. Groce
E. Mitrou-Long
55 G
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
41.7 Field Goal % 44.4
27.1 Three Point % 36.8
72.1 Free Throw % 84.6
+ 3 Thomas Binelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Groce 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Darion Spottsville 10.0
  Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton 32.0
  Ty Groce missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
  Offensive rebound by Derek Ballard Jr. 43.0
  Thomas Binelli missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
  Turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong 54.0
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman 56.0
  Derek Ballard Jr. missed layup, blocked by Donnie Tillman 58.0
+ 2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made dunk, assist by Donnie Tillman 1:11
Team Stats
Points 49 64
Field Goals 15-49 (30.6%) 22-58 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 11-20 (55.0%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 50
Offensive 7 16
Defensive 22 31
Team 1 3
Assists 8 15
Steals 11 12
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 19 20
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
31
T. Groce F
12 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
34
C. Diong F
15 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo E. Michigan 9-3 202949
home team logo UNLV 6-8 283664
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo E. Michigan 9-3 67.8 PPG 38.4 RPG 10.6 APG
home team logo UNLV 6-8 68.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
31
T. Groce F 12.3 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.1 APG 43.5 FG%
34
C. Diong F 9.1 PPG 9.4 RPG 0.5 APG 60.5 FG%
Top Scorers
31
T. Groce F 12 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
34
C. Diong F 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
30.6 FG% 37.9
32.0 3PT FG% 23.5
55.0 FT% 72.7
E. Michigan
Starters
T. Groce
N. Morgan
B. Toure
Y. Montero
D. Spottsville
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Groce 12 4 4 3/13 2/8 4/6 3 33 3 1 2 2 2
N. Morgan 9 6 1 3/6 2/3 1/2 2 35 2 1 3 2 4
B. Toure 5 11 0 1/3 0/0 3/7 3 25 1 2 2 2 9
Y. Montero 3 1 0 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 12 2 0 4 0 1
D. Spottsville 3 1 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 25 2 0 2 0 1
Bench
T. Binelli
C. James
C. Barnes
S. Dillard
J. King
D. Ballard Jr.
D. Parris
J. Peterson
M. Gibbs
L. Pacheco
M. Gibson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Binelli 10 2 0 3/8 2/7 2/3 3 19 1 0 1 0 2
C. James 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 3 0 0
C. Barnes 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
S. Dillard 2 0 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 0
J. King 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 5 12 0 1 1 0 2
D. Ballard Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
D. Parris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Peterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gibbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Pacheco - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 29 8 15/49 8/25 11/20 19 200 11 5 19 7 22
UNLV
Starters
C. Diong
M. Coleman
N. Blair
V. Shibel
J. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Diong 15 5 0 6/9 0/0 3/5 3 28 1 0 3 1 4
M. Coleman 7 10 2 2/5 1/2 2/2 2 30 2 0 4 2 8
N. Blair 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 9 2 0 3 0 2
V. Shibel 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 2 11 0 0 1 1 0
J. Green 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
B. Hamilton
D. Tillman
J. Antonio
A. Hardy
C. Dembele
E. Mitrou-Long
D. Jenkins Jr.
M. Wood
T. Hurlburt
C. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hamilton 13 8 0 5/14 0/3 3/5 1 25 1 2 1 3 5
D. Tillman 12 8 7 4/13 0/1 4/4 4 28 0 2 2 4 4
J. Antonio 9 5 2 3/11 3/8 0/0 0 28 3 0 1 2 3
A. Hardy 6 6 4 2/4 0/2 2/2 0 30 3 0 5 1 5
C. Dembele 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 2 0
E. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jenkins Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurlburt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 47 15 22/58 4/17 16/22 15 200 12 4 20 16 31
NCAA BB Scores