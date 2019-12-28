Diong, Hamilton boost UNLV past E. Michigan 64-49
LAS VEGAS (AP) Cheikh Mbacke Diong scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Bryce Hamilton scored 13 off the bench and UNLV beat Eastern Michigan 64-49 on Saturday.
Donnie Tillman scored 12 for the Rebels who now have won back-to-back contests for the first time this season.
Eastern Michigan built a 10-2 lead before the Rebels went on a 19-6 run in an eight-minute span and led 21-16 when Hamilton threw down a dunk with 5:38 before halftime. UNLV led 28-20 at intermission.
The Rebels (6-8) took control when they outscored Eastern Michigan 23-9 within the first 12 minutes of the second half and led 50-29 when Hamilton made a layup and three-point play with 8:14 remaining.
Ty Groce scored 12 for the Eagles (9-3) and Boubacar Toure grabbed 11 rebounds.
Eastern Michigan hosts NAIA-member Concordia (MI) on Monday before starting Mid-American Conference play when it hosts Akron on Jan. 4.
UNLV hosts Utah State on New Year's Day.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|36.2
|Min. Per Game
|36.2
|12.9
|Pts. Per Game
|12.9
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|41.7
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|27.1
|Three Point %
|36.8
|72.1
|Free Throw %
|84.6
|+ 3
|Thomas Binelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Groce
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Darion Spottsville
|10.0
|Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|32.0
|Ty Groce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|Offensive rebound by Derek Ballard Jr.
|43.0
|Thomas Binelli missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|Turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|56.0
|Derek Ballard Jr. missed layup, blocked by Donnie Tillman
|58.0
|+ 2
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong made dunk, assist by Donnie Tillman
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|64
|Field Goals
|15-49 (30.6%)
|22-58 (37.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|11-20 (55.0%)
|16-22 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|50
|Offensive
|7
|16
|Defensive
|22
|31
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|8
|15
|Steals
|11
|12
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|19
|20
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|E. Michigan 9-3
|67.8 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|10.6 APG
|UNLV 6-8
|68.5 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|11.9 APG
|
|30.6
|FG%
|37.9
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|55.0
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Groce
|12
|4
|4
|3/13
|2/8
|4/6
|3
|33
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|N. Morgan
|9
|6
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|35
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4
|B. Toure
|5
|11
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|3/7
|3
|25
|1
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Y. Montero
|3
|1
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|12
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|D. Spottsville
|3
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Groce
|12
|4
|4
|3/13
|2/8
|4/6
|3
|33
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|N. Morgan
|9
|6
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|35
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4
|B. Toure
|5
|11
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|3/7
|3
|25
|1
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Y. Montero
|3
|1
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|12
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|D. Spottsville
|3
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Binelli
|10
|2
|0
|3/8
|2/7
|2/3
|3
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. James
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. Barnes
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Dillard
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. King
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D. Ballard Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Parris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Peterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gibbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Pacheco
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|29
|8
|15/49
|8/25
|11/20
|19
|200
|11
|5
|19
|7
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Diong
|15
|5
|0
|6/9
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|M. Coleman
|7
|10
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|30
|2
|0
|4
|2
|8
|N. Blair
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|9
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|V. Shibel
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Diong
|15
|5
|0
|6/9
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|M. Coleman
|7
|10
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|30
|2
|0
|4
|2
|8
|N. Blair
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|9
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|V. Shibel
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hamilton
|13
|8
|0
|5/14
|0/3
|3/5
|1
|25
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|D. Tillman
|12
|8
|7
|4/13
|0/1
|4/4
|4
|28
|0
|2
|2
|4
|4
|J. Antonio
|9
|5
|2
|3/11
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|28
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|A. Hardy
|6
|6
|4
|2/4
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|30
|3
|0
|5
|1
|5
|C. Dembele
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|E. Mitrou-Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hurlburt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|47
|15
|22/58
|4/17
|16/22
|15
|200
|12
|4
|20
|16
|31
-
3LVILLE
19UK70
74
OT 14.0 CBS
-
EKY
ECU74
80
2nd 0.0
-
CSFULL
UCLA45
44
2nd 14:58 PACN
-
FREEDH
ARKST35
52
2nd 15:38
-
CARVER
JAXST43
89
2nd 12:44
-
PEACE
NCGRN19
63
2nd 14:22
-
UAVPN
UTVALL37
54
2nd 15:36
-
NCOLO
PORTST34
43
2nd 16:37
-
TXWES
NTEXAS11
25
1st 12:10
-
CSN
BOISE10
14
1st 14:04
-
SACST
MONST10
14
1st 13:36
-
MLC
CREIGH8
26
1st 10:55 FS1
-
NEWES
WYO13
15
1st 11:52
-
PIU
CHARSO19
57
1st 0.0
-
BROWN
4DUKE50
75
Final
-
CMICH
PURDUE62
97
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI83
73
Final
-
LNGBCH
FLA63
102
Final
-
ALC
MOREHD46
102
Final
-
AMER
GTOWN60
80
Final
-
PEID
WCAR47
108
Final
-
MILW
NKY64
74
Final
-
STPETE
HAMP67
70
Final
-
MLLGN
MERCER53
104
Final
-
NORL
9MEMP55
97
Final
-
WISC
TENN68
48
Final
-
CARK
MARQET54
106
Final
-
NEAST
TOWSON61
45
Final
-
WISGB
WRIGHT84
90
Final
-
NALAB
17FSU71
88
Final
-
CHARLS
DREXEL76
65
Final
-
MARIST
CLMB54
69
Final
-
THOMASU
UAB49
82
Final
-
TOLEDO
BRAD66
78
Final
-
BUCK
LSALLE59
71
Final
-
TEXSO
ARIZST81
98
Final
-
PQ
SFA62
94
Final
-
DTROIT
OAK69
78
Final
-
EMICH
UNLV49
64
Final
-
EWASH
WEBER79
77
Final
-
LDYLAKE
TXSA64
99
Final
-
MOBILE
SALAB47
76
Final
-
FIU
MINN62
89
Final
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD82
76
Final
-
DOANE
COLOST62
87
Final
-
LAMON
12BUTLER36
67
Final
-
EORE
UTAHST61
129
Final
-
FAIR
WAGNER66
54
Final
-
LONGWD
GWASH65
78
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI66
71
Final
-
CENTNJ
LIU84
125
Final
-
CPOLY
15SDGST0
0125.5 O/U
-25
7:00pm
-
NIAGARA
CUSE0
0144 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DEL0
0139.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
BELMONT
WKY0
0152 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
SEATTLE
MARYCA0
0134 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm
-
CUMBER
MURYST0
0
8:00pm
-
IDAHO
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
NAU
MNTNA0
0136.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
UCRIV
FRESNO0
0122.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
SJST0
0157 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm
-
ORAL
BYU0
0153 O/U
-14
9:00pm
-
MORGAN
LOYMRY0
0134.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
UOP
UCIRV0
0128 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
OUAZ
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm