UCRIV
FRESNO

No Text

Chidom, Martin help UC Riverside rally, beat Fresno St.

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Arinze Chidom had a double-double, Dikymbe Martin scored all his 10 points in the final five minutes, and UC Riveside rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat Fresno State 60-57 on Saturday night.

Chidom finished with career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Nate Grimes capped an 8-0 spurt with a dunk to give the Bulldogs a 55-35 lead with 9:42 left. UC Riverside (9-5) answered with a 15-0 run before Fresno State's Orlando Robinson made the second of two free throws to break a scoreless streak of seven-plus minutes. Angus McWilliam answered with a foul shot before Martin made back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Highlanders their first lead since early in the first half at 57-56 with 57 seconds to go. Robinson again 1 of 2 from the free-throw line 14 seconds later but a goaltending call on a shot by Zyon Pullin with 11 seconds remaining gave UC Riverside the lead for good.

Orlando Robinson scored a season-high 27 points and had five blocks for the Bulldogs (4-9), who went 0 for 9 from the field with six turnovers over the final nine minutes, seven seconds.

UC Riverside plays Air Force on the road on Tuesday. Fresno State takes on No. 15 San Diego State on the road on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Chidom
N. Blackwell
55 G
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
8.3 Pts. Per Game 8.3
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
1.8 Reb. Per Game 1.8
62.5 Field Goal % 37.0
85.7 Three Point % 26.5
100.0 Free Throw % 58.3
  Defensive rebound by California Riverside 1.0
  Orlando Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson 3.0
  Dikymbe Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Dikymbe Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on New Williams 3.0
  Personal foul on Jarred Hyder 3.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Holland 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Zyon Pullin 4.0
  New Williams missed layup 5.0
+ 2 Zyon Pullin made jump shot 11.0
Team Stats
Points 60 57
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 20-48 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 10-19 (52.6%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 39 25
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 22 14
Team 6 7
Assists 12 12
Steals 5 3
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
A. Chidom F
23 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
O. Robinson F
27 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo UC Riverside 9-5 213960
home team logo Fresno St. 4-9 302757
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Team Stats
away team logo UC Riverside 9-5 64.7 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Fresno St. 4-9 70.6 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
1
A. Chidom F 16.0 PPG 7.7 RPG 1.7 APG 57.6 FG%
10
O. Robinson F 12.0 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.3 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Chidom F 23 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
10
O. Robinson F 27 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
42.9 FG% 41.7
52.6 3PT FG% 36.4
50.0 FT% 69.2
UC Riverside
Starters
A. Chidom
G. Willborn III
C. McRae
D. Pickett
K. Kabellis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Chidom 23 10 2 9/13 5/5 0/0 4 34 0 2 3 5 5
G. Willborn III 6 5 1 3/8 0/2 0/0 2 29 1 1 2 3 2
C. McRae 6 5 0 3/8 0/0 0/0 1 22 0 0 3 2 3
D. Pickett 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 0 0
K. Kabellis 0 1 2 0/6 0/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
A. Chidom
G. Willborn III
C. McRae
D. Pickett
K. Kabellis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Chidom 23 10 2 9/13 5/5 0/0 4 34 0 2 3 5 5
G. Willborn III 6 5 1 3/8 0/2 0/0 2 29 1 1 2 3 2
C. McRae 6 5 0 3/8 0/0 0/0 1 22 0 0 3 2 3
D. Pickett 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 0 0
K. Kabellis 0 1 2 0/6 0/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
D. Martin
A. McWilliam
Z. Pullin
Z. Watson
D. Elkaz
D. McDonald
Q. Ford
J. Cross
D. Mading
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Martin 10 2 2 3/9 3/6 1/2 0 26 2 0 1 0 2
A. McWilliam 6 0 0 2/4 1/1 1/2 3 16 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Pullin 4 4 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 25 1 0 4 0 4
Z. Watson 2 3 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 3
D. Elkaz 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 2
D. McDonald - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mading - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 33 12 24/56 10/19 2/4 13 200 5 3 15 11 22
Fresno St.
Starters
O. Robinson
N. Grimes
N. Williams
M. Lawrence
A. Agau
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Robinson 27 5 2 8/18 4/7 7/11 0 38 1 5 3 1 4
N. Grimes 12 4 0 5/9 2/5 0/0 2 30 0 1 1 2 2
N. Williams 4 0 3 2/8 0/4 0/0 5 35 0 0 0 0 0
M. Lawrence 4 1 5 2/7 0/3 0/0 0 27 0 0 3 0 1
A. Agau 2 5 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 1 4
Starters
O. Robinson
N. Grimes
N. Williams
M. Lawrence
A. Agau
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Robinson 27 5 2 8/18 4/7 7/11 0 38 1 5 3 1 4
N. Grimes 12 4 0 5/9 2/5 0/0 2 30 0 1 1 2 2
N. Williams 4 0 3 2/8 0/4 0/0 5 35 0 0 0 0 0
M. Lawrence 4 1 5 2/7 0/3 0/0 0 27 0 0 3 0 1
A. Agau 2 5 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 1 4
Bench
A. Holland
N. Hart
J. Hyder
A. Diouf
N. Blackwell
L. Rojas
C. Seeley
A. Hickman
J. Campbell
C. Gray
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Holland 3 2 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 27 0 0 0 0 2
N. Hart 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
J. Hyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diouf 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
N. Blackwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hickman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 18 12 20/48 8/22 9/13 12 184 3 6 14 4 14
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores