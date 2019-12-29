No. 6 Oregon routs Alabama St. 98-59 in warmup for Pac-12
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) No. 6 Oregon sure looks ready for the Pac-12.
Chris Duarte scored a season-high 31 points and the Ducks pounded Alabama State 98-59 Sunday in their final tuneup before league play.
''We took a big step, a step in the right direction but going on the road for the conference opener ... we're going to have to play a lot better,'' Oregon coach Dana Altman said.
The Ducks (11-2) are the Pac-12 favorites and play Thursday at Colorado riding a five-game winning streak. They shot 59% and forced 20 turnovers leading to 32 points against the road-weary Hornets (1-12).
Duarte led four Oregon players with at least 10 points. Anthony Mathis had 15, Addison Patterson had 12 and Will Richardson added 10.
Brandon Battle had 14 points to lead Alabama State, which has played all 13 of its games away from home.
Duarte was 12 of 15 from the field, including making 6 of his 9 3-point attempts. He also had six assists as the Ducks recorded a season-high total of 28.
''I feel like I was more happy for him than he was,'' Mathis said. ''He's been down on himself since he hasn't been shooting well.''
''Chris got it going, that was good to see for him,'' Altman added. ''He's making progress ... he's got to work a lot harder in practice to get that consistency that all players want (but) he's continuing to get better and better.''
The Ducks led 17-4 after eight minutes as the Hornets opened the game 1 of 11 from the field. When ASU did make its second field goal, on a steal and dunk by Toby Ewuosho, it resulted in a technical foul because Ewuosho was called for doing a chin-up on the rim. The subsequent free throw started a 9-0 spurt by the Ducks, who led 48-24 at halftime.
''The first half I really liked our energy defensively,'' Altman said. ''The second half we gave up too many easy ones.''
Oregon shot 58% from the field in the opening 20 minutes and blocked five shots and also had seven steals.
The Ducks scored the first 11 points of the second half to go ahead 59-24, with the lead ballooning to 43.
''We had to get a lot better on defense and that's what we focused on,'' Mathis said. ''We've still got a lot of stuff we've got to get better at. We've really got to sharpen up our tool box in practice.''
BIG PICTURE
Alabama State: The Hornets have played their first 13 games of the season away from home, including four against ranked opponents. After playing in 12 different states, the first home game will be Jan. 11, the 16th game of the season.
Oregon: The Pac-12 favorites should enter conference play ranked in the top 5. The Ducks haven't been in the AP's top 5 since March 6, 2017.
STILL ABSENT
Graduate transfer Shakur Juiston, who started the first eight games of the season, missed his fifth consecutive game with a leg injury and there was no update on his return. Juiston is Oregon's second-leading rebounder at 6.5 per game and is also averaging 8.8 points. Juiston hasn't returned to practice yet and Altman said ''it's hard to imagine him playing'' this weekend.
UP NEXT
Alabama State is on the road again for its opening game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule Saturday at Jackson State.
Oregon will play only its second true road game when the Ducks open the Pac-12 conference schedule Thursday at Colorado. ---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|19.6
|Pts. Per Game
|19.6
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|46.5
|Field Goal %
|51.2
|43.8
|Three Point %
|39.7
|80.4
|Free Throw %
|73.8
|+ 1
|Brandon Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Battle made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Battle
|14.0
|Brandon Battle missed layup
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Battle
|16.0
|Austin Rogers missed jump shot
|18.0
|+ 3
|Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Patterson
|39.0
|Offensive rebound by Addison Patterson
|45.0
|Addison Patterson missed layup, blocked by Tobi Ewuosho
|47.0
|+ 2
|Jacoby Ross made jump shot
|1:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|98
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|39-66 (59.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|13-26 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|7-13 (53.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|35
|Offensive
|11
|14
|Defensive
|16
|19
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|7
|28
|Steals
|4
|13
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|20
|11
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Alabama State 1-12
|57.1 PPG
|31.3 RPG
|8.7 APG
|6 Oregon 11-2
|78.8 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|38.2
|FG%
|59.1
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|53.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Battle
|14
|9
|0
|4/11
|0/0
|6/10
|2
|33
|0
|0
|4
|5
|4
|T. Ewuosho
|13
|5
|1
|5/11
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|32
|2
|1
|4
|2
|3
|D. Heath
|1
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|30
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|K. Stewart
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Stone
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Battle
|14
|9
|0
|4/11
|0/0
|6/10
|2
|33
|0
|0
|4
|5
|4
|T. Ewuosho
|13
|5
|1
|5/11
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|32
|2
|1
|4
|2
|3
|D. Heath
|1
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|30
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|K. Stewart
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Stone
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ross
|13
|2
|1
|5/8
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Daniels
|9
|2
|3
|3/10
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Rogers
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Holston
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Day
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|A. Farrar
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Sellars
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dumas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smiley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Cheek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Lampley II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|27
|7
|21/55
|6/17
|11/16
|16
|200
|4
|1
|20
|11
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Duarte
|31
|5
|6
|12/15
|6/9
|1/1
|0
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|A. Mathis
|15
|2
|3
|6/10
|3/7
|0/1
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|F. Okoro
|6
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/5
|1
|21
|0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|P. Pritchard
|5
|5
|9
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|C. Walker
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Duarte
|31
|5
|6
|12/15
|6/9
|1/1
|0
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|A. Mathis
|15
|2
|3
|6/10
|3/7
|0/1
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|F. Okoro
|6
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/5
|1
|21
|0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|P. Pritchard
|5
|5
|9
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|C. Walker
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Patterson
|12
|2
|2
|5/7
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|W. Richardson
|10
|3
|5
|3/11
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|28
|6
|0
|2
|2
|1
|C. Lawson
|8
|8
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|29
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|N. Dante
|7
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Omoruyi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Williams Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ionescu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|98
|33
|28
|39/66
|13/26
|7/13
|15
|200
|13
|6
|11
|14
|19
-
BCU
STLOU67
75
2nd 27.0
-
WMICH
14MICHST24
48
1st 0.0 BTN
-
ARKPB
WASHST28
26
1st 0.0 PACN
-
22WVU
2OHIOST67
59
Final
-
ALAM
ND56
82
Final
-
CORN
20PSU59
90
Final
-
NORFLK
STNYBRK65
81
Final
-
BRYANT
13MD70
84
Final
-
CONNCO
CCTST55
89
Final
-
NJTECH
UCONN47
69
Final
-
CUMBER
CHATT42
72
Final
-
LIB
LSU57
74
Final
-
MARS
ETNST48
117
Final
-
KYCH
PRESBY56
81
Final
-
IONA
COLO54
99
Final
-
NCAT
ILL64
95
Final
-
HOLY
SIENA62
74
Final
-
LAFAY
SACHRT67
66
Final
-
CAMP
OHIO63
55
Final
-
MASLOW
11MICH60
86
Final
-
TXAMCC
NEB52
73
Final
-
HART
BING45
98
Final
-
VMI
USCUP82
91
Final
-
SELOU
OKLAST31
82
Final
-
LINDENWB
SIUE48
96
Final
-
5KANSAS
STNFRD72
56
Final
-
DUQ
MRSHL61
83
Final
-
MTSTJ
TNMART72
92
Final
-
SAMHOU
RICE75
61
Final
-
ABIL
WICHST66
84
Final
-
CSBAK
23TXTECH58
73
Final
-
KENSAW
25IOWA51
93
Final
-
CPENN
RADFRD45
90
Final
-
ALST
6OREG59
98
Final
-
LPSCMB
8AUBURN59
86
Final
-
NAVY
16UVA56
65
Final
-
LEHIGH
PRINCE62
71
Final
-
UCDAV
NMEX69
74
Final
-
TNTECH
MISS63
80
Final
-
HARTFD
NWEST67
66
Final
-
APPST
NCST60
72
Final
-
RI
MTSU89
62
Final
-
MOUBP
SEMO59
74
Final
-
ALCORN
SNCLRA57
92
Final
-
LOYMD
VCU51
85
Final
-
FAU
SFLA58
60
Final
-
CHMPBTST
NWST61
101
Final
-
WHIT
USD67
93
Final
-
SDAK
WILL75
82
Final
-
SDAKST
NEBOM78
81
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER66
55
Final
-
NDAK
OREGST66
83
Final
-
BU
MERMAK69
67
Final
-
ARK
IND71
64
Final
-
UCSB
LALAF85
77
Final
-
TULSA
KSTATE67
69
Final
-
UMES
VATECH37
92
Final
-
NRTHRNMX
NMEXST30
104
Final
-
HARV
CAL71
63
Final
-
RICH
BAMA78
90
Final
-
MAINE
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
-17.5
10:00pm
-
FGC
USC0
0137 O/U
-22.5
10:00pm PACN