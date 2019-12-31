BUTLER
No. 11 Butler blows 23-point lead, survives St. John's 60-58

  • AP
  • Dec 31, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Christian David hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 43 seconds left and No. 11 Butler rallied after blowing a 23-point lead to beat St. John's 60-58 Tuesday night in the Big East opener for both teams.

St. John's (11-3, 0-1) staged a 29-4 run in the second half and took a 48-46 advantage on Marcellus Earlington's layup with 6:49 remaining.

Butler (13-1, 1-0) trailed 58-53 when Raheem Dunn hit an uncontested layup with 3:08 left, but then the Bulldogs clamped down defensively. Kamar Baldwin’s jumper made it 58-57 with 2:01 remaining, and following a series of wild sequences at the rim, Butler took the lead.

Earlington blocked Bryce Nze’s layup with 49 seconds left, but Butler retained possession when Aaron Thompson grabbed the rebound. Baldwin found David, who hit an open 3-pointer from the right corner.

Dunn missed a layup with 19 seconds remaining and LJ Figueroa missed a 3-point try with one second left.

Baldwin led Butler with 19 points and a career-high five 3-pointers. Sean McDermott and Jordan Tucker added 12 points apiece as Butler shot 40% and overcame 24 turnovers.

Nick Rutherford led St. John’s with 15 points and Dunn added 12 as the Red Storm shot 34.5% and missed 18 of 22 3-point attempts, including their first 11 tries.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: Butler continued to be stout defensively, using an aggressive defense that held another opponent under 60 points. The Bulldogs have held 10 of their first 14 opponents under 60 points.

St. John’s: It was a tough night for leading scorer Figueroa, who picked up his fourth foul early in the second half and sat for most of the Red Storm's comeback. He went scoreless in 13 minutes.

UP NEXT

Butler hosts Creighton in its first Big East home game Saturday.

St. John’s visits Xavier on Sunday, which lost at Villanova in its conference opener.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
A. Thompson
2 G
L. Figueroa
30 G
27.9 Min. Per Game 27.9
15.5 Pts. Per Game 15.5
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
50.0 Field Goal % 38.3
10.0 Three Point % 37.7
62.8 Free Throw % 70.2
  Defensive rebound by Butler 0.0
  LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin 14.0
  Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot 16.0
+ 3 Christian David made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 43.0
  Offensive rebound by Aaron Thompson 49.0
  Bryce Nze missed layup, blocked by Marcellus Earlington 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson 1:04
  Nick Rutherford missed jump shot 1:06
  Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Nick Rutherford 1:22
  Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze 1:29
Team Stats
Points 60 58
Field Goals 21-52 (40.4%) 20-58 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 4-22 (18.2%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 46 24
Offensive 13 4
Defensive 32 17
Team 1 3
Assists 12 13
Steals 2 16
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 22 7
Fouls 12 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
K. Baldwin G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
24
N. Rutherford G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 11 Butler 13-1 372360
home team logo St. John's 11-3 164258
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Butler 13-1 69.2 PPG 36.8 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo St. John's 11-3 79.8 PPG 47.4 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
3
K. Baldwin G 13.9 PPG 4.5 RPG 3.1 APG 41.5 FG%
24
N. Rutherford G 5.4 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.2 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
K. Baldwin G 19 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
24
N. Rutherford G 15 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
40.4 FG% 34.5
37.0 3PT FG% 18.2
80.0 FT% 82.4
Butler
Starters
K. Baldwin
S. McDermott
B. Nze
A. Thompson
B. Golden
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 19 2 2 7/13 5/8 0/0 1 27 0 0 3 1 1
S. McDermott 12 10 0 4/10 2/8 2/2 0 32 0 0 0 1 9
B. Nze 5 12 5 1/5 0/0 3/4 3 32 0 1 4 2 10
A. Thompson 5 7 2 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 39 2 0 6 1 6
B. Golden 4 4 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 20 0 0 2 3 1
Bench
J. Tucker
C. David
D. Smits
H. Baddley
K. Battle
C. Donovan
M. Hastings
J. Mulloy
M. Parker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tucker 12 5 2 4/9 2/4 2/2 1 22 0 0 5 3 2
C. David 3 2 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 2
D. Smits 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 1 1 2 1
H. Baddley 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Battle 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mulloy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 45 12 21/52 10/27 8/10 12 200 2 2 22 13 32
St. John's
Starters
N. Rutherford
D. Caraher
J. Roberts
J. Champagnie
L. Figueroa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Rutherford 15 2 5 4/9 2/4 5/6 3 29 6 0 2 0 2
D. Caraher 6 3 0 2/7 1/4 1/1 2 28 2 0 0 0 3
J. Roberts 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 15 1 1 0 1 2
J. Champagnie 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 27 0 1 0 0 2
L. Figueroa 0 0 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 4 14 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
R. Dunn
G. Williams Jr.
M. Earlington
D. Sears
M. Heron
J. Cole
I. Steere
J. McGriff
T. O'Connell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Dunn 12 3 0 4/13 0/5 4/4 1 26 3 0 2 0 3
G. Williams Jr. 11 1 4 4/8 1/4 2/3 2 26 3 0 0 0 1
M. Earlington 10 3 0 4/11 0/2 2/3 1 22 0 1 0 2 1
D. Sears 0 4 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 1 1 3
M. Heron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Steere - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McGriff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. O'Connell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 21 13 20/58 4/22 14/17 17 200 16 3 7 4 17
