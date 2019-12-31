GTOWN
Diallo scores 20 to lift Providence past Georgetown 76-60

  • Dec 31, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Alpha Diallo tied his season high with 20 points as Providence beat Georgetown 76-60 on Tuesday.

Luwane Pipkins had 14 points for Providence (8-6, 1-0 Big East Conference). A.J. Reeves added 13 points. David Duke had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the hosts.

Providence dominated the first half and led 54-23 at the break. Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. The Friars' 22 points in the second half were the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 23 points in the first half for the Hoyas marked the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Omer Yurtseven had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (10-4, 0-1), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss. Terrell Allen added 10 points. Jahvon Blair had 10 points.

Providence takes on DePaul on the road on Saturday. Georgetown matches up against Seton Hall on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Mosely
A. Diallo
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
9.2 Reb. Per Game 9.2
54.9 Field Goal % 41.6
52.0 Three Point % 23.9
83.9 Free Throw % 56.4
  Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt 28.0
  Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
+ 1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab 46.0
+ 2 Qudus Wahab made jump shot 1:07
  Turnover on Maliek White 1:15
  Offensive foul on Maliek White 1:15
  Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo 1:26
  A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:28
+ 1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:57
Team Stats
Points 60 76
Field Goals 21-57 (36.8%) 28-52 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 11-12 (91.7%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 31 33
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 20 25
Team 4 3
Assists 12 18
Steals 9 10
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
44
O. Yurtseven C
14 PTS, 10 REB
home team logo
11
A. Diallo G
20 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Georgetown 10-4 233760
home team logo Providence 8-6 542276
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Team Stats
away team logo Georgetown 10-4 81.8 PPG 44.8 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo Providence 8-6 72.7 PPG 42.8 RPG 17.1 APG
Key Players
44
O. Yurtseven C 18.2 PPG 10.2 RPG 1.0 APG 58.2 FG%
11
A. Diallo G 14.1 PPG 9.2 RPG 3.0 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
44
O. Yurtseven C 14 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
11
A. Diallo G 20 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
36.8 FG% 53.8
36.8 3PT FG% 40.0
91.7 FT% 76.9
Georgetown
Starters
O. Yurtseven
T. Allen
J. Blair
J. Mosely
J. Pickett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Yurtseven 14 10 0 6/8 0/0 2/3 1 30 1 0 2 3 7
T. Allen 10 3 4 3/15 0/4 4/4 4 37 3 0 3 1 2
J. Blair 10 5 3 3/14 3/8 1/1 4 31 2 0 2 1 4
J. Mosely 9 2 4 2/5 1/2 4/4 3 37 3 0 3 0 2
J. Pickett 9 2 1 3/9 3/5 0/0 1 34 0 0 3 1 1
Bench
Q. Wahab
G. Muresan
J. Robinson
T. Ighoefe
G. Alexander
M. McClung
M. Gardner
M. Wilson
C. Azinge
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Wahab 6 1 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 1 0
G. Muresan 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 4
J. Robinson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Ighoefe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
G. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McClung - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Azinge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 27 12 21/57 7/19 11/12 15 200 9 1 15 7 20
Providence
Starters
A. Diallo
L. Pipkins
D. Duke
E. Holt
K. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Diallo 20 8 2 7/12 2/4 4/4 2 35 4 0 3 4 4
L. Pipkins 14 2 2 4/7 2/5 4/4 1 29 0 0 2 0 2
D. Duke 10 6 8 4/6 1/2 1/2 3 33 1 1 1 0 6
E. Holt 7 6 1 3/8 1/4 0/0 0 29 2 0 2 1 5
K. Young 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 5 15 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
A. Reeves
N. Watson
M. White
G. Gantt
N. Horchler
A. Fonts
K. Monroe
J. Bynum
J. Nichols Jr.
T. Dempsey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reeves 13 5 0 5/11 3/8 0/1 0 20 2 0 3 0 5
N. Watson 8 1 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 5 19 1 0 2 0 1
M. White 4 0 3 1/2 1/2 1/2 2 13 0 0 3 0 0
G. Gantt 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
N. Horchler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bynum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nichols Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dempsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 30 18 28/52 10/25 10/13 18 200 10 1 16 5 25
