Diallo scores 20 to lift Providence past Georgetown 76-60
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Alpha Diallo tied his season high with 20 points as Providence beat Georgetown 76-60 on Tuesday.
Luwane Pipkins had 14 points for Providence (8-6, 1-0 Big East Conference). A.J. Reeves added 13 points. David Duke had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the hosts.
Providence dominated the first half and led 54-23 at the break. Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. The Friars' 22 points in the second half were the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 23 points in the first half for the Hoyas marked the fewest of the season for the visitors.
Omer Yurtseven had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (10-4, 0-1), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss. Terrell Allen added 10 points. Jahvon Blair had 10 points.
Providence takes on DePaul on the road on Saturday. Georgetown matches up against Seton Hall on the road on Friday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|9.2
|Reb. Per Game
|9.2
|54.9
|Field Goal %
|41.6
|52.0
|Three Point %
|23.9
|83.9
|Free Throw %
|56.4
|Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt
|28.0
|Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|+ 1
|Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab
|46.0
|+ 2
|Qudus Wahab made jump shot
|1:07
|Turnover on Maliek White
|1:15
|Offensive foul on Maliek White
|1:15
|Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|1:26
|A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:28
|+ 1
|Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:57
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|76
|Field Goals
|21-57 (36.8%)
|28-52 (53.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|10-25 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-12 (91.7%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|33
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|20
|25
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|12
|18
|Steals
|9
|10
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|16
|Fouls
|15
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 10-4
|81.8 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Providence 8-6
|72.7 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|17.1 APG
|Key Players
|
44
|O. Yurtseven C
|18.2 PPG
|10.2 RPG
|1.0 APG
|58.2 FG%
|
11
|A. Diallo G
|14.1 PPG
|9.2 RPG
|3.0 APG
|40.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Yurtseven C
|14 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|A. Diallo G
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|36.8
|FG%
|53.8
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|91.7
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Yurtseven
|14
|10
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|T. Allen
|10
|3
|4
|3/15
|0/4
|4/4
|4
|37
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Blair
|10
|5
|3
|3/14
|3/8
|1/1
|4
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Mosely
|9
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/2
|4/4
|3
|37
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Pickett
|9
|2
|1
|3/9
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Yurtseven
|14
|10
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|T. Allen
|10
|3
|4
|3/15
|0/4
|4/4
|4
|37
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Blair
|10
|5
|3
|3/14
|3/8
|1/1
|4
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Mosely
|9
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/2
|4/4
|3
|37
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Pickett
|9
|2
|1
|3/9
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Wahab
|6
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|G. Muresan
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Ighoefe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McClung
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Azinge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|27
|12
|21/57
|7/19
|11/12
|15
|200
|9
|1
|15
|7
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|20
|8
|2
|7/12
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|35
|4
|0
|3
|4
|4
|L. Pipkins
|14
|2
|2
|4/7
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Duke
|10
|6
|8
|4/6
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|E. Holt
|7
|6
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|29
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|K. Young
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|20
|8
|2
|7/12
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|35
|4
|0
|3
|4
|4
|L. Pipkins
|14
|2
|2
|4/7
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Duke
|10
|6
|8
|4/6
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|E. Holt
|7
|6
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|29
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|K. Young
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reeves
|13
|5
|0
|5/11
|3/8
|0/1
|0
|20
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|N. Watson
|8
|1
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. White
|4
|0
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|G. Gantt
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Horchler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bynum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nichols Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dempsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|30
|18
|28/52
|10/25
|10/13
|18
|200
|10
|1
|16
|5
|25
-
HARTFD
BGREEN68
81
Final
-
GATECH
18FSU58
70
Final
-
GWASH
UVM51
76
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCF62
58
Final
-
MORGAN
CSN82
93
Final
-
NIOWA
ILLST70
76
Final
-
UCRIV
AF56
105
Final
-
MIAMI
CLEM73
68
Final/OT
-
EVAN
MOST52
65
Final
-
GTOWN
PROV60
76
Final
-
BC
2DUKE49
88
Final
-
FAMU
IOWAST70
68
Final
-
RIDER
WISC37
65
Final
-
DRAKE
BRAD72
80
Final
-
11BUTLER
STJOHN60
58
Final