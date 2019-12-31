RIDER
Ford hits 4 of Wisconsin hits 13 3s in 65-37 win over Rider

  • Dec 31, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said the Badgers started Tuesday’s game exactly the way Rider wanted them to: tentative.

But their defense gave them time to get things figured out, and then the barrage again.

The Badgers knocked down 13 3-pointers, two off their season high, and Nate Reuvers was dominant in the post - particularly in the second half - as Wisconsin shook off a slow start to beat Rider 65-37.

“We did exactly what you’d want a team to do against that” defense, Gard said, adding the Badgers were standing around and failing to move the ball.

The teams combined to shoot 2 for 22 over the first seven minutes of the game. While Wisconsin (8-5) eventually found its shooting touch, Rider (7-4) did not.

The Broncs came into the game shooting 44% overall, including 32% from 3-point range.

But their 11 first-half points were a season low both for the Broncs and a Wisconsin opponent. Rider shot 16.7% from the floor in the first half and made just five field goals while going 0 for 7 from behind the arc. All were also season lows for a Wisconsin opponent.

Rider coach Kevin Baggett credited Wisconsin’s defense with harassing his shooters all night. But it wasn’t just the contested shots that weren’t falling. With less than 8 minutes to go, Tyrel Bladen executed a pick-and-roll that got him an open look at the rim that he missed. He grabbed the putback without much resistance but missed again from point-blank range.

Frederick Scott and Dimencio Vaughn scored seven points apiece to lead Rider.

“I thought we rushed shots when we had opportunities to make shots,” Baggett said. “I thought they were all sped up and rushed rather than taking their time.”

Several Badgers had flourishes from behind the 3-point line. Brevin Pritzl hit all 3 of his while the Badgers were struggling to a 9-7 lead midway through the first half. Brad Davison then knocked down three straight to open the second half as Aleem Ford added a fourth, giving he Badgers more points in three minutes than Rider had in the first 20. That pushed Wisconsin’s lead to 34-16 as the game quickly got out of hand.

Ford finished with 14 points, while Pritzl and Davison had 11 apiece.

Reuvers, who led the Badgers with 15, credited Pritzl with keeping the offense afloat until the rest of the Badgers could figure things out.

“He just gave us a good spark when everything was just bad,” Reuvers said.

DEFENSE LOCKED IN

The Badgers wrapped up their non-conference schedule with back-to-back dominant performances defensively. Wisconsin’s 68-48 win at Tennessee had been the Badgers’ season low for both points in a game as well as the first half (24) prior to Tuesday. Wisconsin is now giving up 60.5 points a game, and Pritzl said the Badgers are in a great place defensively heading into the meat of their conference schedule. “Offensively we’ve been a work in progress through the season,” he said. “But we’re starting to click and figure out what each other’s strengths are.”

BIG PICTURE

Rider: It’s a tough task for any Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference team to take on the Badgers, who are now 9-1 all-time against the MAAC. Shooting as poorly as Rider did to start the game snuffed out any chances of an upset.

Wisconsin: Rider was a final nonconference tuneup for the Badgers before Big Ten play kicks in full-time. Life is going to get a lot tougher starting Friday with a trip to No. 5 Ohio State.

UP NEXT

Rider: Hosts Siena on Sunday.

Wisconsin: Travels to Ohio State on Friday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25ni

Key Players
S. Jordan
D. Trice
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
36.8 Field Goal % 40.9
27.9 Three Point % 36.8
81.3 Free Throw % 82.6
  Lost ball turnover on Christian Ings, stolen by Courtland Cuevas 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Christian Ings 30.0
  Courtland Cuevas missed 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Courtland Cuevas made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson 30.0
+ 2 Tyrei Randall made jump shot 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Christian Ings 58.0
  Walt McGrory missed driving layup 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Micah Potter 1:23
  Kimar Williams missed driving layup 1:25
  Bad pass turnover on Tyler Wahl, stolen by Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson 1:34
Team Stats
Points 37 65
Field Goals 15-61 (24.6%) 24-55 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 2-14 (14.3%) 13-31 (41.9%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 36 43
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 27 34
Team 4 4
Assists 5 18
Steals 10 6
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
13
F. Scott F
7 PTS, 6 REB
35
N. Reuvers F
15 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo Rider 7-4 112637
home team logo Wisconsin 8-5 224365
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Rider 7-4 77.6 PPG 47.7 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Wisconsin 8-5 69.3 PPG 36.4 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
14
D. Vaughn G 12.8 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.0 APG 45.6 FG%
35
N. Reuvers F 14.7 PPG 5.3 RPG 0.7 APG 50.4 FG%
Top Scorers
14
D. Vaughn G 7 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
35
N. Reuvers F 15 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
24.6 FG% 43.6
14.3 3PT FG% 41.9
71.4 FT% 57.1
Rider
Starters
F. Scott
D. Vaughn
S. Jordan
W. Nunez Jr.
T. Marshall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Scott 7 6 0 3/9 1/3 0/0 2 24 1 1 1 1 5
D. Vaughn 7 8 2 3/8 0/1 1/2 2 28 1 0 3 1 7
S. Jordan 6 4 1 3/13 0/3 0/0 2 30 2 0 3 0 4
W. Nunez Jr. 5 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 0 1
T. Marshall 1 6 0 0/8 0/0 1/2 1 19 1 0 0 2 4
Bench
K. Williams
T. Randall
A. Ogemuno-Johnson
C. Ings
T. Bladen
K. Turner
A. Powell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Williams 5 0 1 2/5 0/0 1/1 0 12 1 0 0 0 0
T. Randall 2 0 0 1/6 0/4 0/0 1 18 1 0 2 0 0
A. Ogemuno-Johnson 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 3 13 2 0 0 0 1
C. Ings 2 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 0 2
T. Bladen 0 3 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 1 2
K. Turner 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
A. Powell 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
Total 37 32 5 15/61 2/14 5/7 16 200 10 1 12 5 27
Wisconsin
Starters
N. Reuvers
A. Ford
B. Davison
D. Trice
K. King
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Reuvers 15 6 0 6/11 0/2 3/4 1 22 0 2 1 1 5
A. Ford 14 5 2 5/9 4/6 0/0 2 21 1 0 2 1 4
B. Davison 11 6 4 4/7 3/5 0/0 3 21 0 0 0 0 6
D. Trice 9 3 7 3/9 3/7 0/0 0 30 3 1 3 0 3
K. King 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 25 1 0 2 1 1
Bench
B. Pritzl
M. Potter
C. Cuevas
M. Ballard
T. Anderson
W. McGrory
C. Higginbottom
T. Wahl
S. Qawi
O. Hamilton
J. Hedstrom
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Pritzl 11 1 1 4/7 3/5 0/1 1 20 0 1 2 0 1
M. Potter 4 7 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 19 0 3 0 0 7
C. Cuevas 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
M. Ballard 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Anderson 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 14 0 0 2 0 2
W. McGrory 0 4 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 2 2
C. Higginbottom 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Wahl 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 16 0 0 2 0 3
S. Qawi 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 39 18 24/55 13/31 4/7 14 200 6 7 14 5 34
