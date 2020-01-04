GTOWN
Seton Hall rolls past Georgetown 78-62 as tempers flare

  • AP
  • Jan 04, 2020

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Romaro Gill scored a career-high 17 points as Seton Hall topped Georgetown 78-62 on Friday night in a game that saw six players ejected following a brief tussle late in the contest.

With just over three minutes left in the game, tempers flared after Georgetown's Mac McClung and and Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight exchanged words. After some pushing and shoving between several players, McClung and McKnight were assessed technical fouls and four Hoyas and two Pirates that left the bench during the skirmish were ejected.

Gill also grabbed eight rebounds and had four blocks. Myles Cale added 16 points with five 3-pointers for the Pirates, while Myles Powell chipped in 15 points and a season-high six assists.

McKnight had 14 points and 10 assists - his first double-double this season and fifth of his career - for Seton Hall (10-4, 2-0 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth straight win.

McClung had 20 points for the Hoyas (10-5, 0-2). Jamorko Pickett added 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Pirates took a double-digit lead with seven minutes left in the first half, were up by 17 at the break and didn't let the Hoyas get closer than 11 the rest of the game.

Seton Hall plays Xavier on the road on Wednesday. Georgetown plays St. John's at home on Wednesday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
J. Mosely
Q. McKnight
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
53.4 Field Goal % 43.6
48.1 Three Point % 32.6
81.8 Free Throw % 85.2
  Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 22.0
+ 1 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on Jahvon Blair 35.0
+ 1 Omer Yurtseven made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Personal foul on Romaro Gill 49.0
  Offensive rebound by Georgetown 55.0
  Mac McClung missed layup, blocked by Jared Rhoden 56.0
  Bad pass turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr., stolen by Jagan Mosely 59.0
+ 3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 1:11
Team Stats
Points 62 78
Field Goals 25-70 (35.7%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 3-17 (17.6%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 38 42
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 24 34
Team 3 1
Assists 9 18
Steals 7 8
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
2
M. McClung G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
35
R. Gill C
17 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Georgetown 10-5 243862
home team logo Seton Hall 10-4 413778
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo Georgetown 10-5 79.1 PPG 43.9 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo Seton Hall 10-4 74.9 PPG 41.1 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
2
M. McClung G 15.9 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.4 APG 42.3 FG%
35
R. Gill C 6.1 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.1 APG 61.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. McClung G 20 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
35
R. Gill C 17 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
35.7 FG% 46.3
17.6 3PT FG% 42.9
56.3 FT% 79.2
Georgetown
Starters
M. McClung
J. Pickett
T. Allen
O. Yurtseven
J. Mosely
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McClung 20 2 3 7/20 1/5 5/7 3 36 3 1 0 1 1
J. Pickett 10 9 0 5/12 0/1 0/0 1 36 0 0 1 3 6
T. Allen 9 3 0 4/7 1/3 0/1 3 31 0 0 3 0 3
O. Yurtseven 9 5 1 3/14 0/1 3/4 4 30 1 0 1 2 3
J. Mosely 7 5 4 3/7 0/2 1/2 0 36 2 0 5 1 4
Bench
J. Blair
G. Muresan
T. Ighoefe
Q. Wahab
G. Alexander
J. Robinson
M. Gardner
M. Wilson
C. Azinge
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Blair 7 3 1 3/7 1/5 0/0 3 21 1 0 0 0 3
G. Muresan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Ighoefe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Wahab 0 8 0 0/3 0/0 0/2 3 8 0 1 1 4 4
G. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Azinge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 35 9 25/70 3/17 9/16 19 200 7 2 11 11 24
Seton Hall
Starters
R. Gill
M. Cale
M. Powell
Q. McKnight
J. Rhoden
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Gill 17 8 0 6/9 0/0 5/6 5 25 0 4 3 2 6
M. Cale 16 6 0 5/7 5/6 1/2 0 31 2 0 2 1 5
M. Powell 15 4 6 6/17 2/8 1/1 3 27 2 0 3 2 2
Q. McKnight 14 6 10 3/7 1/2 7/8 3 36 1 0 0 0 6
J. Rhoden 9 9 1 3/6 1/2 2/4 2 33 1 2 2 0 9
Bench
S. Reynolds, Jr.
I. Obiagu
A. Nelson
T. Samuel
T. Thompson
T. Molson
D. Brodie
S. Mamukelashvili
A. Avent
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Reynolds, Jr. 5 3 0 1/4 0/2 3/3 0 12 1 0 1 0 3
I. Obiagu 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 1 1 1 1
A. Nelson 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 14 1 0 2 0 0
T. Samuel 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 1 2
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Molson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mamukelashvili - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 41 18 25/54 9/21 19/24 17 200 8 7 15 7 34
NCAA BB Scores