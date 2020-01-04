Seton Hall rolls past Georgetown 78-62 as tempers flare
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Romaro Gill scored a career-high 17 points as Seton Hall topped Georgetown 78-62 on Friday night in a game that saw six players ejected following a brief tussle late in the contest.
With just over three minutes left in the game, tempers flared after Georgetown's Mac McClung and and Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight exchanged words. After some pushing and shoving between several players, McClung and McKnight were assessed technical fouls and four Hoyas and two Pirates that left the bench during the skirmish were ejected.
Gill also grabbed eight rebounds and had four blocks. Myles Cale added 16 points with five 3-pointers for the Pirates, while Myles Powell chipped in 15 points and a season-high six assists.
McKnight had 14 points and 10 assists - his first double-double this season and fifth of his career - for Seton Hall (10-4, 2-0 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth straight win.
McClung had 20 points for the Hoyas (10-5, 0-2). Jamorko Pickett added 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Pirates took a double-digit lead with seven minutes left in the first half, were up by 17 at the break and didn't let the Hoyas get closer than 11 the rest of the game.
Seton Hall plays Xavier on the road on Wednesday. Georgetown plays St. John's at home on Wednesday.
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|78
|Field Goals
|25-70 (35.7%)
|25-54 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-17 (17.6%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|19-24 (79.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|42
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|24
|34
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|15
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 10-5
|79.1 PPG
|43.9 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Seton Hall 10-4
|74.9 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|M. McClung G
|15.9 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|2.4 APG
|42.3 FG%
|
35
|R. Gill C
|6.1 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|0.1 APG
|61.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. McClung G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|R. Gill C
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.7
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|17.6
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|79.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McClung
|20
|2
|3
|7/20
|1/5
|5/7
|3
|36
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J. Pickett
|10
|9
|0
|5/12
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|36
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|T. Allen
|9
|3
|0
|4/7
|1/3
|0/1
|3
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|O. Yurtseven
|9
|5
|1
|3/14
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Mosely
|7
|5
|4
|3/7
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|36
|2
|0
|5
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gill
|17
|8
|0
|6/9
|0/0
|5/6
|5
|25
|0
|4
|3
|2
|6
|M. Cale
|16
|6
|0
|5/7
|5/6
|1/2
|0
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|M. Powell
|15
|4
|6
|6/17
|2/8
|1/1
|3
|27
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Q. McKnight
|14
|6
|10
|3/7
|1/2
|7/8
|3
|36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|J. Rhoden
|9
|9
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|2/4
|2
|33
|1
|2
|2
|0
|9
