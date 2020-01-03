Horne, Rachal, Igbanu help Tulsa romp past Temple 70-44
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Jeriah Horne scored 23 points, Brandon Rachal added 19 and Martins Igbanu 14 as Tulsa clobbered Temple 70-44 Friday night to win its American Athletic Conference opener.
Horne, Rachal and Igbanu combined to make 21 of the Golden Hurricanes 27 field goals as Tulsa (9-5, 1-0) shot 51% from the floor (27-for-53) with eight 3-pointers, 13 steals and five blocked shots.
Temple (9-4, 1-1) trailed 35-17 at the break, a season-low halftime score, shooting just 19% (7-for-36) in the first half, improving slightly to 28% (18-for-65) for the game. The Owls are winless in Tulsa in six tries.
Quinton Rose led Temple with 12 points and Alani Moore II added nine.
Tulsa plays Cincinnati on the road on Wednesday. Temple faces Houston at home on Tuesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
|29.2
|Min. Per Game
|29.2
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|52.1
|20.0
|Three Point %
|32.3
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|78.3
|Shot clock violation turnover on Tulsa
|1.0
|Lost ball turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis, stolen by Josh Earley
|32.0
|Lost ball turnover on Lawson Korita, stolen by Quinton Rose
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|1:10
|Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot
|1:12
|+ 2
|Lawson Korita made floating jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill
|1:28
|Defensive rebound by Reggie Jones
|1:49
|Damian Dunn missed jump shot
|1:51
|Lost ball turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Quinton Rose
|1:59
|+ 3
|Josh Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose
|2:16
|Personal foul on Isaiah Hill
|2:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|44
|70
|Field Goals
|18-65 (27.7%)
|27-53 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-25 (20.0%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|8-13 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|37
|Offensive
|9
|2
|Defensive
|25
|31
|Team
|6
|4
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|6
|13
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|15
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|27.7
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|12
|3
|4
|5/16
|0/3
|2/3
|2
|31
|3
|0
|5
|1
|2
|A. Moore II
|9
|3
|1
|3/9
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|N. Pierre-Louis
|4
|4
|0
|2/9
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Moorman II
|2
|6
|1
|1/8
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|J. Forrester
|2
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pierre-Louis
|8
|0
|2
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Hamilton
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Perry
|2
|6
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|A. Parks
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Dunn
|1
|4
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|18
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|M. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Keshgegian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Waddington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|44
|34
|9
|18/65
|5/25
|3/5
|15
|200
|6
|1
|17
|9
|25
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Igbanu
|14
|6
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|24
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|I. Hill
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Jones
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Jackson
|0
|2
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Earley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Haywood II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Embery-Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Christopoulos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gendron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|33
|16
|27/53
|8/21
|8/13
|8
|200
|13
|5
|12
|2
|31
