Horne, Rachal, Igbanu help Tulsa romp past Temple 70-44

  • Jan 03, 2020

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Jeriah Horne scored 23 points, Brandon Rachal added 19 and Martins Igbanu 14 as Tulsa clobbered Temple 70-44 Friday night to win its American Athletic Conference opener.

Horne, Rachal and Igbanu combined to make 21 of the Golden Hurricanes 27 field goals as Tulsa (9-5, 1-0) shot 51% from the floor (27-for-53) with eight 3-pointers, 13 steals and five blocked shots.

Temple (9-4, 1-1) trailed 35-17 at the break, a season-low halftime score, shooting just 19% (7-for-36) in the first half, improving slightly to 28% (18-for-65) for the game. The Owls are winless in Tulsa in six tries.

Quinton Rose led Temple with 12 points and Alani Moore II added nine.

Tulsa plays Cincinnati on the road on Wednesday. Temple faces Houston at home on Tuesday.

Key Players
N. Pierre-Louis
B. Rachal
29.2 Min. Per Game 29.2
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
40.0 Field Goal % 52.1
20.0 Three Point % 32.3
60.0 Free Throw % 78.3
  Shot clock violation turnover on Tulsa 1.0
  Lost ball turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis, stolen by Josh Earley 32.0
  Lost ball turnover on Lawson Korita, stolen by Quinton Rose 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita 1:10
  Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot 1:12
+ 2 Lawson Korita made floating jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 1:28
  Defensive rebound by Reggie Jones 1:49
  Damian Dunn missed jump shot 1:51
  Lost ball turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Quinton Rose 1:59
+ 3 Josh Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 2:16
  Personal foul on Isaiah Hill 2:30
Team Stats
Points 44 70
Field Goals 18-65 (27.7%) 27-53 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 5-25 (20.0%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 40 37
Offensive 9 2
Defensive 25 31
Team 6 4
Assists 9 16
Steals 6 13
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 15 8
Technicals 0 0
Temple
Starters
Q. Rose
A. Moore II
N. Pierre-Louis
J. Moorman II
J. Forrester
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Rose 12 3 4 5/16 0/3 2/3 2 31 3 0 5 1 2
A. Moore II 9 3 1 3/9 3/8 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 0 3
N. Pierre-Louis 4 4 0 2/9 0/2 0/0 1 28 1 0 2 0 4
J. Moorman II 2 6 1 1/8 0/4 0/0 1 25 1 1 1 2 4
J. Forrester 2 5 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 1 4
Tulsa
Starters
J. Horne
B. Rachal
E. Joiner
L. Korita
E. Ugboh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Horne 23 7 2 7/16 4/10 5/7 2 34 1 1 1 0 7
B. Rachal 19 5 3 8/13 3/4 0/0 1 31 1 1 2 1 4
E. Joiner 6 1 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 24 4 0 2 0 1
L. Korita 5 5 1 2/6 0/2 1/2 0 25 2 0 1 0 5
E. Ugboh 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 2 1 0 4
