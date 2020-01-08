DUKE
Jones leads No. 2 Duke to 73-64 victory over scrappy Ga Tech

  • AP
  • Jan 08, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) Tre Jones hit two key baskets down the stretch and No. 2 Duke extended its decade-long domination of Georgia Tech, holding off the Yellow Jackets 73-64 on Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils (14-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended their winning streak to eight in a row, and their firm hold on this series goes back much further. Georgia Tech (7-8, 2-3) has lost 13 straight to Duke since its last victory over the Blue Devils on Jan. 9, 2010 - almost 10 years ago to the day.

The Yellow Jackets rallied from a double-digit deficit but couldn't make a basket in the closing minutes, missing 14 of their last 15 shots.

Jones led the Blue Devils with 16 points, including a pull-up jumper that snapped a 61-all tie and another floater in the lane that extended the edge to 68-64.

Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey Jr. added 14 apiece.

Joe Alvarado paced Georgia Tech with 18 points. James Banks scored 14 points, grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds and swatted away seven shots.

Turning up the defensive pressure, Duke appeared to take control with a 12-0 run late in the first half. All six baskets in the outburst were layups or dunks, three of them set up by Georgia Tech turnovers.

The Yellow Jackets went more than four minutes without scoring and suddenly found themselves down 34-22 in a game they led throughout much of the opening period.

Duke went to the locker room with a 40-29 edge after Jones slipped under the basket to tip in a missed 3-pointer by Matthew Hurt, the ball dropping through the hoop just as the red light came on. The referees briefly reviewed the play before ruling it beat the expiring clock.

Coming off a 13-point victory at North Carolina, Georgia Tech did its best to impress a rare sellout crowd at McCamish Pavilion. A massive line of students wrapped halfway around the 8,600-seat arena, stretching thin a security staff and ticket-scanners who weren't used to handling such crowds.

In the end, the Yellow Jackets couldn't finish off a feat they have not accomplished since 2009-10 - beating Duke and the Tar Heels in the same season.

TIP-INS

Duke: Played without freshman Wendell Moore Jr., who underwent surgery after breaking his right hand in a victory over Miami last weekend. The 6-foot-6 forward will miss extensive time but is expected to return this season.

Georgia Tech: Michael Devoe, who came into the game leading the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 16.9 points a game, endured a tough night. He finished 3 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 6 beyond the arc. The one he'll really be kicking himself for was an open 3 that would've given Georgia Tech a 67-66 lead. It bounced off the rim and over the backboard. The Yellow Jackets went scoreless the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

Duke: Returns home to face Wake Forest on Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Heads north to face Boston College on Saturday.

---

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

  Defensive rebound by Duke 9.0
  Jose Alvarado missed jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Jose Alvarado 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Duke 17.0
  Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
  Defensive rebound by James Banks III 27.0
  Tre Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Moses Wright 27.0
Points 73 64
Field Goals 28-54 (51.9%) 23-64 (35.9%)
3-Pointers 6-12 (50.0%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 11-21 (52.4%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 39
Offensive 7 13
Defensive 20 22
Team 3 4
Assists 13 13
Steals 8 8
Blocks 7 7
Turnovers 13 15
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
T. Jones G
16 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
J. Alvarado G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 2 Duke 14-1 403373
home team logo Georgia Tech 7-8 293564
Hank McCamish Pavilion Atlanta, GA
Hank McCamish Pavilion Atlanta, GA
away team logo 2 Duke 14-1 84.1 PPG 44.9 RPG 16.9 APG
home team logo Georgia Tech 7-8 67.6 PPG 39 RPG 12.6 APG
3
T. Jones G 14.2 PPG 3.8 RPG 7.2 APG 41.8 FG%
10
J. Alvarado G 10.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 4.4 APG 36.5 FG%
3
T. Jones G 16 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
10
J. Alvarado G 18 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
51.9 FG% 35.9
50.0 3PT FG% 31.3
52.4 FT% 86.7
T. Jones
C. Stanley
V. Carey Jr.
M. Hurt
J. Baker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jones 16 8 7 5/7 1/1 5/10 2 39 4 1 4 2 6
C. Stanley 14 3 1 6/9 0/1 2/3 4 27 1 1 0 1 2
V. Carey Jr. 14 6 0 6/14 0/0 2/3 3 25 0 0 4 2 4
M. Hurt 11 6 1 4/13 3/7 0/0 2 33 0 2 2 2 4
J. Baker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
A. O'Connell
J. DeLaurier
J. White
J. Goldwire
J. Robinson
M. Buckmire
M. Savarino
W. Moore Jr.
K. Worthington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. O'Connell 9 1 0 4/6 1/2 0/1 0 13 1 0 0 0 1
J. DeLaurier 4 3 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 3 15 0 2 0 0 3
J. White 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 0 0
J. Goldwire 2 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/2 2 37 2 0 2 0 0
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Savarino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Moore Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Worthington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 27 13 28/54 6/12 11/21 17 200 8 7 13 7 20
J. Alvarado
J. Banks III
M. Wright
M. Devoe
J. Usher
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Alvarado 18 1 5 7/12 2/4 2/2 3 36 2 0 4 0 1
J. Banks III 14 15 0 5/13 0/0 4/4 4 37 1 7 2 7 8
M. Wright 12 10 3 5/18 0/2 2/3 4 33 1 0 2 4 6
M. Devoe 12 1 4 3/11 1/6 5/6 3 39 4 0 4 0 1
J. Usher 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 0 1
B. Parham
E. Cole
K. Moore
S. Phillips
S. Medlock
M. Rice
K. Sjolund
D. Didenko
A. Price
C. Boyd
N. Broadway
J. James
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Parham 6 6 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 3 25 0 0 2 2 4
E. Cole 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
K. Moore 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sjolund - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Didenko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Broadway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 35 13 23/64 5/16 13/15 18 202 8 7 15 13 22
