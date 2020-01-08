Goodwin lifts Saint Louis over George Washington 63-58
ST. LOUIS (AP) Jordan Goodwin had 20 points as Saint Louis stretched its home win streak to seven games, narrowly defeating George Washington 63-58 on Wednesday night.
Javonte Perkins had 17 points for Saint Louis (13-3, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hasahn French added 12 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.
After entering the locker room at halftime with a 32-22 advantage, Saint Louis managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Billikens' 31 second-half points were the lowest of the season for the home team, while the 22 points in the first half for the Colonials marked the fewest of the season for the visiting team.
Jamison Battle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials (6-9, 0-2). Armel Potter added 17 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds.
Saint Louis matches up against Richmond on the road on Saturday. George Washington plays Duquesne at home on Saturday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bad pass turnover on Adam Mitola, stolen by Demarius Jacobs
|4.0
|+ 1
|Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Adam Mitola
|4.0
|+ 2
|Armel Potter made layup
|7.0
|+ 1
|Yuri Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Yuri Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Adam Mitola
|11.0
|+ 2
|Armel Potter made layup
|12.0
|+ 1
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. made free throw
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|63
|Field Goals
|19-49 (38.8%)
|19-50 (38.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|4-12 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|16-22 (72.7%)
|21-35 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|38
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|25
|25
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|8
|6
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|4
|8
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Wash. 6-9
|67.1 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Saint Louis 13-3
|72.8 PPG
|44.2 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Battle F
|11.6 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|0.6 APG
|40.2 FG%
|
0
|J. Goodwin G
|15.1 PPG
|10.8 RPG
|3.3 APG
|47.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Battle F
|18 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|J. Goodwin G
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.8
|FG%
|38.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Battle
|18
|10
|0
|4/8
|3/6
|7/7
|3
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|J. Nelson Jr.
|10
|6
|1
|4/13
|1/4
|1/4
|0
|38
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|C. Paar
|6
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|11
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|M. Jack
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Harris
|1
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|19
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Goodwin
|20
|8
|0
|7/10
|1/2
|5/9
|4
|38
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|H. French
|12
|14
|2
|4/12
|0/0
|4/10
|3
|36
|1
|5
|3
|5
|9
|J. Bell Jr.
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Jacobs
|3
|2
|1
|1/9
|1/4
|0/1
|2
|34
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Y. Collins
|2
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
