Goodwin lifts Saint Louis over George Washington 63-58

  • AP
  • Jan 08, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) Jordan Goodwin had 20 points as Saint Louis stretched its home win streak to seven games, narrowly defeating George Washington 63-58 on Wednesday night.

Javonte Perkins had 17 points for Saint Louis (13-3, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hasahn French added 12 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

After entering the locker room at halftime with a 32-22 advantage, Saint Louis managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Billikens' 31 second-half points were the lowest of the season for the home team, while the 22 points in the first half for the Colonials marked the fewest of the season for the visiting team.

Jamison Battle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials (6-9, 0-2). Armel Potter added 17 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds.

Saint Louis matches up against Richmond on the road on Saturday. George Washington plays Duquesne at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Bad pass turnover on Adam Mitola, stolen by Demarius Jacobs 4.0
+ 1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Adam Mitola 4.0
+ 2 Armel Potter made layup 7.0
+ 1 Yuri Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
  Yuri Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Adam Mitola 11.0
+ 2 Armel Potter made layup 12.0
+ 1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made free throw 20.0
Team Stats
Points 58 63
Field Goals 19-49 (38.8%) 19-50 (38.0%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 16-22 (72.7%) 21-35 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 38
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 25 25
Team 2 1
Assists 8 6
Steals 5 9
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
J. Battle F
18 PTS, 10 REB
home team logo
0
J. Goodwin G
20 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo George Wash. 6-9 223658
home team logo Saint Louis 13-3 323163
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo George Wash. 6-9 67.1 PPG 36.9 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 13-3 72.8 PPG 44.2 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
10
J. Battle F 11.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.6 APG 40.2 FG%
0
J. Goodwin G 15.1 PPG 10.8 RPG 3.3 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Battle F 18 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
0
J. Goodwin G 20 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
38.8 FG% 38.0
25.0 3PT FG% 33.3
72.7 FT% 60.0
George Wash.
Starters
J. Battle
J. Nelson Jr.
C. Paar
M. Jack
A. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Battle 18 10 0 4/8 3/6 7/7 3 38 0 0 1 0 10
J. Nelson Jr. 10 6 1 4/13 1/4 1/4 0 38 1 1 1 1 5
C. Paar 6 4 0 2/5 0/0 2/2 5 11 0 1 2 1 3
M. Jack 2 0 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 4 27 1 0 2 0 0
A. Harris 1 1 2 0/2 0/0 1/2 2 19 0 1 2 0 1
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Goodwin
H. French
J. Bell Jr.
D. Jacobs
Y. Collins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Goodwin 20 8 0 7/10 1/2 5/9 4 38 1 0 1 3 5
H. French 12 14 2 4/12 0/0 4/10 3 36 1 5 3 5 9
J. Bell Jr. 5 2 0 2/4 0/0 1/1 2 12 0 0 1 1 1
D. Jacobs 3 2 1 1/9 1/4 0/1 2 34 4 2 0 0 2
Y. Collins 2 2 3 0/3 0/1 2/4 4 34 1 0 2 0 2
