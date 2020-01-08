ILL
Illini snaps 15-game losing streak to Badgers

  • AP
  • Jan 08, 2020

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points - including a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left - to rally Illinois to a 71-70 Big Ten Conference victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The win snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Illini (11-5 3-2 Big Ten), who hadn’t won a game against the Badgers since 2011.

Freshman 7-footer Kofi Cockburn scored 15 points and reserve guard Alan Griffin added 12, including 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Kobe King scored a game-high 21 points for Wisconsin (9-6, 2-2), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

King drained a 3 with 22 seconds left to pull Wisconsin to 71-70, but when the Badgers got the ball back after a missed free throw by Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, D’Mitrik Trice missed a go-ahead bucket with three seconds left.

Micah Potter scored 13 points with nine rebounds and two blocks for Wisconsin. Potter, an Ohio State transfer playing in his fourth game since his eligibility began in late December, made all eight of his foul shots.

The teams traded the lead 10 times in the first half, until Potter and King collaborated during a 9-1 Wisconsin run - capped by a King 3-pointer - that extended the Badgers’ lead to 28-21 with 3:57 before halftime.

King, who was 8-of-11 shooting, delivered eight of the Badgers’ first nine points to open the second half.

Illinois pulled within 54-52 with 9:50 left on a dunk by Cockburn, who picked up his fourth foul 17 seconds later.

The Badgers maintained a slim lead late in the second half, but didn’t score a basket for nearly two minutes. The Illini tied the game at 63 on back-to-back 3s by Griffin with 3:22 left.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: Not only do the Illini starters have speed, their inside game is particularly strong with Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. The Illini finished with 30 points in the paint against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin: The Badgers entered Wednesday’s game with shooting 77.7% from the free-throw line, which leads the Big Ten. Junior guard Brad Davison has only missed five free-throw attempts (27 of 32).

UP NEXT

Illinois plays Rutgers at home Saturday. The Illini have won three consecutive in the series, including a six-point overtime victory in Champaign last season.

Wisconsin heads on the road to face No. 20 Penn State on Saturday.

---

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin 1.0
  D'Mitrik Trice missed layup 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers 15.0
  Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed free throw 15.0
  Personal foul on D'Mitrik Trice 15.0
+ 3 Kobe King made 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
  Offensive rebound by Kobe King 30.0
  D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
+ 3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu 1:01
  Nate Reuvers missed layup 1:03
Team Stats
Points 71 70
Field Goals 28-57 (49.1%) 23-53 (43.4%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 8-15 (53.3%) 20-23 (87.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 32
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 20 22
Team 3 1
Assists 11 5
Steals 1 3
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
A. Dosunmu G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
23
K. King G
21 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Illinois 11-5 284371
home team logo Wisconsin 9-6 343670
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois 11-5 77.7 PPG 46.1 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo Wisconsin 9-6 68.4 PPG 37.1 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
11
A. Dosunmu G 15.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.8 APG 46.9 FG%
23
K. King G 10.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.2 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Dosunmu G 18 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
23
K. King G 21 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
49.1 FG% 43.4
43.8 3PT FG% 26.7
53.3 FT% 87.0
Illinois
Starters
A. Dosunmu
K. Cockburn
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Frazier
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 18 5 6 7/15 2/3 2/2 2 37 0 0 1 1 4
K. Cockburn 15 6 0 6/9 0/0 3/6 4 24 0 1 1 1 5
G. Bezhanishvili 8 1 1 4/4 0/0 0/1 4 25 0 1 1 0 1
T. Frazier 6 3 2 2/9 1/3 1/2 0 31 1 0 0 1 2
D. Williams 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
A. Griffin
A. Feliz
K. Nichols
J. Hamlin
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
J. Grandison
Z. Griffith
T. Jones
B. Bosmans-Verdonk
A. Hutcherson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Griffin 12 2 0 4/5 3/4 1/2 4 18 0 0 0 0 2
A. Feliz 8 5 1 3/9 1/4 1/2 3 24 0 0 1 1 4
K. Nichols 4 2 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 20 0 0 3 2 0
J. Hamlin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grandison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bosmans-Verdonk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hutcherson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 26 11 28/57 7/16 8/15 22 200 1 2 7 6 20
Wisconsin
Starters
K. King
D. Trice
B. Davison
N. Reuvers
A. Ford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. King 21 4 0 10/13 1/2 0/0 2 29 0 1 1 3 1
D. Trice 7 3 4 2/10 0/1 3/4 3 33 0 0 1 0 3
B. Davison 7 3 0 1/3 1/2 4/5 4 31 0 0 0 1 2
N. Reuvers 7 5 0 3/9 0/2 1/2 4 26 1 2 1 1 4
A. Ford 4 2 1 2/7 0/3 0/0 0 23 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
M. Potter
B. Pritzl
T. Wahl
T. Anderson
M. Ballard
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
S. Qawi
C. Cuevas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Potter 13 9 0 2/6 1/2 8/8 0 15 1 3 1 3 6
B. Pritzl 7 2 0 1/2 1/2 4/4 1 20 1 0 1 0 2
T. Wahl 4 2 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 0 2
T. Anderson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 1
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Qawi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cuevas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 31 5 23/53 4/15 20/23 16 200 3 6 7 9 22
NCAA BB Scores