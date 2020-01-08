STJOHN
GTOWN

No Text

McClung scores 24 to lead Georgetown over St. John's 87-66

  • AP
  • Jan 08, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Mac McClung scored 21 of his 24 points in the first half and Georgetown easily beat St. John's 87-66 on Wednesday night.

McClung scored seven of Georgetown's opening 14 points as the Hoyas had a double-digit lead by the 14:05 mark of the first half. A 16-0 run pushed Georgetown's lead to 45-16 and the advantage was 53-26 at halftime.

Jamorko Pickett had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Georgetown (11-5, 1-2 Big East Conference). Terrell Allen added 16 points and five steals, and Jagan Mosely had 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

LJ Figueroa had 23 points for the Red Storm (11-5, 0-3). Rasheem Dunn added 18 points and nine rebounds.

Georgetown plays No. 16 Villanova on the road on Saturday. St. John's faces DePaul at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Jahvon Blair made layup, assist by Terrell Allen 12.0
  Bad pass turnover on Nick Rutherford, stolen by Terrell Allen 20.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jaden Robinson, stolen by Nick Rutherford 28.0
+ 3 David Caraher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mustapha Heron 46.0
+ 1 Mac McClung made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
  Mac McClung missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
  Personal foul on Mustapha Heron 1:08
+ 1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:30
  Jagan Mosely missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:30
  Flagrant foul on Mustapha Heron 1:35
  Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen 1:43
Team Stats
Points 66 87
Field Goals 24-68 (35.3%) 26-60 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 6-25 (24.0%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 26-33 (78.8%)
Total Rebounds 38 45
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 24 31
Team 2 3
Assists 11 21
Steals 12 10
Blocks 0 7
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 24 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
L. Figueroa G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
M. McClung G
24 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo St. John's 11-5 264066
home team logo Georgetown 11-5 533487
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo St. John's 11-5 77.5 PPG 46.7 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Georgetown 11-5 79.1 PPG 43.9 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
30
L. Figueroa G 14.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.1 APG 38.2 FG%
2
M. McClung G 15.9 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.4 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
30
L. Figueroa G 23 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
2
M. McClung G 24 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
35.3 FG% 43.3
24.0 3PT FG% 39.1
80.0 FT% 78.8
St. John's
Starters
L. Figueroa
M. Heron
N. Rutherford
J. Roberts
J. Champagnie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Figueroa 23 5 2 8/23 4/11 3/4 3 34 1 0 1 2 3
M. Heron 4 4 1 2/10 0/5 0/0 4 20 0 0 4 3 1
N. Rutherford 2 2 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 4 27 2 0 6 0 2
J. Roberts 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 2
J. Champagnie 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
Starters
L. Figueroa
M. Heron
N. Rutherford
J. Roberts
J. Champagnie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Figueroa 23 5 2 8/23 4/11 3/4 3 34 1 0 1 2 3
M. Heron 4 4 1 2/10 0/5 0/0 4 20 0 0 4 3 1
N. Rutherford 2 2 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 4 27 2 0 6 0 2
J. Roberts 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 2
J. Champagnie 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
R. Dunn
M. Earlington
D. Caraher
D. Sears
I. Steere
T. O'Connell
J. Cole
G. Williams Jr.
J. McGriff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Dunn 18 9 4 5/12 1/4 7/9 4 31 4 0 1 2 7
M. Earlington 8 6 0 4/9 0/1 0/0 4 26 2 0 3 2 4
D. Caraher 5 3 0 1/3 1/3 2/2 0 18 1 0 0 1 2
D. Sears 4 4 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 18 1 0 0 2 2
I. Steere 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
T. O'Connell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McGriff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 36 11 24/68 6/25 12/15 24 200 12 0 15 12 24
Georgetown
Starters
M. McClung
J. Pickett
T. Allen
J. Mosely
O. Yurtseven
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McClung 24 6 2 7/17 2/6 8/13 1 35 3 1 1 2 4
J. Pickett 18 11 0 6/14 2/6 4/4 2 37 1 4 4 1 10
T. Allen 16 3 4 4/8 1/2 7/8 3 35 5 0 2 2 1
J. Mosely 12 7 7 4/8 3/6 1/2 1 36 1 0 2 3 4
O. Yurtseven 10 11 2 2/5 0/0 6/6 2 30 0 1 4 2 9
Starters
M. McClung
J. Pickett
T. Allen
J. Mosely
O. Yurtseven
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McClung 24 6 2 7/17 2/6 8/13 1 35 3 1 1 2 4
J. Pickett 18 11 0 6/14 2/6 4/4 2 37 1 4 4 1 10
T. Allen 16 3 4 4/8 1/2 7/8 3 35 5 0 2 2 1
J. Mosely 12 7 7 4/8 3/6 1/2 1 36 1 0 2 3 4
O. Yurtseven 10 11 2 2/5 0/0 6/6 2 30 0 1 4 2 9
Bench
J. Blair
Q. Wahab
G. Muresan
J. Robinson
G. Alexander
M. Gardner
T. Ighoefe
M. Wilson
C. Azinge
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Blair 5 2 5 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 2
Q. Wahab 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 1 0 1 1
G. Muresan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Robinson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
G. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ighoefe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Azinge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 42 21 26/60 9/23 26/33 12 200 10 7 15 11 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores