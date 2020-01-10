Martin scores 24, Arizona State holds off Oregon State 82-76
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Despite Arizona State’s lopsided loss at Arizona in its Pac-12 opener last weekend, Remy Martin expected to see a different Sun Devils team Thursday against Oregon State.
The 6-foot junior guard was on to something.
Martin scored a game-high 24 points to lead Arizona State (10-5, 1-1 Pac-12) to an 82-76 victory.
“Sometimes you go through some adversity playing basketball and Arizona was one of ‘em,” said Martin, who was 9 of 19 from the field. “We just overcame and we practiced hard and really locked in.”
Arizona State took the lead for good with 4:56 left in the first half on Rob Edwards’ 3-pointer, which ignited a 14-3 run to close the half.
Oregon State (11-4, 1-2), which was coming off a 76-68 win at Colorado, trailed 36-25 at halftime and never completely recovered. The Beavers were just 8 of 23 from the field in the first half and committed nine turnovers.
“Holding them to 25 at half was very good work,” Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said.
The Sun Devils took their biggest lead at 62-45 on Martin’s jumper with 9:34 remaining.
OSU responded with a 9-2 run to get back in the game, and Tres Tinkle’s four-point play cut the lead to 74-67 with 2:28 left.
Oregon State made things interesting down the stretch and closed to 80-76 on two free throws from Ethan Thompson with 16.2 seconds left, but the Beavers would not get closer.
Tinkle scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, and Thompson also scored 22.
“They have great players who can score and I knew it was gonna be a full 40-minute fight,�� said Martin, who came into the game averaging a team-high 18.1 points per game.
Edwards gave the Sun Devils a big lift off the bench with 18 points, hitting 6 of 10 shots overall and 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. He scored just 10 points in his previous five games and was struggling from long range, converting on 1 of 18 on 3-pointers.
Edwards was not in the starting lineup for the first time this season.
“It gave me a little more of an edge and hunger,” Edwards said. “It’s just like giving the team that spark that we needed.”
Romello White added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Sun Devils.
Kylor Kelley, the Beavers’ 7-foot post who is second in the nation in blocked shots, had 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.
It was a disappointing conference home opener for the Beavers, who had equaled their best start to a season since the 2015-16 team opened 11-3.
“A tough way to open up things here at home in conference play,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “Give Arizona State credit. They came out hungrier than us.”
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State: The Beavers 11-4 struggled for much of the game to find their offensive rhythm against the Sun Devils’ man-to-man defense. … Tinkle extended his double-figure scoring streak to 80 games, the second-longest streak in school history. Mel Counts holds the record with 89.
Arizona State: After opening Pac-12 play last week with a 28-point loss at Arizona, the Sun Devils rebounded from that setback in impressive fashion. … Senior guard Rob Edwards did not start for the first time this season and scored 18 points in 25 minutes.
UP NEXT
Oregon State hosts No. 24 Arizona on Sunday
Arizona State will be at No. 9 Oregon on Saturday
-----
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Arizona State
|0.0
|Tres Tinkle missed jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Alonzo Verge Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Zach Reichle
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Arizona State
|4.0
|Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Alonzo Verge Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Ethan Thompson
|13.0
|+ 2
|Ethan Thompson made layup
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|76
|Field Goals
|29-60 (48.3%)
|23-50 (46.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-16 (50.0%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|16-24 (66.7%)
|22-31 (71.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|31
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|26
|26
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Arizona State 10-5
|73.5 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|10.9 APG
|Oregon State 11-4
|77.5 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|R. Martin G
|18.5 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|3.8 APG
|43.9 FG%
|
5
|E. Thompson G
|16.7 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|4.5 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Martin G
|24 PTS
|0 REB
|3 AST
|E. Thompson G
|22 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|46.0
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|71.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Martin
|24
|0
|3
|9/19
|3/7
|3/4
|3
|37
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|R. White
|12
|9
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|K. Lawrence
|9
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|23
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|A. Verge Jr.
|7
|4
|5
|2/9
|0/1
|3/6
|2
|26
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|T. Cherry
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Martin
|24
|0
|3
|9/19
|3/7
|3/4
|3
|37
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|R. White
|12
|9
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|K. Lawrence
|9
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|23
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|A. Verge Jr.
|7
|4
|5
|2/9
|0/1
|3/6
|2
|26
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|T. Cherry
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Edwards
|18
|4
|2
|6/10
|4/5
|2/2
|2
|25
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Graham
|6
|5
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|M. Mitchell
|2
|4
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. House
|1
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Valtonen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Fogerty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Christopher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Olmsted
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Burno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|35
|13
|29/60
|8/16
|16/24
|24
|200
|10
|3
|12
|9
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|22
|6
|2
|7/12
|4/6
|4/5
|2
|39
|3
|0
|4
|0
|6
|E. Thompson
|22
|1
|3
|8/9
|3/4
|3/4
|4
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|K. Kelley
|10
|6
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|4/8
|2
|31
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|Z. Reichle
|6
|3
|3
|0/5
|0/4
|6/7
|1
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Hollins
|4
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|22
|6
|2
|7/12
|4/6
|4/5
|2
|39
|3
|0
|4
|0
|6
|E. Thompson
|22
|1
|3
|8/9
|3/4
|3/4
|4
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|K. Kelley
|10
|6
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|4/8
|2
|31
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|Z. Reichle
|6
|3
|3
|0/5
|0/4
|6/7
|1
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Hollins
|4
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Hunt
|5
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Miller-Moore
|4
|4
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|J. Lucas
|3
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|P. Dastrup
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Vernon
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Silva
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Potts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|31
|13
|23/50
|8/21
|22/31
|18
|200
|5
|5
|14
|5
|26
-
DREXEL
TOWSON73
89
Final
-
LATECH
TXSA73
89
Final
-
OAK
YOUNG60
61
Final
-
NCWILM
WMMARY63
79
Final
-
ARKLR
TROY71
76
Final
-
21MEMP
23WICHST67
76
Final
-
MOUNT
MERMAK61
64
Final
-
WAGNER
SFTRPA62
80
Final
-
FGC
UNF74
89
Final
-
NJTECH
JVILLE52
68
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT52
78
Final
-
STPETE
SIENA58
61
Final
-
SACHRT
FDU77
75
Final
-
CHARLS
ELON73
65
Final
-
MSV
CLMB56
86
Final
-
DTROIT
CLEVST59
64
Final
-
LALAF
GAST52
90
Final
-
LAMON
GASOU56
67
Final
-
PURDUE
19MICH78
84
Final/2OT
-
NALAB
LIB52
63
Final
-
CCTST
LIU78
90
Final
-
DEL
JMAD80
76
Final
-
EILL
EKY74
77
Final
-
KENSAW
LPSCMB73
85
Final
-
MRSHL
MTSU79
75
Final
-
PEAY
TNTECH75
62
Final
-
SIUE
MOREHD77
83
Final
-
APPST
TXARL56
66
Final
-
UMKC
TEXPA64
76
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NEAST74
72
Final
-
CSTCAR
TEXST66
78
Final
-
WKY
UAB62
72
Final
-
FIU
NTEXAS56
74
Final
-
NDAKST
ORAL73
79
Final
-
FAU
RICE81
76
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB59
75
Final
-
BELMONT
SEMO89
64
Final
-
TNST
TNMART74
87
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER65
64
Final
-
SUTAH
IDST71
55
Final
-
WASH
STNFRD55
61
Final
-
24ARIZ
9OREG73
74
Final/OT
-
USM
UTEP64
76
Final
-
MURYST
JAXST72
68
Final
-
MINN
8MICHST58
74
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST54
93
Final
-
MNTNA
EWASH90
63
Final
-
MONST
IDAHO71
68
Final
-
HAWAII
CSFULL75
69
Final
-
1GONZAG
USD94
50
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV65
59
Final
-
NAU
SACST57
64
Final
-
WASHST
CAL66
73
Final
-
BYU
MARYCA84
87
Final/OT
-
SNCLRA
SANFRAN61
80
Final
-
ARIZST
OREGST82
76
Final