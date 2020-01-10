ARIZST
OREGST

No Text

Martin scores 24, Arizona State holds off Oregon State 82-76

  • AP
  • Jan 10, 2020

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Despite Arizona State’s lopsided loss at Arizona in its Pac-12 opener last weekend, Remy Martin expected to see a different Sun Devils team Thursday against Oregon State.

The 6-foot junior guard was on to something.

Martin scored a game-high 24 points to lead Arizona State (10-5, 1-1 Pac-12) to an 82-76 victory.

“Sometimes you go through some adversity playing basketball and Arizona was one of ‘em,” said Martin, who was 9 of 19 from the field. “We just overcame and we practiced hard and really locked in.”

Arizona State took the lead for good with 4:56 left in the first half on Rob Edwards’ 3-pointer, which ignited a 14-3 run to close the half.

Oregon State (11-4, 1-2), which was coming off a 76-68 win at Colorado, trailed 36-25 at halftime and never completely recovered. The Beavers were just 8 of 23 from the field in the first half and committed nine turnovers.

“Holding them to 25 at half was very good work,” Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said.

The Sun Devils took their biggest lead at 62-45 on Martin’s jumper with 9:34 remaining.

OSU responded with a 9-2 run to get back in the game, and Tres Tinkle’s four-point play cut the lead to 74-67 with 2:28 left.

Oregon State made things interesting down the stretch and closed to 80-76 on two free throws from Ethan Thompson with 16.2 seconds left, but the Beavers would not get closer.

Tinkle scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, and Thompson also scored 22.

“They have great players who can score and I knew it was gonna be a full 40-minute fight,�� said Martin, who came into the game averaging a team-high 18.1 points per game.

Edwards gave the Sun Devils a big lift off the bench with 18 points, hitting 6 of 10 shots overall and 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. He scored just 10 points in his previous five games and was struggling from long range, converting on 1 of 18 on 3-pointers.

Edwards was not in the starting lineup for the first time this season.

“It gave me a little more of an edge and hunger,” Edwards said. “It’s just like giving the team that spark that we needed.”

Romello White added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Sun Devils.

Kylor Kelley, the Beavers’ 7-foot post who is second in the nation in blocked shots, had 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

It was a disappointing conference home opener for the Beavers, who had equaled their best start to a season since the 2015-16 team opened 11-3.

“A tough way to open up things here at home in conference play,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “Give Arizona State credit. They came out hungrier than us.”

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers 11-4 struggled for much of the game to find their offensive rhythm against the Sun Devils’ man-to-man defense. … Tinkle extended his double-figure scoring streak to 80 games, the second-longest streak in school history. Mel Counts holds the record with 89.

Arizona State: After opening Pac-12 play last week with a 28-point loss at Arizona, the Sun Devils rebounded from that setback in impressive fashion. … Senior guard Rob Edwards did not start for the first time this season and scored 18 points in 25 minutes.

UP NEXT

Oregon State hosts No. 24 Arizona on Sunday

Arizona State will be at No. 9 Oregon on Saturday

-----

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Arizona State 0.0
  Tres Tinkle missed jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Zach Reichle 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Arizona State 4.0
  Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Ethan Thompson 13.0
+ 2 Ethan Thompson made layup 16.0
Team Stats
Points 82 76
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 23-50 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 8-16 (50.0%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 16-24 (66.7%) 22-31 (71.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 31
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 26 26
Team 3 0
Assists 13 13
Steals 10 5
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
R. Martin G
24 PTS, 3 AST
home team logo
3
T. Tinkle F
22 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Arizona State 10-5 364682
home team logo Oregon State 11-4 255176
Gill Coliseum Corvallis, OR
Gill Coliseum Corvallis, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Arizona State 10-5 73.5 PPG 40.1 RPG 10.9 APG
home team logo Oregon State 11-4 77.5 PPG 37.7 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
1
R. Martin G 18.5 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.8 APG 43.9 FG%
5
E. Thompson G 16.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.5 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
R. Martin G 24 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
5
E. Thompson G 22 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
48.3 FG% 46.0
50.0 3PT FG% 38.1
66.7 FT% 71.0
Arizona State
Starters
R. Martin
R. White
K. Lawrence
A. Verge Jr.
T. Cherry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Martin 24 0 3 9/19 3/7 3/4 3 37 2 0 3 0 0
R. White 12 9 0 5/8 0/0 2/4 4 30 0 1 1 3 6
K. Lawrence 9 5 0 3/6 0/1 3/4 3 23 0 0 2 2 3
A. Verge Jr. 7 4 5 2/9 0/1 3/6 2 26 4 0 3 1 3
T. Cherry 3 3 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 0 3
Starters
R. Martin
R. White
K. Lawrence
A. Verge Jr.
T. Cherry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Martin 24 0 3 9/19 3/7 3/4 3 37 2 0 3 0 0
R. White 12 9 0 5/8 0/0 2/4 4 30 0 1 1 3 6
K. Lawrence 9 5 0 3/6 0/1 3/4 3 23 0 0 2 2 3
A. Verge Jr. 7 4 5 2/9 0/1 3/6 2 26 4 0 3 1 3
T. Cherry 3 3 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 0 3
Bench
R. Edwards
J. Graham
M. Mitchell
J. House
E. Valtonen
G. Fogerty
K. Feit
C. Christopher
K. Thomas
A. Allen
J. Olmsted
M. Burno
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Edwards 18 4 2 6/10 4/5 2/2 2 25 3 0 1 0 4
J. Graham 6 5 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 2 1 3 2
M. Mitchell 2 4 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 4 17 0 0 0 0 4
J. House 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 13 0 0 0 0 1
E. Valtonen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 1 0 0
G. Fogerty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Christopher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Olmsted - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Burno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 35 13 29/60 8/16 16/24 24 200 10 3 12 9 26
Oregon State
Starters
T. Tinkle
E. Thompson
K. Kelley
Z. Reichle
A. Hollins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 22 6 2 7/12 4/6 4/5 2 39 3 0 4 0 6
E. Thompson 22 1 3 8/9 3/4 3/4 4 35 0 0 3 0 1
K. Kelley 10 6 2 3/6 0/0 4/8 2 31 0 4 0 0 6
Z. Reichle 6 3 3 0/5 0/4 6/7 1 27 0 0 3 0 3
A. Hollins 4 5 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 1 4
Starters
T. Tinkle
E. Thompson
K. Kelley
Z. Reichle
A. Hollins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 22 6 2 7/12 4/6 4/5 2 39 3 0 4 0 6
E. Thompson 22 1 3 8/9 3/4 3/4 4 35 0 0 3 0 1
K. Kelley 10 6 2 3/6 0/0 4/8 2 31 0 4 0 0 6
Z. Reichle 6 3 3 0/5 0/4 6/7 1 27 0 0 3 0 3
A. Hollins 4 5 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 1 4
Bench
G. Hunt
S. Miller-Moore
J. Lucas
P. Dastrup
A. Vernon
R. Silva
I. Barnes
J. Potts
D. Tucker
J. Franklin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Hunt 5 1 0 1/5 1/2 2/2 2 14 0 0 1 0 1
S. Miller-Moore 4 4 1 2/3 0/0 0/1 2 9 0 1 0 3 1
J. Lucas 3 1 0 0/4 0/2 3/3 1 10 1 0 1 1 0
P. Dastrup 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 2
A. Vernon 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
R. Silva 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Potts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 31 13 23/50 8/21 22/31 18 200 5 5 14 5 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores