Sherod scores 18, Richmond tops Davidson for 13th win

  • Jan 14, 2020

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Nick Sherod scored 18 points, Jacob Gilyard had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Richmond beat Davidson 70-64 on Tuesday night to match its win total from last season.

Richmond (13-4, 3-1 Atlantic 10) has its best record through 17 games since the 2010-11 team won a school record 29 games and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Sherod, who became the fourth active Richmond player to reach 1,000 career points last Saturday, scored 12 points in the first half as Richmond led 35-27 after Davidson shot 36% and turned it over eight times. Sherod and Gilyard each finished with four of the Spiders' nine 3-pointers.

Kellan Grady scored 19 points for Davidson (7-9, 1-3), which lost at Belk Arena for just the fourth time in the last 33 games. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 14 points and 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Key Players
J. Gilyard
J. Gudmundsson
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
48.8 Field Goal % 39.5
40.2 Three Point % 31.1
86.7 Free Throw % 70.9
+ 2 Bates Jones made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 5.0
  Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Jake Wojcik made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Jake Wojcik made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Kellan Grady 10.0
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Nathan Cayo 12.0
+ 1 Jacob Gilyard made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Jacob Gilyard made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
Team Stats
Points 70 64
Field Goals 23-51 (45.1%) 19-56 (33.9%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 8-33 (24.2%)
Free Throws 15-16 (93.8%) 18-21 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 35
Offensive 3 12
Defensive 25 23
Team 3 0
Assists 16 13
Steals 6 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
5
N. Sherod G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
31
K. Grady G
19 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Richmond 13-4 353570
home team logo Davidson 7-9 273764
away team logo Richmond 13-4 75.2 PPG 35.3 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Davidson 7-9 70.3 PPG 33.5 RPG 12.6 APG
5
N. Sherod G 12.9 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.9 APG 45.0 FG%
31
K. Grady G 15.8 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.3 APG 45.0 FG%
5
N. Sherod G 18 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
31
K. Grady G 19 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
45.1 FG% 33.9
40.9 3PT FG% 24.2
93.8 FT% 85.7
Richmond
Starters
N. Sherod
J. Gilyard
N. Cayo
G. Golden
A. Gustavson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Sherod 18 5 1 7/14 4/10 0/0 1 35 2 1 1 0 5
J. Gilyard 16 7 7 4/11 4/7 4/4 2 40 3 0 2 1 6
N. Cayo 10 6 1 4/8 0/0 2/2 5 29 0 1 0 1 5
G. Golden 9 2 4 3/7 0/0 3/4 2 28 0 0 3 0 2
A. Gustavson 8 2 1 2/3 0/0 4/4 2 35 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
J. Wojcik
S. Koureissi
M. Grace
T. Burton
B. Francis
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
C. Crabtree
G. Arizin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wojcik 7 1 1 2/5 1/4 2/2 3 12 0 0 0 0 1
S. Koureissi 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 5 1 0 0 0 1
M. Grace 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 6 0 0 1 1 0
T. Burton 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 3
B. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crabtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 28 16 23/51 9/22 15/16 20 200 6 2 8 3 25
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
J. Gudmundsson
C. Collins
L. Brajkovic
M. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 19 4 0 5/14 3/7 6/6 2 36 0 0 0 2 2
J. Gudmundsson 14 16 7 3/12 2/9 6/8 2 39 2 0 6 3 13
C. Collins 14 4 1 4/11 3/9 3/4 1 35 0 1 2 1 3
L. Brajkovic 8 4 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 5 24 0 1 2 2 2
M. Jones 0 0 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
H. Lee
B. Jones
M. Wynter
N. Boachie-Yiadom
D. Kristensen
K. Pritchett
C. Freundlich
L. Frampton
D. Czerapowicz
P. Casey
D. Dibble
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Lee 5 2 0 2/7 0/4 1/1 0 17 1 0 1 1 1
B. Jones 4 3 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 1 2
M. Wynter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Boachie-Yiadom 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 2 0
D. Kristensen 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Pritchett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dibble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 35 13 19/56 8/33 18/21 13 198 3 3 12 12 23
NCAA BB Scores