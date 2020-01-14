Sherod scores 18, Richmond tops Davidson for 13th win
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Nick Sherod scored 18 points, Jacob Gilyard had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Richmond beat Davidson 70-64 on Tuesday night to match its win total from last season.
Richmond (13-4, 3-1 Atlantic 10) has its best record through 17 games since the 2010-11 team won a school record 29 games and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Sherod, who became the fourth active Richmond player to reach 1,000 career points last Saturday, scored 12 points in the first half as Richmond led 35-27 after Davidson shot 36% and turned it over eight times. Sherod and Gilyard each finished with four of the Spiders' nine 3-pointers.
Kellan Grady scored 19 points for Davidson (7-9, 1-3), which lost at Belk Arena for just the fourth time in the last 33 games. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 14 points and 16 rebounds and seven assists.
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|6.1
|Reb. Per Game
|6.1
|48.8
|Field Goal %
|39.5
|40.2
|Three Point %
|31.1
|86.7
|Free Throw %
|70.9
|+ 2
|Bates Jones made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|5.0
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Jake Wojcik made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jake Wojcik made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Kellan Grady
|10.0
|+ 1
|Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Nathan Cayo
|12.0
|+ 1
|Jacob Gilyard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jacob Gilyard made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|64
|Field Goals
|23-51 (45.1%)
|19-56 (33.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|8-33 (24.2%)
|Free Throws
|15-16 (93.8%)
|18-21 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|35
|Offensive
|3
|12
|Defensive
|25
|23
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|16
|13
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|12
|Fouls
|20
|13
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|45.1
|FG%
|33.9
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|24.2
|
|
|93.8
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sherod
|18
|5
|1
|7/14
|4/10
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|J. Gilyard
|16
|7
|7
|4/11
|4/7
|4/4
|2
|40
|3
|0
|2
|1
|6
|N. Cayo
|10
|6
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|29
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|G. Golden
|9
|2
|4
|3/7
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|A. Gustavson
|8
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sherod
|18
|5
|1
|7/14
|4/10
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|J. Gilyard
|16
|7
|7
|4/11
|4/7
|4/4
|2
|40
|3
|0
|2
|1
|6
|N. Cayo
|10
|6
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|29
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|G. Golden
|9
|2
|4
|3/7
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|A. Gustavson
|8
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wojcik
|7
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Koureissi
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Grace
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|T. Burton
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Crabtree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|28
|16
|23/51
|9/22
|15/16
|20
|200
|6
|2
|8
|3
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|19
|4
|0
|5/14
|3/7
|6/6
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Gudmundsson
|14
|16
|7
|3/12
|2/9
|6/8
|2
|39
|2
|0
|6
|3
|13
|C. Collins
|14
|4
|1
|4/11
|3/9
|3/4
|1
|35
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|L. Brajkovic
|8
|4
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|24
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|M. Jones
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|19
|4
|0
|5/14
|3/7
|6/6
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Gudmundsson
|14
|16
|7
|3/12
|2/9
|6/8
|2
|39
|2
|0
|6
|3
|13
|C. Collins
|14
|4
|1
|4/11
|3/9
|3/4
|1
|35
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|L. Brajkovic
|8
|4
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|24
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|M. Jones
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Lee
|5
|2
|0
|2/7
|0/4
|1/1
|0
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|B. Jones
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Wynter
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|D. Kristensen
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Pritchett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Frampton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Czerapowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dibble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|35
|13
|19/56
|8/33
|18/21
|13
|198
|3
|3
|12
|12
|23
