Elleby scores 25, Washington State surprises No. 8 Oregon

  • AP
  • Jan 17, 2020

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) After scoring a season-low in points in his last game, CJ Elleby was the go-to guy for Washington State against No. 8 Oregon.

Elleby scored 25 points and Washington State beat a Top-10 team for just the third time, surprising Oregon 72-61 on Thursday night.

Elleby, who was held to six points against Stanford, helped Washington State (11-7, 2-3 Pac-12) to its first win over a Top-10 opponent since 2007.

''I know my team trusts me to take shots,'' Elleby said. ''We knew it was going to be a fight and we had to buckle down in areas. We couldn't give them nothing easy. I think we just shot and executed really well tonight.''

Elleby shot 9 for 20, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and added a season-high 14 rebounds. Isaac Bonton finished with 12 points and six assists, and Jeff Pollard scored 11 for the Cougars.

''It was a really great effort for our guys. We stayed the course,'' WSU Coach Kyle Smith said. ''We knew we had to keep them out of transition. We didn't do a great job of that in the first half. We turned it over 11 times. In the second half, we didn't turn it over as much and that took a little steam out of them.''

Payton Pritchard had 22 points and five assists for Oregon (14-4, 3-2), which had its three-game winning streak halted. Chris Duarte had 15 points for the Ducks.

The Cougars were able to keep the game close in a first half that saw five lead changes by shooting 8 for 12 from beyond the arc. Oregon went on a 13-3 run at the end of the half that was capped by a step-back 3 from Pritchard to enter the break up 37-34.

Washington State started the second half quickly, going on a 11-0 run to take a 47-39 lead with 15:38 left in the second. Oregon responded with a 9-0 run of their own to tie the game at 50 with 10:15 left.

Trailing by five points with 3:24 left, Pritchard made a clutch jumper in the paint for Oregon and then converted a free throw to make it 60-58.

On the ensuing possession, Elleby converted a three-point play to make the score 63-58.

Washington State then went on a 9-0 run that closed out Oregon.

''They played better and harder than us,'' Oregon Coach Dana Altman said. ''They had way too many second chance points. They beat us in the second half off of points off turnovers and just did a lot of things better than us.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The heavily favored Ducks were outplayed by the Cougars and are now 4-2 in the Pac-12.

Washington State: The Cougars get a much needed victory over a heavily favored Oregon squad.

INJURIES MOUNTING

The Cougars entered the week injured, with Deion James, Marvin Cannon, and Jaylen Shead all hobbled and missing extended time. In addition, Tony Miller missed Thursday's game battling a leg injury.

PAC-12 FIRST

With another seven assists and three rebounds, Payton Pritchard will become the first player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 career points, 500 career rebounds and 600 career assists (Utah's Andre Miller also reached those career totals prior to the Utes' joining the Pac-12).

UP NEXT:

Oregon: At Washington on Saturday

Washington State: Host Oregon State on Saturday

1st Half
OREG Ducks 37
WASHST Cougars 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
19:35   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
19:07   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
19:05   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
18:56 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 0-2
18:32   Shooting foul on Noah Williams  
18:32   Chris Duarte missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:32 +1 Chris Duarte made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-2
18:20   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton  
18:09   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
18:05   Personal foul on Chris Duarte  
18:00   Jeff Pollard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
17:47   Offensive foul on Francis Okoro  
17:47   Turnover on Francis Okoro  
17:39   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
17:32 +2 Payton Pritchard made jump shot 3-2
17:02   Offensive foul on Isaac Bonton  
17:02   Turnover on Isaac Bonton  
16:44   Bad pass turnover on Shakur Juiston, stolen by Isaac Bonton  
16:24   Out of bounds turnover on Noah Williams  
16:14 +3 Shakur Juiston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 6-2
15:50 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 6-4
15:36 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 8-4
15:24   Lost ball turnover on Jervae Robinson, stolen by Anthony Mathis  
15:15 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup, assist by Anthony Mathis 10-4
15:04   Noah Williams missed dunk  
15:02   Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
14:58 +2 CJ Elleby made tip-in 10-6
14:37   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Mathis, stolen by Noah Williams  
14:29   Isaac Bonton missed layup  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
14:21 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 13-6
14:05   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
14:05 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 13-7
14:05 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-8
13:41   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
13:31   Bad pass turnover on CJ Elleby  
13:23   Shooting foul on CJ Elleby  
13:23   Anthony Mathis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:23 +1 Anthony Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-8
13:08   Kicked ball violation on Oregon  
13:01 +3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 14-11
12:41   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
12:31 +3 DJ Rodman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 14-14
12:07   Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard  
11:50 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by CJ Elleby 14-16
11:33 +2 N'Faly Dante made jump shot 16-16
11:12 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 16-19
10:58 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 18-19
10:38   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
10:27 +2 N'Faly Dante made hook shot, assist by Will Richardson 20-19
10:12   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton  
9:59   Will Richardson missed layup  
9:57   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Chris Duarte  
9:35 +2 Chris Duarte made dunk 22-19
9:21 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 22-22
8:46   Chris Duarte missed layup  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
8:38   Chris Duarte missed layup  
8:36   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
8:27 +3 Aljaz Kunc made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Elleby 22-25
8:03   Lost ball turnover on Chris Duarte, stolen by CJ Elleby  
7:57   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Chris Duarte  
7:37   Out of bounds turnover on Payton Pritchard  
7:14 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Rodman 22-28
6:50   Shakur Juiston missed layup, blocked by Aljaz Kunc  
6:48   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
6:45 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup 24-28
6:21   Isaac Bonton missed layup  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
6:15   Personal foul on Isaac Bonton  
5:58   Bad pass turnover on Will Richardson  
5:43 +3 Aljaz Kunc made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Rapp 24-31
5:33 +2 Chris Duarte made layup 26-31
5:21   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Rapp, stolen by Chris Duarte  
5:07 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 29-31
4:52   CJ Elleby missed layup  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
4:47 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 32-31
4:32   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
4:32   Noah Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:32   Noah Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
4:25   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
4:09   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Pollard, stolen by Chris Duarte  
4:03 +2 Chris Duarte made dunk 34-31
3:35   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
3:27   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
3:08   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
3:00   CJ Elleby missed layup  
2:58   Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
2:53   CJ Elleby missed layup  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
2:43   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
2:38   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
2:24   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton  
2:05   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
1:48 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot 37-31
1:33 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 37-34
1:04   Personal foul on Aljaz Kunc  
52.0   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
50.0   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
30.0   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
7.0   Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Jervae Robinson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREG Ducks 24
WASHST Cougars 38

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by CJ Elleby 37-36
19:26   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
19:05   CJ Elleby missed driving layup  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
18:58 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup, assist by Anthony Mathis 39-36
18:33 +2 Isaac Bonton made jump shot 39-38
18:05   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
17:55 +2 Isaac Bonton made jump shot 39-40
17:44   Personal foul on Jervae Robinson  
17:22   Francis Okoro missed hook shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
17:15   Noah Williams missed driving layup  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
17:07   Traveling violation turnover on Payton Pritchard  
16:55 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Pollard 39-43
16:38   Bad pass turnover on Shakur Juiston, stolen by CJ Elleby  
16:33 +2 CJ Elleby made layup 39-45
16:11   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
16:04   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
15:38 +2 Noah Williams made driving layup 39-47
15:26   Personal foul on Jeff Pollard  
15:19   Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson  
15:19 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 3 free throws 40-47
15:19   Payton Pritchard missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
15:19 +1 Payton Pritchard made 3rd of 3 free throws 41-47
14:59   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
14:56   Personal foul on Chris Duarte  
14:55 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 41-50
14:40 +2 N'Faly Dante made hook shot 43-50
14:10   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
13:56 +2 Will Richardson made driving layup 45-50
13:40   Personal foul on N'Faly Dante  
13:24   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
13:14   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
13:06   Shooting foul on Jeff Pollard  
13:06 +1 C.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 46-50
13:06   C.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
12:45   Personal foul on N'Faly Dante  
12:43   DJ Rodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
12:32   Will Richardson missed floating jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
12:24   Aljaz Kunc missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
12:07   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
11:53   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
11:33   Offensive foul on C.J. Walker  
11:33   Turnover on C.J. Walker  
11:08   CJ Elleby missed floating jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
10:42 +2 Payton Pritchard made jump shot 48-50
10:21   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Chris Duarte  
10:14 +2 Chris Duarte made dunk 50-50
9:45 +3 DJ Rodman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Pollard 50-53
9:45   Shooting foul on Addison Patterson  
9:45   DJ Rodman missed free throw  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
9:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
8:44 +2 Isaac Bonton made reverse layup 50-55
8:29   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Duarte  
8:27   Personal foul on Anthony Mathis  
8:27   Isaac Bonton missed free throw  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
8:17   Payton Pritchard missed driving layup, blocked by Isaac Bonton  
8:15   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
7:48   Jeff Pollard missed jump shot  
7:46   Offensive rebound by Noah Williams  
7:45   DJ Rodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Offensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
7:43   Personal foul on C.J. Walker  
7:43   Jeff Pollard missed free throw  
7:43   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
7:17   Bad pass turnover on Shakur Juiston  
6:59   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
6:30 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Walker 53-55
6:08 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup 53-57
5:42   Personal foul on Jeff Pollard  
5:27   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
5:04   Shooting foul on Will Richardson  
5:04   Isaac Bonton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:04 +1 Isaac Bonton made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-58
4:53   Shooting foul on Jeff Pollard  
4:53   N'Faly Dante missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:53   N'Faly Dante missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
4:45   Bad pass turnover on Jervae Robinson  
4:34 +2 Will Richardson made driving layup 55-58
4:25   Traveling violation turnover on DJ Rodman  
4:09   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
3:48   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
3:48 +1 DJ Rodman made 1st of 2 free throws 55-59
