PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Daniss Jenkins and Jahlil Tripp scored 16 and 15 points, respectively and Pacific handed Portland its seventh loss in its last eight games with a 65-55 win on Thursday night.

The game was tied at 23-23 with 2:12 left in the first half after Theo Akwuba hit the second of two free throws. Daniss Jenkins hit a 3 and Jahlil Tripp added a layup to push Pacific's lead to five points, but Akwuba hit two free throws with :05 left to pull Portland within 3 at intermission.

The Tigers took an eight-point lead at 44-36 on a layup by Tripp with 13:47, but Pacific then went scoreless for almost three minutes and still held onto a six-point lead.

Tripp was 6 of 8 from the free throw line and grabbed 14 rebounds for Pacific (14-5, 2-1 West Coast Conference). James Hampshire added 10 points and grabbed six boards off the bench.

Malcolm Porter had 17 points to lead Portland (9-9, 1-2). Chase Adams added 14 points.

