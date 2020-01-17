UOP
Jenkins, Tripp lead Pacific to a 65-55 win over Portland

  • AP
  • Jan 17, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Daniss Jenkins and Jahlil Tripp scored 16 and 15 points, respectively and Pacific handed Portland its seventh loss in its last eight games with a 65-55 win on Thursday night.

The game was tied at 23-23 with 2:12 left in the first half after Theo Akwuba hit the second of two free throws. Daniss Jenkins hit a 3 and Jahlil Tripp added a layup to push Pacific's lead to five points, but Akwuba hit two free throws with :05 left to pull Portland within 3 at intermission.

The Tigers took an eight-point lead at 44-36 on a layup by Tripp with 13:47, but Pacific then went scoreless for almost three minutes and still held onto a six-point lead.

Tripp was 6 of 8 from the free throw line and grabbed 14 rebounds for Pacific (14-5, 2-1 West Coast Conference). James Hampshire added 10 points and grabbed six boards off the bench.

Malcolm Porter had 17 points to lead Portland (9-9, 1-2). Chase Adams added 14 points.

1st Half
UOP Tigers 28
PORT Pilots 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pacific  
19:42   Amari McCray missed layup, blocked by Tahirou Diabate  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
19:21   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
19:08   Bad pass turnover on Broc Finstuen, stolen by Malcolm Porter  
18:49 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by JoJo Walker 0-2
18:28 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 2-2
18:08   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
17:57 +3 Daniss Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 5-2
17:34   Out of bounds turnover on JoJo Walker  
17:18   3-second violation turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
16:59 +2 Malcolm Porter made jump shot 5-4
16:35   Jumpball received by Pacific  
16:35   Lost ball turnover on Broc Finstuen, stolen by Malcolm Porter  
16:20   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
16:18   Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate  
15:58   Lost ball turnover on Amari McCray, stolen by Isaiah White  
15:41   Shooting foul on Amari McCray  
15:41   Tahirou Diabate missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:41 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-5
15:16   Offensive foul on Gary Chivichyan  
15:16   Turnover on Gary Chivichyan  
14:58 +2 Malcolm Porter made jump shot, assist by Tahirou Diabate 5-7
14:33   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
14:22   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
14:22   Tahirou Diabate missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:22 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-8
14:10   Personal foul on Malcolm Porter  
13:54 +3 Jahlil Tripp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel 8-8
13:34   Tahirou Diabate missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
13:32   Jumpball received by Pacific  
13:32   Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by James Hampshire  
13:09   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Portland  
13:07   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
12:52   Tahirou Diabate missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire  
12:50   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Porter  
12:41   Traveling violation turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
12:27 +2 James Hampshire made layup, assist by Jahlil Tripp 10-8
12:10   JoJo Walker missed layup  
12:08   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
12:08   Personal foul on Isaiah White  
11:58   Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
11:44   JoJo Walker missed layup  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Portland  
11:36   Isaiah White missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
11:14   Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter  
11:06 +2 Malcolm Porter made layup 10-10
10:39   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter  
10:37   Personal foul on Jahbril Price-Noel  
10:14   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah White, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
10:03 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 13-10
9:33   Malcolm Porter missed jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
9:22 +2 Jeremiah Bailey made layup 15-10
9:10   Shooting foul on Austin Vereen  
9:10 +1 JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 15-11
9:10   JoJo Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
8:45   Offensive foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
8:45   Turnover on Jeremiah Bailey  
8:34   Offensive foul on Quincy Ferebee  
8:34   Turnover on Quincy Ferebee  
8:20   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
7:54   Jacob Tryon missed jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
7:44   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter  
7:29   Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Jeremiah Bailey  
7:23   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
7:19   Shooting foul on Jacob Tryon  
7:19 +1 Austin Vereen made 1st of 2 free throws 16-11
7:19 +1 Austin Vereen made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-11
7:08   Offensive foul on Isaiah White  
7:08   Turnover on Isaiah White  
6:48   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Portland  
6:46   Personal foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
6:46 +1 Jacob Tryon made 1st of 2 free throws 17-12
6:46   Jacob Tryon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
6:28   Lost ball turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Chase Adams  
6:20 +2 Chase Adams made layup 17-14
5:54   Lost ball turnover on Amari McCray, stolen by Tahirou Diabate  
5:44 +2 Chase Adams made jump shot 17-16
5:22 +2 Amari McCray made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 19-16
5:00   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
4:52   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Portland  
4:37   Traveling violation turnover on Quincy Ferebee  
4:13   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Quincy Ferebee  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter  
4:07   Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins  
4:07 +1 Quincy Ferebee made 1st of 2 free throws 19-17
4:07 +1 Quincy Ferebee made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-18
3:41   Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
3:28 +2 Chase Adams made layup 19-20
3:04   Pierre Crockrell II missed layup  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
2:55   Quincy Ferebee missed layup  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins  
2:48   Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba  
2:48 +1 Gary Chivichyan made 1st of 2 free throws 20-20
2:48   Gary Chivichyan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:48   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
2:31 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel 22-20
2:32   Shooting foul on Jacob Tryon  
2:32 +1 Jahlil Tripp made free throw 23-20
2:10 +2 Chase Adams made jump shot 23-22
2:10   Personal foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
2:10   Theo Akwuba missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:10 +1 Theo Akwuba made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-23
1:54 +3 Daniss Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 26-23
1:32   Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Daniss Jenkins  
1:26 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 28-23
1:10   Malcolm Porter missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
1:04   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Portland  
1:02   Personal foul on Jahbril Price-Noel  
1:02   Chase Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:02   Chase Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
35.0   Shaquillo Fritz missed layup  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Portland  
23.0   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
21.0   Personal foul on Theo Akwuba  
22.0   Shaquillo Fritz missed free throw  
22.0   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
3.0   Theo Akwuba missed layup  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
1.0   Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
1.0 +1 Theo Akwuba made 1st of 2 free throws 28-24
1.0 +1 Theo Akwuba made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UOP Tigers 37
PORT Pilots 30

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Isaiah White missed jump shot  
19:48   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
19:43 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup 28-27
19:26   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
19:13 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot 30-27
18:53 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup 30-29
18:53   Shooting foul on Amari McCray  
18:53   Tahirou Diabate missed free throw  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
18:42   Bad pass turnover on Broc Finstuen, stolen by Tahirou Diabate  
18:31   JoJo Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Daniss Jenkins  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
18:28   Shooting foul on Malcolm Porter  
18:28 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 31-29
18:28 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-29
18:17   JoJo Walker missed layup, blocked by Daniss Jenkins  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II  
18:10 +2 James Hampshire made dunk, assist by Jahlil Tripp 34-29
17:54   Malcolm Porter missed layup  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
17:42   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
17:40   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
17:30   James Hampshire missed layup  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Isaiah White  
17:20   Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II  
17:20   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Porter  
17:03   Pierre Crockrell II missed layup  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
16:51   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
16:51 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 1st of 2 free throws 34-30
16:51   Tahirou Diabate missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:51   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
16:29 +2 James Hampshire made dunk, assist by Daniss Jenkins 36-30
16:00   Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
15:57   Shooting foul on JoJo Walker  
15:57 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 37-30
15:57 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-30
15:39   JoJo Walker missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
15:37   Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate  
15:23   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
15:14   Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
15:08 +2 Austin Vereen made layup, assist by Jahlil Tripp 40-30
14:40   Shooting foul on Austin Vereen  
14:40 +1 Malcolm Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 40-31
14:40 +1 Malcolm Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-32
14:25 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made layup 42-32
14:10   Shooting foul on Austin Vereen  
14:10 +1 Malcolm Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 42-33
14:10 +1 Malcolm Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-34
13:51   Offensive foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
13:51   Turnover on Shaquillo Fritz  
13:40 +2 JoJo Walker made jump shot, assist by Jacob Tryon 42-36
13:15   Personal foul on Malcolm Porter  
13:13 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 44-36
12:55   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
12:55 +1 Malcolm Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 44-37
12:55 +1 Malcolm Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-38
12:37   Offensive foul on Jahlil Tripp  
12:37