|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Pacific
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Amari McCray missed layup, blocked by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed layup
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Broc Finstuen, stolen by Malcolm Porter
|
|
18:49
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by JoJo Walker
|
0-2
|
18:28
|
|
+2
|
Daniss Jenkins made jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II
|
2-2
|
18:08
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
17:57
|
|
+3
|
Daniss Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp
|
5-2
|
17:34
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on JoJo Walker
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Jahlil Tripp
|
|
16:59
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Porter made jump shot
|
5-4
|
16:35
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Pacific
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Broc Finstuen, stolen by Malcolm Porter
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pacific
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Amari McCray, stolen by Isaiah White
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Amari McCray
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:41
|
|
+1
|
Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-5
|
15:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Gary Chivichyan
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Gary Chivichyan
|
|
14:58
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Porter made jump shot, assist by Tahirou Diabate
|
5-7
|
14:33
|
|
|
Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Hampshire
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:22
|
|
+1
|
Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-8
|
14:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malcolm Porter
|
|
13:54
|
|
+3
|
Jahlil Tripp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel
|
8-8
|
13:34
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Pacific
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by James Hampshire
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Portland
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malcolm Porter
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
12:27
|
|
+2
|
James Hampshire made layup, assist by Jahlil Tripp
|
10-8
|
12:10
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed layup
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah White
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed layup
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Portland
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Isaiah White missed jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter
|
|
11:06
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Porter made layup
|
10-10
|
10:39
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jahbril Price-Noel
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah White, stolen by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
10:03
|
|
+3
|
Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp
|
13-10
|
9:33
|
|
|
Malcolm Porter missed jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Bailey made layup
|
15-10
|
9:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Austin Vereen
|
|
9:10
|
|
+1
|
JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-11
|
9:10
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Quincy Ferebee
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Turnover on Quincy Ferebee
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed jump shot
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jacob Tryon
|
|
7:19
|
|
+1
|
Austin Vereen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-11
|
7:19
|
|
+1
|
Austin Vereen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-11
|
7:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Isaiah White
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Turnover on Isaiah White
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Portland
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
6:46
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Tryon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-12
|
6:46
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Chase Adams
|
|
6:20
|
|
+2
|
Chase Adams made layup
|
17-14
|
5:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Amari McCray, stolen by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
5:44
|
|
+2
|
Chase Adams made jump shot
|
17-16
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
Amari McCray made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II
|
19-16
|
5:00
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Portland
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Quincy Ferebee
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Quincy Ferebee
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins
|
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Quincy Ferebee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-17
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Quincy Ferebee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-18
|
3:41
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba
|
|
3:28
|
|
+2
|
Chase Adams made layup
|
19-20
|
3:04
|
|
|
Pierre Crockrell II missed layup
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Quincy Ferebee missed layup
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba
|
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Gary Chivichyan made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-20
|
2:48
|
|
|
Gary Chivichyan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
2:31
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made layup, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel
|
22-20
|
2:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jacob Tryon
|
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made free throw
|
23-20
|
2:10
|
|
+2
|
Chase Adams made jump shot
|
23-22
|
2:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
Theo Akwuba made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-23
|
1:54
|
|
+3
|
Daniss Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp
|
26-23
|
1:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Daniss Jenkins
|
|
1:26
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made layup
|
28-23
|
1:10
|
|
|
Malcolm Porter missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Portland
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jahbril Price-Noel
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Shaquillo Fritz missed layup
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Portland
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed jump shot
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pacific
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Theo Akwuba
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Shaquillo Fritz missed free throw
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba missed layup
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Theo Akwuba
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Theo Akwuba made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-24
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Theo Akwuba made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-25
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|