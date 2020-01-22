DRAKE
EVAN

No Text

Penn carries Drake over Evansville 73-50

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Roman Penn had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds and Garrett Sturtz posted 10 points and six rebounds as Drake routed Evansville 73-50 on Wednesday night.

Liam Robbins had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Drake (14-6, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Anthony Murphy added seven rebounds.

Shamar Givance scored nine points and John Hall had seven rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-11, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games.

Drake matches up against Missouri State at home on Sunday. Evansville matches up against Valparaiso on the road on Sunday.

1st Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 46
EVAN Aces 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Drake  
19:54 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by D.J. Wilkins 2-0
19:34   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
19:14   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
18:51   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
18:19   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
18:15   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
18:07   Jawaun Newton missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Evansville  
17:54   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
17:41 +2 Roman Penn made layup, assist by D.J. Wilkins 4-0
17:13   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
16:45   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
16:45   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
16:34 +2 D.J. Wilkins made layup 6-0
16:17   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
16:02 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Liam Robbins 9-0
15:33   John Hall missed layup  
15:31   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
15:16   Liam Robbins missed layup  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
15:02 +3 Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 9-3
14:39 +3 Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 12-3
14:22   Artur Labinowicz missed jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
14:00 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 14-3
13:31   Shooting foul on D.J. Wilkins  
13:31 +1 Artur Labinowicz made 1st of 2 free throws 14-4
13:31 +1 Artur Labinowicz made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-5
13:18 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Roman Penn 16-5
13:02 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Henderson 16-8
12:42   Roman Penn missed layup  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
12:21   Offensive foul on Evan Kuhlman  
12:21   Turnover on Evan Kuhlman  
12:08 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 19-8
11:43   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
11:41   Personal foul on Jonah Jackson  
11:23 +3 Shamar Givance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Henderson 19-11
10:54   Offensive foul on Noah Thomas  
10:54   Turnover on Noah Thomas  
10:36   Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
10:19   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
10:10   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
9:38   Shot clock violation turnover on Drake  
9:11   Offensive foul on Evan Kuhlman  
9:11   Turnover on Evan Kuhlman  
9:00   Noah Thomas missed layup  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
8:52 +2 Liam Robbins made layup 21-11
8:39   John Hall missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
8:34   Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Marcus Henderson  
8:23   Traveling violation turnover on Artur Labinowicz  
8:09   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
7:40 +2 Sam Cunliffe made jump shot 21-13
7:27   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
7:01 +3 Marcus Henderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz 21-16
6:44   Shooting foul on Marcus Henderson  
6:44 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 22-16
6:44 +1 Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-16
6:32   Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins  
6:28   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
6:26   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
6:26   Sam Cunliffe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:26 +1 Sam Cunliffe made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-17
6:08   Liam Robbins missed layup  
6:06   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
5:52   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
5:44 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk, assist by Roman Penn 25-17
5:34 +2 Sam Cunliffe made jump shot 25-19
5:23   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
5:21   Personal foul on Liam Robbins  
5:09   Lost ball turnover on John Hall, stolen by Roman Penn  
4:59 +2 Anthony Murphy made layup 27-19
4:38   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson  
4:26 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Anthony Murphy 29-19
4:05   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
3:59 +3 Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 32-19
3:43   Traveling violation turnover on Artur Labinowicz  
3:19   Liam Robbins missed layup  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
3:08 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz 35-19
2:50   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
2:41   Personal foul on K.J. Riley  
2:38 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Roman Penn 37-19
2:28 +2 John Hall made layup 37-21
2:28   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
2:28 +1 John Hall made free throw 37-22
2:06 +3 Antonio Pilipovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz 40-22
1:43   Personal foul on Jonah Jackson  
1:43 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 40-23
1:43 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-24
1:29   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
1:14   Bad pass turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
1:07 +3 Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 43-24
46.0   Personal foul on Jonah Jackson  
46.0 +1 Jawaun Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 43-25
46.0 +1 Jawaun Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-26
38.0 +3 Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 46-26
6.0   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Samm Jones  
1.0   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Evansville  

2nd Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 27
EVAN Aces 24

Time Team Play Score
19:32 +2 John Hall made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 46-28
19:21   Personal foul on K.J. Riley  
19:15 +2 D.J. Wilkins made layup 48-28
19:04 +2 John Hall made layup 48-30
18:44 +2 Roman Penn made layup, assist by Liam Robbins 50-30
18:27   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
18:22   Artur Labinowicz missed jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
18:15   D.J. Wilkins missed layup  
18:13   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
18:08   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
18:03   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
17:51   Liam Robbins missed layup  
17:49   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
17:39   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Liam Robbins  
17:39   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
17:18   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
17:05   Lost ball turnover on Noah Frederking, stolen by D.J. Wilkins  
16:58   D.J. Wilkins missed layup  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
16:56   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
16:54   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
16:38 +2 Artur Labinowicz made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 50-32
16:21   Noah Thomas missed layup, blocked by Jawaun Newton  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Drake  
16:19   Bad pass turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Artur Labinowicz  
16:19   Artur Labinowicz missed layup  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Evansville  
16:13   John Hall missed layup  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
15:43   Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Artur Labinowicz  
15:32 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 50-34
15:23   Anthony Murphy missed layup  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
15:21   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
15:04 +2 Jawaun Newton made jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz 50-36
14:51   Liam Robbins missed layup  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
14:30   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
14:18 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot 53-36
14:06 +2 Noah Frederking made layup 53-38
13:43   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
13:29   Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
13:16 +2 Liam Robbins made hook shot, assist by Noah Thomas 55-38
12:47   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
12:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Drake  
11:57   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
11:46   Offensive foul on Anthony Murphy  
11:46   Turnover on Anthony Murphy  
11:24   Lost ball turnover on Shamar Givance, stolen by Noah Thomas  
11:16   Roman Penn missed layup  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
11:04   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
10:54   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
10:46 +3 Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz 58-38
10:46   Shooting foul on Shamar Givance  
10:46 +1 Roman Penn made free throw 59-38
10:20   Personal foul on Liam Robbins  
10:16   Shooting foul on Noah Thomas  
10:16   Shamar Givance missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:16   Shamar Givance missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
9:50   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
9:37   Lost ball turnover on Artur Labinowicz, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
9:16   Liam Robbins missed layup  
9:14   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
9:11   Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins  
9:11   Shamar Givance missed free throw  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
9:01 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup 61-38
8:45 +3 Marcus Henderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 61-41
8:20   Roman Penn missed jump shot, blocked by Artur Labinowicz  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Roman Penn  
8:16   Personal foul on John Hall  
8:16 +1 Antonio Pilipovic made 1st of 2 free throws 62-41
8:16 +1 Antonio Pilipovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-41
7:56   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
7:27   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
7:00 +3 Shamar Givance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe 63-44
6:45   Personal foul on Shamar Givance  
6:37   Anthony Murphy missed layup  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Henderson  
6:10   Marcus Henderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Offensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
5:59   Evan Kuhlman missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
5:37   Anthony Murphy missed layup  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Roman Penn  
5:08   Roman Penn missed jump shot