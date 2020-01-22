|
20:00
Jumpball received by Drake
19:54
+2
Liam Robbins made layup, assist by D.J. Wilkins
2-0
19:34
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:32
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
19:14
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
19:12
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
18:51
Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:49
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
18:19
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:17
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
18:15
Personal foul on Anthony Murphy
18:07
Jawaun Newton missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
18:05
Offensive rebound by Evansville
17:54
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:52
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
17:41
+2
Roman Penn made layup, assist by D.J. Wilkins
4-0
17:13
K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:11
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
16:45
Personal foul on Jawaun Newton
16:45
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
16:43
Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
16:34
+2
D.J. Wilkins made layup
6-0
16:17
Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:15
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
16:02
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Liam Robbins
9-0
15:33
John Hall missed layup
15:31
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
15:16
Liam Robbins missed layup
15:14
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
15:02
+3
Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
9-3
14:39
+3
Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
12-3
14:22
Artur Labinowicz missed jump shot
14:20
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
14:00
+2
Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
14-3
13:31
Shooting foul on D.J. Wilkins
13:31
+1
Artur Labinowicz made 1st of 2 free throws
14-4
13:31
+1
Artur Labinowicz made 2nd of 2 free throws
14-5
13:18
+2
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Roman Penn
16-5
13:02
+3
Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Henderson
16-8
12:42
Roman Penn missed layup
12:40
Defensive rebound by Evansville
12:21
Offensive foul on Evan Kuhlman
12:21
Turnover on Evan Kuhlman
12:08
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
19-8
11:43
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:41
Offensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
11:41
Personal foul on Jonah Jackson
11:23
+3
Shamar Givance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Henderson
19-11
10:54
Offensive foul on Noah Thomas
10:54
Turnover on Noah Thomas
10:36
Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:34
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
10:19
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:17
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
10:10
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:08
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
9:38
Shot clock violation turnover on Drake
9:11
Offensive foul on Evan Kuhlman
9:11
Turnover on Evan Kuhlman
9:00
Noah Thomas missed layup
8:58
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
8:52
+2
Liam Robbins made layup
21-11
8:39
John Hall missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
8:37
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
8:34
Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Marcus Henderson
8:23
Traveling violation turnover on Artur Labinowicz
8:09
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
8:07
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
7:40
+2
Sam Cunliffe made jump shot
21-13
7:27
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:25
Defensive rebound by John Hall
7:01
+3
Marcus Henderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz
21-16
6:44
Shooting foul on Marcus Henderson
6:44
+1
Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws
22-16
6:44
+1
Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-16
6:32
Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins
6:28
Sam Cunliffe missed layup
6:26
Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
6:26
Personal foul on Roman Penn
6:26
Sam Cunliffe missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:26
+1
Sam Cunliffe made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-17
6:26
+1
Sam Cunliffe made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-17
6:08
Liam Robbins missed layup
6:06
Defensive rebound by John Hall
5:52
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:50
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
5:44
+2
Liam Robbins made dunk, assist by Roman Penn
25-17
5:34
+2
Sam Cunliffe made jump shot
25-19
5:23
Roman Penn missed jump shot
5:21
Defensive rebound by John Hall
5:21
Personal foul on Liam Robbins
5:09
Lost ball turnover on John Hall, stolen by Roman Penn
4:59
+2
Anthony Murphy made layup
27-19
4:38
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:36
Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson
4:26
+2
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Anthony Murphy
29-19
4:05
Sam Cunliffe missed layup
4:03
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
3:59
+3
Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
32-19
3:43
Traveling violation turnover on Artur Labinowicz
3:19
Liam Robbins missed layup
3:17
Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
3:08
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz
35-19
2:50
Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Garrett Sturtz
2:41
Personal foul on K.J. Riley
2:38
+2
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Roman Penn
37-19
2:28
+2
John Hall made layup
37-21
2:28
Shooting foul on Liam Robbins
2:28
+1
John Hall made free throw
37-22
2:06
+3
Antonio Pilipovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz
40-22
1:43
Personal foul on Jonah Jackson
1:43
+1
K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws
40-23
1:43
+1
K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-24
1:29
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:27
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
1:14
Bad pass turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Garrett Sturtz
1:07
+3
Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas
43-24
46.0
Personal foul on Jonah Jackson
46.0
+1
Jawaun Newton made 1st of 2 free throws
43-25
46.0
+1
Jawaun Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws
43-26
38.0
+3
Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
46-26
6.0
Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
4.0
Defensive rebound by Samm Jones
1.0
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Evansville
