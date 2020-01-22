|
20:00
Jumpball received by Indiana State
19:41
Lost ball turnover on Tyreke Key, stolen by Lucas Williamson
19:24
Offensive foul on Cameron Krutwig
19:24
Turnover on Cameron Krutwig
19:08
Traveling violation turnover on Tyreke Key
18:54
Traveling violation turnover on Aher Uguak
18:35
Traveling violation turnover on Tre Williams
18:17
Offensive foul on Tate Hall
18:17
Turnover on Tate Hall
17:57
Jake LaRavia missed layup
17:55
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
17:55
Shooting foul on Aher Uguak
17:55
Jake LaRavia missed 1st of 2 free throws
17:55
Jake LaRavia missed 2nd of 2 free throws
17:55
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
17:36
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:34
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
17:15
+2
Cooper Neese made jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia
2-0
16:53
+3
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig
2-3
16:25
Lost ball turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Lucas Williamson
16:13
+2
Cameron Krutwig made layup
2-5
15:42
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:40
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
15:26
+2
Marquise Kennedy made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig
2-7
15:17
Personal foul on Lucas Williamson
15:11
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:09
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
14:59
+3
Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
5-7
14:37
Jalon Pipkins missed jump shot
14:35
Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak
14:23
Cameron Krutwig missed layup
14:21
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
14:09
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:07
Defensive rebound by Jalon Pipkins
14:02
Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia
14:02
+1
Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws
5-8
14:02
+1
Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-9
13:40
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:38
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
13:38
Personal foul on Christian Williams
13:17
+2
Franklin Agunanne made layup, assist by Tate Hall
5-11
12:54
Bad pass turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Tate Hall
12:45
Tate Hall missed layup
12:43
Offensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne
12:31
+2
Franklin Agunanne made dunk
5-13
12:24
+2
Jordan Barnes made layup
7-13
12:07
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:05
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
11:35
Tyreke Key missed jump shot
11:33
Offensive rebound by Tre Williams
11:13
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:11
Offensive rebound by Tre Williams
11:08
Personal foul on Lucas Williamson
10:48
Shooting foul on Paxson Wojcik
10:48
+1
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
8-13
10:48
Jordan Barnes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:48
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
10:31
Keith Clemons missed layup
10:29
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
10:08
Lost ball turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Tate Hall
10:00
+2
Cameron Krutwig made dunk, assist by Aher Uguak
8-15
9:36
Tre Williams missed layup
9:34
Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons
9:34
Personal foul on Jake LaRavia
9:11
Paxson Wojcik missed layup
9:09
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
9:01
Offensive foul on Jordan Barnes
9:01
Turnover on Jordan Barnes
8:44
+2
Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig
8-17
8:14
+2
Tre Williams made layup, assist by Cooper Neese
10-17
7:48
+3
Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig
10-20
7:24
Personal foul on Tate Hall
7:24
Cooper Neese missed free throw
7:24
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
7:10
+3
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalon Pipkins
10-23
6:43
Cam Bacote missed jump shot
6:41
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
6:33
Shooting foul on Tyreke Key
6:33
Marquise Kennedy missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:33
+1
Marquise Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-24
6:09
Tyreke Key missed jump shot
6:07
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
5:56
Personal foul on Jordan Barnes
5:42
Cameron Krutwig missed layup
5:40
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
5:40
+2
Cameron Krutwig made layup
10-26
5:40
Shooting foul on Tre Williams
5:40
+1
Cameron Krutwig made free throw
10-27
5:10
Tre Williams missed jump shot
5:08
Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
5:07
+2
Cobie Barnes made layup
12-27
4:45
+2
Franklin Agunanne made jump shot
12-29
4:20
Traveling violation turnover on Cooper Neese
3:59
+2
Aher Uguak made layup
12-31
3:37
Shooting foul on Franklin Agunanne
3:37
+1
Bronson Kessinger made 1st of 2 free throws
13-31
3:37
+1
Bronson Kessinger made 2nd of 2 free throws
14-31
3:09
+2
Marquise Kennedy made layup
14-33
2:44
+2
Bronson Kessinger made layup
16-33
2:13
Shooting foul on Tyreke Key
2:13
+1
Keith Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws
16-34
2:13
Keith Clemons missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:13
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
1:52
Jake LaRavia missed layup
1:50
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
1:47
+2
Aher Uguak made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig
16-36
1:33
+3
Bronson Kessinger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese
19-36
1:15
Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Christian Williams
1:10
Personal foul on Keith Clemons
1:10
+1
Christian Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
20-36
1:10
+1
Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-36
53.0
+2
Aher Uguak made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig
21-38
33.0
Personal foul on Keith Clemons
33.0
+1
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
22-38
33.0
+1
Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-38
21.0
Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
19.0
Offensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
18.0
+2
Marquise Kennedy made layup
23-40
2.0
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
0.0
End of period
