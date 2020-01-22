INDST
Hall carries Loyola of Chicago past Indiana St. 75-55

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Tate Hall matched his career high with 23 points as Loyola of Chicago romped past Indiana State 75-55 on Wednesday night.

Hall made 9 of 10 shots.

Cameron Krutwig had 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for Loyola (14-6, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Franklin Agunanne added 10 points.

Loyola dominated the first half and led 40-23 at the break. The Sycamores' 23 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Jordan Barnes had 18 points for the Sycamores (10-8, 3-4).

Tyreke Key, who led the Sycamores in scoring coming into the contest with 18 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Loyola matches up against Northern Iowa on the road on Sunday. Indiana State matches up against Bradley at home on Saturday.

1st Half
INDST Sycamores 23
LOYCHI Ramblers 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana State  
19:41   Lost ball turnover on Tyreke Key, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
19:24   Offensive foul on Cameron Krutwig  
19:24   Turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
19:08   Traveling violation turnover on Tyreke Key  
18:54   Traveling violation turnover on Aher Uguak  
18:35   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Williams  
18:17   Offensive foul on Tate Hall  
18:17   Turnover on Tate Hall  
17:57   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
17:55   Shooting foul on Aher Uguak  
17:55   Jake LaRavia missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:55   Jake LaRavia missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
17:36   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
17:15 +2 Cooper Neese made jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia 2-0
16:53 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 2-3
16:25   Lost ball turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
16:13 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 2-5
15:42   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
15:26 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 2-7
15:17   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
15:11   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
14:59 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 5-7
14:37   Jalon Pipkins missed jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
14:23   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
14:09   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Jalon Pipkins  
14:02   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
14:02 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 5-8
14:02 +1 Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-9
13:40   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
13:38   Personal foul on Christian Williams  
13:17 +2 Franklin Agunanne made layup, assist by Tate Hall 5-11
12:54   Bad pass turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Tate Hall  
12:45   Tate Hall missed layup  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
12:31 +2 Franklin Agunanne made dunk 5-13
12:24 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup 7-13
12:07   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
11:35   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
11:13   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
11:08   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
10:48   Shooting foul on Paxson Wojcik  
10:48 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 8-13
10:48   Jordan Barnes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
10:31   Keith Clemons missed layup  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
10:08   Lost ball turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Tate Hall  
10:00 +2 Cameron Krutwig made dunk, assist by Aher Uguak 8-15
9:36   Tre Williams missed layup  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
9:34   Personal foul on Jake LaRavia  
9:11   Paxson Wojcik missed layup  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
9:01   Offensive foul on Jordan Barnes  
9:01   Turnover on Jordan Barnes  
8:44 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 8-17
8:14 +2 Tre Williams made layup, assist by Cooper Neese 10-17
7:48 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 10-20
7:24   Personal foul on Tate Hall  
7:24   Cooper Neese missed free throw  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
7:10 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalon Pipkins 10-23
6:43   Cam Bacote missed jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
6:33   Shooting foul on Tyreke Key  
6:33   Marquise Kennedy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:33 +1 Marquise Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-24
6:09   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
5:56   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
5:42   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
5:40 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 10-26
5:40   Shooting foul on Tre Williams  
5:40 +1 Cameron Krutwig made free throw 10-27
5:10   Tre Williams missed jump shot  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
5:07 +2 Cobie Barnes made layup 12-27
4:45 +2 Franklin Agunanne made jump shot 12-29
4:20   Traveling violation turnover on Cooper Neese  
3:59 +2 Aher Uguak made layup 12-31
3:37   Shooting foul on Franklin Agunanne  
3:37 +1 Bronson Kessinger made 1st of 2 free throws 13-31
3:37 +1 Bronson Kessinger made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-31
3:09 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 14-33
2:44 +2 Bronson Kessinger made layup 16-33
2:13   Shooting foul on Tyreke Key  
2:13 +1 Keith Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws 16-34
2:13   Keith Clemons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
1:52   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
1:47 +2 Aher Uguak made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 16-36
1:33 +3 Bronson Kessinger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese 19-36
1:15   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Christian Williams  
1:10   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
1:10 +1 Christian Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 20-36
1:10 +1 Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-36
53.0 +2 Aher Uguak made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 21-38
33.0   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
33.0 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 22-38
33.0 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-38
21.0   Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19.0   Offensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
18.0 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 23-40
2.0   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
INDST Sycamores 32
LOYCHI Ramblers 35

Time Team Play Score
19:40 +2 Jordan Barnes made jump shot 25-40
19:18 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Williamson 25-43
18:58   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
18:40   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
18:23   Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak  
17:56   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
17:30   Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak  
17:20   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
16:58   Lucas Williamson missed layup  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
16:43 +3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key 28-43
16:24   Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
16:15 +2 Tate Hall made layup 28-45
15:59   Personal foul on Paxson Wojcik  
15:48   Bad pass turnover on Cooper Neese, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
15:28 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 28-47
15:09   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Tate Hall  
15:02 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paxson Wojcik 28-50
14:41 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup 30-50
14:24 +2 Paxson Wojcik made layup 30-52
14:24   Shooting foul on Tyreke Key  
14:24   Paxson Wojcik missed free throw  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
14:02   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
13:56 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 30-54
13:46   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
13:45   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
13:30   Bronson Kessinger missed jump shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
13:20 +3 Jake LaRavia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 33-54
12:59 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquise Kennedy 33-57
12:30   Offensive foul on Jake LaRavia  
12:30   Turnover on Jake LaRavia  
12:05   Paxson Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
11:56   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes  
11:45   Lost ball turnover on Keith Clemons, stolen by Christian Williams  
11:38 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup, assist by Christian Williams 35-57
11:24   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson  
11:03 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup 37-57
10:51 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 37-59
10:17   Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State  
9:55   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Cobie Barnes  
9:45   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
9:40   Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger  
9:35   Bad pass turnover on Tate Hall  
9:13   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
8:59 +2 Cameron Krutwig made jump shot 37-61
8:31   Cam Bacote missed jump shot  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
8:28 +2 Tre Williams made layup 39-61
8:08 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 39-63
7:49   Cam Bacote missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
7:42   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
7:33   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
7:20 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 39-65
7:00 +2 Tre Williams made layup, assist by Cam Bacote 41-65
6:49   Personal foul on Cooper Neese  
6:34   Out of bounds turnover on Lucas Williamson  
6:24   Cobie Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
6:00   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
5:55   Marquise Kennedy missed layup  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Cam Bacote  
5:45 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup 43-65
5:34 +2 Franklin Agunanne made layup, assist by Tate Hall 43-67
5:17   Cooper Neese missed jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
4:51 +2 Franklin Agunanne made jump shot 43-69
4:34   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
4:31 +2 Cobie Barnes made layup 45-69
4:08 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquise Kennedy 45-72
3:55 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Bacote 48-72
3:24   Marquise Kennedy missed layup  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
3:16   Franklin Agunanne missed layup  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
3:10 +2 Cobie Barnes made layup, assist by Tre Williams 50-72
2:55   Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak  
2:44   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
2:41   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
2:29 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 53-72
2:01 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 53-75
1:37 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot 55-75
55.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago  
37.0   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
34.0   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
3.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
J. Barnes
C. Krutwig
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
43.4 Field Goal % 59.0
41.1 Three Point % 0.0
67.6 Free Throw % 72.5
Team Stats
Points 55 75
Field Goals 21-49 (42.9%) 31-46 (67.4%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 20 28
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 11 22
Team 0 0
Assists 11 18
Steals 3 8
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Barnes G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
24
T. Hall G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST