UCLA
OREGST

No Text

Smith helps UCLA hold off Oregon State 62-58

  • AP
  • Jan 24, 2020

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) With the game in the balance, UCLA’s Chris Smith wasn’t about to settle for perimeter jumpers.

The 6-foot-9 guard scored nine of his 15 points down the stretch, leading UCLA to a 62-58 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night.

Smith’s three-point play with 4:23 remaining put the Bruins (10-9, 3-3 Pac-12) in front to stay.

“At that point in the game coach (Mick) Cronin told me, ‘somebody’s gotta be able to drive to the cup,'” said Smith, the Bruins’ leading scorer this season. “I was attacking, so the right play was to get fouled. … I was just trying to do whatever I could to get a win for the guys."

Smith, who was limited to just 17 minutes of playing time due to foul trouble, was 4 of 6 from the field and 7 of 9 at the foul line. UCLA made its last nine free throws in the final 1:50 to stay in front.

“I was calling’s his number,” Cronin said of Smith. “He stepped up, got the ball in the paint and made sure that he got to the foul line."

Zach Reichle made two free throws with 11.6 seconds left that brought Oregon State (12-7, 2-5) to within one point at 56-55.

Jalen Hill then made two free throws for UCLA, his first points of the game.

Tyger Campbell fouled Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson with 6.6 seconds left, preventing him from getting off a 3-pointer that could have tied the game.

Thompson made both free throws cutting the lead to one.

Hill went back to the line at the 5.4-second mark and came through again with two free throws.

Thompson made one of two free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining, and UCLA’s Jules Bernard converted two free throws for UCLA to seal the win.

The Bruins will be at No. 12 Oregon on Sunday.

"We’re gonna use this momentum, roll into Eugene, and try to keep the defensive effort up because that’s what got us to win tonight,” Smith said.

UCLA turned in a strong defensive performance against Tres Tinkle, holding the Pac-12’s second-leading scorer to 17 points on 4 of 14 from the field.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 points for the Bruins, and Jules Bernard also was in double figures with 11 points.

Thompson joined Tinkle in double figures for Oregon State with 14 points. Reichle hit three 3-pointers in the opening minutes and finished with 12 points.

“We’ve just gotta find a way to defend when we need to defend no matter what (defense) we’re in,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said.

UCLA opened the second half on a 13-2 run and took its biggest lead at 39-26 on Jaquez Jr.’s fast-break layup with 15:05 remaining.

Tinkle scored inside and Alfred Hollins hit a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 42-36.

Thompson’s three-point play brought the Beavers within two points at 43-41.

Oregon State took its first lead since early in the game at 44-43 with 7:21 remaining on Tinkle’s three-point play, culminating an 18-4 run.

UCLA led 27-24 at the break and held Tinkle without a basket. Oregon State connected on just 31.6 percent of its shots in the first half and was outrebounded 18-10.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins improved to 2-1 in Pac-12 road games. … Chris Smith entered Thursday’s game as the only Bruins player averaging in double figures, but three Bruins were in double figures against the Beavers.

Oregon State: Coach Wayne Tinkle changed his starting lineup for the first time this season, going with guard Sean Miller-Moore in place of forward Alfred Hollins. … Tres Tinkle extended his double-figure scoring streak to 84 games, second in school history behind Mel Counts’ mark of 89.

UP NEXT

UCLA will be at No. 12 Oregon on Sunday

Oregon State hosts USC on Saturday

-----

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UCLA Bruins 27
OREGST Beavers 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon State  
19:42   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
19:26   Jalen Hill missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
19:18 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 0-3
18:58   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Chris Smith  
18:51 +2 Chris Smith made dunk 2-3
18:30 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kylor Kelley 2-6
18:06   Violation on Unknown  
17:45   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
17:45   Shot clock violation turnover on UCLA  
17:27   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
17:02   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
16:48 +2 Tyger Campbell made fade-away jump shot 4-6
16:29   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
16:15 +2 Jake Kyman made jump shot 6-6
15:48 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Tres Tinkle 6-8
15:48   Shooting foul on Tyger Campbell  
15:48   Kylor Kelley missed free throw  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
15:38 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 9-8
14:20   Personal foul on Cody Riley  
15:18   Personal foul on Prince Ali  
15:16 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 9-11
15:00 +3 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Kyman 12-11
14:27   Tres Tinkle missed hook shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by UCLA  
14:08 +2 Chris Smith made jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 14-11
13:48   Kylor Kelley missed layup, blocked by Cody Riley  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
13:24   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
13:05   Alfred Hollins missed layup, blocked by Chris Smith  
13:03   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
13:00   Lost ball turnover on Alfred Hollins, stolen by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
12:43   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Offensive rebound by Chris Smith  
12:35   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
12:21   Offensive foul on Jalen Hill  
12:21   Turnover on Jalen Hill  
12:03   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Jake Kyman  
12:03   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
11:44   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Smith  
11:26   Shooting foul on Chris Smith  
11:28 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 3 free throws 14-12
11:28 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 3 free throws 14-13
11:28 +1 Tres Tinkle made 3rd of 3 free throws 14-14
11:10 +2 Chris Smith made jump shot 16-14
10:48   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
10:44   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
10:33   Jules Bernard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
10:31   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
10:31 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 16-15
10:31 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-16
10:19   Personal foul on Kylor Kelley  
10:11   Lost ball turnover on Cody Riley, stolen by Zach Reichle  
9:55   Zach Reichle missed jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by UCLA  
9:24   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
9:22   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
9:20   Shot clock violation turnover on UCLA  
9:08   Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Jules Bernard  
8:56   Traveling violation turnover on Jules Bernard  
8:38 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Reichle 16-19
8:15 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made jump shot 18-19
7:53   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
7:41   Lost ball turnover on Cody Riley, stolen by Zach Reichle  
7:33   Bad pass turnover on Gianni Hunt, stolen by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
7:14   Lost ball turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr., stolen by Gianni Hunt  
7:10   Shooting foul on Tyger Campbell  
7:10   Zach Reichle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:10 +1 Zach Reichle made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-20
6:48   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
6:35   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by David Singleton  
6:30 +2 Jules Bernard made dunk, assist by David Singleton 20-20
5:57 +2 Kylor Kelley made jump shot, assist by Jarod Lucas 20-22
5:25   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
4:57   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Jules Bernard  
4:53   Personal foul on Tres Tinkle  
4:30   Prince Ali missed fade-away jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
3:58   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
3:52   Kylor Kelley missed hook shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Prince Ali  
3:39 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made reverse layup, assist by Prince Ali 22-22
3:16   Jarod Lucas missed jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
2:53 +2 Prince Ali made floating jump shot, assist by Cody Riley 24-22
2:26   Tres Tinkle missed reverse layup  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Prince Ali  
2:08   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
2:00   Shooting foul on Jules Bernard  
2:02 +1 Jarod Lucas made 1st of 2 free throws 24-23
2:02 +1 Jarod Lucas made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-24
1:38   Prince Ali missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Offensive rebound by David Singleton  
1:30 +3 Jules Bernard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Singleton 27-24
58.0   Kylor Kelley missed fade-away jump shot  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
38.0   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
33.0   Lost ball turnover on Cody Riley, stolen by Sean Miller-Moore  
5.0   Bad pass turnover on Gianni Hunt, stolen by Prince Ali  
2.0   Prince Ali missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCLA Bruins 35
OREGST Beavers 34

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
19:31   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
19:13   Tyger Campbell missed driving layup, blocked by Tres Tinkle  
19:11   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
19:08 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made layup, assist by Tyger Campbell 29-24
18:52 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Zach Reichle 29-26
18:32 +3 Tyger Campbell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Hill 32-26
18:12   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Jalen Hill  
18:05 +2 David Singleton made layup, assist by Jalen Hill 34-26
17:38   Lost ball turnover on Kylor Kelley, stolen by David Singleton  
17:15 +3 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Hill 37-26
16:49   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
16:42   Traveling violation turnover on Tres Tinkle  
16:26   Offensive foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
16:26   Turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
16:07   Bad pass turnover on Zach Reichle, stolen by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
15:49   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tres Tinkle  
15:47   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
15:40   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
15:12   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
15:09   Bad pass turnover on Alfred Hollins, stolen by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
15:03 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made layup 39-26
14:52 +2 Ethan Thompson made layup 39-28
14:35   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
14:22   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
14:02   Prince Ali missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
13:40   Traveling violation turnover on Prince Ali  
13:26 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Zach Reichle 39-30
13:26   Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
13:26 +1 Tres Tinkle made free throw 39-31
12:56   Jalen Hill missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
12:54   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
12:31   Shot clock violation turnover on UCLA  
12:31   Personal foul on Jules Bernard  
12:31   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
12:24   Tres Tinkle missed floating jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
12:04   Jalen Hill missed hook shot  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
12:02   Personal foul on Kylor Kelley  
11:48 +3 Jules Bernard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 42-31
11:23 +2 Tres Tinkle made finger-roll layup 42-33
11:01   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
10:43 +3 Alfred Hollins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 42-36
10:20   Cody Riley missed hook shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
10:18   Shooting foul on Roman Silva  
10:18   Jules Bernard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:18 +1 Jules Bernard made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-36
10:00   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
9:42 +2 Ethan Thompson made finger-roll layup 43-38
9:12   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
8:53   Shooting foul on Cody Riley  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
7:53   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
7:32   Offensive foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
7:32   Turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
7:21 +2 Tres Tinkle made driving layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 43-43
7:21   Shooting foul on Jules Bernard  
7:21 +1 Tres Tinkle made free throw 43-44
7:05   Personal foul on Tres Tinkle  
6:50   Alex Olesinski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
6:44   Lost ball turnover on Alfred Hollins, stolen by Tyger Campbell  
6:21   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
5:56   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
5:42   Personal foul on Roman Silva  
5:31   Shooting foul on Zach Reichle  
5:31   Prince Ali missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:31 +1 Prince Ali made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-44
5:15   Personal foul on Alex Olesinski  
5:15 +1 Kylor Kelley made 1st of 2 free throws 44-45
5:15   Kylor Kelley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
5:10   Ethan Thompson missed dunk  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
4:40   Shooting foul on Ethan Thompson  
4:40   Prince Ali missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:40 +1 Prince Ali made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-45
4:40   Personal foul on Prince Ali  
4:40 +1 Ethan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 45-46
4:40   Ethan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
4:21 +2 Chris Smith made layup 47-46
4:21   Shooting foul on Tres Tinkle  
4:21 +1 Chris Smith made free throw 48-46
4:07   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
4:05   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
4:05   Personal foul on Prince Ali  
4:05   Kylor Kelley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:05 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-47
3:55   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53