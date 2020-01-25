NCST
GATECH

No Text

Alvarado steals a win for Georgia Tech over N.C. State

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) Jose Alvarado sensed the perfect time to be disruptive on defense, stepping between two North Carolina State players who were trying to pass the ball.

''I just went with guts,'' he said. ''It gets me in trouble sometimes, but this one didn't.''

Alvarado scored 24 points, tied a school record with eight steals and had two dazzling takeaways in the closing seconds to lead Georgia Tech to a 64-58 upset victory over North Carolina State on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (9-11, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a five-game losing streak at home and won for the first time at home in league play this season. Alvarado finished with eight steals to tie a school record set by Kenny Anderson 29 years ago.

It was an ugly loss for N.C. State (14-6, 5-4) after a dramatic victory three days ago at Virginia. Snapping a three-game winning streak, the Wolfpack got no points from senior C.J. Bryce, who went 0 for 4 from the field and didn't take a shot in the second half. N.C. State allowed 20 points on 14 turnovers.

''It's disappointing because I just didn't think we brought it today,'' Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. ''Not that we didn't play with energy and all that other stuff. We just didn't make the winning plays that we're accustomed to.''

Alvarado won it by himself at the end. He hit two free throws after taking the ball away when Bryce was trying to pass it to Markell Johnson along the right sideline and drew a quick foul. He followed by stealing the ball from Johnson and hitting a layup at the buzzer.

''That last one was a big one, which gave us our seventh three-stop in a row, or seventh kill as we like to call it,'' Jackets coach Josh Pastner said. ''Just a real gritty, gritty win for Georgia Tech and our guys.''

Georgia Tech played without its leading scorer as Michael Devoe appeared to be sidelined by a sore foot.

After N.C. State's Devon Daniels gave his team a 53-50 lead with a long turn-around jumper just before the shot clock expired, Johnson took the ball to the rim for an easy layup in an offensive set to make it a five-point game. Center James Banks, though, tipped in a putback to give the Jackets a 56-55 lead with 2:37 remaining, and Alvarado drove the lane out of an offensive set for a layup that made it 58-55 at the 1:52 mark.

In the final minute, Braxton Beverly hit a jumper from the right wing to tie it before Banks' putback gave the Jackets a 60-58 lead.

After missing nine of its first 10 shots and later trailing by 11 at 10:55 mark of the first half, N.C. State tied it on two free throws and led 30-28 and a reverse layup by Johnson. The Wolfpack were up by one at intermission.

Johnson finished with 21 points, and Daniels had 12 for N.C. State.

TIP-INS

N.C. State: The Wolfpack won at Virginia despite not having F Manny Bates (concussion protocol) and F Pat Andree (ankle). Both were absent again, but facing a lesser front line against Georgia Tech, N.C. State still had enough size to take advantage in the paint when the Jackets switched from a zone to a man defense midway through the first half. The Wolfpack bogged down in the second half when Tech switched back to a zone and used trapping sets to confuse the ball handlers. N.C. State snapped a four-game streak in which it held opponents under 40% shooting. Georgia Tech finished at 43.4%.

Georgia Tech: Anderson had eight steals against Duke on Jan. 30, 1991, to set the single-game school mark. ... The Jackets won their fourth straight in the series and claimed their first season sweep of an ACC opponent since 2013-14. ... Devoe, who averages 16.2 points, warmed up before game and was in uniform as he watched from the bench. Pastner said the team will reevaluate Devoe at practice Monday. ... The Jackets took their second double-digit lead on Alvarado's runner midway through the first.

TURNAROUND

Georgia Tech finally won at home. Last month the Jackets were blown out by Syracuse and lost by 18 to Ball State. This month they dropped games against Duke, Notre Dame and Virginia by a combined 14 points. The Jackets were coming off a four-point road loss to No. 6 Louisville.

''We've played a lot of close games that haven't gone our way,'' said reserve forward Evan Cole, who finished with 11 points. ''We just knew we had to finish this out.''

UP NEXT

N.C. State hosts North Carolina on Monday and is off four days before hosting Louisville.

Georgia Tech hosts Morehouse on Tuesday and is off three days before visiting Notre Dame.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
NCST Wolfpack 32
GATECH Yellow Jackets 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by NC State  
19:31   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
19:29   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia Tech  
18:41   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
18:34   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Usher  
18:21   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Personal foul on C.J. Bryce  
18:00   Personal foul on Devon Daniels  
17:57 +2 Moses Wright made jump shot, assist by Jordan Usher 0-2
17:37   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
17:16 +2 Khalid Moore made layup, assist by Jordan Usher 0-4
17:16   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
17:16 +1 Khalid Moore made free throw 0-5
17:07   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
16:43   James Banks III missed hook shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by NC State  
16:30   Personal foul on Khalid Moore  
16:17 +3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jericole Hellems 3-5
15:53 +3 Jordan Usher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Banks III 3-8
15:32   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
15:18   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
15:16   Personal foul on Jordan Usher  
14:59   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Moses Wright  
14:51   Khalid Moore missed jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
14:34   Bad pass turnover on Jericole Hellems, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
14:29 +2 Khalid Moore made layup, assist by Jose Alvarado 3-10
14:14   Shooting foul on Jordan Usher  
14:14 +1 Jericole Hellems made 1st of 2 free throws 4-10
14:14 +1 Jericole Hellems made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-10
14:00   Jose Alvarado missed jump shot  
13:58   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
13:53   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
13:45   Devon Daniels missed layup  
13:44   Offensive rebound by NC State  
13:35   Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
13:32 +2 Jose Alvarado made layup 5-12
13:32   Shooting foul on Braxton Beverly  
13:32 +1 Jose Alvarado made free throw 5-13
13:17   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
12:57 +2 Moses Wright made dunk, assist by Jose Alvarado 5-15
12:49 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danny Dixon 8-15
12:36   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
12:29   Danny Dixon missed layup  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Evan Cole  
12:13 +2 Jose Alvarado made floating jump shot 8-17
11:48   Personal foul on C.J. Bryce  
11:48   Lost ball turnover on C.J. Bryce, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
11:32   Moses Wright missed hook shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
11:20   Jericole Hellems missed layup  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
10:58 +2 Jose Alvarado made floating jump shot 8-19
10:40   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot  
10:38   Personal foul on Bubba Parham  
10:23 +2 Braxton Beverly made floating jump shot 10-19
9:57   Bad pass turnover on Bubba Parham  
9:45   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
9:36 +2 Braxton Beverly made layup 12-19
9:22   Bubba Parham missed jump shot  
9:20   Personal foul on Evan Cole  
8:58   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot, blocked by Evan Cole  
8:56   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
8:49   Shembari Phillips missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
8:30 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup, assist by C.J. Bryce 14-19
8:20   Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
7:55   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
7:53   Personal foul on Khalid Moore  
7:41   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
7:30   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
7:26   Traveling violation turnover on Jericole Hellems  
7:01 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Usher 14-22
6:53   Shooting foul on Moses Wright  
6:53 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 15-22
6:53 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
6:32   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
6:28   Bad pass turnover on Braxton Beverly, stolen by James Banks III  
6:25 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Usher 16-25
6:11 +2 Devon Daniels made dunk, assist by Jericole Hellems 18-25
5:43   Offensive foul on Moses Wright  
5:43   Turnover on Moses Wright  
5:21 +2 Jericole Hellems made alley-oop shot, assist by Markell Johnson 20-25
5:02   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
4:42   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
4:39   Shooting foul on Devon Daniels  
4:39 +1 Jose Alvarado made 1st of 2 free throws 20-26
4:39   Jose Alvarado missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:39   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
4:30 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 22-26
4:18 +2 Bubba Parham made floating jump shot 22-28
4:04 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup, assist by Devon Daniels 24-28
3:53   Bubba Parham missed jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
3:40 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 26-28
3:20   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Devon Daniels  
3:12   Personal foul on Khalid Moore  
3:12 +1 Markell Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 27-28
3:12 +1 Markell Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-28
3:00   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
3:00   Moses Wright missed free throw  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
2:49 +2 Markell Johnson made reverse layup 30-28
2:28   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Devon Daniels  
2:05   Devon Daniels missed layup  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
2:00   Personal foul on Braxton Beverly  
2:00   Jose Alvarado missed free throw  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Danny Dixon  
1:40   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
1:22   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Markell Johnson  
1:13   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
1:12   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
1:12 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 32-28
47.0 +3 Evan Cole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bubba Parham 32-31
16.0   Danny Dixon missed layup, blocked by James Banks III  
14.0   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
2.0   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  

2nd Half
NCST Wolfpack 26
GATECH Yellow Jackets 33

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Bad pass turnover on Khalid Moore, stolen by Markell Johnson  
19:47 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 34-31
19:47   Personal foul on Khalid Moore  
19:47   Markell Johnson missed free throw  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
19:31 +2 Jordan Usher made layup 34-33
19:31   Shooting foul on Devon Daniels  
19:31 +1 Jordan Usher made free throw 34-34
19:08 +2 Devon Daniels made floating jump shot, assist by Jericole Hellems 36-34
18:50 +2 Jordan Usher made jump shot 36-36
18:36   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
18:04   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
17:47   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
17:34   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
17:29 +3 Devon Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 39-36
16:58 +2 Jose Alvarado made layup 39-38
16:42   Offensive foul on Devon Daniels  
16:42   Turnover on Devon Daniels  
16:22 +2 James Banks III made layup, assist by Jordan Usher 39-40
16:10 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 41-40
15:42   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
15:25   Shooting foul on Jordan Usher  
15:25 +1 Markell Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 42-40
15:25   Markell Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
15:00   Evan Cole missed layup  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Evan Cole  
15:00   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
15:00 +1 Evan Cole made 1st of 2 free throws 42-41
15:00   Evan Cole missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:00   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
14:43   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
14:41   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by NC State  
14:30 +3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 45-41
14:04   Jose Alvarado missed layup  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
13:56   Braxton Beverly missed layup  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
13:51   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
13:51 +1 Jose Alvarado made 1st of 2 free throws 45-42
13:51 +1 Jose Alvarado made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-43
13:36   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
13:15 +2 Jose Alvarado made finger-roll layup 45-45
12:48   Bad pass turnover on Jericole Hellems, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
12:41 +2 Evan Cole made layup, assist by Bubba Parham 45-47
12:28   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
11:52   Jose Alvarado missed jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
11:45   Bad pass turnover on Jericole Hellems, stolen by Moses Wright  
11:32   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Usher, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
11:28 +2 Braxton Beverly made layup 47-47
11:13   Personal foul on C.J. Bryce  
10:57   Lost ball turnover on Moses Wright  
10:28   Braxton Beverly missed jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
10:18   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado  
10:12   Devon Daniels missed layup  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Evan Cole  
9:57   Jordan Usher missed jump shot  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
9:53 +2 Evan Cole made dunk, assist by Jordan Usher 47-49
9:37   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
9:28   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
9:05   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
8:56 +2 Devon Daniels made layup, assist by C.J. Bryce 49-49
8:41   Bubba Parham missed layup  
8:41   Personal foul on Moses Wright  
8:26   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
8:26 +1 Jericole Hellems made 1st of 2 free throws 50-49
8:26 +1 Jericole Hellems made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-49
8:09