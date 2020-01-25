PITT
Boeheim scores 21, Syracuse beats Pittsburgh 69-61

  • Jan 25, 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Buddy Boeheim scored 21 points, Marek Dolezaj added 17, and Syracuse held off Pittsburgh 69-61 on Saturday.

Syracuse (13-7, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight as it tries to rebound from a lackluster start to the season and build a resume for postseason consideration.

Pittsburgh (13-7, 4-5) was coming off home wins over North Carolina and Boston College but now has lost six straight to the Orange.

Elijah Hughes, the ACC's leading scorer, had just 10 points to match his season low, all coming in the second half. Quincy Guerrier had 10 points and eight rebounds and Dolezaj had seven boards.

Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 14 points and Terrell Brown had 11. Leading scorer Trey McGowens had seven points.

Pitt fell behind early by double digits and never closed within striking distance until late. After Guerrier scored five straight points for the Orange for a 49-35 lead midway through the second half, Ryan Murphy hit a 3, his first after five misses from long range, McGowens hit another 3, and a layup by Champagnie closed the gap to 56-47 with 6:02 left as the Panthers outscored Syracuse 14-3 in a five-minute surge.

A 3-pointer from the top of the key by Murphy and a foul-line jumper by Brown narrowed the gap to 59-56 with 2:43 left, but Hughes converted a drive through the lane and Dolezaj put back a miss by Hughes with 1:43 to go to keep the Panthers at bay.

Pitt missed 10 of its first 11 shots as the Syracuse defense swarmed, blocking five shots, three by Hughes. The Orange, who converted three three-point plays in the first half, used a 15-2 run to create some separation. Three-point plays by Dolezaj and Guerrier in less than a minute staked the Orange to a 20-7 lead just past the midpoint of the period and a putback by Bourama Sidibe boosted the margin to 30-10 with 4:59 left.

The Panthers, who were 6-of-26 shooting (23.1%) responded with an 11-0 spurt to get back in it. Au'Diese Toney and Xavier Johnson each hit 3-pointers to key the run and two free throws by Toney cut the margin to single digits in the final minute before Joe Girard III hit a layup for the Orange to give them a 32-21 halftime lead despite zero points from Hughes, who missed all five of his shots.

LUCKY 18

Boeheim scored 18 points in the first half, going 6 of 11 from the floor, including three 3-pointers. He also had 18 straight points in the first half in a win at Virginia Tech a week ago.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: The Panthers entered the game allowing 61.7 points per game, the second-best figure in the ACC, and are 2-3 on the road, matching their win total on the road in the three previous seasons combined. Pitt still has a chance to boost its resume with road games against Duke and Florida State and home contests against Virginia and Syracuse, but it's an uphill climb.

Syracuse: The Orange have an ace in Hughes, whose steady contributions have been as impressive as it gets. Hughes entered the game averaging 19.7 and his season low was 10 points against Iowa in December. In every other game he had scored at least 14 points and in the previous eight his totals were: 18, 19, 19, 18, 18, 19, 17, 26. He also contributed 34 assists and 48 rebounds in those games and has 20 steals and 18 blocks on the season.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: Panthers play at No. 8 Duke on Tuesday night.

Syracuse: Orange play at Clemson on Tuesday night.

1st Half
PITT Panthers 21
CUSE Orange 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
19:31   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
19:29   Eric Hamilton missed jump shot, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
19:27   Marek Dolezaj missed layup, blocked by Eric Hamilton  
19:27   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
19:27   Personal foul on Justin Champagnie  
19:26   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
19:06   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
18:46 +2 Marek Dolezaj made jump shot 0-2
18:15   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
17:55   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
17:53   Personal foul on Justin Champagnie  
17:49   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
17:40   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
17:22 +2 Buddy Boeheim made turnaround jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 0-4
17:21   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
17:21 +1 Buddy Boeheim made free throw 0-5
17:03   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot  
17:01   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
17:01   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
16:45   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
16:45   Terrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:35   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45 +1 Terrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-5
16:35   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
15:55   Trey McGowens missed jump shot, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
15:47   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
15:44   Shooting foul on Joseph Girard III  
15:44 +1 Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
15:44 +1 Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-5
15:29   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Ryan Murphy  
15:05 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Au'Diese Toney 5-5
14:43 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot 5-7
14:13   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot, blocked by Elijah Hughes  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
13:56 +2 Bourama Sidibe made layup, assist by Marek Dolezaj 5-9
13:34   Traveling violation turnover on Au'Diese Toney  
13:07 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 5-12
12:36   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Elijah Hughes  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
12:29   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
12:08   Eric Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Elijah Hughes  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
11:59   Marek Dolezaj missed layup  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
11:34 +2 Gerald Drumgoole Jr. made layup 7-12
11:13 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup 7-14
11:13   Shooting foul on Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
11:13 +1 Marek Dolezaj made free throw 7-15
10:54   Ryan Murphy missed jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
10:45   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
10:31   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
10:24   Lost ball turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
10:24   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
10:24 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 7-17
10:24   Shooting foul on Ryan Murphy  
10:24 +1 Quincy Guerrier made free throw 7-18
10:03   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
9:53 +2 Buddy Boeheim made layup, assist by Elijah Hughes 7-20
9:34   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
9:15   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
8:55 +2 Au'Diese Toney made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 9-20
8:36   Quincy Guerrier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
8:29   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
8:21   Lost ball turnover on Quincy Guerrier, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
8:13   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
8:03   Buddy Boeheim missed layup, blocked by Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
7:57   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
7:56   Shooting foul on Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
7:56 +1 Buddy Boeheim made 1st of 2 free throws 9-21
7:56 +1 Buddy Boeheim made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-22
7:39   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
7:35   Trey McGowens missed floating jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
7:27 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 9-25
7:09   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
6:52   Brycen Goodine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
6:33   Traveling violation turnover on Au'Diese Toney  
6:21 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brycen Goodine 9-28
5:49   Shooting foul on Quincy Guerrier  
5:49 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 1st of 2 free throws 10-28
5:49   Au'Diese Toney missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
5:30   Traveling violation turnover on Buddy Boeheim  
5:10   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Brycen Goodine  
5:02   Quincy Guerrier missed jump shot, blocked by Eric Hamilton  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
4:56 +2 Bourama Sidibe made dunk 10-30
4:26   Shot clock violation turnover on Pittsburgh  
4:04   Quincy Guerrier missed layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
3:45 +2 Justin Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 12-30
3:25   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
3:15 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 15-30
2:51   Buddy Boeheim missed fade-away jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
2:26   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hamilton, stolen by Brycen Goodine  
2:18   Offensive foul on Buddy Boeheim  
2:18   Turnover on Buddy Boeheim  
2:02 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 18-30
1:43   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hughes  
1:24   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
1:19   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
1:19   Joseph Girard III missed free throw  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
1:07   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
1:07 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 19-30
1:07   Xavier Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
47.0   Elijah Hughes missed turnaround jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
45.0   Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier  
45.0 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 1st of 2 free throws 20-30
45.0 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-30
35.0 +2 Joseph Girard III made floating jump shot 21-32
5.0   Traveling violation turnover on Ryan Murphy  
1.0   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Terrell Brown  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PITT Panthers 40
CUSE Orange 37

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
19:33   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
19:06   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
18:55   Bad pass turnover on Buddy Boeheim  
18:28   Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes  
18:28 +1 Eric Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 22-32
18:28 +1 Eric Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-32
18:16 +2 Marek Dolezaj made turnaround jump shot 23-34
18:00   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
17:58   Personal foul on Eric Hamilton  
17:46   Lost ball turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
17:39   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
17:39   Justin Champagnie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:39 +1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-34
17:30   Personal foul on Trey McGowens  
17:15 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 24-36
16:56 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 26-36
16:36   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
16:21   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
16:21   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by Justin Champagnie  
16:21   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
16:22 +1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 27-36
16:22   Justin Champagnie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
16:08 +2 Elijah Hughes made driving layup 27-38
15:48   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Quincy Guerrier  
15:48   Lost ball turnover on Quincy Guerrier, stolen by Trey McGowens  
15:36 +2 Terrell Brown made jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 29-38
15:13   Shooting foul on Au'Diese Toney  
15:13 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 29-39
15:13   Elijah Hughes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
14:42   Shot clock violation turnover on Pittsburgh  
14:23   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
14:23 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 29-40
14:23 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-41
14:07   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
13:57   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
13:37   Bad pass turnover on Terrell Brown, stolen by Joseph Girard III  
13:35   Personal foul on Trey McGowens  
13:28   Marek Dolezaj missed layup  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
13:19 +2 Ryan Murphy made layup, assist by Justin Champagnie 31-41
13:12 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 31-44
12:46 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 33-44
12:35   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
12:35 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 33-45
12:35 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-46
12:20   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
12:18 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk 35-46
12:07   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
11:48   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
11:33   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
11:33   Buddy Boeheim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:33   Buddy Boeheim missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
11:06   Personal foul on Elijah Hughes  
10:47   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
10:40 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 35-48
