Dotson, Azubuike lift No. 3 Kansas over Tennessee 74-68

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) With just seven scholarship players at coach Bill Self’s disposal, No. 3 Kansas weathered early foul trouble and escaped with a win.

Devon Dotson scored 22 points, Udoka Azubuike added 18 and the Jayhawks beat Tennessee 74-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Azubuike was the lone big man for the Jayhawks (16-3) after Silvio De Sousa was suspended 12 games and David McCormack banned five for their roles in a brawl Tuesday against Kansas State.

"I thought today would've been the easiest game to get up for with the week that we had," Self said.

After Azubuike went to the bench with two fouls early, Yves Pons hit consecutive 3-pointers to put the Volunteers (12-7) on a 14-2 run for a 20-13 lead. Kansas answered when Azubuike checked back in, stringing together a 12-0 run en route to a 37-30 lead at halftime.

"That stretch when (Azubuike) really got off was a pivotal point in the first half," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "I thought we were hanging on there at the end of the first half."

Azubuike finished with 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Pons led the Volunteers with 24 points, and Jordan Bowden came alive early in the second half, knocking down three 3-pointers and finishing with 19 points after a scoreless first half.

Tennessee pulled within three late in the second half, but Azubuike had a block and hit four free throws late to keep the Volunteers in check.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The pressure will stay on Azubuike, whose early foul trouble stalled Kansas’ offense and allowed for a substantial Volunteer run.

Tennessee: Only three Volunteers - Pons, Santiago Vescovi and John Fulkerson - scored in the first half, and Tennessee turned the ball over 15 times. Despite the offensive struggles, the Volunteers were able to stay within arms’ length.

BARNES’ RETURN

After a 17-year tenure at Texas, Barnes returned to Allen Fieldhouse in search of an eighth win against Self. That would have given him the most victories of any current active coach against the Hall of Famer.

Winless in Allen Fieldhouse since Texas topped the Jayhawks 74-63 in 2011, Barnes remains tied with Michigan State’s Tom Izzo in head-to-head victories over Self.

"I love Rick Barnes," Self said. "I think he's terrific. I will always love competing against Rick's teams."

POKE-A-DOK

With the clock dwindling below five minutes and trailing 66-63, Barnes entered Uros Plavsic to foul Azubuike, an inconsistent free throw shooter at 42.4% on the season.

"Very subtly that may have been the biggest play of the game," Self said. "Because it gave him confidence after making those two to go knock a couple more down."

Azubuike finished 6 of 11 from the stripe, with four coming in the final five minutes.

"Those were big free throws, and you know what, maybe we made him get better today," Barnes said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With two victories this week, the Jayhawks should hold at No. 3 in the polls come Monday so long as No. 1 Baylor can fend off Florida and No.2 Gonzaga handles Pacific.

UP NEXT

Kansas: The Jayhawks head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Monday to take on Oklahoma State.

Tennessee: The Vols host Texas A&M on Tuesday.

---

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
TENN Volunteers 30
KANSAS Jayhawks 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas  
19:44   Ochai Agbaji missed layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
19:31   John Fulkerson missed layup  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
19:11   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
18:56   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
18:44   Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
18:18   Traveling violation turnover on Devon Dotson  
17:50   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
17:28   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
17:04   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
16:44 +2 Ochai Agbaji made jump shot 0-2
16:28 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot 2-2
16:18   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
16:00   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
15:57   Isaiah Moss missed layup, blocked by Josiah-Jordan James  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
15:45 +2 Santiago Vescovi made layup 4-2
15:31   Offensive foul on Udoka Azubuike  
15:31   Turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
15:16   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James  
14:53   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
14:45 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 4-4
14:26   Lost ball turnover on Olivier Nkamhoua, stolen by Ochai Agbaji  
14:12   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
14:04   Traveling violation turnover on Josiah-Jordan James  
13:57   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
13:34   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
13:23   Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden  
13:23   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:23   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
12:59 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 6-4
12:38   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
12:24 +2 Christian Braun made layup 6-6
12:07   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
11:55 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 6-8
11:20   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
11:06 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 6-11
10:38 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 8-11
10:39   Shooting foul on Udoka Azubuike  
10:39 +1 John Fulkerson made free throw 9-11
10:26   Offensive foul on Tristan Enaruna  
10:26   Turnover on Tristan Enaruna  
10:10 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Olivier Nkamhoua 12-11
9:45 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 12-13
9:21 +2 Santiago Vescovi made layup 14-13
9:21   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
9:21   Santiago Vescovi missed free throw  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
9:06   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
8:46 +3 Yves Pons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Fulkerson 17-13
8:26   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
8:05 +3 Yves Pons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Fulkerson 20-13
8:02   Commercial timeout called  
7:42 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 20-16
7:09 +2 Santiago Vescovi made jump shot 22-16
6:45 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 22-18
6:26 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 24-18
6:20   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
6:12   Devon Dotson missed layup  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
6:10   Shooting foul on Olivier Nkamhoua  
6:10   Tristan Enaruna missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:10 +1 Tristan Enaruna made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-19
5:48   Shooting foul on Isaiah Moss  
5:48 +1 Yves Pons made 1st of 2 free throws 25-19
5:48 +1 Yves Pons made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-19
5:28 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Christian Braun 26-21
5:16   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Devon Dotson  
5:10 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 26-23
4:51   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
4:43 +2 Isaiah Moss made layup, assist by Marcus Garrett 26-25
4:43   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
4:43   Isaiah Moss missed free throw  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Christian Braun  
4:35   Christian Braun missed jump shot, blocked by John Fulkerson  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
4:34   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
4:34 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 26-26
4:34   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
4:20   Bad pass turnover on Olivier Nkamhoua, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
4:17   Flagrant foul on Olivier Nkamhoua  
4:17   Marcus Garrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:17 +1 Marcus Garrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-27
4:03 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Ochai Agbaji 26-29
3:49   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
3:48   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James  
3:30 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 26-31
3:00 +2 Yves Pons made jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 28-31
2:40   Devon Dotson missed layup, blocked by Olivier Nkamhoua  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
2:31 +2 Yves Pons made dunk, assist by Santiago Vescovi 30-31
2:13   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
2:00   Udoka Azubuike missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
1:58   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
1:57 +2 Ochai Agbaji made jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 30-33
1:39   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
1:27 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 30-35
1:13   Josiah-Jordan James missed layup, blocked by Ochai Agbaji  
1:11   Offensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
1:11   Lost ball turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Devon Dotson  
1:03   Personal foul on Jalen Johnson  
1:03 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
1:03 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-37
35.0   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
5.0   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
3.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas  
1.0   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TENN Volunteers 38
KANSAS Jayhawks 37

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
19:36   Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
19:27   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
19:10 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 32-37
18:54 +2 Ochai Agbaji made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 32-39
18:40   Jumpball received by Kansas  
18:40   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
18:34   Christian Braun missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
18:28   Josiah-Jordan James missed layup  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
18:21 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 32-41
18:10   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
18:01   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
17:44 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 32-43
17:44   Shooting foul on Yves Pons  
17:44 +1 Udoka Azubuike made free throw 32-44
17:23   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
17:23 +1 Yves Pons made 1st of 2 free throws 33-44
17:23 +1 Yves Pons made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-44
17:09   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
17:07   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
16:55 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 37-44
16:43   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
16:31 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 37-47
16:23   Shooting foul on Christian Braun  
16:23 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 38-47
16:23 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
16:04   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
16:04 +1 Christian Braun made 1st of 2 free throws 39-48
16:04 +1 Christian Braun made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-49
15:42   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
15:28 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yves Pons 42-49
15:16   Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden  
15:16 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 42-50
15:16   Devon Dotson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:16   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
15:06 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot 42-53
14:53   Josiah-Jordan James missed layup  
14:51   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
14:36   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
14:34   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
14:34   Out of bounds turnover on John Fulkerson  
14:06 +2 Devon Dotson made jump shot 42-55
13:32   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
13:30   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
13:23 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot 44-55
13:19   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
13:08   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
12:52 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 47-55
12:32   Offensive foul on Udoka Azubuike  
12:32   Turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
12:02   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
11:59 +2 Jordan Bowden made layup 49-55
11:59   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
11:59 +1 Jordan Bowden made free throw 50-55
11:33   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
11:27   Shooting foul on Yves Pons  
11:27 +1 Marcus Garrett made 1st of 2 free throws 50-56
11:27   Marcus Garrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:27   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
11:10 +2 Yves Pons made hook shot 52-56
10:54   Shooting foul on Yves Pons  
10:55 +1 Marcus Garrett made 1st of 2 free throws 52-57
10:55 +1 Marcus Garrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-58
10:36   John Fulkerson missed hook shot  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
10:28 +2 Yves Pons made dunk 54-58
10:22 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 54-60
10:08   Personal foul on Isaiah Moss  
10:07  