20:00
Jumpball received by Valparaiso
19:50
+3
Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
0-3
19:25
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:23
Offensive rebound by K.J. Riley
19:23
Personal foul on Eron Gordon
19:09
Evan Kuhlman missed layup, blocked by Daniel Sackey
19:07
Offensive rebound by Evansville
18:59
+2
Jawaun Newton made layup, assist by K.J. Riley
2-3
18:34
+2
Donovan Clay made driving layup
2-5
18:06
K.J. Riley missed layup
18:04
Offensive rebound by Evansville
18:03
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:01
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
17:48
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:46
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
17:34
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:32
Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
17:27
Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman
17:27
+1
Daniel Sackey made 1st of 2 free throws
2-6
17:27
+1
Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-7
17:02
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
17:00
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
16:46
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:44
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
16:28
+2
John Hall made layup
4-7
16:11
Personal foul on Jawaun Newton
15:53
+2
Donovan Clay made driving layup
4-9
15:23
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:21
Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
15:08
Personal foul on Daniel Sackey
14:47
Peace Ilegomah missed layup, blocked by Ben Krikke
14:15
Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville
14:15
+2
Ryan Fazekas made jump shot, assist by John Kiser
4-11
14:07
Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty
13:44
Noah Frederking missed jump shot
13:42
Defensive rebound by Valparaiso
13:35
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:33
Offensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
13:23
Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:21
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
13:04
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:02
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
12:55
Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:53
Defensive rebound by Peace Ilegomah
12:42
+2
K.J. Riley made driving layup
6-11
12:33
+2
Javon Freeman-Liberty made driving layup
6-13
12:11
Sam Cunliffe missed layup, blocked by Ben Krikke
12:09
Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
12:03
+2
Sam Cunliffe made dunk
8-13
11:46
+2
Ben Krikke made driving layup
8-15
11:46
Shooting foul on Peace Ilegomah
11:46
+1
Ben Krikke made free throw
8-16
11:29
+3
Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman
11-16
11:10
Personal foul on John Hall
11:01
+3
Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser
11-19
10:40
Bad pass turnover on Noah Frederking, stolen by John Kiser
10:30
Personal foul on Artur Labinowicz
10:25
Daniel Sackey missed layup
10:23
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
10:19
Lost ball turnover on Artur Labinowicz, stolen by Nick Robinson
9:55
Ben Krikke missed layup, blocked by John Hall
9:53
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
9:37
Bad pass turnover on Noah Frederking, stolen by John Kiser
9:28
+2
John Kiser made reverse layup
11-21
9:13
Personal foul on John Kiser
8:52
Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville
8:40
Shooting foul on K.J. Riley
8:40
Mileek McMillan missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:40
+1
Mileek McMillan made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-22
8:30
Personal foul on Zion Morgan
8:24
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
8:22
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
8:15
Zion Morgan missed jump shot
8:13
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
8:13
Personal foul on Mileek McMillan
7:49
K.J. Riley missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay
7:47
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
7:34
+2
Zion Morgan made jump shot
11-24
7:06
Marcus Henderson missed jump shot, blocked by Mileek McMillan
7:04
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
6:48
+2
Zion Morgan made jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan
11-26
6:14
K.J. Riley missed jump shot, blocked by Mileek McMillan
6:12
Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville
5:49
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:47
Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay
5:36
+3
Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Morgan
11-29
5:12
+2
K.J. Riley made driving layup
13-29
5:03
Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:01
Defensive rebound by Marcus Henderson
4:54
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:52
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
4:43
Shooting foul on K.J. Riley
4:43
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws
13-30
4:43
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-31
4:26
+2
Sam Cunliffe made driving layup
15-31
4:13
Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Jawaun Newton
4:05
+3
Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance
18-31
3:36
Bad pass turnover on Nick Robinson, stolen by Noah Frederking
3:30
Personal foul on Nick Robinson
3:30
+1
Jawaun Newton made 1st of 2 free throws
19-31
3:30
+1
Jawaun Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-31
3:00
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:58
Shot clock violation turnover on Valparaiso
2:34
+2
Jawaun Newton made driving layup
22-31
2:17
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:15
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
2:05
Lost ball turnover on Shamar Givance
1:41
Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman
1:41
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:41
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-32
1:22
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
1:20
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
1:02
Bad pass turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Sam Cunliffe
47.0
Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
45.0
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
40.0
Shooting foul on John Hall
40.0
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 1st of 2 free throws
40.0
+1
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-33
16.0
Sam Cunliffe missed layup
14.0
Offensive rebound by Peace Ilegomah
14.0
Personal foul on Mileek McMillan
14.0
+1
Peace Ilegomah made 1st of 2 free throws
23-33
14.0
Peace Ilegomah missed 2nd of 2 free throws
14.0
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
0.0
+3
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
23-36
0.0
End of period
