McMillan, Freeman-Liberty help Valpo beat Evansville 67-65

  • Jan 26, 2020

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Mileek McMillan scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half, Javon Freeman-Liberty made 4-of-4 free throws in the final 29 seconds, and Valparaiso held on to beat Evansville 67-65 on Sunday night.

Freeman-Liberty and Daniel Sackey finished with 12 points apiece for Valpo (11-10, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

The Crusaders, who never trailed, led by as many as 18 points in the first half and took a 13-point lead into the break. A layup by Sackey made it 61-51 with four minutes to play but Evansville's Sam Cunliffe answered with a three-point play to spark a 10-2 run capped when he made back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Aces within two with 1:08 remaining but they got no closer.

Cunliffe led Evansville (9-12, 0-8) with 16 points. K.J. Riley and Jawaun Newton each scored 12 and Noah Frederking added 11 points.

The Aces have lost eight games in a row.

1st Half
EVAN Aces 23
VALPO Crusaders 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Valparaiso  
19:50 +3 Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 0-3
19:25   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Offensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
19:23   Personal foul on Eron Gordon  
19:09   Evan Kuhlman missed layup, blocked by Daniel Sackey  
19:07   Offensive rebound by Evansville  
18:59 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 2-3
18:34 +2 Donovan Clay made driving layup 2-5
18:06   K.J. Riley missed layup  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Evansville  
18:03   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
17:48   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
17:34   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
17:27   Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman  
17:27 +1 Daniel Sackey made 1st of 2 free throws 2-6
17:27 +1 Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-7
17:02   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
16:46   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
16:28 +2 John Hall made layup 4-7
16:11   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
15:53 +2 Donovan Clay made driving layup 4-9
15:23   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
15:08   Personal foul on Daniel Sackey  
14:47   Peace Ilegomah missed layup, blocked by Ben Krikke  
14:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville  
14:15 +2 Ryan Fazekas made jump shot, assist by John Kiser 4-11
14:07   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
13:44   Noah Frederking missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
13:35   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
13:23   Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
13:04   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
12:55   Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Peace Ilegomah  
12:42 +2 K.J. Riley made driving layup 6-11
12:33 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made driving layup 6-13
12:11   Sam Cunliffe missed layup, blocked by Ben Krikke  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
12:03 +2 Sam Cunliffe made dunk 8-13
11:46 +2 Ben Krikke made driving layup 8-15
11:46   Shooting foul on Peace Ilegomah  
11:46 +1 Ben Krikke made free throw 8-16
11:29 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman 11-16
11:10   Personal foul on John Hall  
11:01 +3 Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 11-19
10:40   Bad pass turnover on Noah Frederking, stolen by John Kiser  
10:30   Personal foul on Artur Labinowicz  
10:25   Daniel Sackey missed layup  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
10:19   Lost ball turnover on Artur Labinowicz, stolen by Nick Robinson  
9:55   Ben Krikke missed layup, blocked by John Hall  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
9:37   Bad pass turnover on Noah Frederking, stolen by John Kiser  
9:28 +2 John Kiser made reverse layup 11-21
9:13   Personal foul on John Kiser  
8:52   Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville  
8:40   Shooting foul on K.J. Riley  
8:40   Mileek McMillan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:40 +1 Mileek McMillan made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-22
8:30   Personal foul on Zion Morgan  
8:24   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
8:15   Zion Morgan missed jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
8:13   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
7:49   K.J. Riley missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
7:34 +2 Zion Morgan made jump shot 11-24
7:06   Marcus Henderson missed jump shot, blocked by Mileek McMillan  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
6:48 +2 Zion Morgan made jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan 11-26
6:14   K.J. Riley missed jump shot, blocked by Mileek McMillan  
6:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville  
5:49   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
5:36 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Morgan 11-29
5:12 +2 K.J. Riley made driving layup 13-29
5:03   Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Marcus Henderson  
4:54   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
4:43   Shooting foul on K.J. Riley  
4:43 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 13-30
4:43 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-31
4:26 +2 Sam Cunliffe made driving layup 15-31
4:13   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Jawaun Newton  
4:05 +3 Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 18-31
3:36   Bad pass turnover on Nick Robinson, stolen by Noah Frederking  
3:30   Personal foul on Nick Robinson  
3:30 +1 Jawaun Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 19-31
3:30 +1 Jawaun Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-31
3:00   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Shot clock violation turnover on Valparaiso  
2:34 +2 Jawaun Newton made driving layup 22-31
2:17   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
2:05   Lost ball turnover on Shamar Givance  
1:41   Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman  
1:41   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:41 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-32
1:22   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
1:02   Bad pass turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Sam Cunliffe  
47.0   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
40.0   Shooting foul on John Hall  
40.0   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 1st of 2 free throws  
40.0 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-33
16.0   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
14.0   Offensive rebound by Peace Ilegomah  
14.0   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
14.0 +1 Peace Ilegomah made 1st of 2 free throws 23-33
14.0   Peace Ilegomah missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14.0   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
0.0 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 23-36
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
EVAN Aces 42
VALPO Crusaders 31

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Bad pass turnover on Jawaun Newton, stolen by Daniel Sackey  
19:28 +2 Daniel Sackey made driving layup 23-38
19:08 +2 K.J. Riley made reverse layup 25-38
18:59 +2 Mileek McMillan made reverse layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 25-40
18:33   Bad pass turnover on Jawaun Newton, stolen by Donovan Clay  
18:20   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
18:12   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
18:09   Personal foul on Eron Gordon  
17:52   Jawaun Newton missed layup  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
17:45   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
17:15 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot 28-40
16:57   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
16:58 +1 Donovan Clay made 1st of 2 free throws 28-41
16:58 +1 Donovan Clay made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-42
16:34 +2 John Hall made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 30-42
16:23   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
16:02 +2 K.J. Riley made layup, assist by Evan Kuhlman 32-42
15:50   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
15:41   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
15:24   K.J. Riley missed layup  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
14:59   Offensive foul on Ben Krikke  
14:59   Turnover on Ben Krikke  
14:44   Offensive foul on Sam Cunliffe  
14:44   Turnover on Sam Cunliffe  
14:27   Nick Robinson missed jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
14:18   Personal foul on Daniel Sackey  
14:07 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman 35-42
13:44   Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
13:16   K.J. Riley missed layup  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
13:10 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 35-45
12:53 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 38-45
12:39   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
12:29 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup 38-47
12:27   Turnover on John Hall  
12:24   Personal foul on Noah Frederking  
12:15   Nick Robinson missed layup  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
12:05   Mileek McMillan missed jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
11:48   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
11:30 +2 Mileek McMillan made dunk, assist by Daniel Sackey 38-49
11:17 +2 John Hall made layup, assist by Artur Labinowicz 40-49
11:04 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson 40-52
10:44   Personal foul on Daniel Sackey  
10:31 +3 Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 43-52
10:00 +2 Nick Robinson made driving layup 43-54
9:38 +2 John Hall made layup, assist by Shamar Givance 45-54
9:38   Shooting foul on Nick Robinson  
9:38 +1 John Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 46-54
9:27   Personal foul on Artur Labinowicz  
9:24   Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
9:06   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
8:54   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
8:45   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
8:40 +3 Artur Labinowicz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Frederking 49-54
8:13   Offensive foul on John Kiser  
8:13   Turnover on John Kiser  
7:47   Shamar Givance missed jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
7:40   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
7:06   Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville  
6:55   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
6:45   Lost ball turnover on Nick Robinson  
6:16   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
6:03 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made driving layup 49-56
5:46   Evan Kuhlman missed jump shot  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
5:35   Evan Kuhlman missed jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
5:26 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 49-58
5:11   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
4:41   Donovan Clay missed jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
4:22 +2 K.J. Riley made driving layup 51-58
4:09   Shooting foul on Shamar Givance  
4:09 +1 Mileek McMillan made 1st of 2 free throws 51-59
4:09  