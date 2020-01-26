|
19:34
|
|
|
AJ Green missed jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
18:58
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Brown
|
28-35
|
18:11
|
|
+2
|
Keith Clemons made jump shot
|
30-35
|
18:11
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed layup
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup
|
30-37
|
17:47
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Brown
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
17:42
|
|
+2
|
Lucas Williamson made layup
|
32-37
|
17:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aher Uguak
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed layup
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
17:11
|
|
+3
|
Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
35-37
|
16:48
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by AJ Green
|
35-39
|
16:24
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tate Hall
|
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Brown made turnaround jump shot
|
35-41
|
15:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Phyfe
|
|
15:28
|
|
+3
|
Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
38-41
|
15:10
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed layup
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Kimmons made reverse layup
|
38-43
|
13:34
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Antwan Kimmons
|
|
13:07
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy made layup
|
40-43
|
12:49
|
|
|
AJ Green missed layup
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Green
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Paxson Wojcik
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Brown made fade-away jump shot
|
40-45
|
12:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Antwan Kimmons
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed layup
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keith Clemons
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed layup
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Franklin Agunanne
|
|
11:12
|
|
+3
|
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
40-48
|
10:36
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tate Hall
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Antwan Kimmons
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Antwan Kimmons
|
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Kimmons made layup
|
40-50
|
9:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tate Hall
|
|
9:30
|
|
+1
|
Antwan Kimmons made free throw
|
40-51
|
9:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed layup
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Antwan Kimmons missed layup
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bruno Skokna
|
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Bruno Skokna
|
42-51
|
8:23
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed layup
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
AJ Green missed layup
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed layup
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keith Clemons
|
|
7:34
|
|
+1
|
Antwan Kimmons made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-52
|
7:34
|
|
|
Antwan Kimmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy
|
44-52
|
7:02
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trae Berhow, stolen by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed layup
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
5:36
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot
|
47-52
|
5:18
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on AJ Green
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tate Hall
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed layup
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on AJ Green
|
|
2:50
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup
|
49-52
|
2:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
2:04
|
|
+3
|
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman
|
49-55
|
1:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Brown
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trae Berhow, stolen by Lucas Williamson
|
|
1:31
|
|
+2
|
Lucas Williamson made jump shot, assist by Aher Uguak
|
51-55
|
1:03
|
|
|
AJ Green missed layup
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Northern Iowa
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Keith Clemons
|
|
30.0
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson
|
53-55
|
25.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed free throw
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Brown
|
|
4.0
|
|
+1
|
Tate Hall made 1st of 2 free throws
|
54-55
|
4.0
|
|
+1
|
Tate Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
55-55
|
1.0
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|