Berhow helps Northern Iowa top Loyola Chicago 67-62 in OT

  • AP
  • Jan 26, 2020

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) Trae Berhow scored the first five points of overtime, finishing with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, and Northern Iowa defeated Loyola Chicago 67-62 on Sunday to pull even with the Ramblers atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

Loyola's Tate Hall made two free throws with 4 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 55. Berhow was fouled 20 seconds into the extra period and hit two foul shots to put the Panthers (17-3, 6-2 MVC) up two and he added a 3-pointer at the 3:19 mark to stretch the lead to 60-55. Two free throws by AJ Green with 1:38 left pushed the lead to seven and UNI held on from there.

Green and Austin Phyfe topped Northern Iowa with 14 points apiece. Phyfe added nine rebounds. Freshman Antwan Kimmons scored 13 off the bench. Berhow's double-double was his second of the season.

Cameron Krutwig topped the Ramblers (14-7, 6-2) with 19 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Lucas Williamson added 18 points, while Hall scored 10.

---

1st Half
LOYCHI Ramblers 28
NIOWA Panthers 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
19:41   Aher Uguak missed jump shot, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
19:39   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
19:31   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
19:14 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
18:54   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
18:28   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
18:12   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
17:57   Austin Phyfe missed layup  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
17:33   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
17:17   Trae Berhow missed layup  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
17:11 +2 Keith Clemons made layup 2-3
16:50   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
16:38 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons 5-3
16:29 +2 Spencer Haldeman made layup 5-5
15:54   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago  
15:45   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Tate Hall  
15:40   Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Trae Berhow  
15:32   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Marquise Kennedy  
15:15   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Austin Phyfe  
14:51   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Jalon Pipkins  
14:46   Lost ball turnover on Jalon Pipkins, stolen by Isaiah Brown  
14:33   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Brown  
14:19   Lost ball turnover on Keith Clemons, stolen by Justin Dahl  
14:07 +2 Antwan Kimmons made layup 5-7
14:07   Shooting foul on Marquise Kennedy  
14:07 +1 Antwan Kimmons made free throw 5-8
13:50 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 7-8
13:31   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
13:14   Jalon Pipkins missed jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
12:53   Spencer Haldeman missed jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
12:36 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 9-8
12:21   Bad pass turnover on Tywhon Pickford, stolen by Keith Clemons  
11:55   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons  
11:34   Antwan Kimmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
11:07 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 12-8
10:40 +2 Antwan Kimmons made driving layup 12-10
10:20   Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot, blocked by Justin Dahl  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
10:05   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago  
9:46   Tywhon Pickford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
9:34   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
9:15 +2 AJ Green made turnaround jump shot 12-12
8:50   Lost ball turnover on Keith Clemons, stolen by Antwan Kimmons  
8:40 +2 Antwan Kimmons made layup 12-14
8:23   Aher Uguak missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
8:15 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 12-17
7:56   Shooting foul on Tywhon Pickford  
7:56 +1 Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 13-17
7:56   Lucas Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
7:39 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Antwan Kimmons 13-19
7:30   Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons  
7:13 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 16-19
6:51   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green  
6:37 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 18-19
6:22   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Haldeman  
6:01 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 20-19
5:46   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
5:34 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 20-21
5:03   Tate Hall missed jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
4:53   AJ Green missed jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Paxson Wojcik  
4:53 +3 Paxson Wojcik made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons 23-21
4:07 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Spencer Haldeman 23-23
3:45   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
3:25 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 23-26
3:03   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
2:54   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Paxson Wojcik  
2:42   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
2:29 +2 AJ Green made layup, assist by Austin Phyfe 23-28
2:06 +2 Lucas Williamson made layup, assist by Tate Hall 25-28
1:56   Personal foul on Paxson Wojcik  
1:40 +2 Isaiah Brown made layup 25-30
1:10 +3 Aher Uguak made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalon Pipkins 28-30
40.0 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by AJ Green 28-32
19.0   Bad pass turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Trae Berhow  
1.0   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYCHI Ramblers 27
NIOWA Panthers 23

Time Team Play Score
19:34   AJ Green missed jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
19:16   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
18:58 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Brown 28-35
18:11 +2 Keith Clemons made jump shot 30-35
18:11   Austin Phyfe missed layup  
18:09   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
18:08 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 30-37
17:47   Tate Hall missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Brown  
17:45   Offensive rebound by Tate Hall  
17:42 +2 Lucas Williamson made layup 32-37
17:32   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
17:21   Isaiah Brown missed layup  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
17:11 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 35-37
16:48 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by AJ Green 35-39
16:24   Tate Hall missed jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
16:04   Personal foul on Tate Hall  
15:56 +2 Isaiah Brown made turnaround jump shot 35-41
15:40   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
15:28 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 38-41
15:10   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
14:47   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
14:35   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
14:16   Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
13:55 +2 Antwan Kimmons made reverse layup 38-43
13:34   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
13:22   Out of bounds turnover on Antwan Kimmons  
13:07 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 40-43
12:49   AJ Green missed layup  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
12:38   Marquise Kennedy missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
12:36   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
12:25   Personal foul on Paxson Wojcik  
12:17 +2 Isaiah Brown made fade-away jump shot 40-45
12:08   Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons  
11:51   Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
11:43   Lost ball turnover on Antwan Kimmons  
11:29   Keith Clemons missed layup  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
11:26   Keith Clemons missed layup  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
11:24   Lost ball turnover on Franklin Agunanne  
11:12 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 40-48
10:36   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago  
10:11   Personal foul on Tate Hall  
9:54   Bad pass turnover on Antwan Kimmons  
9:34   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Antwan Kimmons  
9:30 +2 Antwan Kimmons made layup 40-50
9:30   Shooting foul on Tate Hall  
9:30 +1 Antwan Kimmons made free throw 40-51
9:16   Personal foul on Antwan Kimmons  
9:04   Tate Hall missed layup  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons  
8:56   Antwan Kimmons missed layup  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Bruno Skokna  
8:42 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Bruno Skokna 42-51
8:23   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
8:11   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
7:52   AJ Green missed layup  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
7:39   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons  
7:34   Shooting foul on Keith Clemons  
7:34 +1 Antwan Kimmons made 1st of 2 free throws 42-52
7:34   Antwan Kimmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
7:18 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy 44-52
7:02   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
7:02   Lost ball turnover on Trae Berhow, stolen by Marquise Kennedy  
6:44   Marquise Kennedy missed layup  
6:42   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
6:28   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
6:09   Lost ball turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Marquise Kennedy  
5:36 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot 47-52
5:18   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
4:54   Traveling violation turnover on Marquise Kennedy  
4:42   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green  
4:30   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
4:00   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
3:57   Traveling violation turnover on Tate Hall  
3:35   Austin Phyfe missed layup  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
3:16   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
3:06   Personal foul on AJ Green  
2:50 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 49-52
2:22   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
2:20   Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
2:04 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman 49-55
1:46   Personal foul on Isaiah Brown  
1:40   Lucas Williamson missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
1:34   Lost ball turnover on Trae Berhow, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
1:31 +2 Lucas Williamson made jump shot, assist by Aher Uguak 51-55
1:03   AJ Green missed layup  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
59.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Northern Iowa  
48.0   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
40.0   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Keith Clemons  
30.0 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 53-55
25.0   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
25.0   Isaiah Brown missed free throw  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
4.0   Shooting foul on Isaiah Brown  
4.0 +1 Tate Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 54-55
4.0 +1 Tate Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-55
1.0   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
0.0   End of period  