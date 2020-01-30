OREG
Pritchard Breaks Oregon's Assists Record In Win Over Cal

  • AP
  • Jan 30, 2020

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Payton Pritchard scored 21 points and broke Oregon’s all-time assists record in leading the No. 11 Ducks to a 77-72 victory over California on Thursday night.

Chris Duarte added 19 points as Oregon (18-4, 7-2 Pac-12) remained on top of the conference standings with the victory.

Matt Bradley scored a season-high 27 points to lead Cal (9-11, 3-4).

Pritchard was held to just two points in the first half and scored 19 in the second. The senior guard immediately made his presence felt when he returned from the intermission.

With the score tied at 32 at the half, Pritchard made a 3-pointer and followed up by converting a three-point play with a reverse layup.

Cal (9-11, 3-4) took a 54-47 lead midway through the second half, but the Ducks went ahead for good on Anthony Mathis’ 3-pointer that snapped a 58-58 tie with 6:53 remaining.

That basket was set up by Pritchard’s 615th career assist, setting a new career mark for the Ducks. Kenya Wilkins, who played for Oregon from 1993-97, held the previous record.

The Bears got off to a fast start in the game, hitting six of their first nine shots, but the Ducks shifted momentum their way in the first half with full-court pressure that Cal had trouble handling.

Duarte had 13 in the half to lead Oregon while Grant Anticevich scored 10 for Cal.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks have been knocked off twice on the road in conference play, but they kept their poise while trailing midway through the second half. Their defensive pressure was also a key factor in the win.

Cal: The Bears shot well from beyond the arc, hitting 9 of 18 shots, but they wasted too many possessions with their 14 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Plays Saturday at Stanford, a surprise team in the conference.

Cal: Hosts Oregon State on Saturday.

1st Half
OREG Ducks 32
CAL Golden Bears 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by California  
19:56 +2 Lars Thiemann made layup, assist by Grant Anticevich 0-2
19:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
18:52   Shooting foul on Will Richardson  
18:51 +1 Grant Anticevich made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
18:51 +1 Grant Anticevich made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
18:31 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot 3-4
18:03   Grant Anticevich missed layup, blocked by Chandler Lawson  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
17:55   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
17:40   Paris Austin missed layup  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
17:33 +2 Lars Thiemann made tip-in 3-6
17:17 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 6-6
16:44 +2 Lars Thiemann made jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 6-8
16:28   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by California  
16:15   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
16:15   Lars Thiemann missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:15   Lars Thiemann missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:15   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
16:07   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
16:05   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
16:00   C.J. Walker missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
15:46 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Bradley 6-11
15:23   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Kareem South  
15:14 +2 Grant Anticevich made jump shot, assist by Matt Bradley 6-13
14:59 +3 C.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 9-13
14:49   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
14:32 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot 9-15
14:07   Personal foul on Kareem South  
13:58 +2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup 11-15
13:43   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Chris Duarte  
13:37 +2 Chris Duarte made dunk 13-15
13:13   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
13:05   Personal foul on Andre Kelly  
12:50   C.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
12:27   Offensive foul on D.J. Thorpe  
12:27   Turnover on D.J. Thorpe  
12:08 +2 Will Richardson made layup 15-15
11:45   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
11:27   Offensive foul on Francis Okoro  
11:27   Turnover on Francis Okoro  
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Andre Kelly, stolen by Shakur Juiston  
10:45   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Mathis  
10:30   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Will Richardson  
10:19 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 18-15
10:10   Bad pass turnover on Joel Brown  
9:50   Shakur Juiston missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
9:40 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kareem South 18-18
9:13 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Chris Duarte 20-18
8:57   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
8:41 +2 Shakur Juiston made dunk, assist by Will Richardson 22-18
8:16 +2 Matt Bradley made driving dunk 22-20
7:58   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
7:58 +1 Chris Duarte made 1st of 3 free throws 23-20
7:58 +1 Chris Duarte made 2nd of 3 free throws 24-20
7:58 +1 Chris Duarte made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-20
7:54   Bad pass turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by Will Richardson  
7:53   Offensive foul on Will Richardson  
7:53   Turnover on Will Richardson  
7:24   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Offensive rebound by California  
7:22   Shot clock violation turnover on California  
7:00   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
6:46   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
6:38   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
6:35   Personal foul on Lars Thiemann  
6:18   Traveling violation turnover on C.J. Walker  
5:48   Andre Kelly missed layup  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
5:40   Andre Kelly missed layup  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
5:25   Addison Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
5:23   Personal foul on C.J. Walker  
4:53   Offensive foul on Matt Bradley  
4:53   Turnover on Matt Bradley  
4:40   C.J. Walker missed layup  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
4:31   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
4:31 +1 Andre Kelly made 1st of 2 free throws 25-21
4:31 +1 Andre Kelly made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-22
4:12   Chris Duarte missed layup  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
3:50   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
3:50 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 25-23
3:50 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-24
3:38   Offensive foul on Payton Pritchard  
3:38   Turnover on Payton Pritchard  
3:09   Kareem South missed layup, blocked by Shakur Juiston  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Kareem South  
3:05   Joel Brown missed dunk, blocked by Shakur Juiston  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Joel Brown  
3:02 +2 Lars Thiemann made layup 25-26
2:35 +2 Will Richardson made driving layup 27-26
2:02 +3 Grant Anticevich made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 27-29
1:43   Personal foul on Joel Brown  
1:43 +1 Chris Duarte made 1st of 2 free throws 28-29
1:43 +1 Chris Duarte made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-29
1:18   Bad pass turnover on Grant Anticevich  
48.0   Shooting foul on Paris Austin  
48.0   Will Richardson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
48.0 +1 Will Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-29
28.0 +3 Grant Anticevich made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kareem South 30-32
3.0 +2 Will Richardson made driving layup 32-32
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREG Ducks 45
CAL Golden Bears 40

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Richardson 35-32
19:06   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
18:47 +2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup 37-32
18:47   Shooting foul on Paris Austin  
18:47 +1 Payton Pritchard made free throw 38-32
18:42   Bad pass turnover on Grant Anticevich, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
18:42   Offensive goaltending turnover on Chandler Lawson  
18:21 +2 Matt Bradley made driving layup 38-34
17:55 +2 Chris Duarte made driving layup 40-34
17:24   Kareem South missed driving layup  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
17:17   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
16:54   Paris Austin missed driving layup  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
16:52   Personal foul on Paris Austin  
16:35   Chandler Lawson missed layup  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
16:30   Bad pass turnover on Lars Thiemann, stolen by Chris Duarte  
16:19   Payton Pritchard missed driving layup  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
16:11   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
16:10 +1 Kareem South made 1st of 2 free throws 40-35
16:10 +1 Kareem South made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-36
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Chris Duarte, stolen by Kareem South  
15:45   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
15:37   Lost ball turnover on Shakur Juiston  
15:20 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 40-39
15:03   Francis Okoro missed hook shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
14:48 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 40-42
14:28   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
14:28   Shakur Juiston missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:28   Shakur Juiston missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
14:12   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
13:58   Will Richardson missed floating jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
13:56   Jumpball received by California  
13:31   Bad pass turnover on Joel Brown  
13:03 +2 C.J. Walker made jump shot 42-42
12:37 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 42-45
12:27   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
12:18 +2 Paris Austin made driving layup 42-47
12:18   Shooting foul on C.J. Walker  
12:18 +1 Paris Austin made free throw 42-48
12:00 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot 45-48
11:28 +2 Kareem South made jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 45-50
11:04   Will Richardson missed driving layup, blocked by D.J. Thorpe  
11:02   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
11:04   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
10:58 +2 D.J. Thorpe made alley-oop shot, assist by Kareem South 45-52
10:30 +2 Shakur Juiston made hook shot 47-52
10:04 +2 Matt Bradley made jump shot 47-54
9:54 +3 Shakur Juiston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 50-54
9:25   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
9:25   Matt Bradley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:25 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-55
9:10 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 53-55
8:39   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
8:09   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
7:59 +2 Payton Pritchard made jump shot, assist by Will Richardson 55-55
7:41 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 55-58
7:32 +2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup 57-58
7:32   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
7:32 +1 Payton Pritchard made free throw 58-58
7:29   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
7:25   Violation on Unknown  
7:02   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
6:54 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 61-58
6:36   Matt Bradley missed driving layup  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
6:29   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
6:17 +2 Chris Duarte made layup, assist by Shakur Juiston 63-58
5:36   Kareem South missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
5:27   Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard  
5:22   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
5:16   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
5:14   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Duarte  
4:48   Shooting foul on Payton Pritchard  
4:48 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 63-59
4:48 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-60
4:36 +2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup 65-60
4:21   Lost ball turnover on Lars Thiemann  
4:11 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 67-60
3:40   Matt Bradley missed driving layup  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
3:22   Shakur Juiston missed hook shot  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
3:06   Will Richardson missed jump shot  
3:04   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
