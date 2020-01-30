|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by California
|
|
19:56
|
|
+2
|
Lars Thiemann made layup, assist by Grant Anticevich
|
0-2
|
19:13
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Will Richardson
|
|
18:51
|
|
+1
|
Grant Anticevich made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-3
|
18:51
|
|
+1
|
Grant Anticevich made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-4
|
18:31
|
|
+3
|
Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-4
|
18:03
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich missed layup, blocked by Chandler Lawson
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lars Thiemann
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Matt Bradley missed jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Paris Austin missed layup
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lars Thiemann
|
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Lars Thiemann made tip-in
|
3-6
|
17:17
|
|
+3
|
Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
6-6
|
16:44
|
|
+2
|
Lars Thiemann made jump shot, assist by Paris Austin
|
6-8
|
16:28
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson missed jump shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by California
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich
|
|
15:46
|
|
+3
|
Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Bradley
|
6-11
|
15:23
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kareem South
|
|
15:14
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich made jump shot, assist by Matt Bradley
|
6-13
|
14:59
|
|
+3
|
C.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
9-13
|
14:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Payton Pritchard
|
|
14:32
|
|
+2
|
Paris Austin made jump shot
|
9-15
|
14:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kareem South
|
|
13:58
|
|
+2
|
Payton Pritchard made driving layup
|
11-15
|
13:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Chris Duarte
|
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte made dunk
|
13-15
|
13:13
|
|
|
Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Andre Kelly
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on D.J. Thorpe
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Turnover on D.J. Thorpe
|
|
12:08
|
|
+2
|
Will Richardson made layup
|
15-15
|
11:45
|
|
|
Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Francis Okoro
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Francis Okoro
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Andre Kelly, stolen by Shakur Juiston
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Mathis
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Will Richardson
|
|
10:19
|
|
+3
|
Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
18-15
|
10:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Joel Brown
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Shakur Juiston missed jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich
|
|
9:40
|
|
+3
|
Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kareem South
|
18-18
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Chris Duarte
|
20-18
|
8:57
|
|
|
Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Shakur Juiston made dunk, assist by Will Richardson
|
22-18
|
8:16
|
|
+2
|
Matt Bradley made driving dunk
|
22-20
|
7:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Matt Bradley
|
|
7:58
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte made 1st of 3 free throws
|
23-20
|
7:58
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
24-20
|
7:58
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
25-20
|
7:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by Will Richardson
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Will Richardson
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Turnover on Will Richardson
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by California
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on California
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson missed jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Addison Patterson
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lars Thiemann
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on C.J. Walker
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Andre Kelly missed layup
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Andre Kelly missed layup
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Addison Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on C.J. Walker
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Matt Bradley
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Turnover on Matt Bradley
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed layup
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Francis Okoro
|
|
4:31
|
|
+1
|
Andre Kelly made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-21
|
4:31
|
|
+1
|
Andre Kelly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-22
|
4:12
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed layup
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Addison Patterson
|
|
3:50
|
|
+1
|
Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-23
|
3:50
|
|
+1
|
Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-24
|
3:38
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Payton Pritchard
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Turnover on Payton Pritchard
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Kareem South missed layup, blocked by Shakur Juiston
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kareem South
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Joel Brown missed dunk, blocked by Shakur Juiston
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Joel Brown
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Lars Thiemann made layup
|
25-26
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Will Richardson made driving layup
|
27-26
|
2:02
|
|
+3
|
Grant Anticevich made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin
|
27-29
|
1:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joel Brown
|
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-29
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-29
|
1:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Grant Anticevich
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Paris Austin
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
48.0
|
|
+1
|
Will Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-29
|
28.0
|
|
+3
|
Grant Anticevich made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kareem South
|
30-32
|
3.0
|
|
+2
|
Will Richardson made driving layup
|
32-32
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|