Lucas leads Oregon State past Stanford, 68-63

  • Jan 31, 2020

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Jarod Lucas heeded his coaches’ words and looked for ways to take the pressure off Oregon State’s top scorers Tres Tinkle and Ethan Thompson.

“I felt good, that was probably the main thing,” Lucas said after scoring a season-high 21 points in the Beavers’ 68-63 victory over Stanford on Thursday night. “Early on, Stanford was helping on Tres and Ethan, which is what a lot of teams do. Coach told the rest of us that we have to step up and make some shots, so they're not all over Tres and Ethan. Hopefully I did that.”

Lucas scored 11 of his points in the final 4:05 of the first half, helping to give Oregon State (13-8, 3-6 Pac-12) a nine-point edge at halftime.

“We finally showed the toughness we were capable of,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “This time we got a real boost from the guys off the bench; it had been a little while.”

Kylor Kelley matched his season-high with seven blocks and Oregon State ended a four-game losing streak to Stanford with the victory.

“He’s the key to our success,” Tinkle said. “When he's locked in on both ends, we are a different team. We played through some shaky spots. But that guy was huge on both ends at the rim.”

Tinkle added 15 points and Thompson had 14 for the Beavers, who also ended a four-game slide.

Oscar da Silva scored 22 points and had eight rebounds to lead Stanford (15-5, 4-3), which has lost three straight. Tyrell Terry added 13 points and Daejon Davis had 12.

“We’re facing a bit of adversity right now these last three games,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “We’ll see how we respond.”

Kelly, who also scored 10 points, moved into first place all-time with 185 career blocks. He ranks second in the nation in blocked shots.

“Kelley is a good shot blocker and he definitely changes angles and makes some shots tough,” da Silva said. “But we should have been able to work around it.”

An offensive rebound and layup by da Silva brought the Cardinal within 65-63 with 20 seconds left but Oregon State made its free throws.

Isaac White's putback with 12:48 remaining to play brought Stanford within 46-44 but Lucas answered, converting a three-point play.

Terry hit a layup to make it a one-point game, but the Beavers scored 12 unanswered points to open a 13-point edge with 8:35 to play. Tinkle scored the final two points of the rally on a pair of technical fouls shots.

Oregon State outscored the Cardinal 15-3 over the final 4:05 and the Beavers took a 31-22 lead into halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: Lucas scored 19 points in his previous nine games combined before breaking out against Stanford. The freshman was a prolific scorer in high school, setting a CIF SoCal record with 3,356 career points. Lucas entered the contest shooting 25.9% from the field in nine games away from Gill Coliseum. … Kelley has recorded multiple blocks in 19 of his 21 games. … Tinkle reached double figures in scoring for the 86th consecutive game, three off the school record set by Mel Counts.

Stanford: Freshmen Tyrell Terry and Spencer Jones are two important reasons why the Cardinal are performing better than a team picked to finish 10th. They’ve combined on 32 3-pointers during Pac-12 play entering Thursday on 47.1% shooting. Overall, Jones leads the conference with a 45.6% 3-point percentage and is ninth nationally.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Plays at California on Saturday.

Stanford: Hosts Oregon on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
OREGST Beavers 31
STNFRD Cardinal 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon State  
19:29   Offensive foul on Ethan Thompson  
19:29   Turnover on Ethan Thompson  
19:00   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
18:49 +2 Alfred Hollins made jump shot, assist by Zach Reichle 2-0
18:19   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
18:01   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
17:49   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
17:26   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
17:03   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
16:53   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
16:28   Bryce Wills missed floating jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
16:12 +2 Tres Tinkle made jump shot 4-0
16:12   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
16:12 +1 Tres Tinkle made free throw 5-0
15:52   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
15:38 +2 Oscar da Silva made driving layup 5-2
15:07   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Offensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
15:00   Lost ball turnover on Zach Reichle, stolen by Daejon Davis  
14:55   Bryce Wills missed layup  
14:53   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
14:39   Lost ball turnover on Oscar da Silva, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
14:31   Bad pass turnover on Alfred Hollins, stolen by Daejon Davis  
14:25   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
14:06   Bad pass turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
13:57   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
13:36   Kylor Kelley missed hook shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
13:24 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 5-4
12:55   Bad pass turnover on Alfred Hollins, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
12:47 +2 Tyrell Terry made finger-roll layup 5-6
12:39   Personal foul on Spencer Jones  
12:33 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 7-6
12:18   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
12:10   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
12:08   Offensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
12:05   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
12:03   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
11:53 +2 Daejon Davis made floating jump shot 7-8
11:32   Tres Tinkle missed driving layup  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
11:26   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
10:58   Zach Reichle missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
10:41   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Wills, stolen by Roman Silva  
10:14   Offensive foul on Jarod Lucas  
10:14   Turnover on Jarod Lucas  
10:01   Lukas Kisunas missed layup  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
9:48   Personal foul on Lukas Kisunas  
9:38 +2 Tres Tinkle made jump shot 9-8
9:22   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis  
8:58   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
8:53   Traveling violation turnover on Sean Miller-Moore  
8:44 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 9-10
8:44   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
8:44   Oscar da Silva missed free throw  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
8:43   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
8:12   Shooting foul on Daejon Davis  
8:12 +1 Gianni Hunt made 1st of 2 free throws 10-10
8:12   Gianni Hunt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
7:41   Bryce Wills missed reverse layup  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
7:22 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antoine Vernon 13-10
7:04 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 13-12
6:48   Lost ball turnover on Gianni Hunt, stolen by Oscar da Silva  
6:26 +2 Isaac White made driving layup 13-14
6:01   Shooting foul on Daejon Davis  
6:02 +1 Jarod Lucas made 1st of 3 free throws 14-14
6:02 +1 Jarod Lucas made 2nd of 3 free throws 15-14
6:02 +1 Jarod Lucas made 3rd of 3 free throws 16-14
5:36 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills 16-17
5:10   Gianni Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
5:00   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry  
4:41   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
4:39   Defensive rebound by James Keefe  
4:35 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 16-19
4:20   Bad pass turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Oscar da Silva  
4:15   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
4:08   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Oscar da Silva  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
4:08 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Jarod Lucas 18-19
3:38   James Keefe missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
3:36   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
3:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Stanford  
3:16 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 21-19
2:53   Personal foul on Tres Tinkle  
2:49   Jaiden Delaire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
2:38 +2 Zach Reichle made driving layup 23-19
2:27   Offensive foul on Oscar da Silva  
2:27   Turnover on Oscar da Silva  
2:02 +2 Jarod Lucas made floating jump shot 25-19
1:36   Oscar da Silva missed reverse layup  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
1:13   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
1:06   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
53.0   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
45.0 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 28-19
38.0 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot 28-22
4.0   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
1.0   Shooting foul on Isaac White  
1.0 +1 Jarod Lucas made 1st of 3 free throws 29-22
1.0 +1 Jarod Lucas made 2nd of 3 free throws 30-22
1.0 +1 Jarod Lucas made 3rd of 3 free throws 31-22
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREGST Beavers 37
STNFRD Cardinal 41

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
19:39   Personal foul on Tres Tinkle  
19:26   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
19:24 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills 31-25
18:54   Kylor Kelley missed layup  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
18:45   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Wills  
18:28 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 33-25
18:10   Daejon Davis missed floating jump shot  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
18:02 +2 Oscar da Silva made dunk 33-27
17:44   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
17:44 +1 Kylor Kelley made 1st of 2 free throws 34-27
17:44 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-27
17:33 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 35-29
17:33   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
17:33 +1 Oscar da Silva made free throw 35-30
17:15 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 37-30
16:59 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 37-32
16:43 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Zach Reichle 39-32
16:20   Shooting foul on Tres Tinkle  
16:20 +1 Spencer Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 39-33
16:20 +1 Spencer Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-34
16:04   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
15:57   Personal foul on Spencer Jones  
15:47   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
15:38   Daejon Davis missed layup  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
15:29 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot 42-34
15:18   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
15:06 +3 Isaac White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar da Silva 42-37
14:44   Personal foul on Isaac White  
14:40 +2 Ethan Thompson made layup 44-37
14:19 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 44-39
14:05 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 46-39
13:52   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
13:49   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
13:40   Alfred Hollins missed layup  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
13:39   Personal foul on Alfred Hollins  
13:39 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 46-40
13:39 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-41
13:24   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by James Keefe  
13:15   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
13:15 +1 Daejon Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 46-42
13:15   Daejon Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
12:59   Bad pass turnover on Gianni Hunt, stolen by Daejon Davis  
12:50   Daejon Davis missed layup  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Isaac White  
12:48 +2 Isaac White made dunk 46-44
12:34   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32   Offensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
12:32 +2 Jarod Lucas made dunk 48-44
12:32   Shooting foul on James Keefe  
12:32 +1 Jarod Lucas made free throw 49-44
12:18 +2 Tyrell Terry made jump shot 49-46
11:50   Alfred Hollins missed layup, blocked by Oscar da Silva  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
11:39 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup 49-48
11:22   Personal foul on Daejon Davis  
11:03 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 51-48
10:37   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
10:32 +2 Tres Tinkle made dunk 53-48
10:26   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
10:26   James Keefe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:26   James Keefe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
10:10 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Tres Tinkle 55-48
9:58   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Offensive rebound by James Keefe  
9:50   Bad pass turnover on James Keefe, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
9:47   Personal foul on James Keefe  
9:47   Gianni Hunt missed layup, blocked by Daejon Davis  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
9:45 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Tres Tinkle 57-48
9:28   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
9:21   Jaiden Delaire missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
8:52 +2 Gianni Hunt made layup 59-48
8:35   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tyrell Terry  
8:35   Turnover on Tyrell Terry  
8:35 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 60-48
