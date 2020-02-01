ILLST
Krikke leads Valparaiso over Illinois St. 80-70

  • Feb 01, 2020

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Ben Krikke had 17 points off the bench to carry Valparaiso to an 80-70 win over Illinois State on Saturday night.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 12 points and seven rebounds for Valparaiso (12-11, 5-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Donovan Clay added 12 points.

Keith Fisher III had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Redbirds (7-15, 2-8). DJ Horne added 16 points. Zach Copeland and Jaycee Hillsman had 11 points apiece.

Valparaiso plays Northern Iowa at home on Wednesday. Illinois State matches up against Missouri State on the road on Wednesday.

2nd Half
ILLST Redbirds 70
VALPO Crusaders 80

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:36   Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Ryan Fazekas  
19:14   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
19:14   Donovan Clay missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
18:59 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III 31-34
18:44   Mileek McMillan missed jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
18:28 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III 34-34
18:11 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 34-36
17:56 +3 Keith Fisher III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 37-36
17:37   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
17:22 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 37-38
17:04 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 39-38
16:52   Mileek McMillan missed layup  
16:50   Offensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
16:50   Mileek McMillan missed layup  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
16:33 +2 Keith Fisher III made jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 41-38
16:14   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
16:07 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 41-41
15:34   Personal foul on Daniel Sackey  
15:31   Offensive foul on Keith Fisher III  
15:31   Turnover on Keith Fisher III  
15:18   Donovan Clay missed layup  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
15:16   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
14:56   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
14:50 +2 Zach Copeland made layup 43-41
14:38   Turnover on Donovan Clay  
14:20   Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
14:12 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 43-43
14:01   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Offensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
13:42   Lost ball turnover on Ricky Torres, stolen by Donovan Clay  
13:42 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 43-45
13:16   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
12:59 +3 Nick Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 43-48
12:33   Abdou Ndiaye missed layup  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
12:25   Nick Robinson missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
12:18   Antonio Reeves missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay  
12:18   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
12:00 +2 Ben Krikke made jump shot 43-50
12:00   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
12:00   Ben Krikke missed free throw  
12:00   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
12:00 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 43-52
11:58   Personal foul on John Kiser  
11:30   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
11:23   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
11:17   Lost ball turnover on Rey Idowu, stolen by Nick Robinson  
10:54   Lost ball turnover on Zion Morgan, stolen by Zach Copeland  
10:40 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 46-52
10:18   Turnover on Nick Robinson  
9:52   Jaycee Hillsman missed layup  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
9:50 +2 Rey Idowu made layup 48-52
9:45   Turnover on John Kiser  
9:30   Rey Idowu missed layup, blocked by Ben Krikke  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
9:21 +2 Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 48-54
9:05   Rey Idowu missed layup  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
8:55   Personal foul on Ricky Torres  
8:55 +1 Eron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 48-55
8:55 +1 Eron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-56
8:39   Personal foul on Ben Krikke  
8:28   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
8:05   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
8:05 +1 Daniel Sackey made 1st of 2 free throws 48-57
8:05 +1 Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-58
7:51   Personal foul on Eron Gordon  
7:47   Turnover on DJ Horne  
7:29 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup 48-60
7:09   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
6:46   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
6:21 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot 51-60
6:02   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
5:45 +3 Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 51-63
5:27   Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
5:18   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
5:12   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Antonio Reeves  
5:07 +2 Antonio Reeves made layup, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 53-63
4:49 +2 Daniel Sackey made jump shot 53-65
4:40 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup 55-65
4:40   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
4:40 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made free throw 56-65
4:16 +2 Ben Krikke made layup 56-67
4:16   Personal foul on Ricky Torres  
4:16   Ben Krikke missed free throw  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
4:07   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
3:53   Eron Gordon missed layup  
3:51   Offensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
3:51   Daniel Sackey missed layup  
3:51   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
3:51 +2 Ben Krikke made layup 56-69
3:47 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup, assist by Zach Copeland 58-69
3:47   Personal foul on Daniel Sackey  
3:47 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made free throw 59-69
3:24 +2 Eron Gordon made layup, assist by Ben Krikke 59-71
3:12 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne 62-71
2:53 +2 Ben Krikke made layup 62-73
2:45   Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas  
2:45 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 63-73
2:45 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-73
2:21   Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
2:13   Jaycee Hillsman missed layup  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
1:52 +2 Eron Gordon made layup, assist by Ben Krikke 64-75
1:52   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
1:52 +1 Eron Gordon made free throw 64-76
1:43   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
1:40   Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Eron Gordon  
1:33   Personal foul on Antonio Reeves  
1:33 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 64-77
1:33 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-78
1:29 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne 67-78
1:21   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
1:21   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:21 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-79
1:13   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
49.0   Turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
42.0 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup 69-79
42.0   Personal foul on Ben Krikke  
42.0 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made free throw 70-79
39.0   Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
39.0   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 1st of 2 free throws  
39.0 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-80
31.0   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
1.0   Turnover on Valparaiso  

1st Half
ILLST Redbirds -42
VALPO Crusaders -46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois State  
19:50   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
19:47   Donovan Clay missed layup  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
19:22   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
19:17   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Clay, stolen by DJ Horne  
19:13   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
18:59   Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Jaycee Hillsman  
18:53   Jaycee Hillsman missed layup  
18:51   Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
18:46   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
18:45 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 2-0
18:45   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
18:45 +1 Keith Fisher III made free throw 3-0
18:18   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
17:53   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
17:45 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 5-0
17:24   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
17:06   John Kiser missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
17:04   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
16:53   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
16:51   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
16:39   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
16:39   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
16:39   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
16:31   Jaycee Hillsman missed jump shot, blocked by Donovan Clay  
16:29   Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
16:25   Abdou Ndiaye missed layup  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
16:12   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
16:05   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
15:48   John Kiser missed layup  
15:48   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
15:48   Offensive foul on Zach Copeland  
15:48   Turnover on Zach Copeland  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
15:37 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot 5-2
15:19   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
14:50   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
14:48   Turnover on Valparaiso  
14:33   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
14:33 +1 Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws 6-2
14:33 +1 Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-2
14:04   Eron Gordon missed layup  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
14:02   Personal foul on John Kiser  
14:02   Personal foul on Ricky Torres  
13:49   Ben Krikke missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
13:49  