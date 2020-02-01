|
0.0
End of period
19:36
Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Ryan Fazekas
19:14
Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye
19:14
Donovan Clay missed jump shot
19:12
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
18:59
+3
|
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III
31-34
18:44
Mileek McMillan missed jump shot
18:42
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
18:28
+3
|
DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III
34-34
18:11
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey
34-36
17:56
+3
|
Keith Fisher III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman
37-36
17:37
Personal foul on Zach Copeland
17:22
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup
37-38
17:04
+2
|
Keith Fisher III made layup
39-38
16:52
Mileek McMillan missed layup
16:50
Offensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
16:50
Mileek McMillan missed layup
16:49
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
16:33
+2
|
Keith Fisher III made jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres
41-38
16:14
Personal foul on DJ Horne
16:07
+3
|
Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay
41-41
15:34
Personal foul on Daniel Sackey
15:31
Offensive foul on Keith Fisher III
15:31
Turnover on Keith Fisher III
15:18
Donovan Clay missed layup
15:16
Defensive rebound by Illinois State
15:16
Personal foul on Mileek McMillan
14:56
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:54
Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
14:50
+2
|
Zach Copeland made layup
43-41
14:38
Turnover on Donovan Clay
14:20
Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty
14:12
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup
43-43
14:01
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:59
Offensive rebound by Ricky Torres
13:42
Lost ball turnover on Ricky Torres, stolen by Donovan Clay
13:42
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup
43-45
13:16
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:14
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
12:59
+3
|
Nick Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser
43-48
12:33
Abdou Ndiaye missed layup
12:31
Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson
12:25
Nick Robinson missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye
12:23
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
12:18
Antonio Reeves missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay
12:18
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
12:00
+2
|
Ben Krikke made jump shot
43-50
12:00
Personal foul on Keith Fisher III
12:00
Ben Krikke missed free throw
12:00
Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay
12:00
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup
43-52
11:58
Personal foul on John Kiser
11:30
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:28
Offensive rebound by Ricky Torres
11:23
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:21
Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu
11:17
Lost ball turnover on Rey Idowu, stolen by Nick Robinson
10:54
Lost ball turnover on Zion Morgan, stolen by Zach Copeland
10:40
+3
|
DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres
46-52
10:18
Turnover on Nick Robinson
9:52
Jaycee Hillsman missed layup
9:50
Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu
9:50
+2
|
Rey Idowu made layup
48-52
9:45
Turnover on John Kiser
9:30
Rey Idowu missed layup, blocked by Ben Krikke
9:28
Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
9:21
+2
|
Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
48-54
9:05
Rey Idowu missed layup
9:03
Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan
8:55
Personal foul on Ricky Torres
8:55
+1
|
Eron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws
48-55
8:55
+1
|
Eron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws
48-56
8:39
Personal foul on Ben Krikke
8:28
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:26
Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
8:05
Personal foul on Zach Copeland
8:05
+1
|
Daniel Sackey made 1st of 2 free throws
48-57
8:05
+1
|
Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws
48-58
7:51
Personal foul on Eron Gordon
7:47
Turnover on DJ Horne
7:29
+2
|
Mileek McMillan made layup
48-60
7:09
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:07
Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
6:46
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
6:44
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
6:21
+3
|
DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot
51-60
6:02
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:00
Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
5:45
+3
|
Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
51-63
5:27
Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:25
Offensive rebound by Illinois State
5:18
Keith Fisher III missed layup
5:16
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
5:12
Lost ball turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by Antonio Reeves
5:07
+2
|
Antonio Reeves made layup, assist by Jaycee Hillsman
53-63
4:49
+2
|
Daniel Sackey made jump shot
53-65
4:40
+2
|
Jaycee Hillsman made layup
55-65
4:40
Personal foul on Mileek McMillan
4:40
+1
|
Jaycee Hillsman made free throw
56-65
4:16
+2
|
Ben Krikke made layup
56-67
4:16
Personal foul on Ricky Torres
4:16
Ben Krikke missed free throw
4:16
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
4:07
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:05
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
3:53
Eron Gordon missed layup
3:51
Offensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
3:51
Daniel Sackey missed layup
3:51
Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke
3:51
+2
|
Ben Krikke made layup
56-69
3:47
+2
|
Jaycee Hillsman made layup, assist by Zach Copeland
58-69
3:47
Personal foul on Daniel Sackey
3:47
+1
|
Jaycee Hillsman made free throw
59-69
3:24
+2
|
Eron Gordon made layup, assist by Ben Krikke
59-71
3:12
+3
|
Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne
62-71
2:53
+2
|
Ben Krikke made layup
62-73
2:45
Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas
2:45
+1
|
Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws
63-73
2:45
+1
|
Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws
64-73
2:21
Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:19
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
2:13
Jaycee Hillsman missed layup
2:11
Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
1:52
+2
|
Eron Gordon made layup, assist by Ben Krikke
64-75
1:52
Personal foul on DJ Horne
1:52
+1
|
Eron Gordon made free throw
64-76
1:43
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:41
Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
1:40
Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Eron Gordon
1:33
Personal foul on Antonio Reeves
1:33
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws
64-77
1:33
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
64-78
1:29
+3
|
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne
67-78
1:21
Personal foul on Keith Fisher III
1:21
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:21
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
67-79
1:13
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:11
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
49.0
Turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty
42.0
+2
|
Jaycee Hillsman made layup
69-79
42.0
Personal foul on Ben Krikke
42.0
+1
|
Jaycee Hillsman made free throw
70-79
39.0
Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman
39.0
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 1st of 2 free throws
39.0
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
70-80
31.0
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
29.0
Defensive rebound by Valparaiso
1.0
Turnover on Valparaiso
|