Key helps Indiana St. unlock 10-point win over Missouri St.

  • Feb 01, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Tyreke Key scored 27 points with nine rebounds and Indiana State defeated Missouri State 78-68 on Saturday.

Jordan Barnes had 15 points for Indiana State (13-8, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Cooper Neese scored 13 points and Jake Laravia had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Barnes' 3-pointer with 15:20 left tied it a nine and started a 24-6 run for 30-15 lead with 7:21 before halftime. The Bears outscored Indiana State 23-16 to close the half to get within 46-38. They continued to chip away and took a 52-51 lead when Tulio Da Silva made a jump shot with 12:50 remaining. Key's 3 made it 60-57 with 9:27 left and the Sycamores led the rest of the way.

Gaige Prim tied a season high with 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Bears (10-13, 4-6). Da Silva added 11 points and eight rebounds.

20:00   Jumpball received by Missouri State  
19:45   Ja'Monta Black missed jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
19:18   Bad pass turnover on Christian Williams  
18:58 +2 Gaige Prim made hook shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black 0-2
18:33   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
18:27   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Christian Williams  
18:17 +2 Jordan Barnes made jump shot 2-2
18:01   Personal foul on Christian Williams  
17:42 +2 Keandre Cook made fade-away jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley 2-4
17:20   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
17:03 +2 Tre Williams made layup 4-4
16:41   Personal foul on Jake LaRavia  
16:34 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim 4-7
16:04 +2 Jordan Barnes made jump shot 6-7
15:40 +2 Isiaih Mosley made driving layup 6-9
15:17 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot 9-9
14:59   Gaige Prim missed turnaround jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
14:48   Tre Williams missed turnaround jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
14:42   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
14:11 +2 Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 11-9
13:51   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
13:34 +2 Christian Williams made driving layup 13-9
13:09   Tulio Da Silva missed fade-away jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
12:56   Jake LaRavia missed hook shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
12:50   Personal foul on Cooper Neese  
12:50   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
12:18 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot 15-9
11:57   Ford Cooper Jr. missed jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
11:50 +2 Cooper Neese made reverse layup 17-9
11:25 +2 Gaige Prim made jump shot, assist by Josh Hall 17-11
10:53   Cam Bacote missed driving layup  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Missouri State  
10:37   Ford Cooper Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
10:29 +3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Bacote 20-11
10:13 +2 Gaige Prim made hook shot 20-13
9:54   Personal foul on Lamont West  
9:45   Cooper Neese missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
9:44   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
9:32   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
9:09   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
8:55   Tre Williams missed tip-in  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Cam Bacote  
8:44 +2 Cam Bacote made dunk 22-13
8:36   Ja'Monta Black missed reverse layup, blocked by Tyreke Key  
8:34   Offensive rebound by Lamont West  
8:32   Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
8:27   Gaige Prim missed hook shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
8:18 +3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Bacote 25-13
8:02 +2 Gaige Prim made jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr. 25-15
7:45   Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black  
7:45 +1 Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws 26-15
7:45 +1 Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-15
7:26   Traveling violation turnover on Isiaih Mosley  
7:20 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 30-15
7:02   Shooting foul on Christian Williams  
7:02 +1 Kabir Mohammed made 1st of 2 free throws 30-16
7:02 +1 Kabir Mohammed made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-17
6:50   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes  
6:30 +2 Isiaih Mosley made running Jump Shot 30-19
6:22 +2 Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 32-19
6:04   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
5:53 +2 Isiaih Mosley made driving layup 32-21
5:31 +2 Jordan Barnes made turnaround jump shot 34-21
5:20 +2 Keandre Cook made driving layup 34-23
5:03   Shooting foul on Isiaih Mosley  
5:03 +1 Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws 35-23
5:03 +1 Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-23
4:48   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
4:36   Bad pass turnover on Keandre Cook  
4:10   Bronson Kessinger missed fade-away jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
3:53 +2 Tulio Da Silva made hook shot 36-25
3:44 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 39-25
3:27   Keandre Cook missed running Jump Shot  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
3:22   Tulio Da Silva missed hook shot  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Missouri State  
3:22   Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger  
3:22 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 39-26
3:22 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-27
3:09 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot 41-27
3:09   Shooting foul on Keandre Cook  
3:09   Tyreke Key missed free throw  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
2:55   Tulio Da Silva missed layup  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
2:40   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
2:26 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hall 41-30
2:08   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
1:56 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot 44-30
1:44   Gaige Prim missed layup  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
1:41 +2 Gaige Prim made tip-in 44-32
1:23   Tyreke Key missed turnaround jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
1:12   Shooting foul on Bronson Kessinger  
1:14 +1 Tulio Da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 44-33
1:14 +1 Tulio Da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-34
50.0   Jordan Barnes missed driving layup  
48.0   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
47.0 +2 Jake LaRavia made tip-in 46-34
32.0 +3 Ross Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tulio Da Silva 46-37
2.0   Lost ball turnover on Tyreke Key, stolen by Ja'Monta Black  
1.0   Shooting foul on Jordan Barnes  
1.0   Ross Owens missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1.0 +1 Ross Owens made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-38
0.0   End of period  

19:45 +2 Christian Williams made reverse layup 48-38
19:27   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Missouri State  
19:05   Tulio Da Silva missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
19:04   Offensive rebound by Missouri State  
19:02   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
18:41   Bad pass turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Gaige Prim  
18:34   Offensive foul on Gaige Prim  
18:34   Turnover on Gaige Prim  
18:21   Tre Williams missed layup  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
18:05 +2 Tulio Da Silva made layup 48-40
18:05   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
18:05 +1 Tulio Da Silva made free throw 48-41
17:35   Christian Williams missed turnaround jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
17:19 +2 Josh Hall made layup, assist by Gaige Prim 48-43
17:01   Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Ross Owens  
17:00   Personal foul on Christian Williams  
16:42 +2 Tulio Da Silva made jump shot 48-45
16:08   Bad pass turnover on Cooper Neese, stolen by Tulio Da Silva  
15:56   Tulio Da Silva missed hook shot, blocked by Tre Williams  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
15:44   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Barnes  
15:34   Bad pass turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Cooper Neese  
15:12 +2 Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Tre Williams 50-45
14:41 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot 50-48
14:17   Traveling violation turnover on Tyreke Key  
13:57   Josh Hall missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Tre Williams  
13:55   Offensive rebound by Missouri State  
13:53   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
13:30 +2 Josh Hall made layup, assist by Lamont West 50-50
13:09   Shooting foul on Josh Hall  
13:09 +1 Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws 51-50
13:09   Cooper Neese missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
12:50 +2 Tulio Da Silva made layup, assist by Lamont West 51-52
12:33 +2 Cooper Neese made finger-roll layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 53-52
12:09   Tulio Da Silva missed layup  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
12:09   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
11:56   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
11:40   Tre Williams missed layup  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
11:30   Jake LaRavia missed tip-in  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
11:30 +2 Lamont West made dunk, assist by Keandre Cook 53-54
11:14   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
11:08 +2 Tyreke Key made turnaround jump shot 55-54
10:33   Shot clock violation turnover on Missouri State  
10:13 +2 Tyreke Key made driving layup 57-54
9:46   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
9:43   Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger  
9:38 +2 Gaige Prim made layup 57-56
9:38   Shooting foul on Tre Williams  
9:38 +1 Gaige Prim made free throw 57-57
9:25 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia 60-57
9:01   Tulio Da Silva missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Ross Owens  
8:46   Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
8:28 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Keandre Cook 60-59
7:54   Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State  
7:43   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
7:18   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
7:13   Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva  
6:56   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
6:49   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Indiana State  
6:28 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot 63-59
6:00   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
5:55   Shooting foul on Bronson Kessinger  
5:55   Gaige Prim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:55 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-60
5:34 +2 Tre Williams made hook shot, assist by Christian Williams 65-60
5:15   Lost ball turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Jake LaRavia  
5:10   Out of bounds turnover on Tyreke Key  
4:57   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
4:57   Ja'Monta Black missed free throw  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
4:38   Christian Williams missed layup  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
4:30   Offensive foul on Tulio Da Silva  
4:30   Turnover on Tulio Da Silva  
4:02 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Christian Williams 67-60
3:42   Personal foul on Tre Williams  
3:42 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 67-61
3:42  