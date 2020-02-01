|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Missouri State
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black missed jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Christian Williams
|
|
18:58
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made hook shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black
|
0-2
|
18:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keandre Cook
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed layup
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Williams
|
|
18:17
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Williams
|
|
17:42
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made fade-away jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley
|
2-4
|
17:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black
|
|
17:03
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made layup
|
4-4
|
16:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
16:34
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim
|
4-7
|
16:04
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made jump shot
|
6-7
|
15:40
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made driving layup
|
6-9
|
15:17
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot
|
9-9
|
14:59
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
11-9
|
13:51
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made driving layup
|
13-9
|
13:09
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed hook shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cooper Neese
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
12:18
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key made jump shot
|
15-9
|
11:57
|
|
|
Ford Cooper Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
11:50
|
|
+2
|
Cooper Neese made reverse layup
|
17-9
|
11:25
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made jump shot, assist by Josh Hall
|
17-11
|
10:53
|
|
|
Cam Bacote missed driving layup
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Missouri State
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Ford Cooper Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger
|
|
10:29
|
|
+3
|
Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Bacote
|
20-11
|
10:13
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made hook shot
|
20-13
|
9:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lamont West
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed jump shot
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Williams
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed layup
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed tip-in
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cam Bacote
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Cam Bacote made dunk
|
22-13
|
8:36
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black missed reverse layup, blocked by Tyreke Key
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lamont West
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed hook shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
8:18
|
|
+3
|
Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Bacote
|
25-13
|
8:02
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr.
|
25-15
|
7:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black
|
|
7:45
|
|
+1
|
Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-15
|
7:45
|
|
+1
|
Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-15
|
7:26
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Isiaih Mosley
|
|
7:20
|
|
+3
|
Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams
|
30-15
|
7:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Williams
|
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
Kabir Mohammed made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-16
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
Kabir Mohammed made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-17
|
6:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes
|
|
6:30
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made running Jump Shot
|
30-19
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
32-19
|
6:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Williams
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made driving layup
|
32-21
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made turnaround jump shot
|
34-21
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made driving layup
|
34-23
|
5:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isiaih Mosley
|
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-23
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-23
|
4:48
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Keandre Cook
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Bronson Kessinger missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
3:53
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made hook shot
|
36-25
|
3:44
|
|
+3
|
Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
39-25
|
3:27
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed running Jump Shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed hook shot
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Missouri State
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger
|
|
3:22
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-26
|
3:22
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-27
|
3:09
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key made jump shot
|
41-27
|
3:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keandre Cook
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed free throw
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed layup
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed layup
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
2:26
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hall
|
41-30
|
2:08
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
1:56
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot
|
44-30
|
1:44
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed layup
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made tip-in
|
44-32
|
1:23
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ross Owens
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bronson Kessinger
|
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Tulio Da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-33
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Tulio Da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-34
|
50.0
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed driving layup
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
47.0
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made tip-in
|
46-34
|
32.0
|
|
+3
|
Ross Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tulio Da Silva
|
46-37
|
2.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyreke Key, stolen by Ja'Monta Black
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Barnes
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Ross Owens missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Ross Owens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
46-38
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|