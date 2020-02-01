OREG
Da Silva 27 points, 15 rebounds, Stanford tops No. 11 Oregon

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Oscar da Silva handled a lot of the scoring for Stanford. Everyone on the court contributed on defense.

Da Silva had a career-high 27 points and added 15 rebounds, helping the Cardinal rally in the second half to beat No. 11 Oregon 70-60 on Saturday.

''The energy was right from the start,'' said da Silva, who had 17 points and 11 boards after the break. ''It felt really, really good.''

Stanford (16-5, 5-3 Pac-12) trailed 44-35 with 14 1/2 minutes left, then held the Ducks without a basket for the next 10 minutes. Tyrell Terry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and the Cardinal used a 15-1 burst to take a 59-50 lead.

''I was 0 for 3 before that, but coach said to stay confident,'' Terry said. ''I knew I had the ability make big shots.''

Terry finished with 12 points as Stanford ended a three-game skid.

''There were a variety of players who made big plays,'' Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. ''We defended for the whole game and that gave us a chance. Once we started clicking a little bit we made plays offensively.''

Will Richardson scored 17 points for the Ducks (18-5, 7-3), who fell out of first place and had their four-game winning streak snapped. Payton Pritchard added 16 points and Chris Duarte had 14. Pritchard recorded his 200th career steal, second all-time in school history.

''They just got going on us, and we couldn't rebound the ball,'' Oregon coach Dana Altman said. ''Our energy level wasn't good, rebounding and defense in the second half hurt us. They shoot 36 percent in the first half, the second half they shoot 50 and got to the free throw line, 13 of 17. So they beat us in all facets in the second half.''

Oregon, held to 6 of 30 shooting in the second half, turned in a season-low 32.8% field goal percentage. It's just the fifth time the Ducks have shot less than 40%. They were also outrebounded for the fifth time in the past six games.

''It was about energy and who wanted it more,'' Richardson said. ''They came out in the second half with a spark because they wanted it more than us. They went after the ball harder than we did, and they got rewarded for it.''

Pritchard's 15 points were his fewest since he scored five against Alabama State on Dec. 29.

''We sat on Pritchard and Richardson,'' da Silva said. ''We walled up and we have good 1-on-1 defenders on the perimeter.''

Terry credited da Silva for lifting the Cardinal after halftime.

''He has an incredible amount of energy,'' Terry said. ''He was big-time in the second half giving us second-chance chances.''

Added da Silva: ''It was everyone out there, even the guys who didn't play. We had some former players in the crowd and I'm proud we were able to pull that out in front of them.''

Among the alumni in attendance was Josh Childress, who served as Stanford's honorary captain.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: Junior transfer Chris Duarte continues to make a big difference for the Ducks with his ability to create and convert scoring opportunities. He's reached double figures in scoring in 16 of the past 18 games. He's also 13 of 13 from the foul line in his past three games. . Pritchard started his 132nd straight contest, matching a school record, the longest active streaks in the nation.

Stanford: During a five-minute stretch of the second half, Lukas Kisunas energized the team with his defensive play, a slam dunk and a pair of offensive rebounds. . Da Silva scored 20 or more in his sixth game of the season and the 10th time in his career. He also recorded his sixth career double-double.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Plays at Oregon State on Saturday.

Stanford: Plays at Utah on Thursday.

1st Half
OREG Ducks 36
STNFRD Cardinal 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
19:38 +2 Will Richardson made layup, assist by Chandler Lawson 2-0
19:29   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Wills, stolen by Will Richardson  
19:06   Chris Duarte missed layup  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
19:23   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
18:46   Bryce Wills missed layup  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
18:38   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
18:29 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup 4-0
18:29   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
18:27 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 4-2
18:11   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
17:57   Daejon Davis missed layup  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
17:41 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 7-2
17:27 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 7-4
17:16   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
17:04 +3 Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 7-7
16:35   3-second violation turnover on Payton Pritchard  
16:28   Personal foul on Shakur Juiston  
16:16   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
15:55   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Oscar da Silva  
15:45 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup 7-9
15:21   Chris Duarte missed layup  
15:19   Offensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
15:13   C.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
15:03   Lukas Kisunas missed layup  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
14:50 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis 10-9
14:31 +2 Lukas Kisunas made layup, assist by Oscar da Silva 10-11
14:09   Traveling violation turnover on Chandler Lawson  
14:05   Lost ball turnover on Spencer Jones  
13:42   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
13:31   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Wills  
13:21 +2 Francis Okoro made alley-oop shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 12-11
13:05   Personal foul on C.J. Walker  
12:54   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
12:45 +2 Anthony Mathis made jump shot 14-11
12:23 +2 Lukas Kisunas made dunk, assist by Daejon Davis 14-13
11:57 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 16-13
11:43 +3 Isaac White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar da Silva 16-16
11:22 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 19-16
10:53   Bad pass turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Francis Okoro  
10:36   Payton Pritchard missed layup, blocked by Bryce Wills  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
10:23   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
10:21   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
10:07   Bryce Wills missed layup  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
9:58   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
9:40 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 21-16
9:23 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 21-18
9:13   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
8:48   Personal foul on Bryce Wills  
8:28   C.J. Walker missed layup  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
8:21 +2 Chris Duarte made dunk 23-18
8:03   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
7:53   Chris Duarte missed layup  
7:51   Defensive rebound by James Keefe  
7:25   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
7:04   Anthony Mathis missed jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
6:48   Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
6:37   C.J. Walker missed layup  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
6:34 +2 Chris Duarte made dunk 25-18
6:25   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
6:25 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 25-21
6:17   Will Richardson missed layup  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
5:59   Daejon Davis missed layup  
5:57   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
5:28   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
5:11   C.J. Walker missed jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
5:54   Personal foul on C.J. Walker  
5:08   Bad pass turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Francis Okoro  
5:08 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 28-21
5:06   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
5:01   Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Daejon Davis  
4:43   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
4:18 +2 Chris Duarte made layup 30-21
3:54   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
3:54 +1 Isaac White made 1st of 3 free throws 30-22
3:54 +1 Isaac White made 2nd of 3 free throws 30-23
3:54 +1 Isaac White made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-24
3:44   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
3:34   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
3:27   Shooting foul on Daejon Davis  
3:27 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 31-24
3:27 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-24
3:17 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Bryce Wills 32-26
3:06   Personal foul on Isaac White  
3:05   Chris Duarte missed layup  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
2:55   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
2:43   Bryce Wills missed layup  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
2:15 +2 Will Richardson made jump shot 34-26
1:52   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
1:19   Offensive foul on Addison Patterson  
1:19   Turnover on Addison Patterson  
1:01 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Isaac White 34-28
47.0   Offensive foul on C.J. Walker  
47.0   Turnover on C.J. Walker  
36.0   Spencer Jones missed layup  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
8.0 +2 Will Richardson made jump shot 36-28
2.0   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREG Ducks 24
STNFRD Cardinal 42

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Daejon Davis missed layup  
19:49   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
19:46   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
19:44   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
19:47   Shooting foul on Chris Duarte  
19:47 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 36-29
19:47 +1 Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-30
19:26   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
19:20   Chris Duarte missed layup  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
19:13   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
19:14   Personal foul on Spencer Jones  
18:52   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
18:43   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
18:31   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
18:26   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Chris Duarte  
18:20   Chandler Lawson missed layup  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
18:15   Lost ball turnover on Oscar da Silva, stolen by Will Richardson  
18:13 +2 Will Richardson made layup 38-30
18:13   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
18:13 +1 Will Richardson made free throw 39-30
17:51   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
17:28   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
17:08   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
17:03 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 39-32
17:03   Shooting foul on Francis Okoro  
17:03 +1 Oscar da Silva made free throw 39-33
16:35   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
16:28 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup 41-33
16:05   Shooting foul on Francis Okoro  
16:05 +1 Bryce Wills made 1st of 2 free throws 41-34
16:05 +1 Bryce Wills made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-35
15:38   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
15:22   Bad pass turnover on Lukas Kisunas  
14:53   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
14:41   Bryce Wills missed layup  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
14:35   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
14:27 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot 44-35
14:11 +2 Lukas Kisunas made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 44-37
13:45   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
13:20   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot  
13:18   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
13:12   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Kisunas, stolen by Will Richardson  
13:12   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson  
12:58 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 44-39
12:51   Payton Pritchard missed layup, blocked by Daejon Davis  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
12:44   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Anthony Mathis  
12:38   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
12:38 +1 Will Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 45-39
12:38 +1 Will Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-39
12:07   Offensive foul on Bryce Wills  
12:07   Turnover on Bryce Wills  
11:43   Shooting foul on Tyrell Terry  
11:43 +1 Will Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 47-39
11:43   Will Richardson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
11:31 +2 Lukas Kisunas made dunk, assist by Tyrell Terry 47-41
11:31   Shooting foul on Will Richardson  
11:31   Lukas Kisunas missed free throw  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro